This Country (Not the US) Has Over 1,500 Fighter Jets

bfk92 / E+ via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Global tensions are high following the recent NATO summit hosted by the United States. The world’s largest military alliance issued warnings to Belarus and China to back off, after these two nations joined forces to conduct military drills near the Polish border. Although ground forces will be an important factor should things come to a head, NATO is primarily known for its powerful air forces. (This is every U.S. Navy aircraft currently in service.)

Most of the power within any given air force is derived from its fleet of fighter jets and the logistics around how and where these can be deployed. It pays to hold a lot of these military assets, and these are powerful bargaining chips on the table of geopolitics.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the nations with the largest fleets of fighter jets. To identify the 20 countries with the most extensive fighter jet fleets, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. The ranking was based on the number of fighter jets designated for combat in each country’s active military fleet. Additional information about the overall fleet size and the most common fighter jet also came from FlightGlobal.

At the top of this list are the United States, Russia and China, which boast the strongest air forces in the world. Considering each of these countries is pumping a fair amount of cash into their militaries on an annual basis, these air forces will continue to grow and become even more sophisticated.

It’s also worth pointing out that nations with the largest air forces tend to have more fighter jets. Countries like India and Pakistan each rank fairly high with impressive fleets of their own. As all of these nations strive to maintain or expand their strategic influence, the importance of fighter aircraft in modern warfare will continue to be significant. (This is every modern fighter jet ranked fastest to slowest.)

Here is a look at the countries with the largest fighter jet fleets:

Why Are We Covering This?

India+MiG | Mikoyan MiG-29 (Russian: Микоян МиГ-29; NATO reporting name: "Fulcrum") low level pass, Polish Air Force
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The first fighter jets changed the course of warfare during World War II when the German Me 262 attacked a British aircraft in 1944. Since then, fighter jets have evolved tremendously, with the U.S. currently testing jets piloted by artificial intelligence. Driven by the competition with China, these new technologies are sure to lead the shift of what’s to come with fighter jets around the world. 24/7 wants you to be aware of which countries are leading the race to have the air force with the most fighter jets in its arsenal.

20. United Kingdom

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total fighter jets: 149 (22.44% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 664 (#14 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: Eurofighter Typhoon (120 aircraft)

19. Spain

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Kevin T. Murray Jr. /Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total fighter jets: 151 (29.43% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 513 (#19 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: EF-18M/F/A-18A (71 aircraft)

18. Greece

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total fighter jets: 194 (30.70% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 632 (#15 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-16C (115 aircraft)

17. Turkey

Polish Air Force F-16C by Dave_S.
Polish Air Force F-16C (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Total fighter jets: 205 (19.18% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 1,069 (#9 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-16C (157 aircraft)

16. Germany

31+01 Eurofighter Typhoon by Bernhard Fuchs
31+01 Eurofighter Typhoon (CC BY 2.0) by Bernhard Fuchs
  • Total fighter jets: 210 (33.98% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 618 (#16 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: Eurofighter (133 aircraft)

15. Iran

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

  • Total fighter jets: 218 (39.56% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 551 (#18 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-4D/E/RF-4E (63 aircraft)

14. France

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total fighter jets: 224 (23.05% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 972 (#10 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: Rafale B/C (92 aircraft)

13. Syria

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... by Clemens Vasters
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Total fighter jets: 225 (49.78% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 452 (#20 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: MiG-23 (87 aircraft)

12. Japan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total fighter jets: 253 (17.34% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 1,459 (#6 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-15J (155 aircraft)

11. Israel

Israel+F-35 | 161206-F-XX111-001
Source: 77258709@N06 / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total fighter jets: 280 (45.75% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 612 (#17 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-16C/I (175 aircraft)

10. Taiwan

Taiwan+F-16 | General Dynamics (its aviation unit now part of Lockheed Martin) F-16C Block 50D "Fighting Falcon" (s/n 91-0412)
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Total fighter jets: 286 (38.13% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 750 (#13 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-16A/V (111 aircraft)

9. Egypt

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Total fighter jets: 326 (30.19% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 1,080 (#8 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-16A/C (168 aircraft)

8. Saudi Arabia

Saudi+Arabia+F-15 | DF-ST-92-04976
Source: usairforce / Flickr

  • Total fighter jets: 364 (39.82% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 914 (#12 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-15C/S/SA (211 aircraft)

7. South Korea

Source: rancho_runner / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total fighter jets: 452 (28.68% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 1,576 (#5 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-5E (153 aircraft)

6. Pakistan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Total fighter jets: 477 (33.26% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 1,434 (#7 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-7 (135 aircraft)

5. North Korea

North Korea artillery | Missiles on the background of the North Korean flag
Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Total fighter jets: 572 (60.15% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 951 (#11 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-5 (Shenyang) (106 aircraft)

4. India

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total fighter jets: 736 (32.06% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 2,296 (#4 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: Su-30 (266 aircraft)

3. Russia

Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 & S... by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 & S... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total fighter jets: 1,539 (36.17% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 4,255 (#2 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: Su-27/30/35 (409 aircraft)

2. China

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total fighter jets: 1,578 (47.76% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 3,304 (#3 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: J-7 (417 aircraft)

1. United States

Wisconsin National Guard by The National Guard
Wisconsin National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total fighter jets: 2,317 (17.54% of total fleet)
  • Total military aircraft fleet: 13,209 (#1 most of 145)
  • Most common fighter jet: F-16C (738 aircraft)
