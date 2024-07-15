This US Military Tilt-Rotor Aircraft Can Hit Speeds Over 300 Mph Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

For years, helicopters have played an important role in modern warfare due to their versatility and firepower. They fill a variety of roles outside of combat including transport, reconnaissance as well as search and rescue. Speed is an important factor in how these helicopters are able to perform their missions effectively, and the United States has some of the fastest choppers on the planet.

The United States, recognized as one of the world’s most powerful military nations, boasts the largest fleet of military helicopters. To a degree, this is a reflection of its superior military infrastructure and technological prowess. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at America’s fastest helicopters. To identify the fastest combat helicopters currently in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these helicopters according to their top speed. We included supplemental information regarding type, year introduced, and armament.

Most of the helicopters that make up this list have been in service for decades. Perhaps, the key example of this is the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. This helicopter has been involved in a number of high-profile military operations over the years, including one with a blockbuster Hollywood movie named after it “Black Hawk Down.” It is even said that a stealth version of the Black Hawk was used in the operation that took out Osama bin Laden. (These are the helicopters that were used in the Vietnam War.)

Some of the other most popular helicopters in service are also the Apache and Chinook. Each of these plays an important role on the battlefield, whether it is as an attack helicopter or a transport.

Here is a look at the fastest helicopters in the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: usaghumphreys / Flickr

Military helicopters play an important role in modern military operations. Understanding what the United States has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

15. Bell UH-1

Source: cak757 / Flickr

Type: Multirole attack helicopter

Multirole attack helicopter Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 137 mph

137 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods, Sea Killer missiles, drop bombs, torpedoes, TOW missiles, miniguns, automatic cannons

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods, Sea Killer missiles, drop bombs, torpedoes, TOW missiles, miniguns, automatic cannons Variants: OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1N Twin Huey, UH-1Y Venom

OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1N Twin Huey, UH-1Y Venom Active in military: 230

14. Airbus H125

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 70mm rocket pods, 68mm rocket pods, BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles

20mm automatic cannon, 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 70mm rocket pods, 68mm rocket pods, BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles Variants: H125, AS350

H125, AS350 Active in military: 1

13. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Machine gun pods, rocket pods

Machine gun pods, rocket pods Active in military: 10

12. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter

Multirole medium-lift helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, drop bombs, gun pods, cannon pods

Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, drop bombs, gun pods, cannon pods Variants: Mi-8, Mi-17

Mi-8, Mi-17 Active in military: 10

11. Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns Variants: H145 (UH-72A/B)

H145 (UH-72A/B) Active in military: 483

10. MH-6 Little Bird

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW missiles, Stinger missiles

30mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW missiles, Stinger missiles Variants: MD500 (AH/MH-6)

MD500 (AH/MH-6) Active in military: 47

9. Boeing CH-47 Chinook

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift tandem rotor helicopter

Medium-lift tandem rotor helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, miniguns

7.62mm machine guns, miniguns Variants: CH-47D/F/MH-47G

CH-47D/F/MH-47G Active in military: 510

8. Boeing AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles Variants: AH-64D/E

AH-64D/E Active in military: 824

7. S-70 Black Hawk

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun Variants: HH-60G, U, W, MH-60G, EH, MH, UH-60, MH-60R/S, UH-60A/L

HH-60G, U, W, MH-60G, EH, MH, UH-60, MH-60R/S, UH-60A/L Active in military: 2853

6. Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns Active in military: 11

5. MH-53E Sea Dragon

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns Active in military: 26

4. Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns Active in military: 135

3. MH-139 Grey Wolf

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-mission medium-lift helicopter

Multi-mission medium-lift helicopter Year introduced: 2021

2021 Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: Pintle-mounted machine guns of various calibers

Pintle-mounted machine guns of various calibers Active in military: 4

2. Bell AH-1Z Viper

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm gatling-style cannon, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

20mm gatling-style cannon, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods Active in military: 176

1. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns Variants: CV-22, MV-22

CV-22, MV-22 Active in military: 367

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.