This Aircraft Carrier That Fought in the Philippines Was WWII's Most Decorated Ship

The USS Enterprise (CV-6) is by far the most decorated ship in the U.S. Navy to come out of World War II. It was originally commissioned in 1938 as a Yorktown-class aircraft carrier, and it would go on to play a significant role in many battles throughout the Second World War. Ultimately its contributions would pave the way for an Allied victory in the Pacific Theater. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)
The Enterprise would participate in many battles including the Battle of Midway, the Guadalcanal Campaign, and the Battle of the Eastern Solomons. However, one of the most notable battles that the Enterprise fought in was the Battle of the Philippine Sea.
The Battle of the Philippine Sea demonstrated the strategic importance of aircraft carriers and highlighted the Enterprise in particular as a key to the Allies gaining air superiority. Victory here, with the devastation of multiple Japanese carriers, practically ensured the Japanese Navy could not pose much of a threat throughout the rest of the conflict.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the USS Enterprise and all the other carriers that fought in this battle. To identify the aircraft carriers that fought in the Battle of Philippine Sea, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We ordered these warships and submarines chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.
We’ve included both American carriers as well as Japanese, to give a fuller picture of what each side had in its arsenal at the time. (These are the aircraft carrier fleets of the world’s major powers, ranked.)
Here is a look at every aircraft carrier that fought the Battle of the Philippine Sea:
Why Are We Covering This?
The Battle of Philippine Sea was one of the largest and most significant battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict.
USS Bataan
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: November 17, 1943
- Top speed: 37.0 mph
- Displacement: 16,520 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons
- Aircraft carried: 30
USS Belleau Wood
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: March 31, 1943
- Top speed: 36.4 mph
- Displacement: 14,751 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons
- Aircraft carried: 30
USS Bunker Hill
- Class: Essex-class
- Commissioning date: May 25, 1943
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 36,960 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 90
USS Cabot
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: July 24, 1943
- Top speed: 37.0 mph
- Displacement: 11,000 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors guns
- Aircraft carried: 35
IJN Chitose
- Class: Chitose-class
- Commissioning date: July 25, 1938
- Top speed: 33.3 mph
- Displacement: 15,546 tons
- Armament: 127mm naval guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 54
IJN Chiyoda
- Class: Chitose-class
- Commissioning date: December 15, 1938
- Top speed: 33.3 mph
- Displacement: 15,500 tons
- Armament: 127mm naval guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 54
USS Cowpens
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: May 28, 1943
- Top speed: 37.0 mph
- Displacement: 11,000 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors guns
- Aircraft carried: 45
USS Enterprise
- Class: Yorktown-class
- Commissioning date: May 12, 1938
- Top speed: 37.4 mph
- Displacement: 32,060 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannon
- Aircraft carried: 96
USS Essex
- Class: Essex-class
- Commissioning date: December 31, 1942
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 27,500 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 90
IJN Hiyō
- Class: Hiyō-class
- Commissioning date: July 31, 1942
- Top speed: 29.3 mph
- Displacement: 24,150 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 53
USS Hornet
- Class: Essex-class
- Commissioning date: November 29, 1943
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 36,960 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 90
IJN Jun’yō
- Class: Hiyō-class
- Commissioning date: May 3, 1942
- Top speed: 29.3 mph
- Displacement: 24,150 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 48
USS Langley
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: August 31, 1943
- Top speed: 36.0 mph
- Displacement: 11,000 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors guns
- Aircraft carried: 45
USS Lexington
- Class: Essex-class
- Commissioning date: February 17, 1943
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 36,960 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 90
USS Monterey
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: June 17, 1943
- Top speed: 36.4 mph
- Displacement: 11,000 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons
- Aircraft carried: 45
USS Princeton
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: February 25, 1943
- Top speed: 35.7 mph
- Displacement: 13,000 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons
- Aircraft carried: 45
IJN Ryūhō
- Class: Kagero-class
- Commissioning date: November 30, 1942
- Top speed: 30.5 mph
- Displacement: 16,700 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns, single 13mm anti-aircraft guns, depth charges
- Aircraft carried: 36
USS San Jacinto
- Class: Independence-class
- Commissioning date: November 15, 1943
- Top speed: 36.4 mph
- Displacement: 11,000 tons
- Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons
- Aircraft carried: 45
IJN Shōkaku
- Class: Shōkaku-class
- Commissioning date: August 8, 1941
- Top speed: 39.4 mph
- Displacement: 32,620 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 72
IJN Taihō
- Class: Taihō-class
- Commissioning date: March 7, 1944
- Top speed: 38.3 mph
- Displacement: 30,248 tons
- Armament: Twin 100mm anti-aircraft guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 65
USS Wasp
- Class: Essex-class
- Commissioning date: November 24, 1943
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 36,960 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 90
USS Yorktown
- Class: Essex-class
- Commissioning date: April 15, 1943
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 36,960 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 100
IJN Zuihō
- Class: Zuihō-class
- Commissioning date: December 27, 1940
- Top speed: 32.0 mph
- Displacement: 11,443 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 30
IJN Zuikaku
- Class: Shōkaku-class
- Commissioning date: September 25, 1941
- Top speed: 39.7 mph
- Displacement: 32,105 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft carried: 72
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.