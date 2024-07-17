This Aircraft Carrier That Fought in the Philippines Was WWII's Most Decorated Ship digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

The USS Enterprise (CV-6) is by far the most decorated ship in the U.S. Navy to come out of World War II. It was originally commissioned in 1938 as a Yorktown-class aircraft carrier, and it would go on to play a significant role in many battles throughout the Second World War. Ultimately its contributions would pave the way for an Allied victory in the Pacific Theater. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

The Enterprise would participate in many battles including the Battle of Midway, the Guadalcanal Campaign, and the Battle of the Eastern Solomons. However, one of the most notable battles that the Enterprise fought in was the Battle of the Philippine Sea.

The Battle of the Philippine Sea demonstrated the strategic importance of aircraft carriers and highlighted the Enterprise in particular as a key to the Allies gaining air superiority. Victory here, with the devastation of multiple Japanese carriers, practically ensured the Japanese Navy could not pose much of a threat throughout the rest of the conflict.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the USS Enterprise and all the other carriers that fought in this battle. To identify the aircraft carriers that fought in the Battle of Philippine Sea, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We ordered these warships and submarines chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.

We’ve included both American carriers as well as Japanese, to give a fuller picture of what each side had in its arsenal at the time. (These are the aircraft carrier fleets of the world’s major powers, ranked.)

Here is a look at every aircraft carrier that fought the Battle of the Philippine Sea:

Why Are We Covering This?

The Battle of Philippine Sea was one of the largest and most significant battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict.

USS Bataan

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: November 17, 1943

November 17, 1943 Top speed: 37.0 mph

37.0 mph Displacement: 16,520 tons

16,520 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons

40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons Aircraft carried: 30

USS Belleau Wood

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: March 31, 1943

March 31, 1943 Top speed: 36.4 mph

36.4 mph Displacement: 14,751 tons

14,751 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons

40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons Aircraft carried: 30

USS Bunker Hill

Class: Essex-class

Essex-class Commissioning date: May 25, 1943

May 25, 1943 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 36,960 tons

36,960 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 90

USS Cabot

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: July 24, 1943

July 24, 1943 Top speed: 37.0 mph

37.0 mph Displacement: 11,000 tons

11,000 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors guns

40mm Bofors guns Aircraft carried: 35

IJN Chitose

Class: Chitose-class

Chitose-class Commissioning date: July 25, 1938

July 25, 1938 Top speed: 33.3 mph

33.3 mph Displacement: 15,546 tons

15,546 tons Armament: 127mm naval guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm naval guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 54

IJN Chiyoda

Class: Chitose-class

Chitose-class Commissioning date: December 15, 1938

December 15, 1938 Top speed: 33.3 mph

33.3 mph Displacement: 15,500 tons

15,500 tons Armament: 127mm naval guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm naval guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 54

USS Cowpens

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: May 28, 1943

May 28, 1943 Top speed: 37.0 mph

37.0 mph Displacement: 11,000 tons

11,000 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors guns

40mm Bofors guns Aircraft carried: 45

USS Enterprise

Class: Yorktown-class

Yorktown-class Commissioning date: May 12, 1938

May 12, 1938 Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Displacement: 32,060 tons

32,060 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannon

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannon Aircraft carried: 96

USS Essex

Class: Essex-class

Essex-class Commissioning date: December 31, 1942

December 31, 1942 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 27,500 tons

27,500 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 90

IJN Hiyō

Class: Hiyō-class

Hiyō-class Commissioning date: July 31, 1942

July 31, 1942 Top speed: 29.3 mph

29.3 mph Displacement: 24,150 tons

24,150 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 53

USS Hornet

Class: Essex-class

Essex-class Commissioning date: November 29, 1943

November 29, 1943 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 36,960 tons

36,960 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 90

IJN Jun’yō

Class: Hiyō-class

Hiyō-class Commissioning date: May 3, 1942

May 3, 1942 Top speed: 29.3 mph

29.3 mph Displacement: 24,150 tons

24,150 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 48

USS Langley

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: August 31, 1943

August 31, 1943 Top speed: 36.0 mph

36.0 mph Displacement: 11,000 tons

11,000 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors guns

40mm Bofors guns Aircraft carried: 45

USS Lexington

Class: Essex-class

Essex-class Commissioning date: February 17, 1943

February 17, 1943 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 36,960 tons

36,960 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 90

USS Monterey

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: June 17, 1943

June 17, 1943 Top speed: 36.4 mph

36.4 mph Displacement: 11,000 tons

11,000 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons

40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons Aircraft carried: 45

USS Princeton

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: February 25, 1943

February 25, 1943 Top speed: 35.7 mph

35.7 mph Displacement: 13,000 tons

13,000 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons

40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons Aircraft carried: 45

IJN Ryūhō

Class: Kagero-class

Kagero-class Commissioning date: November 30, 1942

November 30, 1942 Top speed: 30.5 mph

30.5 mph Displacement: 16,700 tons

16,700 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns, single 13mm anti-aircraft guns, depth charges

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns, single 13mm anti-aircraft guns, depth charges Aircraft carried: 36

USS San Jacinto

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Commissioning date: November 15, 1943

November 15, 1943 Top speed: 36.4 mph

36.4 mph Displacement: 11,000 tons

11,000 tons Armament: 40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons

40mm Bofors cannons, 20mm Oerlikon cannons Aircraft carried: 45

IJN Shōkaku

Class: Shōkaku-class

Shōkaku-class Commissioning date: August 8, 1941

August 8, 1941 Top speed: 39.4 mph

39.4 mph Displacement: 32,620 tons

32,620 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 72

IJN Taihō

Class: Taihō-class

Taihō-class Commissioning date: March 7, 1944

March 7, 1944 Top speed: 38.3 mph

38.3 mph Displacement: 30,248 tons

30,248 tons Armament: Twin 100mm anti-aircraft guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 100mm anti-aircraft guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 65

USS Wasp

Class: Essex-class

Essex-class Commissioning date: November 24, 1943

November 24, 1943 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 36,960 tons

36,960 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 90

USS Yorktown

Class: Essex-class

Essex-class Commissioning date: April 15, 1943

April 15, 1943 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 36,960 tons

36,960 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 100

IJN Zuihō

Class: Zuihō-class

Zuihō-class Commissioning date: December 27, 1940

December 27, 1940 Top speed: 32.0 mph

32.0 mph Displacement: 11,443 tons

11,443 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 30

IJN Zuikaku

Class: Shōkaku-class

Shōkaku-class Commissioning date: September 25, 1941

September 25, 1941 Top speed: 39.7 mph

39.7 mph Displacement: 32,105 tons

32,105 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft carried: 72