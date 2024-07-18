This US Military Weapons Program is Costing Taxpayers $12 Billion Next Year guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year, submitted in May 2024, allocates $850 billion for national defense — a 4.1%, or $34 billion, increase from fiscal 2024. The bulk of the U.S. defense budget — about 63% — will fund day-to-day military operations, from payroll and training, to equipment maintenance and upkeep. The remaining 37%, meanwhile, will be used to modernize and expand the U.S. military arsenal.

As outlined in the budget proposal, the Department of Defense will spend nearly $311 billion on more than 2,000 weapons procurement and development programs in the coming fiscal year. The investment — which eclipses the entire defense budget of every other country — will help deter America’s adversaries, and better prepare the U.S. military for a potential conflict, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Of all military service branches, the U.S. Navy will receive the largest share of weapons spending in fiscal 2025, at nearly $90 billion. The Air Force will receive about $55 billion, the Army just over $20 billion, and the Space Force just under $20 billion. Additional funding over over $20 billion will be spread across the service branches. Spending on the individual weapons programs detailed by the DOD range from about $30.5 million to more than $12.4 billion.

Using data from the DOD’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. military’s most expensive weapons programs. We only considered weapons programs with a projected budget of at least $1 billion in fiscal 2025. All supplemental data is also from the DOD’s report.

The weapons on this list include aircraft, missiles and munitions, tanks and armored vehicles, ships and maritime systems, missile defense systems, space-based systems, and communication and intelligence systems. The costs associated with them reflect estimates related to procurement, research and development, or both. (Here is a look at every gun used by the U.S. military.)

In a statement justifying planned military spending, Secretary Austin specifically singled out the challenges posed by an increasingly aggressive China. In keeping with this threat, the proposed budget invests heavily in maritime and air-based weapons, systems that would be critical for conducting a war in East Asia. (Here is a look at the most powerful militaries in the world.)

The single most expensive weapons program on this list is for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The F-35 is a fifth-generation jet aircraft used by the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy. The planned $12.4 billion investment in the F-35 program will fund the procurement of 68 aircraft as well as on-going testing, engineering, and development.

An additional $9.9 billion will go toward the procurement of 12 Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarines, as well as the vessel’s continued development. Columbia Class submarines have nuclear propulsion systems and can carry a nuclear payload.

Why It Matters

The U.S. defense budget surpasses that of the next 10 highest-spending countries combined — including China, Russia, India, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. While the bulk of the U.S. military budget goes toward immediate needs – such as operations, maintenance, and personnel – more than a third is allocated to more forward-looking initiatives. To maintain credible deterrence, and the capability to respond to crises in any corner of the world, the U.S. will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in weapons development and procurement programs in fiscal 2025 — including 33 programs that will each cost over $1 billion.

33. PATRIOT/PAC-3 Advanced Capability

FY 2025 budget: $1.01 billion

$1.01 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -16.5% (-$199.40 million)

-16.5% (-$199.40 million) Weapon description: Long-range air defense missile system

Long-range air defense missile system Program category: U.S. Army missile defense

U.S. Army missile defense Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

32. JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile)

FY 2025 budget: $1.01 billion

$1.01 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -44.5% (-$810.00 million)

-44.5% (-$810.00 million) Weapon description: Precision cruise missile carried by bomber and fighter aircraft

Precision cruise missile carried by bomber and fighter aircraft Program category: Joint service missiles and munitions

Joint service missiles and munitions Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

31. M-1 Abrams Tank Modification/Upgrades

FY 2025 budget: $1.02 billion

$1.02 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +13.8% (+$123.70 million)

+13.8% (+$123.70 million) Weapon description: Battle tank

Battle tank Program category: U.S. Army ground systems

U.S. Army ground systems Primary contractor(s): General Dynamics

30. JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle)

FY 2025 budget: $1.18 billion

$1.18 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -1.0% (-$12.30 million)

-1.0% (-$12.30 million) Weapon description: Armored, configurable combat support vehicle

Armored, configurable combat support vehicle Program category: Joint service ground systems

Joint service ground systems Primary contractor(s): Oshkosh Defense, AM General

29. SM-6 (Standard Missile-6)

FY 2025 budget: $1.22 billion

$1.22 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -24.2% (-$391.50 million)

-24.2% (-$391.50 million) Weapon description: Maritime, surface-to-air missile carried by cruisers and destroyers

Maritime, surface-to-air missile carried by cruisers and destroyers Program category: U.S. Navy missiles and munitions

U.S. Navy missiles and munitions Primary contractor(s): Raytheon

28. GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System)

FY 2025 budget: $1.24 billion

$1.24 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +20.9% (+$214.70 million)

+20.9% (+$214.70 million) Weapon description: Surface-to-surface artillery rockets

Surface-to-surface artillery rockets Program category: Joint service missiles and munitions

Joint service missiles and munitions Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

27. FLRAA (Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft)

FY 2025 budget: $1.26 billion

$1.26 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +20.7% (+$216.10 million)

+20.7% (+$216.10 million) Weapon description: Development of next-generation vertical lift tactical assault/utility aircraft

Development of next-generation vertical lift tactical assault/utility aircraft Program category: U.S. Army aircraft and related systems

U.S. Army aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Bell Helicopter Textron

26. FFG(X) Constellation Class Guided Missile Frigate

FY 2025 budget: $1.28 billion

$1.28 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -44.1% (-$1.01 billion)

-44.1% (-$1.01 billion) Weapon description: Anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface capable frigate vessel

Anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface capable frigate vessel Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Fincantieri Marinette Marine

25. Aegis Sea-Based Weapons System

FY 2025 budget: $1.31 billion

$1.31 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -24.1% (-$414.90 million)

-24.1% (-$414.90 million) Weapon description: Maritime missile defense system

Maritime missile defense system Program category: Joint service missile defense

Joint service missile defense Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

24. B-1, B-2, B-52 Bombers

FY 2025 budget: $1.39 billion

$1.39 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +11.1% (+$139.70 million)

+11.1% (+$139.70 million) Weapon description: Legacy long-range bomber aircraft

Legacy long-range bomber aircraft Program category: U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems

U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman, Boeing

23. CJADC2 Programs (Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control)

FY 2025 budget: $1.43 billion

$1.43 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +37.9% (+$394.00 million)

+37.9% (+$394.00 million) Weapon description: Data, analytics, AI, and advanced network integration program

Data, analytics, AI, and advanced network integration program Program category: Joint service command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence

Joint service command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence Primary contractor(s): N/A

22. GPS III & Projects (Global Positioning System Enterprise)

FY 2025 budget: $1.52 billion

$1.52 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +20.6% (+$259.90 million)

+20.6% (+$259.90 million) Weapon description: Tools and technology providing 3D positioning, navigation, and timing information

Tools and technology providing 3D positioning, navigation, and timing information Program category: U.S. Space Force space based systems

U.S. Space Force space based systems Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems, L3 Harris

21. F-22 Raptor

FY 2025 budget: $1.63 billion

$1.63 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +7.2% (+$109.10 million)

+7.2% (+$109.10 million) Weapon description: Fifth-generation air superiority fighter jet

Fifth-generation air superiority fighter jet Program category: U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems

U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney

20. LPD 17 San Antonio Class Amphibious Ship

FY 2025 budget: $1.65 billion

$1.65 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +2030.2% (+$1.58 billion)

+2030.2% (+$1.58 billion) Weapon description: Amphibious-assault transport dock shop

Amphibious-assault transport dock shop Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Huntington Ingalls

19. CVN Refueling Complex Overhaul

FY 2025 budget: $1.74 billion

$1.74 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +94.1% (+$842.70 million)

+94.1% (+$842.70 million) Weapon description: Modernization and repairs for Nimitz class aircraft carriers

Modernization and repairs for Nimitz class aircraft carriers Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Huntington Ingalls

18. F/A-18 Super Hornet

FY 2025 budget: $1.81 billion

$1.81 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -1.4% (-$26.50 million)

-1.4% (-$26.50 million) Weapon description: Carrier-based multi-role tactical fighter and attack aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role tactical fighter and attack aircraft Program category: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and related systems

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Boeing, General Electric

17. CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford Class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

FY 2025 budget: $2.34 billion

$2.34 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -13.5% (-$365.00 million)

-13.5% (-$365.00 million) Weapon description: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Huntington Ingalls

16. F-15 Eagle

FY 2025 budget: $2.36 billion

$2.36 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -30.1% (-$1.02 billion)

-30.1% (-$1.02 billion) Weapon description: Multi-role fighter jet

Multi-role fighter jet Program category: U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems

U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Boeing

15. NSSL & RSLP Launch Enterprise

FY 2025 budget: $2.40 billion

$2.40 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -20.2% (-$605.30 million)

-20.2% (-$605.30 million) Weapon description: Procurement of services and support for launching national security satellites

Procurement of services and support for launching national security satellites Program category: U.S. Space Force space based systems

U.S. Space Force space based systems Primary contractor(s): SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Northrop Grumman, Rocket Lab, VOX Space

14. Trident II Ballistic Missile Modifications

FY 2025 budget: $2.47 billion

$2.47 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +31.8% (+$595.50 million)

+31.8% (+$595.50 million) Weapon description: Nuclear-capable, submarine launched ballistic missile

Nuclear-capable, submarine launched ballistic missile Program category: U.S. Navy missiles and munitions

U.S. Navy missiles and munitions Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

13. GMD (Ground-based Midcourse Defense)

FY 2025 budget: $2.53 billion

$2.53 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -17.9% (-$550.10 million)

-17.9% (-$550.10 million) Weapon description: Missile defense system for threats in mid-flight

Missile defense system for threats in mid-flight Program category: Joint service missile defense

Joint service missile defense Primary contractor(s): Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin

12. CH-53K Heavy Lift Replacement Helicopter

FY 2025 budget: $2.69 billion

$2.69 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +11.0% (+$266.70 million)

+11.0% (+$266.70 million) Weapon description: Heavy-lift helicopter

Heavy-lift helicopter Program category: U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and related systems

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Sikorsky, General Electric

11. KC-46A Pegasus

FY 2025 budget: $2.97 billion

$2.97 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -1.1% (-$34.00 million)

-1.1% (-$34.00 million) Weapon description: Aerial refueling aircraft

Aerial refueling aircraft Program category: U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems

U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Boeing

10. LGM-35A Sentinel

FY 2025 budget: $3.73 billion

$3.73 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -13.0% (-$558.50 million)

-13.0% (-$558.50 million) Weapon description: Nuclear-capable, ground-based ballistic missile

Nuclear-capable, ground-based ballistic missile Program category: U.S. Air Force missiles and munitions

U.S. Air Force missiles and munitions Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

9. Cyberspace Activities

FY 2025 budget: $3.96 billion

$3.96 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -2.5% (-$101.10 million)

-2.5% (-$101.10 million) Weapon description: Improve cybersecurity, cyberspace capability, and fund research and development

Improve cybersecurity, cyberspace capability, and fund research and development Program category: Joint service command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence

Joint service command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence Primary contractor(s): N/A

8. Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Projects

FY 2025 budget: $4.20 billion

$4.20 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +4.3% (+$174.20 million)

+4.3% (+$174.20 million) Weapon description: Satellite-based DOD communication systems

Satellite-based DOD communication systems Program category: U.S. Space Force space based systems

U.S. Space Force space based systems Primary contractor(s): Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Boeing

7. OPIR Space Based Missile Warning Systems

FY 2025 budget: $4.68 billion

$4.68 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -5.8% (-$288.60 million)

-5.8% (-$288.60 million) Weapon description: Satellite-based missile warning and tracking systems

Satellite-based missile warning and tracking systems Program category: U.S. Space Force space based systems

U.S. Space Force space based systems Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman

6. Ammunition

FY 2025 budget: $5.16 billion

$5.16 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +3.9% (+$196.00 million)

+3.9% (+$196.00 million) Weapon description: Firearm ammunition, artillery and mortar projectiles, grenades, shoulder launched munitions, and rocket-assisted projectiles

Firearm ammunition, artillery and mortar projectiles, grenades, shoulder launched munitions, and rocket-assisted projectiles Program category: Joint service missiles and munitions

Joint service missiles and munitions Primary contractor(s): Multiple publicly and privately owned contractors

5. B-21 Raider

FY 2025 budget: $5.34 billion

$5.34 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +0.4% (+$22.30 million)

+0.4% (+$22.30 million) Weapon description: New long-range stealth bomber aircraft

New long-range stealth bomber aircraft Program category: U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems

U.S. Air Force aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

4. DDG 51 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer

FY 2025 budget: $7.07 billion

$7.07 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +39.3% (+$2.00 billion)

+39.3% (+$2.00 billion) Weapon description: Anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface capable destroyer vessel

Anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface capable destroyer vessel Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Huntington Ingalls, General Dynamics

3. SSN 774 Virginia Class Submarine

FY 2025 budget: $8.21 billion

$8.21 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -24.3% (-$2.64 billion)

-24.3% (-$2.64 billion) Weapon description: Nuclear -powered attack submarine

Nuclear -powered attack submarine Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Huntington Ingalls, General Dynamics

2. SSBN 826 Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

FY 2025 budget: $9.88 billion

$9.88 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: +58.9% (+$3.66 billion)

+58.9% (+$3.66 billion) Weapon description: Nuclear -powered, nuclear-armed submarine

Nuclear -powered, nuclear-armed submarine Program category: U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems

U.S. Navy shipbuilding and maritime systems Primary contractor(s): Huntington Ingalls, General Dynamics

1. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

FY 2025 budget: $12.43 billion

$12.43 billion Change in funding, FY 2024 to FY 2025: -8.5% (-$1.16 billion)

-8.5% (-$1.16 billion) Weapon description: Fifth-generation strike fighter jet

Fifth-generation strike fighter jet Program category: Joint service aircraft and related systems

Joint service aircraft and related systems Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney