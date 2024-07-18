This US Stealth Bomber Can Carry Over 40,000 Pounds of Ordnance U.S. Air Force / Getty Images

The B-2 Spirit is by far one of the most advanced aircraft on the planet. Its stealth technology coupled with its strategic bombing capability easily make it one of the most valuable assets in the U.S. Air Force. The B-2 is also one of the most heavily armed aircraft as well because it can carry up to 40,000 pounds of ordnance which includes anything from conventional drop bombs to nuclear munitions. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on the planet.)

In terms of stealth capabilities, these were made through a combination of advanced materials, special coatings, and a design that minimizes its radar cross-section. At the same time, its engines are buried within the wings to reduce infrared and acoustic signatures.

This stealth bomber has seen combat in a few conflicts including Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. However, the days for the B-2 may be numbered as its successor the B-21 Raider is readying to enter the fleet.

The B-2 is one of only a few stealth bombers in existence. But there are a number of other aircraft in the U.S. arsenal that are armed to the teeth as well that serve in a variety combat roles. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at combat aircraft within the U.S. military. To identify the most heavily armed combat aircraft in the United States military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to their maximum payload. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, and top speed.

Here is a look at the most heavily armed combat aircraft currently serving in the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: williambrawley / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

17. B-21 Raider

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year entered service: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Active aircraft: 100 on order

100 on order Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles Payload: Unknown

16. AT-802U Sky Warden

Source: Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year entered service: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs Payload: 8,000 lbs

15. AV-8B/+ Harrier II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year entered service: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 87

87 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions Payload: 9,200 lbs

14. F/A-18A/C/D Hornet

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year entered service: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 140

140 Top speed: 1190 mph

1190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance Payload: 13,700 lbs

13. F-35B Lightning II (VTOL)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing)

Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) Year entered service: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 112

112 Top speed: 1199 mph

1199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs Payload: 15,000 lbs

12. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year entered service: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 270

270 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs Payload: 16,000 lbs

11. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year entered service: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 738

738 Top speed: 1317 mph

1317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs Payload: 17,000 lbs

10. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year entered service: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1187 mph

1187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs Payload: 17,750 lbs

9. F-35A Lightning II

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year entered service: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 234

234 Top speed: 1199 mph

1199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs Payload: 18,000 lbs

8. F-35C Lightning II

Type: Multirole 5th generation carrier borne aircraft

Multirole 5th generation carrier borne aircraft Year entered service: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1199 mph

1199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs Payload: 18,000 lbs

7. F-22 Raptor

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year entered service: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1599 mph

1599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles Payload: 22,000 lbs

6. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Source: tomasdelcoro via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year entered service: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 1875 mph

1875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs Payload: 29,500 lbs (maximum for EX)

5. B-2 Spirit

Source: U.S. Air Force / Getty Images

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year entered service: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles Payload: 40,000 lbs

4. AC-130W Stinger II

Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Westin Warburton / Public Domain

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year entered service: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles Payload: 42,000 lbs

3. AC-130J Ghostrider

Source: ajw1970 / Flickr

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year entered service: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs Payload: 42,000 lbs

2. B-52H Stratofortress

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year entered service: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs Payload: 70,000 lbs

1. B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year entered service: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 42

42 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs Payload: 75,000 lbs

