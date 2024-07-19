This US Aircraft Carrier, Scuttled at the Battle of The Coral Sea, Was Finally Found Official US Navy Photograph. (Enhancement by DLJ - Wild Surmise), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The USS Lexington (CV-2) was recently found in the waters of the Coral Sea just 500 miles off the eastern coast of Australia. The aircraft carrier was scuttled following the Battle of Coral Sea in World War II. Although the battle was a strategic victory for the Allies in the Pacific Theater, there was a high price to pay with the loss of this aircraft carrier. (These are the World War II battles that had the most casualties, every major battle ranked.)

The battle began on May 7, 1942, when aircraft from the USS Lexington and USS Yorktown engaged Japanese carrier forces. The Japanese carrier, Shoho was successfully sunk on the first day. However, on the second day, the USS Lexington was struck by torpedoes and bombs from Japanese aircraft which dealt a mortal blow.

The damage to the carrier became unmanageable with uncontrollable fires and explosions that compromised the ships integrity. The decision to abandon ship was made by Captain Frederick Sherman to ensure the safety of the crew.

After the ship had been safely evacuated, the USS Phelps scuttled the Lexington with torpedoes to prevent capture by the Japanese. And ever since, this ship has laid at the bottom of the Coral Sea.

Although there was a high price paid in lives, aircraft, and ships, Allied forces successfully sank a Japanese carrier and did significant damage to another. The Allied victory here would prevent the Japanese from further expanding their reach through the South Pacific. (These are the most important events of World War II, a timeline.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the battle and the ships that played significant roles in it. To identify the warships that fought in the Battle of Coral Sea, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We ordered these warships chronologically from when they were commissioned. We excluded smaller ships like destroyers and auxiliaries. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.

Here is a look at the warships that fought the Battle of the Coral Sea:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: arcticwarrior / Flickr

The Battle of Coral Sea was one of the largest and most significant battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict.

IJN Tatsuta

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Commissioning date: May 31, 1919

May 31, 1919 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 4,011 tons

4,011 tons Armament: 140mm naval guns, 80mm naval guns, 13.2mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

140mm naval guns, 80mm naval guns, 13.2mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 0

IJN Tenryū

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Commissioning date: November 20, 1919

November 20, 1919 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 4,011 tons

4,011 tons Armament: 140mm naval guns, 13.2mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

140mm naval guns, 13.2mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 0

IJN Furutaka

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: March 31, 1926

March 31, 1926 Top speed: 39.7 mph

39.7 mph Displacement: 9,297 tons

9,297 tons Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 120mm anti-aircraft guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

Twin 203mm guns, 120mm anti-aircraft guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 2

IJN Aoba

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: September 20, 1927

September 20, 1927 Top speed: 41.0 mph

41.0 mph Displacement: 9,000 tons

9,000 tons Armament: 203mm guns, 120mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

203mm guns, 120mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 3

IJN Kinugasa

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: September 30, 1927

September 30, 1927 Top speed: 41.0 mph

41.0 mph Displacement: 9,144 tons

9,144 tons Armament: 203mm guns, 120mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

203mm guns, 120mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 2

USS Lexington

Source: Official US Navy Photograph. (Enhancement by DLJ - Wild Surmise), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Commissioning date: December 14, 1927

December 14, 1927 Top speed: 38.3 mph

38.3 mph Displacement: 48,500 tons

48,500 tons Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft housed: 78

HMAS Australia

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: April 24, 1928

April 24, 1928 Top speed: 36.0 mph

36.0 mph Displacement: 10,000 tons

10,000 tons Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 102mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 40mm pom-poms, 7.62mm machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

Twin 203mm guns, 102mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 40mm pom-poms, 7.62mm machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 1

IJN Haguro

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: April 25, 1929

April 25, 1929 Top speed: 41.0 mph

41.0 mph Displacement: 13,513 tons

13,513 tons Armament: 203mm guns, 127mm guns, 13.2mm machine guns, 7.7mm machine guns, 610 torpedo tubes

203mm guns, 127mm guns, 13.2mm machine guns, 7.7mm machine guns, 610 torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 2

IJN Myōkō

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: July 31, 1929

July 31, 1929 Top speed: 41.0 mph

41.0 mph Displacement: 13,500 tons

13,500 tons Armament: 203mm guns, 127mm guns, 13.2mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

203mm guns, 127mm guns, 13.2mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 3

USS Chester

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: June 24, 1930

June 24, 1930 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 9,300 tons

9,300 tons Armament: Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 4

USS Chicago

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: March 9, 1931

March 9, 1931 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 9,449 tons

9,449 tons Armament: Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 4

USS Portland

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: February 23, 1933

February 23, 1933 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 9,957 tons

9,957 tons Armament: Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns

Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns Aircraft housed: 4

USS New Orleans

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: February 15, 1934

February 15, 1934 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 10,110 tons

10,110 tons Armament: Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns

Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns Aircraft housed: 4

USS Astoria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: April 28, 1934

April 28, 1934 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 10,110 tons

10,110 tons Armament: Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons, quad 28mm anti-aircraft guns

Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons, quad 28mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft housed: 4

USS Minneapolis

Source: National Museum of the United States Navy / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: May 19, 1934

May 19, 1934 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 10,110 tons

10,110 tons Armament: Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns

Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns Aircraft housed: 4

HMAS Hobart

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Commissioning date: January 13, 1936

January 13, 1936 Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Displacement: 7,115 tons

7,115 tons Armament: Twin 152mm guns, 102mm guns, quad 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

Twin 152mm guns, 102mm guns, quad 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 1

IJN Shōkaku

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Commissioning date: August 8, 1941

August 8, 1941 Top speed: 39.4 mph

39.4 mph Displacement: 32,620 tons

32,620 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft housed: 72

IJN Zuikaku

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Commissioning date: September 25, 1941

September 25, 1941 Top speed: 39.7 mph

39.7 mph Displacement: 32,105 tons

32,105 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft housed: 72

IJN Shōhō

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Commissioning date: November 30, 1941

November 30, 1941 Top speed: 32.0 mph

32.0 mph Displacement: 11,443 tons

11,443 tons Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns

Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft housed: 30

USS Yorktown

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Commissioning date: April 15, 1943

April 15, 1943 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 36,960 tons

36,960 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft housed: 100

IJN Kako

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Commissioning date: July 20, 2026

July 20, 2026 Top speed: 39.7 mph

39.7 mph Displacement: 7,100 tons

7,100 tons Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 120mm anti-aircraft guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

Twin 203mm guns, 120mm anti-aircraft guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft housed: 2