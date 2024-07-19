This US Aircraft Carrier, Scuttled at the Battle of The Coral Sea, Was Finally Found

The USS Lexington (CV-2) was recently found in the waters of the Coral Sea just 500 miles off the eastern coast of Australia. The aircraft carrier was scuttled following the Battle of Coral Sea in World War II. Although the battle was a strategic victory for the Allies in the Pacific Theater, there was a high price to pay with the loss of this aircraft carrier. (These are the World War II battles that had the most casualties, every major battle ranked.)
The battle began on May 7, 1942, when aircraft from the USS Lexington and USS Yorktown engaged Japanese carrier forces. The Japanese carrier, Shoho was successfully sunk on the first day. However, on the second day, the USS Lexington was struck by torpedoes and bombs from Japanese aircraft which dealt a mortal blow.
The damage to the carrier became unmanageable with uncontrollable fires and explosions that compromised the ships integrity. The decision to abandon ship was made by Captain Frederick Sherman to ensure the safety of the crew.
After the ship had been safely evacuated, the USS Phelps scuttled the Lexington with torpedoes to prevent capture by the Japanese. And ever since, this ship has laid at the bottom of the Coral Sea.
Although there was a high price paid in lives, aircraft, and ships, Allied forces successfully sank a Japanese carrier and did significant damage to another. The Allied victory here would prevent the Japanese from further expanding their reach through the South Pacific. (These are the most important events of World War II, a timeline.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the battle and the ships that played significant roles in it. To identify the warships that fought in the Battle of Coral Sea, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources. We ordered these warships chronologically from when they were commissioned. We excluded smaller ships like destroyers and auxiliaries. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.
Here is a look at the warships that fought the Battle of the Coral Sea:
Why Are We Covering This?
The Battle of Coral Sea was one of the largest and most significant battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict.
IJN Tatsuta
- Type: Light cruiser
- Commissioning date: May 31, 1919
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 4,011 tons
- Armament: 140mm naval guns, 80mm naval guns, 13.2mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 0
IJN Tenryū
- Type: Light cruiser
- Commissioning date: November 20, 1919
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 4,011 tons
- Armament: 140mm naval guns, 13.2mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 0
IJN Furutaka
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: March 31, 1926
- Top speed: 39.7 mph
- Displacement: 9,297 tons
- Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 120mm anti-aircraft guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 2
IJN Aoba
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: September 20, 1927
- Top speed: 41.0 mph
- Displacement: 9,000 tons
- Armament: 203mm guns, 120mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 3
IJN Kinugasa
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: September 30, 1927
- Top speed: 41.0 mph
- Displacement: 9,144 tons
- Armament: 203mm guns, 120mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 2
USS Lexington
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Commissioning date: December 14, 1927
- Top speed: 38.3 mph
- Displacement: 48,500 tons
- Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft housed: 78
HMAS Australia
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: April 24, 1928
- Top speed: 36.0 mph
- Displacement: 10,000 tons
- Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 102mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 40mm pom-poms, 7.62mm machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 1
IJN Haguro
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: April 25, 1929
- Top speed: 41.0 mph
- Displacement: 13,513 tons
- Armament: 203mm guns, 127mm guns, 13.2mm machine guns, 7.7mm machine guns, 610 torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 2
IJN Myōkō
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: July 31, 1929
- Top speed: 41.0 mph
- Displacement: 13,500 tons
- Armament: 203mm guns, 127mm guns, 13.2mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 3
USS Chester
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: June 24, 1930
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 9,300 tons
- Armament: Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 4
USS Chicago
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: March 9, 1931
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 9,449 tons
- Armament: Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 4
USS Portland
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: February 23, 1933
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 9,957 tons
- Armament: Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns
- Aircraft housed: 4
USS New Orleans
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: February 15, 1934
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 10,110 tons
- Armament: Triple 203mm guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns
- Aircraft housed: 4
USS Astoria
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: April 28, 1934
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 10,110 tons
- Armament: Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons, quad 28mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft housed: 4
USS Minneapolis
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: May 19, 1934
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 10,110 tons
- Armament: Triple 200mm guns, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 47mm saluting guns, 13mm machine guns
- Aircraft housed: 4
HMAS Hobart
- Type: Light cruiser
- Commissioning date: January 13, 1936
- Top speed: 37.4 mph
- Displacement: 7,115 tons
- Armament: Twin 152mm guns, 102mm guns, quad 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 1
IJN Shōkaku
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Commissioning date: August 8, 1941
- Top speed: 39.4 mph
- Displacement: 32,620 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft housed: 72
IJN Zuikaku
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Commissioning date: September 25, 1941
- Top speed: 39.7 mph
- Displacement: 32,105 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, triple 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft housed: 72
IJN Shōhō
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Commissioning date: November 30, 1941
- Top speed: 32.0 mph
- Displacement: 11,443 tons
- Armament: Twin 127mm dual-purpose guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft housed: 30
USS Yorktown
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Commissioning date: April 15, 1943
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 36,960 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose guns, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 20mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft housed: 100
IJN Kako
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Commissioning date: July 20, 2026
- Top speed: 39.7 mph
- Displacement: 7,100 tons
- Armament: Twin 203mm guns, 120mm anti-aircraft guns, twin 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft housed: 2
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.