How China's Military Compares to the US Military usnavy / Flickr

The United States military has not been directly involved in any war since withdrawing from Afghanistan in 2021. Still, the U.S. remains indispensable in several ongoing global conflicts — providing $175 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and at least $12.5 billion to Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. But in an opening statement for the Defense Department’s fiscal 2025 budget request, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin named only one threat to American national security — and it was not Russia or Hamas — but China.

In his statement, Austin advocated for an $850 billion defense budget in the coming year, in part, by singling out “the challenge posed by an increasingly aggressive People’s Republic of China.” According to officials in the U.S. and allied nations, China is undertaking the most rapid military buildup of any country since World War II. Increasingly aggressive posturing by the Chinese military are also sounding alarm bells in Washington. Between the fall of 2021 and the fall of 2023, there were over 180 documented instances of the Chinese military carrying out “coercive” and “risky” intercepts of American military aircraft, according to the DOD.

While the DOD asserts that war with China is neither inevitable nor desirable, China’s ongoing militarization poses a real — and growing — threat to vital American interests. Though the U.S. remains the world’s preeminent military power, China already has some meaningful advantages in several key areas of military capability.

Using data from Global Firepower’s 2024 report on international military capabilities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed how China’s military strength compares to America’s. We reviewed the estimated assets — both military and non-military — that could impact the outcome of a war between the two countries. The assets on this list fall into one of eight categories: manpower, air power, land power, naval power, infrastructure, natural resources, finances, and weapons of mass destruction. Nuclear stockpile estimates are from the Federation of Atomic Scientists. All other estimates are as reported by Global Firepower.

Home to over 1.4 billion people — nearly 1.1 billion more than the United States — China is the second most populous country in the world. Not surprisingly, many of the advantages China would have in a war with the U.S. are related to manpower. China has over 2 million active-duty troops, compared to 1.3 million service men and women in the United States. Additionally, nearly 20 million Chinese citizens reach military age every year, compared to only 4.4 million Americans. (Here is a look at the U.S. states with the most military personnel.)

Still, many military advantages the U.S. has over China would be critical for projecting power in East Asia. For example, the United States has more assets than China in every category of air power detailed on this list. Additionally, with a greater number of destroyer vessels, aircraft carriers, and submarines, the U.S. Navy is also stronger than that of China by many measures. (Here is a look at each of the most powerful militaries in the world.)

It is important to note that existing military assets alone do not determine the outcome of any military conflict. Should war break out between the U.S. and China, other countries would likely be drawn into the conflict, and both sides would likely ramp up military spending and put their respective industrial capacity behind the war effort.

Why It Matters

Source: Pool / Getty Images

Despite ongoing conflicts in which Russia and Hamas are actively attacking American interests, recent statements from Defense Department officials suggest that China poses the greatest threat to national security. War between China and the United States — two of the world’s largest military powers — would be devastating, and preparing for such an eventuality is a top priority for the DOD. While the American military is currently estimated to be stronger than the Chinese military, China’s rapid militarization may swing the power dynamic in the coming years and decades.

Manpower: Total population

Source: deberarr / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 339.7 million people

339.7 million people China’s estimated capacity: 1.4 billion people

1.4 billion people Advantage: China (+1.1 million or billion people)

Manpower: Labor force

United States’ estimated capacity: 164.8 million people

164.8 million people China’s estimated capacity: 791.4 million people

791.4 million people Advantage: China (+626.6 million people)

Manpower: Fit-for-service

Source: Alessandro Biascioli / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 124.0 million people

124.0 million people China’s estimated capacity: 626.0 million people

626.0 million people Advantage: China (+502.0 million people)

Manpower: Reaching military age annually

Source: nirat / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 4.4 million people

4.4 million people China’s estimated capacity: 19.8 million people

19.8 million people Advantage: China (+15.4 million people)

Manpower: Paramilitary forces

United States’ estimated capacity: – 0 troops

– 0 troops China’s estimated capacity: 625,000 troops

625,000 troops Advantage: China (+625,000 troops)

Manpower: Reserve personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 799,500 reservists

799,500 reservists China’s estimated capacity: 510,000 reservists

510,000 reservists Advantage: United States (+289,500 reservists)

Manpower: Active personnel

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 1.3 million troops

1.3 million troops China’s estimated capacity: 2.0 million troops

2.0 million troops Advantage: China (+707,000 troops)

Manpower: Total military personnel

Source: John Davis, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

United States’ estimated capacity: 2.1 million people

2.1 million people China’s estimated capacity: 3.2 million people

3.2 million people Advantage: China (+1.0 million people)

Air power: Dedicated attack aircraft

Source: bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 896 aircraft

896 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 371 aircraft

371 aircraft Advantage: United States (+525 aircraft)

Air power: Special-mission aircraft

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 695 aircraft

695 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 112 aircraft

112 aircraft Advantage: United States (+583 aircraft)

Air power: Aerial tankers

United States’ estimated capacity: 606 aircraft

606 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 10 aircraft

10 aircraft Advantage: United States (+596 aircraft)

Air power: Fighter aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,854 aircraft

1,854 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 1,207 aircraft

1,207 aircraft Advantage: United States (+647 aircraft)

Air power: Transport aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 957 aircraft

957 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 289 aircraft

289 aircraft Advantage: United States (+668 aircraft)

Air power: Attack helicopters

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,000 aircraft

1,000 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 281 aircraft

281 aircraft Advantage: United States (+719 aircraft)

Air power: Trainer aircraft

United States’ estimated capacity: 2,648 aircraft

2,648 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 402 aircraft

402 aircraft Advantage: United States (+2,246 aircraft)

Air power: Helicopters

United States’ estimated capacity: 5,737 aircraft

5,737 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 913 aircraft

913 aircraft Advantage: United States (+4,824 aircraft)

Air power: Total aircraft

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

United States’ estimated capacity: 13,209 aircraft

13,209 aircraft China’s estimated capacity: 3,304 aircraft

3,304 aircraft Advantage: United States (+9,905 aircraft)

Air power: Air Force personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 701,319 troops

701,319 troops China’s estimated capacity: 400,000 troops

400,000 troops Advantage: United States (+301,319 troops)

Land power: Towed artillery

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,267 pieces

1,267 pieces China’s estimated capacity: 1,434 pieces

1,434 pieces Advantage: China (+167 pieces)

Land power: Tanks

United States’ estimated capacity: 4,657 vehicles

4,657 vehicles China’s estimated capacity: 5,000 vehicles

5,000 vehicles Advantage: China (+343 vehicles)

Land power: Self-propelled artillery

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

United States’ estimated capacity: 1,595 pieces

1,595 pieces China’s estimated capacity: 3,850 pieces

3,850 pieces Advantage: China (+2,255 pieces)

Land power: Mobile rocket projectors

Source: Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

United States’ estimated capacity: 694 pieces

694 pieces China’s estimated capacity: 3,180 pieces

3,180 pieces Advantage: China (+2,486 pieces)

Land power: Armored vehicles

United States’ estimated capacity: 360,069 vehicles

360,069 vehicles China’s estimated capacity: 174,300 vehicles

174,300 vehicles Advantage: United States (+185,769 vehicles)

Land power: Army personnel

Source: FrankvandenBergh / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 1.4 million troops

1.4 million troops China’s estimated capacity: 2.5 million troops

2.5 million troops Advantage: China (+1.1 million troops)

Naval power: Destroyers

Source: rcp / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 75 hulls

75 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 49 hulls

49 hulls Advantage: United States (+26 hulls)

Naval power: Aircraft carriers

United States’ estimated capacity: 11 hulls

11 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 2 hulls

2 hulls Advantage: United States (+9 hulls)

Naval power: Helicopter carriers

United States’ estimated capacity: 9 hulls

9 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 3 hulls

3 hulls Advantage: United States (+6 hulls)

Naval power: Submarines

Source: United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons

United States’ estimated capacity: 64 hulls

64 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 61 hulls

61 hulls Advantage: United States (+3 hulls)

Naval power: Mine warfare vessels

United States’ estimated capacity: 8 hulls

8 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 36 hulls

36 hulls Advantage: China (+28 hulls)

Naval power: Frigates

United States’ estimated capacity: 0 hulls

0 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 42 hulls

42 hulls Advantage: China (+42 hulls)

Naval power: Corvettes

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 23 hulls

23 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 72 hulls

72 hulls Advantage: China (+49 hulls)

Naval power: Patrol vessels

Source: usnavy / Flickr

United States’ estimated capacity: 5 hulls

5 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 150 hulls

150 hulls Advantage: China (+145 hulls)

Naval power: Fleet strength

Source: usnavy / Flickr

United States’ estimated capacity: 472 hulls

472 hulls China’s estimated capacity: 730 hulls

730 hulls Advantage: China (+258 hulls)

Naval power: Navy personnel

United States’ estimated capacity: 667,108 troops

667,108 troops China’s estimated capacity: 380,000 troops

380,000 troops Advantage: United States (+287,108 troops)

Natural resources: Oil production

Source: Funtay / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 18.0 million barrels per day

18.0 million barrels per day China’s estimated capacity: 4.7 million barrels per day

4.7 million barrels per day Advantage: United States (+13.3 million barrels per day)

Natural resources: Proven oil reserves

Source: clu / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 50.0 billion barrels

50.0 billion barrels China’s estimated capacity: 26.0 billion barrels

26.0 billion barrels Advantage: United States (+24.0 billion barrels)

Infrastructure: Airports

Source: ValerijaP / iStock via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: 13,513 airports

13,513 airports China’s estimated capacity: 507 airports

507 airports Advantage: United States (+13,006 airports)

Infrastructure: Ports and terminals

United States’ estimated capacity: 35 ports and terminals

35 ports and terminals China’s estimated capacity: 22 ports and terminals

22 ports and terminals Advantage: United States (+13 ports and terminals)

Financials: Defense budget

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

United States’ estimated capacity: $831.8 billion

$831.8 billion China’s estimated capacity: $227.0 billion

$227.0 billion Advantage: United States (+$604.8 billion)

Weapons of mass destruction: Nuclear weapons

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

United States’ estimated capacity: 5,044 warheads

5,044 warheads China’s estimated capacity: 500 warheads

500 warheads Advantage: United States (+4,544 warheads)