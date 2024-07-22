Military

How China's Military Compares to the US Military

USNS+Millinocket+T-EPF-3 | USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are underway in the South China Sea.
usnavy / Flickr
Sam Stebbins
Published:

The United States military has not been directly involved in any war since withdrawing from Afghanistan in 2021. Still, the U.S. remains indispensable in several ongoing global conflicts — providing $175 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and at least $12.5 billion to Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. But in an opening statement for the Defense Department’s fiscal 2025 budget request, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin named only one threat to American national security — and it was not Russia or Hamas — but China.

In his statement, Austin advocated for an $850 billion defense budget in the coming year, in part, by singling out “the challenge posed by an increasingly aggressive People’s Republic of China.” According to officials in the U.S. and allied nations, China is undertaking the most rapid military buildup of any country since World War II. Increasingly aggressive posturing by the Chinese military are also sounding alarm bells in Washington. Between the fall of 2021 and the fall of 2023, there were over 180 documented instances of the Chinese military carrying out “coercive” and “risky” intercepts of American military aircraft, according to the DOD.

While the DOD asserts that war with China is neither inevitable nor desirable, China’s ongoing militarization poses a real — and growing — threat to vital American interests. Though the U.S. remains the world’s preeminent military power, China already has some meaningful advantages in several key areas of military capability.

Using data from Global Firepower’s 2024 report on international military capabilities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed how China’s military strength compares to America’s. We reviewed the estimated assets — both military and non-military — that could impact the outcome of a war between the two countries. The assets on this list fall into one of eight categories: manpower, air power, land power, naval power, infrastructure, natural resources, finances, and weapons of mass destruction. Nuclear stockpile estimates are from the Federation of Atomic Scientists. All other estimates are as reported by Global Firepower.

Home to over 1.4 billion people — nearly 1.1 billion more than the United States — China is the second most populous country in the world. Not surprisingly, many of the advantages China would have in a war with the U.S. are related to manpower. China has over 2 million active-duty troops, compared to 1.3 million service men and women in the United States. Additionally, nearly 20 million Chinese citizens reach military age every year, compared to only 4.4 million Americans. (Here is a look at the U.S. states with the most military personnel.)

Still, many military advantages the U.S. has over China would be critical for projecting power in East Asia. For example, the United States has more assets than China in every category of air power detailed on this list. Additionally, with a greater number of destroyer vessels, aircraft carriers, and submarines, the U.S. Navy is also stronger than that of China by many measures. (Here is a look at each of the most powerful militaries in the world.)

It is important to note that existing military assets alone do not determine the outcome of any military conflict. Should war break out between the U.S. and China, other countries would likely be drawn into the conflict, and both sides would likely ramp up military spending and put their respective industrial capacity behind the war effort.

Why It Matters

Source: Pool / Getty Images

Despite ongoing conflicts in which Russia and Hamas are actively attacking American interests, recent statements from Defense Department officials suggest that China poses the greatest threat to national security. War between China and the United States — two of the world’s largest military powers — would be devastating, and preparing for such an eventuality is a top priority for the DOD. While the American military is currently estimated to be stronger than the Chinese military, China’s rapid militarization may swing the power dynamic in the coming years and decades.

Manpower: Total population

Source: deberarr / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 339.7 million people
  • China’s estimated capacity: 1.4 billion people
  • Advantage: China (+1.1 million or billion people)

Manpower: Labor force

This week we celebrate American Factory Week. To all our factory workers, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of #USAmade products. We also celebrate our friends in the art of maker made, whether your business be large or small. by Walnut Studiolo
This week we celebrate American Factory Week. To all our factory workers, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of #USAmade products. We also celebrate our friends in the art of maker made, whether your business be large or small. (BY 2.0) by Walnut Studiolo
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 164.8 million people
  • China’s estimated capacity: 791.4 million people
  • Advantage: China (+626.6 million people)

Manpower: Fit-for-service

Source: Alessandro Biascioli / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 124.0 million people
  • China’s estimated capacity: 626.0 million people
  • Advantage: China (+502.0 million people)

Manpower: Reaching military age annually

Source: nirat / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 4.4 million people
  • China’s estimated capacity: 19.8 million people
  • Advantage: China (+15.4 million people)

Manpower: Paramilitary forces

Chinese College Students Summer Training by tyler_haglund
Chinese College Students Summer Training (BY 2.0) by tyler_haglund
  • United States’ estimated capacity: – 0 troops
  • China’s estimated capacity: 625,000 troops
  • Advantage: China (+625,000 troops)

Manpower: Reserve personnel

2013 US Army Reserve Best Warrior Competiton: 10km Ruck March [Image 10 of 30] by DVIDSHUB
2013 US Army Reserve Best Warrior Competiton: 10km Ruck March [Image 10 of 30] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 799,500 reservists
  • China’s estimated capacity: 510,000 reservists
  • Advantage: United States (+289,500 reservists)

Manpower: Active personnel

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 1.3 million troops
  • China’s estimated capacity: 2.0 million troops
  • Advantage: China (+707,000 troops)

Manpower: Total military personnel

Source: John Davis, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 2.1 million people
  • China’s estimated capacity: 3.2 million people
  • Advantage: China (+1.0 million people)

Air power: Dedicated attack aircraft

Source: bbevren / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 896 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 371 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+525 aircraft)

Air power: Special-mission aircraft

E-2C Hawkeye | Mount Fuji, Japan (February 15, 2007) Two E-2C Hawkeyes assigned to the Liberty Bells of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115 conduct a flyby of Mount Fuji in Japan. VAW-115 is homeported at Naval Air Facility, Japan.
Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 695 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 112 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+583 aircraft)

Air power: Aerial tankers

The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 606 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 10 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+596 aircraft)

Air power: Fighter aircraft

American Jet fighter by Francisco Antunes
American Jet fighter (BY 2.0) by Francisco Antunes
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 1,854 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 1,207 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+647 aircraft)

Air power: Transport aircraft

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 957 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 289 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+668 aircraft)

Air power: Attack helicopters

APACHE - AH-64D by USAG- Humphreys
APACHE - AH-64D (CC BY 2.0) by USAG- Humphreys
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 1,000 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 281 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+719 aircraft)

Air power: Trainer aircraft

T-6 Texan II by Photographer 192
T-6 Texan II (CC BY 2.0) by Photographer 192
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 2,648 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 402 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+2,246 aircraft)

Air power: Helicopters

File:A Z5 helicopter- the Chinese version of the Mi-4 'Hound'. (11278461335).jpg by Rob Schleiffert
File:A Z5 helicopter- the Chinese version of the Mi-4 'Hound'. (11278461335).jpg (BY-SA 2.0) by Rob Schleiffert
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 5,737 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 913 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+4,824 aircraft)

Air power: Total aircraft

Pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings taxi F-35As on the runway
Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 13,209 aircraft
  • China’s estimated capacity: 3,304 aircraft
  • Advantage: United States (+9,905 aircraft)

Air power: Air Force personnel

US Air Force Weapons School [Image 20 of 24] by DVIDSHUB
US Air Force Weapons School [Image 20 of 24] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 701,319 troops
  • China’s estimated capacity: 400,000 troops
  • Advantage: United States (+301,319 troops)

Land power: Towed artillery

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 1,267 pieces
  • China’s estimated capacity: 1,434 pieces
  • Advantage: China (+167 pieces)

Land power: Tanks

M1 Abram Tank Live Fire by U.S. Army Europe
M1 Abram Tank Live Fire (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Army Europe
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 4,657 vehicles
  • China’s estimated capacity: 5,000 vehicles
  • Advantage: China (+343 vehicles)

Land power: Self-propelled artillery

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 1,595 pieces
  • China’s estimated capacity: 3,850 pieces
  • Advantage: China (+2,255 pieces)

Land power: Mobile rocket projectors

Source: Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 694 pieces
  • China’s estimated capacity: 3,180 pieces
  • Advantage: China (+2,486 pieces)

Land power: Armored vehicles

Desert tan US Military armored High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) often used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq parked in a gravel lot with a blue sky and green grass in the background. by Ryanzo W. Perez
Desert tan US Military armored High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) often used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq parked in a gravel lot with a blue sky and green grass in the background. (Shutterstock.com) by Ryanzo W. Perez
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 360,069 vehicles
  • China’s estimated capacity: 174,300 vehicles
  • Advantage: United States (+185,769 vehicles)

Land power: Army personnel

Source: FrankvandenBergh / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 1.4 million troops
  • China’s estimated capacity: 2.5 million troops
  • Advantage: China (+1.1 million troops)

Naval power: Destroyers

Source: rcp / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 75 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 49 hulls
  • Advantage: United States (+26 hulls)

Naval power: Aircraft carriers

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai
Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) (BY 2.0) by manhhai
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 11 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 2 hulls
  • Advantage: United States (+9 hulls)

Naval power: Helicopter carriers

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jer... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jer... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 9 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 3 hulls
  • Advantage: United States (+6 hulls)

Naval power: Submarines

Source: United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 64 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 61 hulls
  • Advantage: United States (+3 hulls)

Naval power: Mine warfare vessels

M37 - HMS Chidingford by Neillsmith
M37 - HMS Chidingford (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Neillsmith
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 8 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 36 hulls
  • Advantage: China (+28 hulls)

Naval power: Frigates

The Chinese frigate Yiyang pulls into Naval Station Mayport. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
The Chinese frigate Yiyang pulls into Naval Station Mayport. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 0 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 42 hulls
  • Advantage: China (+42 hulls)

Naval power: Corvettes

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 23 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 72 hulls
  • Advantage: China (+49 hulls)

Naval power: Patrol vessels

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 5 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 150 hulls
  • Advantage: China (+145 hulls)

Naval power: Fleet strength

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 472 hulls
  • China’s estimated capacity: 730 hulls
  • Advantage: China (+258 hulls)

Naval power: Navy personnel

US Navy is participating in bilateral training with Royal Australian Navy. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
US Navy is participating in bilateral training with Royal Australian Navy. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 667,108 troops
  • China’s estimated capacity: 380,000 troops
  • Advantage: United States (+287,108 troops)

Natural resources: Oil production

Source: Funtay / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 18.0 million barrels per day
  • China’s estimated capacity: 4.7 million barrels per day
  • Advantage: United States (+13.3 million barrels per day)

Natural resources: Proven oil reserves

Source: clu / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 50.0 billion barrels
  • China’s estimated capacity: 26.0 billion barrels
  • Advantage: United States (+24.0 billion barrels)

Infrastructure: Airports

Runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airporte, North Carolina, United States
Source: ValerijaP / iStock via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 13,513 airports
  • China’s estimated capacity: 507 airports
  • Advantage: United States (+13,006 airports)

Infrastructure: Ports and terminals

Sunset on a Freight Ship (Ningbo Port, China) by Free For Commercial Use (FFC)
Sunset on a Freight Ship (Ningbo Port, China) (BY 2.0) by Free For Commercial Use (FFC)
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 35 ports and terminals
  • China’s estimated capacity: 22 ports and terminals
  • Advantage: United States (+13 ports and terminals)

Financials: Defense budget

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • United States’ estimated capacity: $831.8 billion
  • China’s estimated capacity: $227.0 billion
  • Advantage: United States (+$604.8 billion)

Weapons of mass destruction: Nuclear weapons

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • United States’ estimated capacity: 5,044 warheads
  • China’s estimated capacity: 500 warheads
  • Advantage: United States (+4,544 warheads)
Read more: Military, american military, china american war, chinese military, defense spending, how the us would do in a war with china, is chinas military more powerful than american military, us versus china

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.