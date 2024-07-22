This Fighter Jet Makes Up Almost Half of the Navy's Aircraft Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The U.S. Navy is home to one of the largest air forces in the world, second only to the U.S. Air Force. The backbone of the Navy’s arsenal of aircraft is the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. These jets are equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems and are designed for strike missions, air superiority, and aerial reconnaissance. These Super Hornets have proven to be essential in combat aircraft missions across the world. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft. To identify the most widely used aircraft by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft by the number of units in active service. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded training aircraft and helicopters from this list.

Another key component of the Navy’s fleet of aircraft is the EA-18G Growler. This fighter jet is designed specifically for advanced electronic warfare and is generally tasked with jamming enemy radar and communication systems. It is an essential aircraft for ensuring air superiority in contested environments. The Growler is another variation of the Super Hornet and it features advanced radar and onboard electronic systems that offer capabilities beyond just targeting.

There are a number of other aircraft with the Navy’s arsenal, each playing a unique and important role for the functionality of the military as a whole. (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships in June 2024.)

Here is a look at the most widely flown aircraft by the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.

14. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

13. C-26D Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

12. KC-130 Super Hercules

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

11. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

10. E-6B Mercury

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 603 mph

603 mph Armament: N/A

9. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

8. P-3 Orion

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

7. C-130J Super Hercules

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

6. C-2 Greyhound

Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft

Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

5. F-35C Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs

4. E-2 Hawkeye

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1964

1964 Active aircraft: 83

83 Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: N/A

3. P-8A Poseidon

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 118

118 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

2. EA-18G Growler

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

1. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs