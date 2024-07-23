This Aircraft is the Workhorse of the US Marine Corps Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The U.S. Marine Corps is known as one of the fiercest fighting forces in the world. This is partially reflected in the aircraft that this military branch is pushing. A majority of the aircraft used by the Marines are primed for combat zones, either to transport and cover troops or to strike enemy positions. (This is every American gunship helicopter that fought the Vietnam War.)

The most widely used Marine Corps aircraft is the MV-22 Osprey. This aircraft is incredibly versatile — why the Marines rely so heavily on it. It is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, which allows it to perform a variety of missions and transport troops in a number of environments.

The MV-22 Osprey was originally developed by Boeing and entered service in 2007. It used a twin-engine configuration which it can toggle from helicopter to aircraft in mid-flight. The Osprey can hit speeds over 300 mph and has an operational range of over 1,000 miles. This is just one of many aircraft used by the Marine Corps.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft used by the Marine Corps. To identify the most widely used aircraft by the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft by the number of units in active service. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded training aircraft and helicopters from this list.

There are a number of other aircraft with the Marine Corps’ arsenal, each playing a unique and important role for the functionality of the military as a whole. (This is every gun used by the U.S. Marines.)

Here is a look at the most active aircraft in the U.S. Marine Corps

Why Are We Covering This?

On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.

15. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

14. T-34 Mentor

Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft

Basic trainer / light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1953

1953 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance

13. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

12. CH-53K King Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

11. F-5 Freedom Fighter

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1,077 mph

1,077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs

10. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

9. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

8. KC-130 Super Hercules

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 69

69 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

7. AV-8B+ Harrier II

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 99

99 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

6. UH-1Y Venom

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

5. CH-53E Super Stallion

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 135

135 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

4. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 145

145 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

3. AH-1Z Viper

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

2. F/A-18 Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 186

186 Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

1. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt-rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt-rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 288

288 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns