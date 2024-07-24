This 1950s Tank Was Faster Than the M1 Abrams

The M1 Abrams tank revolutionized tank warfare when it entered the scene in the 1980s. It was one of the most powerful and effective tanks ever built, in fact, the U.S. Army still uses these even after more than four decades of service. However, there is one category where other tanks are still comparable or even better than the Abrams, and that is speed. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since World War II.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American tanks and which ones were the fastest. To determine the fastest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their top speed. Additional data on the type of tank, crew size, and more also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that were not mass-produced or had production runs less than 250 units.
At the top of this list is the M41 Walker Bulldog. It was developed in the early 1950s to replace the M24 Chaffee light tank. The Walker Bulldog gets its name from General Walton Walker, and it was the first postwar American light tank to see worldwide service.
One of the key features of the M41 Walker Bulldog was its considerable top speed of 45 miles per hour. This was achieved through a combination of a powerful six-cylinder gasoline engine and a relatively lightweight design with the tank weighing roughly 23.5 tons.
The M41 Walker Bulldog remains an example of why speed and mobility are important factors in armored warfare. Its development realized the importance of agile tanks in the modern military following World War II, and its design would go on to influence many tanks in the decades to come. (This heavily armed tank built for World War II, never saw combat in the war.)
Here is a look at the fastest tanks in U.S. military history:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the history of U.S. tanks gives context to their impact on military strategy, technological advancements, and the outcomes of many important conflicts. Ultimately, this plays into national defense strategies, training, and further advancements in armored warfare.
20. M1917 6-ton
- Type: Light two-man combat tank
- Year entered service: 1918
- Top speed: 5.5 mph
- Crew size: 2
- Armament: 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun
19. M103
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year entered service: 1957
- Top speed: 21.1 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun
18. Sherman Jumbo
- Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank
- Year entered service: 1944
- Top speed: 21.7 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar
17. M4A3 HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight)
- Type: Upped-gunned medium tank
- Year entered service: 1944
- Top speed: 23 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
16. M4 Sherman
- Type: Medium tank
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 23.9 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortars, flamethrowers
15. M26 Pershing
- Type: Heavy tank / medium tank
- Year entered service: 1945
- Top speed: 24.9 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
14. M3 Lee / M3 Grant
- Type: Medium tank
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 26.1 mph
- Crew size: 6
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 37mm cannon, 7.62mm machine guns
13. M46 Patton (General Patton)
- Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year entered service: 1950
- Top speed: 29.8 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 90mm M4A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
12. M47 (Patton II)
- Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year entered service: 1951
- Top speed: 29.8 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 90mm M36 main gun, 12.7mm M2 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
11. M48 Patton
- Type: Medium tank
- Year entered service: 1952
- Top speed: 29.8 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
10. M60 (Patton)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year entered service: 1960
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
9. Marmon-Herrington CTLS
- Type: Light tank / tankette
- Year entered service: 1935
- Top speed: 32.9 mph
- Crew size: 2
- Armament: 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
8. M2
- Type: Light tank
- Year entered service: 1935
- Top speed: 34.8 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 12.7mm M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
7. M24 Chaffee
- Type: Reconnaissance light tank
- Year entered service: 1944
- Top speed: 34.8 mph
- Crew size: 5
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke mortar
6. M5 Stuart
- Type: Light tank
- Year entered service: 1942
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
5. M3 Stuart
- Type: Light tank
- Year entered service: 1941
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 37mm M6/M7 main gun, 7.62m machine guns
4. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)
- Type: Airborne infantry light tank
- Year entered service: 1943
- Top speed: 39.8 mph
- Crew size: 3
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
3. M1 Abrams
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year entered service: 1980
- Top speed: 41.6 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetal M256A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers
2. M551 Sheridan
- Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle
- Year entered service: 1968
- Top speed: 43.5 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 152mm M81E1 main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers, Shillelagh missiles
1. M41 Walker Bulldog
- Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year entered service: 1951
- Top speed: 45 mph
- Crew size: 4
- Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun
