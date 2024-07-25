The UK's Newest Main Battle Tank Weighs More Than 48 Honda Civics Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Challenger 3 is the one of the newest and heaviest tanks in the world

It is equipped with the 120mm Rheinmetall smoothbore main gun and Perkins CV12-9A V-12 diesel engine

The Challenger 3 is the newest generation of the Challenger series of tanks

The newest tank to enter the arsenal of the United Kingdom is the Challenger 3. It is a huge step forward from its previous iteration, Challenger 2, and it is one of the heaviest tanks in the world. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)

The Challenger 3 comes in weighing a whopping 72 tons, or 144,000 pounds. For comparison is the equivalent of roughly 48 Honda Civics. It is loaded to the brim with armor, advanced technology and firepower.

The main feature of this tank is the 120mm smoothbore main gun designed by Rheinmetall and BAe Systems. This gun puts the Challenger 3 in line with NATO standards and enables it to use a wider range of ammunition. NATO tends to standardize guns whether tanks or small arms so that assets and troops from different countries can coordinate easier.

Along with the main gun, the Challenger 3 is equipped with the Perkins CV12-9A V-12 diesel engine. This allows the tank to hit speeds of 35 mph and gives it an effective range of roughly 300 miles. It takes a crew of 4 to man the vehicle.

Overall, the Challenger 3 represents a new era of UK tanks and is a significant step forward from the previous generation. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, improved firepower, enhanced protection, and superior mobility, the Challenger 3 is poised to be a formidable asset on the modern battlefield. (Modern era tanks: the latest generation.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at not just the Challenger 3 but a host of other modern main battle tanks. To identify the heaviest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, excluding those that weigh less than 50 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

Here is a look at the heaviest tanks of the modern era:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the size and scale of modern warfare provides insights into corporate financial health and geopolitical stability, which are both influenced and impacted by military spending. The sheer size and weight of modern tanks come at staggering price tags, reflecting potential economic consequences for their use. This also impacts taxpayers and personal wealth, particularly in a world shaped by military power and billion-dollar manufacturing corporations. In addition, it provides insights into major world powers and how those countries are investing in national defense and potential conflicts.

31. T-64BM (Bulat)

Source: VoidWanderer / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1999

1999 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm KBA3 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm KBA3 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 45 mph

30. T-90M Bhishma

Year introduced: 2009

2009 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm 2A46M-5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A46M-5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Heavy Vehicles Factory

Heavy Vehicles Factory Top speed: 37 mph

29. T-80 (MBT)

Year introduced: 1976

1976 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

28. T-72 (Ural)

Source: deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1972

1972 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

27. T-90

Source: rusm / iStock via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1995

1995 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 40 mph

26. Ramses II (T-54E)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2005

2005 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm SGMT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm SGMT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 43 mph

25. NORINCO VT-1A (Type 90-II)

Source: Guy Martin / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2000

2000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 80 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade launchers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 80 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

24. HIT Al Khalid (MBT 2000)

Source: Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2001

2001 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Heavy Industries Taxila / NORINCO

Heavy Industries Taxila / NORINCO Top speed: 45 mph

23. M60 (Patton)

Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 30 mph

22. T-99 Armata

Year introduced: 2013

2013 Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle

Multirole tracked armored vehicle Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

21. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)

Source: 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1986

1986 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest

Mechanical Factory Bucharest Top speed: 37 mph

20. Type 90 (Kyu-maru)

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Year introduced: 1992

1992 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Top speed: 43 mph

19. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)

Source: 玄史生 / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1990

1990 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

18. T-84 (Oplot)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1999

1999 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm KBA-3 main gun, KT-12.7 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun

125mm KBA-3 main gun, KT-12.7 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 40 mph

17. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)

Source: 대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1986

1986 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM

Hyundai ROTEM Top speed: 40 mph

16. NORINCO VT-4 (MBT-3000)

Source: Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2014

2014 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 42 mph

15. CIO Ariete

Year introduced: 1995

1995 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): IVECO / OTO-Melara

IVECO / OTO-Melara Top speed: 40 mph

14. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)

Source: Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2001

2001 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers

125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 50 mph

13. AMX-56 Leclerc

Year introduced: 1992

1992 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm GIAT CN120-26/52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm GIAT M693 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm NFI anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm GIAT CN120-26/52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm GIAT M693 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm NFI anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): GIAT Industries / Nexter

GIAT Industries / Nexter Top speed: 44 mph

12. ROTEM K2 (Black Panther)

Source: Simta / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2013

2013 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm anti-infantry coaxial machine gun. 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm anti-infantry coaxial machine gun. 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM / Samsung / Doosan / World Industries Ace Corp.

Hyundai ROTEM / Samsung / Doosan / World Industries Ace Corp. Top speed: 43 mph

11. Chieftain MBT

Year introduced: 1965

1965 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems

Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems Top speed: 30 mph

10. Leopard 2

Year introduced: 1979

1979 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 45 mph

9. Denel Olifant (Elephant)

Source: Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1978

1978 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers

105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel

OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel Top speed: 36 mph

8. Khalid (Sword)

Year introduced: 1981

1981 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems

Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems Top speed: 30 mph

7. DRDO Arjun (Lion)

Source: Ajai Shukla / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2004

2004 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm HCB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm TK715 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm HCB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm TK715 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): DRDO / CVRDE / Heavy Vehicles Factory

DRDO / CVRDE / Heavy Vehicles Factory Top speed: 42 mph

6. Merkava (Chariot)

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1979

1979 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers

120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility

Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility Top speed: 29 mph

5. Sabra (M60T)

Source: Natan Flayer / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2007

2007 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm MG253 main gun, 7.62 M240 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 machine gun, 60mm field mortar, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm MG253 main gun, 7.62 M240 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 machine gun, 60mm field mortar, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Top speed: 30 mph

4. Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122)

Source: Anders Lagerås / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 1998

1998 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Bofors Defense / Alvis Hagglunds

Bofors Defense / Alvis Hagglunds Top speed: 45 mph

3. Challenger 2 (FV4034)

Year introduced: 1998

1998 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L30 CHARM main gun, 7.62mm coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L30 CHARM main gun, 7.62mm coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Vickers Defence Systems / BAe Systems

Vickers Defence Systems / BAe Systems Top speed: 37 mph

2. M1 Abrams

Source: Rockfinder / iStock via Getty Images

Year introduced: 1980

1980 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 42 mph

1. Challenger 3 (CR3)

Source: Simon Q / Wikimedia Commons

Year introduced: 2027 (expected)

2027 (expected) Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L55A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L55A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Rheinmetall BAe Systems

Rheinmetall BAe Systems Top speed: 35 mph