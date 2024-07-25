The UK's Newest Main Battle Tank Weighs More Than 48 Honda Civics

Military

  • The Challenger 3 is the one of the newest and heaviest tanks in the world
  • It is equipped with the 120mm Rheinmetall smoothbore main gun and Perkins CV12-9A V-12 diesel engine
  • The Challenger 3 is the newest generation of the Challenger series of tanks
The newest tank to enter the arsenal of the United Kingdom is the Challenger 3. It is a huge step forward from its previous iteration, Challenger 2, and it is one of the heaviest tanks in the world. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)

The Challenger 3 comes in weighing a whopping 72 tons, or 144,000 pounds. For comparison is the equivalent of roughly 48 Honda Civics. It is loaded to the brim with armor, advanced technology and firepower.

The main feature of this tank is the 120mm smoothbore main gun designed by Rheinmetall and BAe Systems. This gun puts the Challenger 3 in line with NATO standards and enables it to use a wider range of ammunition. NATO tends to standardize guns whether tanks or small arms so that assets and troops from different countries can coordinate easier.

Along with the main gun, the Challenger 3 is equipped with the Perkins CV12-9A V-12 diesel engine. This allows the tank to hit speeds of 35 mph and gives it an effective range of roughly 300 miles. It takes a crew of 4 to man the vehicle.

Overall, the Challenger 3 represents a new era of UK tanks and is a significant step forward from the previous generation. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, improved firepower, enhanced protection, and superior mobility, the Challenger 3 is poised to be a formidable asset on the modern battlefield. (Modern era tanks: the latest generation.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at not just the Challenger 3 but a host of other modern main battle tanks. To identify the heaviest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, excluding those that weigh less than 50 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

Here is a look at the heaviest tanks of the modern era:

Why Are We Covering This?

Japan artillery | Military tank driving down a dirt road
Source: petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the size and scale of modern warfare provides insights into corporate financial health and geopolitical stability, which are both influenced and impacted by military spending. The sheer size and weight of modern tanks come at staggering price tags, reflecting potential economic consequences for their use. This also impacts taxpayers and personal wealth, particularly in a world shaped by military power and billion-dollar manufacturing corporations. In addition, it provides insights into major world powers and how those countries are investing in national defense and potential conflicts.

31. T-64BM (Bulat)

Source: VoidWanderer / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm KBA3 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
  • Top speed: 45 mph

30. T-90M Bhishma

T-90M by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
T-90M (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm 2A46M-5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Heavy Vehicles Factory
  • Top speed: 37 mph

29. T-80 (MBT)

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
  • Top speed: 43 mph

28. T-72 (Ural)

Source: deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 42 mph

27. T-90

Source: rusm / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
  • Top speed: 40 mph

26. Ramses II (T-54E)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm SGMT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 43 mph

25. NORINCO VT-1A (Type 90-II)

Source: Guy Martin / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 80 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 40 mph

24. HIT Al Khalid (MBT 2000)

Source: Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Heavy Industries Taxila / NORINCO
  • Top speed: 45 mph

23. M60 (Patton)

File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg by Articseahorse
File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Articseahorse
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 30 mph

22. T-99 Armata

4mayrehearsal 05 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
4mayrehearsal 05 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
  • Top speed: 50 mph

21. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)

Source: 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest
  • Top speed: 37 mph

20. Type 90 (Kyu-maru)

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Top speed: 43 mph

19. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)

Source: 玄史生 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 30 mph

18. T-84 (Oplot)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm KBA-3 main gun, KT-12.7 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
  • Top speed: 40 mph

17. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)

Source: 대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM
  • Top speed: 40 mph

16. NORINCO VT-4 (MBT-3000)

Source: Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 42 mph

15. CIO Ariete

Italian Army - 4th Tank Regiment - Ariete tanks during an exercise at Capo Teulada October 2022 by Italian Army
Italian Army - 4th Tank Regiment - Ariete tanks during an exercise at Capo Teulada October 2022 (CC BY 2.5 DEED) by Italian Army
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): IVECO / OTO-Melara
  • Top speed: 40 mph

14. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)

Source: Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 50 mph

13. AMX-56 Leclerc

Leclerc-openphotonet PICT6015 by Daniel Steger
Leclerc-openphotonet PICT6015 (CC BY-SA 2.5 DEED) by Daniel Steger
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm GIAT CN120-26/52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm GIAT M693 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm NFI anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): GIAT Industries / Nexter
  • Top speed: 44 mph

12. ROTEM K2 (Black Panther)

Source: Simta / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm anti-infantry coaxial machine gun. 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM / Samsung / Doosan / World Industries Ace Corp.
  • Top speed: 43 mph

11. Chieftain MBT

File:Chieftain-MkIII-latrun-2.jpg by No machine-readable author provided. Bukvoed assumed (based on copyright claims).
File:Chieftain-MkIII-latrun-2.jpg (BY 2.5) by No machine-readable author provided. Bukvoed assumed (based on copyright claims).
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 30 mph

10. Leopard 2

Leopard 2 A5 der Bundeswehr by Bundeswehr-Fotos
Leopard 2 A5 der Bundeswehr (BY 2.0) by Bundeswehr-Fotos
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
  • Top speed: 45 mph

9. Denel Olifant (Elephant)

Source: Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel
  • Top speed: 36 mph

8. Khalid (Sword)

Desfile militar 2009 by Cepasial
Desfile militar 2009 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Cepasial
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems
  • Top speed: 30 mph

7. DRDO Arjun (Lion)

Source: Ajai Shukla / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm HCB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm TK715 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): DRDO / CVRDE / Heavy Vehicles Factory
  • Top speed: 42 mph

6. Merkava (Chariot)

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
  • Top speed: 29 mph

5. Sabra (M60T)

Source: Natan Flayer / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm MG253 main gun, 7.62 M240 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 machine gun, 60mm field mortar, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Israel Military Industries
  • Top speed: 30 mph

4. Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122)

Source: Anders Lagerås / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Bofors Defense / Alvis Hagglunds
  • Top speed: 45 mph

3. Challenger 2 (FV4034)

FV4034 Challenger 2 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0093 TankFe... by Alan Wilson
FV4034 Challenger 2 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0093 TankFe... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm L30 CHARM main gun, 7.62mm coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Vickers Defence Systems / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 37 mph

2. M1 Abrams

Source: Rockfinder / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 42 mph

1. Challenger 3 (CR3)

Source: Simon Q / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2027 (expected)
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Armament: 120mm L55A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer(s): Rheinmetall BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 35 mph

