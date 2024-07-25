The UK's Newest Main Battle Tank Weighs More Than 48 Honda Civics

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The Challenger 3 is the one of the newest and heaviest tanks in the world
- It is equipped with the 120mm Rheinmetall smoothbore main gun and Perkins CV12-9A V-12 diesel engine
- The Challenger 3 is the newest generation of the Challenger series of tanks
The newest tank to enter the arsenal of the United Kingdom is the Challenger 3. It is a huge step forward from its previous iteration, Challenger 2, and it is one of the heaviest tanks in the world. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)
The Challenger 3 comes in weighing a whopping 72 tons, or 144,000 pounds. For comparison is the equivalent of roughly 48 Honda Civics. It is loaded to the brim with armor, advanced technology and firepower.
The main feature of this tank is the 120mm smoothbore main gun designed by Rheinmetall and BAe Systems. This gun puts the Challenger 3 in line with NATO standards and enables it to use a wider range of ammunition. NATO tends to standardize guns whether tanks or small arms so that assets and troops from different countries can coordinate easier.
Along with the main gun, the Challenger 3 is equipped with the Perkins CV12-9A V-12 diesel engine. This allows the tank to hit speeds of 35 mph and gives it an effective range of roughly 300 miles. It takes a crew of 4 to man the vehicle.
Overall, the Challenger 3 represents a new era of UK tanks and is a significant step forward from the previous generation. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, improved firepower, enhanced protection, and superior mobility, the Challenger 3 is poised to be a formidable asset on the modern battlefield. (Modern era tanks: the latest generation.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at not just the Challenger 3 but a host of other modern main battle tanks. To identify the heaviest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, excluding those that weigh less than 50 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.
Here is a look at the heaviest tanks of the modern era:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the size and scale of modern warfare provides insights into corporate financial health and geopolitical stability, which are both influenced and impacted by military spending. The sheer size and weight of modern tanks come at staggering price tags, reflecting potential economic consequences for their use. This also impacts taxpayers and personal wealth, particularly in a world shaped by military power and billion-dollar manufacturing corporations. In addition, it provides insights into major world powers and how those countries are investing in national defense and potential conflicts.
31. T-64BM (Bulat)
- Year introduced: 1999
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm KBA3 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 45 mph
30. T-90M Bhishma
- Year introduced: 2009
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A46M-5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Heavy Vehicles Factory
- Top speed: 37 mph
29. T-80 (MBT)
- Year introduced: 1976
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Top speed: 43 mph
28. T-72 (Ural)
- Year introduced: 1972
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
27. T-90
- Year introduced: 1995
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 40 mph
26. Ramses II (T-54E)
- Year introduced: 2005
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm SGMT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 43 mph
25. NORINCO VT-1A (Type 90-II)
- Year introduced: 2000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 80 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
24. HIT Al Khalid (MBT 2000)
- Year introduced: 2001
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Heavy Industries Taxila / NORINCO
- Top speed: 45 mph
23. M60 (Patton)
- Year introduced: 1960
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 30 mph
22. T-99 Armata
- Year introduced: 2013
- Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 50 mph
21. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)
- Year introduced: 1986
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest
- Top speed: 37 mph
20. Type 90 (Kyu-maru)
- Year introduced: 1992
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Top speed: 43 mph
19. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)
- Year introduced: 1990
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
18. T-84 (Oplot)
- Year introduced: 1999
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm KBA-3 main gun, KT-12.7 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 40 mph
17. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)
- Year introduced: 1986
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM
- Top speed: 40 mph
16. NORINCO VT-4 (MBT-3000)
- Year introduced: 2014
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 42 mph
15. CIO Ariete
- Year introduced: 1995
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): IVECO / OTO-Melara
- Top speed: 40 mph
14. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)
- Year introduced: 2001
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 50 mph
13. AMX-56 Leclerc
- Year introduced: 1992
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm GIAT CN120-26/52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm GIAT M693 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm NFI anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): GIAT Industries / Nexter
- Top speed: 44 mph
12. ROTEM K2 (Black Panther)
- Year introduced: 2013
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm anti-infantry coaxial machine gun. 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM / Samsung / Doosan / World Industries Ace Corp.
- Top speed: 43 mph
11. Chieftain MBT
- Year introduced: 1965
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
10. Leopard 2
- Year introduced: 1979
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 45 mph
9. Denel Olifant (Elephant)
- Year introduced: 1978
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel
- Top speed: 36 mph
8. Khalid (Sword)
- Year introduced: 1981
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
7. DRDO Arjun (Lion)
- Year introduced: 2004
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm HCB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm TK715 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): DRDO / CVRDE / Heavy Vehicles Factory
- Top speed: 42 mph
6. Merkava (Chariot)
- Year introduced: 1979
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
- Top speed: 29 mph
5. Sabra (M60T)
- Year introduced: 2007
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm MG253 main gun, 7.62 M240 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 machine gun, 60mm field mortar, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Israel Military Industries
- Top speed: 30 mph
4. Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122)
- Year introduced: 1998
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Bofors Defense / Alvis Hagglunds
- Top speed: 45 mph
3. Challenger 2 (FV4034)
- Year introduced: 1998
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L30 CHARM main gun, 7.62mm coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Vickers Defence Systems / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 37 mph
2. M1 Abrams
- Year introduced: 1980
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 42 mph
1. Challenger 3 (CR3)
- Year introduced: 2027 (expected)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L55A1 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Rheinmetall BAe Systems
- Top speed: 35 mph
