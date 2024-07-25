This Combat Shotgun Introduced Before WWII Still Sees Everyday Use Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Ithaca Model 37 came into service prior to World War II

The design of the Ithaca Model 37 was based on John Browning’s design of the Model 17

It notably saw service throughout the Pacific Theater in World War II as well as in the Korean and Vietnam Wars

The Ithaca Model 37 was developed in the late 1930s by the Ithaca Gun Company. It has a storied history throughout World War II in the Pacific Theater and even much further past that into the Vietnam War and beyond. (These are the top selling guns of all time, ranked.)

The design for the Ithaca Model 37 can trace its roots to the Model 17 developed by famed gunsmith John Browning. However, the Ithaca Model 37 further refined the design making it more versatile for a number of different combat environments. One unique feature for this gun is its bottom ejection port which reduces the chances of dirt and debris clogging the firing mechanism, making it ideal for harsher conditions.

In World War II, this shotgun saw service in the Pacific Theater where it proved effective in jungle or even trench warfare. The reliability and lack of maintenance needed for upkeep made it ideal for close quarters combat in that type of terrain. Not to mention, its relatively compact size and stopping power were added bonuses.

The Model 37 would continue to see service even after World War II in both the Korean War and Vietnam War. Again, this shotgun was invaluable for close quarters combat and ideal for clearing tunnels and bunkers. (These are the 16 sniper rifles that the U.S. military uses today.)

In terms of versatility, this shotgun is capable of housing anything from 12-gauge shells to 28-gauge shells, and it can be outfitted with up to an 8-round tubular magazine.

There are a number of other American shotguns that have seen service since, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these. To identify every major American-made military shotgun since WWI, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of shotguns from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the shotguns chronologically and included supplemental information regarding the type of gun and the year it entered service, as well as the manufacturer, caliber, and feed.

Here is a closer look at the oldest and newest American-made military shotguns since World War I:

Why Are We Covering This:

Source: Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the use of small arms in the U.S. military is important for a few reasons. These small arms are the primary means of defense for soldiers on the ground. These guns influence tactical decisions on the battlefield and can influence overall strategy in some circumstances. Also, knowledge around small arms influences training programs. The technology and features of these small arms holds a powerful influence on the next generation of small arms based on what works and what doesn’t.

Stevens M620 (Model 620)

Source: Keydet92 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Pump-action slide shotgun

Pump-action slide shotgun Year entered service: 1927

1927 Manufacturer: J. Stevens Arms Company

J. Stevens Arms Company Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

Savage Arms M720

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year entered service: 1935

1935 Manufacturer: Savage Arms

Savage Arms Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 5-round tubular magazine

Ithaca Model 37

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat shotgun

Combat shotgun Year entered service: 1937

1937 Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company

Ithaca Gun Company Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, 20-, or 28-gauge; 4-, 5-, or 8-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 870

Type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1950

1950 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; .410 bore; 4- or 7-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 870 Wingmaster

Type: Pump-action slide shotgun

Pump-action slide shotgun Year entered service: 1951

1951 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; .410 bore; 5-round tubular magazine

Remington Model 1100

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic auto-loading shotgun

Semi-automatic auto-loading shotgun Year entered service: 1963

1963 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge; 4- or 10-round internal tubular magazine

Winchester Model 1200

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Pump-action slide shotgun

Pump-action slide shotgun Year entered service: 1968

1968 Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms

Winchester Repeating Arms Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge; 4-, 5-, 6-, or 7-shot capacity

Mossberg Model 590

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975

1975 Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

Winchester Model 1300

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat slide-action shotgun

Combat slide-action shotgun Year entered service: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms

Winchester Repeating Arms Caliber and feed: 12- or 20-gauge; 4-, 5-, 7- or 8-shot tubular magazine

Heckler & Koch HK CAWS

Source: Mulhollant / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Select-fire automatic combat shotgun

Select-fire automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 10-round detachable box magazine

Pancor Jackhammer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Automatic shotgun

Automatic shotgun Year entered service: 1987

1987 Manufacturer: Pancor Corporation

Pancor Corporation Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 10-round cassette

MPS AA-12 (Sledgehammer)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault combat shotgun

Assault combat shotgun Year entered service: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Military Police Systems

Military Police Systems Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 8-round detachable box; 20- or 32-round drum

Kel-Tec KSG

Source: westtexasfish / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun

Pump-action bullpup shotgun Year entered service: 2011

2011 Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries

Kel-Tec CNC Industries Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; Twin 6-shot internal tubular magazines

SRM Arms Model 1216

Source: Marcus Burns / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year entered service: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: SRM Arms

SRM Arms Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 8-,12-, 16-round tubular magazine

Mossberg M590 Shockwave

Source: Mitch Barrie / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Magazine-fed pump-action shotgun

Magazine-fed pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 2018

2018 Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 5-, 10-, 15-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

Remington V3 Tactical

Type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 6-round tubular magazine