Russia Orders Even More Combat Helicopters to Keep Up War Demand

- Russia is procuring more attack helicopters for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine
- The Mil Mi-28 Havok is the most widely procured helicopter by Russia
- Russia is also adding to its reserves of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and Su-57 Felon stealth fighter jets
Although there have been recent rumblings and rumors about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the war is still ongoing, and it has taken a heavy toll on each side. One strategic shift Russia has made this past year is the procurement of more attack helicopters to keep up with the demand for the battlefield. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military aircraft that Russia has been buying this year. To identify every aircraft on order for the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, year introduced, top speed, and armament.
At the top of this military grocery list is the Mil Mi-28 Havok attack helicopter. It was first introduced to service in 2009 and Russia currently has just over 100 in its arsenal. However, in the coming months and years Russia plans on procuring another 150 of these helicopters.
The Havok stands out as an attack helicopter with its impressive top speed coming in at 199 mph. The helicopter also features a 30mm cannon and can equip a series of rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods and Spiral missiles.
Another attack helicopter that is seeing an uptick in procurement is the Ka-52 Alligator. Of course, Russia is also adding to its fleet with the new fifth generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever: the top 20 ranked.)
Here is a look at all the military aircraft that Russia is buying now:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding Russia’s acquisition of new attack helicopters and military aircraft in general gives some context to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It also gives further context to Russia’s tactical and strategic application of military aircraft in the conflict. Lastly, it sheds some light on the current geopolitical situation within the region.
18. L-410 Turbolet
- Type: Twin-turboprop utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Ordered: 2
- Active aircraft: 53
- Top speed: 252 mph
- Armament: N/A
17. Mil Mi-38
- Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2019
- Ordered: 2
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: N/A
16. Su-34 Fullback
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Ordered: 4
- Active aircraft: 134
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, Archer missiles, Uran missiles, Moskit missiles, Ovod missiles, rocket pods, guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
15. Il-96
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Ordered: 10
- Active aircraft: 0
- Top speed: 559 mph
- Armament: N/A
14. Mi-8/17/171 Hip
- Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Ordered: 10
- Active aircraft: 780
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, gun pods, Shturm-V rockets
13. Il-76 Candid
- Type: Transport / tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 1975
- Ordered: 11
- Active aircraft: 128
- Top speed: 559 mph
- Armament: 23mm twin barrel cannons, conventional drop bombs
12. Mil Mi-26 (Halo)
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1983
- Ordered: 15
- Active aircraft: 44
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: Various calibers of machine guns
11. Yak-130 Mitten
- Type: Light strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 2010
- Ordered: 29
- Active aircraft: 118
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Armament: 30mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs
10. IL-78 Midas
- Type: Tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Ordered: 31
- Active aircraft: 19
- Top speed: 528 mph
- Armament: N/A
9. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Ordered: 35
- Active aircraft: 253
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
8. Ka-52 Alligator
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2010
- Ordered: 41
- Active aircraft: 137
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods
7. Su-27/30/35 Flanker
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Ordered: 44
- Active aircraft: 409
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal automatic cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, precision-guided bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles
6. Tu-160 Blackjack
- Type: Strategic bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1989
- Ordered: 50
- Active aircraft: 15
- Top speed: 1,243 mph
- Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles
5. IL-112
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2023
- Ordered: 62
- Active aircraft: 0
- Top speed: 295 mph
- Armament: N/A
4. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Ordered: 62
- Active aircraft: 14
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs
3. Ka-62 Killer Whale
- Type: Transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2018
- Ordered: 100
- Active aircraft: 0
- Top speed: 191 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods
2. IL-276
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2024
- Ordered: 100
- Active aircraft: 0
- Top speed: 540 mph
- Armament: N/A
1. Mil Mi-28 Havok
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2009
- Ordered: 150
- Active aircraft: 111
- Top speed: 199 mph
- Armament: 30mm cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods
