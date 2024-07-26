Military

Russia Orders Even More Combat Helicopters to Keep Up War Demand

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • Russia is procuring more attack helicopters for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine
  • The Mil Mi-28 Havok is the most widely procured helicopter by Russia
  • Russia is also adding to its reserves of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and Su-57 Felon stealth fighter jets
Although there have been recent rumblings and rumors about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the war is still ongoing, and it has taken a heavy toll on each side. One strategic shift Russia has made this past year is the procurement of more attack helicopters to keep up with the demand for the battlefield. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military aircraft that Russia has been buying this year. To identify every aircraft on order for the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, year introduced, top speed, and armament.

At the top of this military grocery list is the Mil Mi-28 Havok attack helicopter. It was first introduced to service in 2009 and Russia currently has just over 100 in its arsenal. However, in the coming months and years Russia plans on procuring another 150 of these helicopters.

The Havok stands out as an attack helicopter with its impressive top speed coming in at 199 mph. The helicopter also features a 30mm cannon and can equip a series of rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods and Spiral missiles.

Another attack helicopter that is seeing an uptick in procurement is the Ka-52 Alligator. Of course, Russia is also adding to its fleet with the new fifth generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever: the top 20 ranked.)

Here is a look at all the military aircraft that Russia is buying now:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: javarman3 / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding Russia’s acquisition of new attack helicopters and military aircraft in general gives some context to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It also gives further context to Russia’s tactical and strategic application of military aircraft in the conflict. Lastly, it sheds some light on the current geopolitical situation within the region.

18. L-410 Turbolet

Let L-410 Turbolet by Sergey Vladimirov
Let L-410 Turbolet (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Type: Twin-turboprop utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Ordered: 2
  • Active aircraft: 53
  • Top speed: 252 mph
  • Armament: N/A

17. Mil Mi-38

Russian Helicopter Mil Mi-38. ... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Helicopter Mil Mi-38. ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Ordered: 2
  • Active aircraft: 2
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Armament: N/A

16. Su-34 Fullback

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Ordered: 4
  • Active aircraft: 134
  • Top speed: 1,367 mph
  • Armament: 30mm internal cannon, Archer missiles, Uran missiles, Moskit missiles, Ovod missiles, rocket pods, guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

15. Il-96

RA-96103 Ilyushin IL-96-400T P... by Colin Cooke Photo
RA-96103 Ilyushin IL-96-400T P... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Ordered: 10
  • Active aircraft: 0
  • Top speed: 559 mph
  • Armament: N/A

14. Mi-8/17/171 Hip

Source: guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Ordered: 10
  • Active aircraft: 780
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, gun pods, Shturm-V rockets

13. Il-76 Candid

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Transport / tanker aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Ordered: 11
  • Active aircraft: 128
  • Top speed: 559 mph
  • Armament: 23mm twin barrel cannons, conventional drop bombs

12. Mil Mi-26 (Halo)

Mil Mi-26 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009980 yellowu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-26 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009980 yellowu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Ordered: 15
  • Active aircraft: 44
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: Various calibers of machine guns

11. Yak-130 Mitten

Yak 130 Mitten - RIAT 2012 by Airwolfhound
Yak 130 Mitten - RIAT 2012 (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Type: Light strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Ordered: 29
  • Active aircraft: 118
  • Top speed: 652 mph
  • Armament: 30mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs

10. IL-78 Midas

IL-78 Midas by Vitaly Kuzmin
IL-78 Midas (BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: Tanker aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Ordered: 31
  • Active aircraft: 19
  • Top speed: 528 mph
  • Armament: N/A

9. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Ordered: 35
  • Active aircraft: 253
  • Top speed: 1,519 mph
  • Armament: 30mm internal cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

8. Ka-52 Alligator

Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... by Sergey Vladimirov
Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Ordered: 41
  • Active aircraft: 137
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

7. Su-27/30/35 Flanker

Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Ordered: 44
  • Active aircraft: 409
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Armament: 30mm internal automatic cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, precision-guided bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles

6. Tu-160 Blackjack

Tupolev Tu-160 (Russian: u0422u0443u043fu043eu043bu0435u0432 u0422u0443-160 u0411u0435u043bu044bu0439 u043bu0435u0431u0435u0434u044c, romanized: Belyy Lebed, lit. &#039;White Swan&#039;; NATO reporting name: &#039;Blackjack&#039;) by aeroman3
Tupolev Tu-160 (Russian: u0422u0443u043fu043eu043bu0435u0432 u0422u0443-160 u0411u0435u043bu044bu0439 u043bu0435u0431u0435u0434u044c, romanized: Belyy Lebed, lit. &#039;White Swan&#039;; NATO reporting name: &#039;Blackjack&#039;) (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Strategic bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Ordered: 50
  • Active aircraft: 15
  • Top speed: 1,243 mph
  • Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

5. IL-112

Source: Allocer / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2023
  • Ordered: 62
  • Active aircraft: 0
  • Top speed: 295 mph
  • Armament: N/A

4. Su-57 Felon

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Ordered: 62
  • Active aircraft: 14
  • Top speed: 1,616 mph
  • Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

3. Ka-62 Killer Whale

Source: eugenesergeev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2018
  • Ordered: 100
  • Active aircraft: 0
  • Top speed: 191 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

2. IL-276

UAC, RA-21003, Ilyushin Il-276 by Anna Zvereva
UAC, RA-21003, Ilyushin Il-276 (BY-SA 2.0) by Anna Zvereva
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2024
  • Ordered: 100
  • Active aircraft: 0
  • Top speed: 540 mph
  • Armament: N/A

1. Mil Mi-28 Havok

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Ordered: 150
  • Active aircraft: 111
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Armament: 30mm cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods
