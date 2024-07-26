Russia Orders Even More Combat Helicopters to Keep Up War Demand Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Russia is procuring more attack helicopters for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine

The Mil Mi-28 Havok is the most widely procured helicopter by Russia

Russia is also adding to its reserves of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and Su-57 Felon stealth fighter jets

Although there have been recent rumblings and rumors about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the war is still ongoing, and it has taken a heavy toll on each side. One strategic shift Russia has made this past year is the procurement of more attack helicopters to keep up with the demand for the battlefield. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military aircraft that Russia has been buying this year. To identify every aircraft on order for the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, year introduced, top speed, and armament.

At the top of this military grocery list is the Mil Mi-28 Havok attack helicopter. It was first introduced to service in 2009 and Russia currently has just over 100 in its arsenal. However, in the coming months and years Russia plans on procuring another 150 of these helicopters.

The Havok stands out as an attack helicopter with its impressive top speed coming in at 199 mph. The helicopter also features a 30mm cannon and can equip a series of rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods and Spiral missiles.

Another attack helicopter that is seeing an uptick in procurement is the Ka-52 Alligator. Of course, Russia is also adding to its fleet with the new fifth generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever: the top 20 ranked.)

Here is a look at all the military aircraft that Russia is buying now:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding Russia’s acquisition of new attack helicopters and military aircraft in general gives some context to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It also gives further context to Russia’s tactical and strategic application of military aircraft in the conflict. Lastly, it sheds some light on the current geopolitical situation within the region.

18. L-410 Turbolet

Type: Twin-turboprop utility aircraft

Twin-turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Ordered: 2

2 Active aircraft: 53

53 Top speed: 252 mph

252 mph Armament: N/A

17. Mil Mi-38

Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter

Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter Year introduced: 2019

2019 Ordered: 2

2 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: N/A

16. Su-34 Fullback

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Ordered: 4

4 Active aircraft: 134

134 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannon, Archer missiles, Uran missiles, Moskit missiles, Ovod missiles, rocket pods, guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

15. Il-96

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Ordered: 10

10 Active aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 559 mph

559 mph Armament: N/A

14. Mi-8/17/171 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Ordered: 10

10 Active aircraft: 780

780 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, gun pods, Shturm-V rockets

13. Il-76 Candid

Type: Transport / tanker aircraft

Transport / tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Ordered: 11

11 Active aircraft: 128

128 Top speed: 559 mph

559 mph Armament: 23mm twin barrel cannons, conventional drop bombs

12. Mil Mi-26 (Halo)

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1983

1983 Ordered: 15

15 Active aircraft: 44

44 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: Various calibers of machine guns

11. Yak-130 Mitten

Type: Light strike aircraft

Light strike aircraft Year introduced: 2010

2010 Ordered: 29

29 Active aircraft: 118

118 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: 30mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs

10. IL-78 Midas

Type: Tanker aircraft

Tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Ordered: 31

31 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 528 mph

528 mph Armament: N/A

9. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Ordered: 35

35 Active aircraft: 253

253 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

8. Ka-52 Alligator

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Ordered: 41

41 Active aircraft: 137

137 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

7. Su-27/30/35 Flanker

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Ordered: 44

44 Active aircraft: 409

409 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Armament: 30mm internal automatic cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, precision-guided bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles

6. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic bomber aircraft

Strategic bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Ordered: 50

50 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

5. IL-112

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2023

2023 Ordered: 62

62 Active aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 295 mph

295 mph Armament: N/A

4. Su-57 Felon

Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft

Fifth generation stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Ordered: 62

62 Active aircraft: 14

14 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

3. Ka-62 Killer Whale

Type: Transport helicopter

Transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Ordered: 100

100 Active aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 191 mph

191 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

2. IL-276

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2024

2024 Ordered: 100

100 Active aircraft: 0

0 Top speed: 540 mph

540 mph Armament: N/A

1. Mil Mi-28 Havok

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Ordered: 150

150 Active aircraft: 111

111 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: 30mm cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods