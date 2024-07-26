Military

South Korea's Newest Gunship Helicopter Is One of the Most Advanced Yet

Flyblackarrow / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The KAI LAH is the newest addition to South Korea’s military forces
  • It is replacing an aging fleet of AH-1S Cobra and MD500 Defender helicopters
  • The KAI LAH can be equipped with a 20mm cannon, air-to-surface missiles, and rocket pods
  • Also: Dividend legends to hold forever

South Korea’s KAI LAH (Light Armed Helicopter) is making waves in military aviation as one of the newest helicopter gunships in the world. The South Korean military is looking to field this helicopter to fill various roles including armed reconnaissance, light attack and close air support.

The KAI LAH program is intended to replace the aging fleet of AH-1S Cobra and MD500 Defender helicopters. At the same time, it is addressing the ever-evolving technology within the military aviation industry. As a domestically produced attack helicopter, it also reduces reliance on foreign powers for South Korea’s military needs. (The helicopter war: a look at the iconic helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the newest gunship helicopters of the modern era. To identify the gunship helicopters of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these helicopters chronologically. We also included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Like many other gunships, the KAI LAH is known for its firepower. One of the main features of the KAI LAH is its 20mm cannon and its ability to equip air-to-surface missiles and rocket pods, allowing for versatility in various combat scenarios.

Ultimately, the KAI LAH gunship marks a significant milestone in South Korea’s military modernization efforts. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Here is a look at the newest gunship helicopters of the modern era:

Why Are We Covering This?

Israel+apache+helicopter | TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRADUATION
Source: diariocriticove / Flickr

There is much that we can learn from an in-depth look at gunship helicopters since WWII. Gunships are complex and extremely powerful machines with incredible weaponry, aerodynamics, and piloting techniques. Countries around the world spend billions of dollars on national defense, which often includes gunship helicopters. The innovation, purchasing, and use of gunship helicopters affect a nation’s economy and often reflect its global position.

H-19 Chickasaw

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multirole transport utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Top speed: 101 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, rocket pods

Mil Mi-4 (Hound)

Mil Mi-4 Hound &#039;0538&#039; by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-4 Hound &#039;0538&#039; (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Multirole utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1953
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Top speed: 115 mph
  • Armament: Rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

H-21 Workhorse

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Tandem-rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1953
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing
  • Top speed: 127 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Close-support / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1954
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm M60C general purpose machine guns, rocket pods

Alouette II

Alouette+II | Alouette II 1959 - 2006
Source: grillespictures / Flickr
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1957
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Top speed: 115 mph
  • Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

UH-1 Iroquois (Huey)

Source: cak757 / Flickr
  • Type: Multirole / utility / attack / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 137 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mk 44/46 torpedoes, rocket pods, various air-to-surface missiles, various anti-tank missiles, automatic cannons, 12.7mm GAU miniguns

Alouette III

SAAF Alouette III 55 by Bob Adams
SAAF Alouette III 55 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bob Adams
  • Type: Light mutlirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Top speed: 130 mph
  • Armament: 20mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun, AS.11 anti-tank missiles, Mk 44 torpedoes

SH-3 Sea King

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Top speed: 166 mph
  • Armament: Mk 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 95 mph
  • Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm automatic grenade launcher

Model 207 (Sioux Scout)

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Type: Light armed scout helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 109 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm M60 machine guns, SS 10 anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

Z-5

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Transport / utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Top speed: 130 mph
  • Armament: Machine guns, rocket pods, machine gun pods

Mil Mi-2 (Hoplite)

Mil Mi-2 Hoplite by Grzegorz Jereczek
Mil Mi-2 Hoplite (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grzegorz Jereczek
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Helicopter Plant
  • Top speed: 124 mph
  • Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

Mil Mi-8 (Hip)

ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014 by Neuwieser
ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Neuwieser
  • Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, cannon pods

Model 212

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1968
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 140 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

SA 330 Puma

Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma by Joost J. Bakker IJmuiden
Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma (CC BY 2.0) by Joost J. Bakker IJmuiden
  • Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Top speed: 170 mph
  • Armament: Machine gun pods, cannon pods

Bo 105 (MBB)

87+50 by Pete Webber
87+50 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pete Webber
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Armament: HOT / HOT2 anti-tank missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles

SA342 Gazelle

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Lightweight multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Top speed: 165 mph
  • Armament: HOT anti-tank missiles, Mastra Mistal missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm GIAT autocannon

Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 23mm/30mm cannons, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

AW109

G-SKBL AgustaWestland AW109S Helicopter (Sky Border Logistics Ltd) by Aircaft @ Gloucestershire Airport By James
G-SKBL AgustaWestland AW109S Helicopter (Sky Border Logistics Ltd) (BY-SA 2.0) by Aircaft @ Gloucestershire Airport By James
  • Type: Multirole utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Top speed: 177 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods

S-76

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Armament: Machine gun pods, rocket pods, cannon pods

AW159 (Lynx / Super Lynx)

Source: Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, 20mm automatic cannon, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

UH-60 Black Hawk

Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com
Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) (PDM 1.0) by pingnews.com
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm Gatling guns, M134D Gatling guns, FFAR rocket pods

Mil Mi-17 (Hip-H)

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, Shturm-V missiles

AS532 (Super Puma / Cougar)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters
  • Top speed: 170 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm gun pods, rocket pods, AM 39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

AS565 Panther

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Armament: GIAT M621 20mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, AS 15 anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, 20mm cabin-mounted cannons, Mk 46 torpedoes

PZL W-3 Sokol

CZECH AIR FORCE PZL W-3 SOKOL ... by simon butler
CZECH AIR FORCE PZL W-3 SOKOL ... (CC BY 2.0) by simon butler
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Manufacturer: PZL-Swidnik
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: 23mm autocannon, rocket pods, missiles, cannon pods, 12.7mm machine guns

H125 Fennec (AS550)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Armament: 20mm GIAT M621 automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

MH-60L DAP

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Special Forces gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Top speed: 103 mph
  • Armament: 30mm M230 chain gun, Hydra rocket pods, GAU-19 gun pods, M134 minigun pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

Z-9 (Haitun)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Armament: Air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, cannon pods, rocket pods, machine gun pods

CH-146 Griffon

CH-146 Griffon by TMWolf
CH-146 Griffon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TMWolf
  • Type: Multirole utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Country of origin: Canada
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm C6 machine guns, 7.62mm Dillon Aero M134D miniguns

Z-11

Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 by Grant Robinson
Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grant Robinson
  • Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Armament: CS/LM12 minigun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, machine gun pods, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

AW101 Merlin (EH101)

AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... by L.C. Nu00c3u00b8ttaasen
AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... (CC BY 2.0) by L.C. Nu00c3u00b8ttaasen
  • Type: Medium-lift / multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Top speed: 192 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, rocket pods, depth charges

Dhruv (Polaris)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multirole medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2002
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
  • Top speed: 174 mph
  • Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, depth charges, anti-ship missiles

Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Mil Mi-35 u20183369u2019 by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-35 u20183369u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

UH-1Y Venom (Super Huey)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Armament: Hydra rocket pods, M240D general purpose machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A Gatling guns, 7.62mm GAU-17/A Gatling guns

Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Source: Yevgeny Volkov / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Assault gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Country of origin: Brazil
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled gun, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

Rudra (ALH-WSI)

Source: Pritishp333 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Gunship / Multirole military helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, Helina anti-tank missiles, MBDA air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

KUH-1 Surion

KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight by Korea Aerospace Industries
KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight (CC BY 2.0) by Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Country of origin: South Korea
  • Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

AW149

MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... by Colin Cooke Photo
MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

Z-20

Z-20 Airshow China by u4e2du56fdu65b0u95fbu793e
Z-20 Airshow China (CC BY 3.0) by u4e2du56fdu65b0u95fbu793e
  • Type: Multi-mission military helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2018
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Top speed: 171 mph
  • Armament: General purpose machine guns

V-280 Valor

Source: williamhc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Tiltrotor technology demonstrator
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Top speed: 265 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, 20mm cannon

KAI LAH

LAH prototype by Flyblackarrow
LAH prototype (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Flyblackarrow
  • Type: Medium-lift gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2023
  • Country of origin: South Korea
  • Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Top speed: 202 mph
  • Armament: 20mm cannon, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-ground missiles

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Military, aircraft, attack helicopter, combat helicopters, gunship, helicopter, military, newest, oldest

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks