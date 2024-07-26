South Korea's Newest Gunship Helicopter Is One of the Most Advanced Yet Flyblackarrow / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The KAI LAH is the newest addition to South Korea’s military forces

It is replacing an aging fleet of AH-1S Cobra and MD500 Defender helicopters

The KAI LAH can be equipped with a 20mm cannon, air-to-surface missiles, and rocket pods

South Korea’s KAI LAH (Light Armed Helicopter) is making waves in military aviation as one of the newest helicopter gunships in the world. The South Korean military is looking to field this helicopter to fill various roles including armed reconnaissance, light attack and close air support.

The KAI LAH program is intended to replace the aging fleet of AH-1S Cobra and MD500 Defender helicopters. At the same time, it is addressing the ever-evolving technology within the military aviation industry. As a domestically produced attack helicopter, it also reduces reliance on foreign powers for South Korea’s military needs. (The helicopter war: a look at the iconic helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the newest gunship helicopters of the modern era. To identify the gunship helicopters of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these helicopters chronologically. We also included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Like many other gunships, the KAI LAH is known for its firepower. One of the main features of the KAI LAH is its 20mm cannon and its ability to equip air-to-surface missiles and rocket pods, allowing for versatility in various combat scenarios.

Ultimately, the KAI LAH gunship marks a significant milestone in South Korea’s military modernization efforts. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Here is a look at the newest gunship helicopters of the modern era:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: diariocriticove / Flickr

There is much that we can learn from an in-depth look at gunship helicopters since WWII. Gunships are complex and extremely powerful machines with incredible weaponry, aerodynamics, and piloting techniques. Countries around the world spend billions of dollars on national defense, which often includes gunship helicopters. The innovation, purchasing, and use of gunship helicopters affect a nation’s economy and often reflect its global position.

H-19 Chickasaw

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole transport utility helicopter

Multirole transport utility helicopter Year introduced: 1950

1950 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Top speed: 101 mph

101 mph Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, rocket pods

Mil Mi-4 (Hound)

Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Year introduced: 1953

1953 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Top speed: 115 mph

115 mph Armament: Rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

H-21 Workhorse

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tandem-rotor transport helicopter

Tandem-rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1953

1953 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing

Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-support / transport helicopter

Close-support / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1954

1954 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: 7.62mm M60C general purpose machine guns, rocket pods

Alouette II

Source: grillespictures / Flickr

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1957

1957 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Top speed: 115 mph

115 mph Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

UH-1 Iroquois (Huey)

Source: cak757 / Flickr

Type: Multirole / utility / attack / transport helicopter

Multirole / utility / attack / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 137 mph

137 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mk 44/46 torpedoes, rocket pods, various air-to-surface missiles, various anti-tank missiles, automatic cannons, 12.7mm GAU miniguns

Alouette III

Type: Light mutlirole helicopter

Light mutlirole helicopter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Top speed: 130 mph

130 mph Armament: 20mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun, AS.11 anti-tank missiles, Mk 44 torpedoes

SH-3 Sea King

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Armament: Mk 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Gunship helicopter

Gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 95 mph

95 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm automatic grenade launcher

Model 207 (Sioux Scout)

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Type: Light armed scout helicopter

Light armed scout helicopter Year introduced: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 109 mph

109 mph Armament: 7.62mm M60 machine guns, SS 10 anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

Z-5

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Transport / utility helicopter

Transport / utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin

Harbin Top speed: 130 mph

130 mph Armament: Machine guns, rocket pods, machine gun pods

Mil Mi-2 (Hoplite)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Helicopter Plant

Mil Helicopter Plant Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

Mil Mi-8 (Hip)

Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter

Multirole medium-lift helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, cannon pods

Model 212

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1968

1968 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

SA 330 Puma

Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter

Medium transport / assault helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Armament: Machine gun pods, cannon pods

Bo 105 (MBB)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: HOT / HOT2 anti-tank missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles

SA342 Gazelle

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Lightweight multirole helicopter

Lightweight multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Top speed: 165 mph

165 mph Armament: HOT anti-tank missiles, Mastra Mistal missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm GIAT autocannon

Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter

Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 23mm/30mm cannons, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

AW109

Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo

Leonardo Top speed: 177 mph

177 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods

S-76

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: Machine gun pods, rocket pods, cannon pods

AW159 (Lynx / Super Lynx)

Source: Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1978

1978 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, 20mm automatic cannon, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

UH-60 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm Gatling guns, M134D Gatling guns, FFAR rocket pods

Mil Mi-17 (Hip-H)

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, Shturm-V missiles

AS532 (Super Puma / Cougar)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters

Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Armament: 7.62mm gun pods, rocket pods, AM 39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

AS565 Panther

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: GIAT M621 20mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, AS 15 anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, 20mm cabin-mounted cannons, Mk 46 torpedoes

PZL W-3 Sokol

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Poland

Poland Manufacturer: PZL-Swidnik

PZL-Swidnik Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 23mm autocannon, rocket pods, missiles, cannon pods, 12.7mm machine guns

H125 Fennec (AS550)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters

Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT M621 automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

MH-60L DAP

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special Forces gunship helicopter

Special Forces gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Top speed: 103 mph

103 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chain gun, Hydra rocket pods, GAU-19 gun pods, M134 minigun pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

Z-9 (Haitun)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1994

1994 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin

Harbin Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, cannon pods, rocket pods, machine gun pods

CH-146 Griffon

Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Country of origin: Canada

Canada Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 7.62mm C6 machine guns, 7.62mm Dillon Aero M134D miniguns

Z-11

Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter

Multirole light utility / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: CS/LM12 minigun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, machine gun pods, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

AW101 Merlin (EH101)

Type: Medium-lift / multirole helicopter

Medium-lift / multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo

Leonardo Top speed: 192 mph

192 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, rocket pods, depth charges

Dhruv (Polaris)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole medium-lift transport helicopter

Multirole medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited

Hindustan Aeronautical Limited Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, depth charges, anti-ship missiles

Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter

Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

UH-1Y Venom (Super Huey)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Hydra rocket pods, M240D general purpose machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A Gatling guns, 7.62mm GAU-17/A Gatling guns

Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Source: Yevgeny Volkov / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault gunship helicopter

Assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Brazil

Brazil Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 23mm twin-barreled gun, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

Rudra (ALH-WSI)

Source: Pritishp333 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Gunship / Multirole military helicopter

Gunship / Multirole military helicopter Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited

Hindustan Aeronautical Limited Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, Helina anti-tank missiles, MBDA air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

KUH-1 Surion

Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 2013

2013 Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

AW149

Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 2015

2015 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

Z-20

Type: Multi-mission military helicopter

Multi-mission military helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin

Harbin Top speed: 171 mph

171 mph Armament: General purpose machine guns

V-280 Valor

Source: williamhc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tiltrotor technology demonstrator

Tiltrotor technology demonstrator Year introduced: 2020

2020 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Top speed: 265 mph

265 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, 20mm cannon

KAI LAH

Type: Medium-lift gunship helicopter

Medium-lift gunship helicopter Year introduced: 2023

2023 Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 20mm cannon, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-ground missiles

