Russian Aircraft Dominate the World's Fighter Jets in Vertical Climb Capabilities

India+MiG | Mikoyan MiG-29 (Russian: Микоян МиГ-29; NATO reporting name: "Fulcrum") low level pass, Polish Air Force
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The United States and Russia have been in a technological arms race in designing fighter jets
  • The MiG-29 and MiG-35 are two fighter jets that can climb altitude faster than any other fighter jet
  • The MiG-29 was developed in the 1980s with Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines allowing for an incredible thrust-to-weight ratio
The United States has always prided itself on its Air Force, but it has constantly been met with fierce competition from Russia. These two military superpowers have been in a technological arms race in terms of the design of their military aircraft, with a distinct focus on fighter jets. The United States is superior in some categories, but Russia has the edge in this one. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Russian aircraft, particularly the MiG-29 and MiG-35, are renowned for incredible vertical climb capabilities, which set them apart from most modern fighter jets. This feature showcases advanced engineering and aerodynamic design, which translates to better maneuverability and overall versatility.

The MiG-29 was introduced in the early 1980s and it was designed primarily as an air superiority fighter. It’s Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines allow it to achieve a very favorable thrust-to-weight ratio which allows for rapid altitude gain and supersonic speeds. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

These MiGs are just a couple examples of how Russian aircraft compare to the other fighter jets around the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at jets from different militaries around the world and how they measure up in terms of their vertical climb.

To determine the fighter jets that have the highest fastest vertical climb rate, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb as measured by feet per minute. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Here is a look at the fighter jets with the fastest vertical climb in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

India+Sukhoi | Indian Air Force maintainers prepare their Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name: &quot;Flanker-H&quot;)
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Maximum rate of climb: 14,700 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 665 mph
  • Empty weight: 13,977 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs
  • Payload: 9,200 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

41. Panavia Tornado ECR

Panavia Tornado ECR &#039;46+57&#039; by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum!
Panavia Tornado ECR &#039;46+57&#039; (BY-SA 2.0) by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum!
  • Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph
  • Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
  • Payload: 19,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

40. Panavia Tornado IDS

Panavia Tornado IDS &#039;44+29&#039; by Support your local Air Museum! (HawkeyeUK)
Panavia Tornado IDS &#039;44+29&#039; (BY-SA 2.0) by Support your local Air Museum! (HawkeyeUK)
  • Type: Low-level strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph
  • Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
  • Payload: 19,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

39. Mirage III

Source: edurivero / Getty Images
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Maximum rate of climb: 16,400 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,312 mph
  • Empty weight: 14,495 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs
  • Payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

38. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Maximum rate of climb: 33,500 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,118 mph
  • Empty weight: 31,967 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
  • Payload: 20,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

37. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Maximum rate of climb: 39,370 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph
  • Empty weight: 21,649 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs
  • Payload: 8,818 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

36. HAL Tejas LCA

HAL LCA Tejas by Ashwin Kumar
HAL LCA Tejas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ashwin Kumar
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Maximum rate of climb: 40,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,227 mph
  • Empty weight: 14,440 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs
  • Payload: 9,900 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

35. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Mikoyan MiG-31 Foxhound &#039;96 bl... by Alan Wilson
Mikoyan MiG-31 Foxhound &#039;96 bl... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Maximum rate of climb: 41,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,864 mph
  • Empty weight: 48,116 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs
  • Payload: 20,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

34. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Maximum rate of climb: 41,300 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,473 mph
  • Empty weight: 30,329 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs
  • Payload: 18,650 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

33. Mirage F1

Source: Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Maximum rate of climb: 41,931 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph
  • Empty weight: 16,314 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs
  • Payload: 13,900 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

32. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Maximum rate of climb: 44,890 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,187 mph
  • Empty weight: 30,565 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs
  • Payload: 17,750 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

31. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039; by aeroman3
Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039; (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Maximum rate of climb: 45,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,544 mph
  • Empty weight: 43,740 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs
  • Payload: 14,500 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

30. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

NATO Airfield | Two Polish Air Force Su-22 fighter-bombers at a NATO exercise.
Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 718 mph
  • Empty weight: 26,808 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs
  • Payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi

29. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph
  • Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
  • Payload: 18,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

28. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

IAI Kfir RC-2 u05dbu05e4u05d9u05e8 by brewbooks
IAI Kfir RC-2 u05dbu05e4u05d9u05e8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks
  • Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Maximum rate of climb: 45,866 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,516 mph
  • Empty weight: 16,061 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs
  • Payload: 20,701 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

27. MiG-23 (Flogger)

MIG-23 Flogger by Ronnie Macdonald
MIG-23 Flogger (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald
  • Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Maximum rate of climb: 47,245 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Empty weight: 21,164 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs
  • Payload: 4,400 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

26. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: Mitsubishi F-2 fighter 02 by 防衛省 / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Maximum rate of climb: 48,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Empty weight: 20,944 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs
  • Payload: 17,824 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

IDF-Wan Chien by O8447
IDF-Wan Chien (CC BY 3.0) by O8447
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,379 mph
  • Empty weight: 14,330 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs
  • Payload: 9,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

24. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Slovakia+military+aircraft | JAS-39 Gripen Czechia
Source: slezo / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,370 mph
  • Empty weight: 14,991 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs
  • Payload: 11,700 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Saab AB

23. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 870 mph
  • Empty weight: 18,739 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs
  • Payload: 17,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

22. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 917 mph
  • Empty weight: 22,046 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs
  • Payload: 17,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

21. F-15E Strike Eagle

Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - F-15E Strike Eagle 90-0237 391st Fighter Squadron 366th Fighter Wing - Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. by TDelCoro
Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - F-15E Strike Eagle 90-0237 391st Fighter Squadron 366th Fighter Wing - Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (BY-SA 2.0) by TDelCoro
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,653 mph
  • Empty weight: 31,526 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs
  • Payload: 23,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

20. F/A-18 Hornet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,190 mph
  • Empty weight: 22,928 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
  • Payload: 13,700 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

19. F-15 Eagle

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,875 mph
  • Empty weight: 27,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs
  • Payload: 16,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

18. F-35 Lightning II

Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team by aeroman3
Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph
  • Empty weight: 29,002 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs
  • Payload: 18,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

17. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph
  • Empty weight: 18,960 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs
  • Payload: 17,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

16. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Maximum rate of climb: 55,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph
  • Empty weight: 37,920 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
  • Payload: 17,630 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

15. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

M2000 by RomainSeaf
M2000 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RomainSeaf
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Maximum rate of climb: 56,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph
  • Empty weight: 16,535 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs
  • Payload: 13,900 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

14. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Maximum rate of climb: 58,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,386 mph
  • Empty weight: 11,464 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs
  • Payload: 4,400 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

13. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,218 mph
  • Empty weight: 14,517 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs
  • Payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

12. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,452 mph
  • Empty weight: 21,451 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs
  • Payload: 12,345 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Empty weight: 36,112 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs
  • Payload: 9,770 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

10. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

J-20... by N509FZ
J-20... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by N509FZ
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph
  • Empty weight: 38,801 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs
  • Payload: 24,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Empty weight: 36,110 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
  • Payload: 14,300 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

8. Dassault Rafale

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,383 mph
  • Empty weight: 22,708 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs
  • Payload: 20,900 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

7. F-22 Raptor

File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg (Public Domain) by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
  • Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,599 mph
  • Empty weight: 31,998 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs
  • Payload: 5,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

6. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

31+01 Eurofighter Typhoon by Bernhard Fuchs
31+01 Eurofighter Typhoon (CC BY 2.0) by Bernhard Fuchs
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,550 mph
  • Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
  • Payload: 19,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

5. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,616 mph
  • Empty weight: 40,786 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs
  • Payload: 22,046 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

4. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph
  • Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
  • Payload: 14,330 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

3. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

J-11... by Mil.ru
J-11... (CC BY 4.0) by Mil.ru
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph
  • Empty weight: 37,192 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
  • Payload: 17,636 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

2. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph
  • Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs
  • Payload: 14,330 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

1. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft per minute
  • Top speed: 1,519 mph
  • Empty weight: 24,028 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs
  • Payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
