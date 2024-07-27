Russian Aircraft Dominate the World's Fighter Jets in Vertical Climb Capabilities

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The United States and Russia have been in a technological arms race in designing fighter jets
- The MiG-29 and MiG-35 are two fighter jets that can climb altitude faster than any other fighter jet
- The MiG-29 was developed in the 1980s with Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines allowing for an incredible thrust-to-weight ratio
The United States has always prided itself on its Air Force, but it has constantly been met with fierce competition from Russia. These two military superpowers have been in a technological arms race in terms of the design of their military aircraft, with a distinct focus on fighter jets. The United States is superior in some categories, but Russia has the edge in this one. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
Russian aircraft, particularly the MiG-29 and MiG-35, are renowned for incredible vertical climb capabilities, which set them apart from most modern fighter jets. This feature showcases advanced engineering and aerodynamic design, which translates to better maneuverability and overall versatility.
The MiG-29 was introduced in the early 1980s and it was designed primarily as an air superiority fighter. It’s Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines allow it to achieve a very favorable thrust-to-weight ratio which allows for rapid altitude gain and supersonic speeds. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)
These MiGs are just a couple examples of how Russian aircraft compare to the other fighter jets around the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at jets from different militaries around the world and how they measure up in terms of their vertical climb.
To determine the fighter jets that have the highest fastest vertical climb rate, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb as measured by feet per minute. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
Here is a look at the fighter jets with the fastest vertical climb in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. AV-8B Harrier II
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Maximum rate of climb: 14,700 ft per minute
- Top speed: 665 mph
- Empty weight: 13,977 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs
- Payload: 9,200 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
41. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
- Payload: 19,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
40. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
- Payload: 19,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
39. Mirage III
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Maximum rate of climb: 16,400 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
- Empty weight: 14,495 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs
- Payload: 8,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
38. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Maximum rate of climb: 33,500 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
- Empty weight: 31,967 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
- Payload: 20,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
37. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Maximum rate of climb: 39,370 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Empty weight: 21,649 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs
- Payload: 8,818 lbs
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
36. HAL Tejas LCA
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Maximum rate of climb: 40,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
- Empty weight: 14,440 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs
- Payload: 9,900 lbs
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
35. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Maximum rate of climb: 41,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
- Empty weight: 48,116 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs
- Payload: 20,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
34. F-4 Phantom II
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Maximum rate of climb: 41,300 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
- Empty weight: 30,329 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs
- Payload: 18,650 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
33. Mirage F1
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Maximum rate of climb: 41,931 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Empty weight: 16,314 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs
- Payload: 13,900 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
32. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Maximum rate of climb: 44,890 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
- Empty weight: 30,565 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs
- Payload: 17,750 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
31. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
- Empty weight: 43,740 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs
- Payload: 14,500 lbs
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
30. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft per minute
- Top speed: 718 mph
- Empty weight: 26,808 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs
- Payload: 8,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
29. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
- Payload: 18,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
28. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,866 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
- Empty weight: 16,061 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs
- Payload: 20,701 lbs
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
27. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Maximum rate of climb: 47,245 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Empty weight: 21,164 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs
- Payload: 4,400 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
26. Mitsubishi F-2
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Maximum rate of climb: 48,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Empty weight: 20,944 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs
- Payload: 17,824 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
- Empty weight: 14,330 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs
- Payload: 9,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
24. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
- Empty weight: 14,991 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs
- Payload: 11,700 lbs
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
23. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 870 mph
- Empty weight: 18,739 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs
- Payload: 17,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
22. F-16V (Viper)
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 917 mph
- Empty weight: 22,046 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs
- Payload: 17,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
21. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
- Empty weight: 31,526 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs
- Payload: 23,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
20. F/A-18 Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
- Empty weight: 22,928 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
- Payload: 13,700 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
19. F-15 Eagle
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
- Empty weight: 27,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs
- Payload: 16,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
18. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Empty weight: 29,002 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs
- Payload: 18,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
17. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Empty weight: 18,960 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs
- Payload: 17,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
16. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Maximum rate of climb: 55,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Empty weight: 37,920 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
- Payload: 17,630 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
15. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Maximum rate of climb: 56,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Empty weight: 16,535 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs
- Payload: 13,900 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
14. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Maximum rate of climb: 58,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
- Empty weight: 11,464 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs
- Payload: 4,400 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
13. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
- Empty weight: 14,517 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs
- Payload: 8,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
12. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
- Empty weight: 21,451 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs
- Payload: 12,345 lbs
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Empty weight: 36,112 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs
- Payload: 9,770 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
10. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Empty weight: 38,801 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs
- Payload: 24,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Empty weight: 36,110 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
- Payload: 14,300 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
8. Dassault Rafale
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
- Empty weight: 22,708 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs
- Payload: 20,900 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
7. F-22 Raptor
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
- Empty weight: 31,998 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs
- Payload: 5,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
6. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
- Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
- Payload: 19,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
5. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Empty weight: 40,786 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs
- Payload: 22,046 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
4. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
- Payload: 14,330 lbs
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
3. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Empty weight: 37,192 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
- Payload: 17,636 lbs
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
2. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs
- Payload: 14,330 lbs
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
1. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft per minute
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
- Empty weight: 24,028 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs
- Payload: 8,800 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
