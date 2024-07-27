Russian Aircraft Dominate the World's Fighter Jets in Vertical Climb Capabilities my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The United States and Russia have been in a technological arms race in designing fighter jets

The MiG-29 and MiG-35 are two fighter jets that can climb altitude faster than any other fighter jet

The MiG-29 was developed in the 1980s with Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines allowing for an incredible thrust-to-weight ratio

The United States has always prided itself on its Air Force, but it has constantly been met with fierce competition from Russia. These two military superpowers have been in a technological arms race in terms of the design of their military aircraft, with a distinct focus on fighter jets. The United States is superior in some categories, but Russia has the edge in this one. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Russian aircraft, particularly the MiG-29 and MiG-35, are renowned for incredible vertical climb capabilities, which set them apart from most modern fighter jets. This feature showcases advanced engineering and aerodynamic design, which translates to better maneuverability and overall versatility.

The MiG-29 was introduced in the early 1980s and it was designed primarily as an air superiority fighter. It’s Klimov RD-33 turbofan engines allow it to achieve a very favorable thrust-to-weight ratio which allows for rapid altitude gain and supersonic speeds. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

These MiGs are just a couple examples of how Russian aircraft compare to the other fighter jets around the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at jets from different militaries around the world and how they measure up in terms of their vertical climb.

To determine the fighter jets that have the highest fastest vertical climb rate, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb as measured by feet per minute. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Here is a look at the fighter jets with the fastest vertical climb in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Maximum rate of climb: 14,700 ft per minute

14,700 ft per minute Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Empty weight: 13,977 lbs

13,977 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs

31,085 lbs Payload: 9,200 lbs

9,200 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

41. Panavia Tornado ECR

Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft per minute

15,100 ft per minute Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs

61,729 lbs Payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

40. Panavia Tornado IDS

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft per minute

15,100 ft per minute Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs

61,729 lbs Payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

39. Mirage III

Source: edurivero / Getty Images

Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Maximum rate of climb: 16,400 ft per minute

16,400 ft per minute Top speed: 1,312 mph

1,312 mph Empty weight: 14,495 lbs

14,495 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs

27,999 lbs Payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

38. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Maximum rate of climb: 33,500 ft per minute

33,500 ft per minute Top speed: 1,118 mph

1,118 mph Empty weight: 31,967 lbs

31,967 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs

62,832 lbs Payload: 20,000 lbs

20,000 lbs Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

37. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Maximum rate of climb: 39,370 ft per minute

39,370 ft per minute Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Empty weight: 21,649 lbs

21,649 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs

39,242 lbs Payload: 8,818 lbs

8,818 lbs Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

36. HAL Tejas LCA

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Maximum rate of climb: 40,000 ft per minute

40,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,227 mph

1,227 mph Empty weight: 14,440 lbs

14,440 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs

29,762 lbs Payload: 9,900 lbs

9,900 lbs Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

35. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Maximum rate of climb: 41,000 ft per minute

41,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Empty weight: 48,116 lbs

48,116 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs

101,854 lbs Payload: 20,000 lbs

20,000 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

34. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Maximum rate of climb: 41,300 ft per minute

41,300 ft per minute Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Empty weight: 30,329 lbs

30,329 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs

61,796 lbs Payload: 18,650 lbs

18,650 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

33. Mirage F1

Source: Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Maximum rate of climb: 41,931 ft per minute

41,931 ft per minute Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Empty weight: 16,314 lbs

16,314 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs

35,715 lbs Payload: 13,900 lbs

13,900 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

32. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Maximum rate of climb: 44,890 ft per minute

44,890 ft per minute Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Empty weight: 30,565 lbs

30,565 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs

47,003 lbs Payload: 17,750 lbs

17,750 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

31. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Maximum rate of climb: 45,000 ft per minute

45,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Empty weight: 43,740 lbs

43,740 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs

74,340 lbs Payload: 14,500 lbs

14,500 lbs Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

30. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft per minute

45,275 ft per minute Top speed: 718 mph

718 mph Empty weight: 26,808 lbs

26,808 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs

42,990 lbs Payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi

29. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft per minute

45,275 ft per minute Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs

76,059 lbs Payload: 18,000 lbs

18,000 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

28. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Maximum rate of climb: 45,866 ft per minute

45,866 ft per minute Top speed: 1,516 mph

1,516 mph Empty weight: 16,061 lbs

16,061 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs

36,376 lbs Payload: 20,701 lbs

20,701 lbs Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

27. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Maximum rate of climb: 47,245 ft per minute

47,245 ft per minute Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Empty weight: 21,164 lbs

21,164 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs

39,793 lbs Payload: 4,400 lbs

4,400 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

26. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: Mitsubishi F-2 fighter 02 by 防衛省 / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Maximum rate of climb: 48,000 ft per minute

48,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Empty weight: 20,944 lbs

20,944 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs

48,722 lbs Payload: 17,824 lbs

17,824 lbs Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,379 mph

1,379 mph Empty weight: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs

26,896 lbs Payload: 9,000 lbs

9,000 lbs Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

24. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Source: slezo / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,370 mph

1,370 mph Empty weight: 14,991 lbs

14,991 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs

30,865 lbs Payload: 11,700 lbs

11,700 lbs Manufacturer: Saab AB

23. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 870 mph

870 mph Empty weight: 18,739 lbs

18,739 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs

41,888 lbs Payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

22. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 917 mph

917 mph Empty weight: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs

48,006 lbs Payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

21. F-15E Strike Eagle

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,653 mph

1,653 mph Empty weight: 31,526 lbs

31,526 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs

80,910 lbs Payload: 23,000 lbs

23,000 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

20. F/A-18 Hornet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Empty weight: 22,928 lbs

22,928 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs

51,809 lbs Payload: 13,700 lbs

13,700 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

19. F-15 Eagle

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Empty weight: 27,000 lbs

27,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs

56,002 lbs Payload: 16,000 lbs

16,000 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

18. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Empty weight: 29,002 lbs

29,002 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs

70,107 lbs Payload: 18,000 lbs

18,000 lbs Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

17. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft per minute

50,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Empty weight: 18,960 lbs

18,960 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs

42,329 lbs Payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

16. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Maximum rate of climb: 55,000 ft per minute

55,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Empty weight: 37,920 lbs

37,920 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs

76,059 lbs Payload: 17,630 lbs

17,630 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

15. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Maximum rate of climb: 56,000 ft per minute

56,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Empty weight: 16,535 lbs

16,535 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs

37,479 lbs Payload: 13,900 lbs

13,900 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

14. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Maximum rate of climb: 58,000 ft per minute

58,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,386 mph

1,386 mph Empty weight: 11,464 lbs

11,464 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs

17,549 lbs Payload: 4,400 lbs

4,400 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

13. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute

59,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,218 mph

1,218 mph Empty weight: 14,517 lbs

14,517 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs

27,304 lbs Payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

12. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute

59,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,452 mph

1,452 mph Empty weight: 21,451 lbs

21,451 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Payload: 12,345 lbs

12,345 lbs Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft per minute

59,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Empty weight: 36,112 lbs

36,112 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs

67,131 lbs Payload: 9,770 lbs

9,770 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

10. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute

60,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,305 mph

1,305 mph Empty weight: 38,801 lbs

38,801 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs

77,162 lbs Payload: 24,000 lbs

24,000 lbs Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute

60,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Empty weight: 36,110 lbs

36,110 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs

72,753 lbs Payload: 14,300 lbs

14,300 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

8. Dassault Rafale

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft per minute

60,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Empty weight: 22,708 lbs

22,708 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs

54,013 lbs Payload: 20,900 lbs

20,900 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

7. F-22 Raptor

Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft per minute

62,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Empty weight: 31,998 lbs

31,998 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs

54,999 lbs Payload: 5,000 lbs

5,000 lbs Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

6. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft per minute

62,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs

51,809 lbs Payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

5. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute

64,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Empty weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs

81,571 lbs Payload: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

4. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute

64,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,305 mph

1,305 mph Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs

62,832 lbs Payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

3. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft per minute

64,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Empty weight: 37,192 lbs

37,192 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs

72,753 lbs Payload: 17,636 lbs

17,636 lbs Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

2. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft per minute

65,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs

65,477 lbs Payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

1. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft per minute

65,000 ft per minute Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Empty weight: 24,028 lbs

24,028 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs

43,431 lbs Payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation