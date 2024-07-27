This New Russian Tank Can Reach 55 MPH Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Russia has a long, storied history of tank warfare

Post-WWII Russia’s tanks made a huge breakthrough in their design

The T-99 Armata is one of the newest and most advanced Russian tanks

The history of Russian tanks began in the time between World War I and World War I when the Soviet Union realized the importance of having armored vehicles in battle. Since then, there has been drastic improvements on the firepower, armor and mobility of Russian tanks, as seen in the battlefield today. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)

One of the significant strides in the evolution in Russian tanks came following World War II when focus shifted to making tanks faster and more mobile without losing firepower and protection. The Cold War brought several fast and agile tanks as warfare evolved. This era saw major advancements in tank tech, driven by the need to effectively counter NATO’s forces.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how Russian tanks have evolved over the years with a focus on their speed. To identify the fastest Russian tanks ever built, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to the caliber of the main gain and then secondary guns. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.

One of the most recent Russian tanks to enter service, the T-99 Armata, represents the pinnacle of Russian engineering of not just firepower but speed as well. With the ability to move swiftly, the Armata tanks can support infantry more effectively, outflank opponents, and adapt to changing combat situations. Most notable it can hit speeds up to 55 mph which is unheard of for tanks. Basically, the Armata’s speed makes it more versatile and lethal, giving them a significant edge in modern warfare.

From the infamous T-34 in World War II to the advanced T-99 Armata, Russian tanks have a history of speed and firepower. (These are the warplanes of the Russian Air Force.)

Here is a look at the fastest Russian tanks ever built:

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.

30. T-26

Source: Michael Nicholson / Corbis Historical via Getty Images

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory

Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory Top speed: 17 mph

17 mph Weight: 10.4 tons

10.4 tons Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun

29. KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1939

1939 Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory

Kirov Factory Top speed: 22 mph

22 mph Weight: 49.6 tons

49.6 tons Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

28. IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)

Source: David Merrett / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Weight: 56.2 tons

56.2 tons Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

27. IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)

Source: Andrew Milligan sumo / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Weight: 50.5 tons

50.5 tons Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

26. T-38

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1937

1937 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37

Factory No. 37 Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Weight: 4 tons

4 tons Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

25. IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)

Source: Ferran Cornellà / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1953

1953 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 26 mph

26 mph Weight: 57.3 tons

57.3 tons Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun

24. T-27

Source: ChrisO / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ

Bolshevik Works / GAZ Top speed: 26 mph

26 mph Weight: 3 tons

3 tons Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

23. PT-76

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Weight: 16.1 tons

16.1 tons Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

22. T-60

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ

Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Weight: 6.4 tons

6.4 tons Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

21. T-62

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Weight: 45.7 tons

45.7 tons Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

20. T-70

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Weight: 14 tons

14 tons Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

19. T-54

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Weight: 39.7 tons

39.7 tons Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

18. T-55

Source: Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Weight: 44.6 tons

44.6 tons Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

17. T-44

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75

Factory No. 75 Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Weight: 35.2 tons

35.2 tons Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

16. T-34

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Weight: 30.9 tons

30.9 tons Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

15. BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1934

1934 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Weight: 15 tons

15 tons Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

14. T-90

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1995

1995 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Weight: 51.3 tons

51.3 tons Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges

13. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1982

1982 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Weight: 16.1 tons

16.1 tons Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

12. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Weight: 13.8 tons

13.8 tons Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

11. T-72 (Ural)

Source: deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Weight: 50.7 tons

50.7 tons Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

10. 2S25 (Sprut-SD)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 19.8 tons

19.8 tons Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

9. BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Пользователь / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle

Light infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 15 tons

15 tons Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

8. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1987

1987 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 20.6 tons

20.6 tons Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

7. T-80 (MBT)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 50.7 tons

50.7 tons Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

6. T-64

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 43 tons

43 tons Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

5. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Mike1979 Russia / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 44 mph

44 mph Weight: 14.6 tons

14.6 tons Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers

4. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Нацгвардія України / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 12.7 tons

12.7 tons Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

3. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 8.3 tons

8.3 tons Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

2. T-14 (Armata)

Source: rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 48 tons

48 tons Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

1. T-99 Armata

Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle

Multirole tracked armored vehicle Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 55.1 tons

55.1 tons Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher