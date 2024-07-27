This New Russian Tank Can Reach 55 MPH

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- Russia has a long, storied history of tank warfare
- Post-WWII Russia’s tanks made a huge breakthrough in their design
- The T-99 Armata is one of the newest and most advanced Russian tanks
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
The history of Russian tanks began in the time between World War I and World War I when the Soviet Union realized the importance of having armored vehicles in battle. Since then, there has been drastic improvements on the firepower, armor and mobility of Russian tanks, as seen in the battlefield today. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)
One of the significant strides in the evolution in Russian tanks came following World War II when focus shifted to making tanks faster and more mobile without losing firepower and protection. The Cold War brought several fast and agile tanks as warfare evolved. This era saw major advancements in tank tech, driven by the need to effectively counter NATO’s forces.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how Russian tanks have evolved over the years with a focus on their speed. To identify the fastest Russian tanks ever built, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to the caliber of the main gain and then secondary guns. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.
One of the most recent Russian tanks to enter service, the T-99 Armata, represents the pinnacle of Russian engineering of not just firepower but speed as well. With the ability to move swiftly, the Armata tanks can support infantry more effectively, outflank opponents, and adapt to changing combat situations. Most notable it can hit speeds up to 55 mph which is unheard of for tanks. Basically, the Armata’s speed makes it more versatile and lethal, giving them a significant edge in modern warfare.
From the infamous T-34 in World War II to the advanced T-99 Armata, Russian tanks have a history of speed and firepower. (These are the warplanes of the Russian Air Force.)
Here is a look at the fastest Russian tanks ever built:
Why Are We Covering This?
Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.
30. T-26
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1931
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory
- Top speed: 17 mph
- Weight: 10.4 tons
- Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun
29. KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1939
- Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory
- Top speed: 22 mph
- Weight: 49.6 tons
- Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
28. IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 23 mph
- Weight: 56.2 tons
- Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
27. IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 25 mph
- Weight: 50.5 tons
- Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
26. T-38
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1937
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37
- Top speed: 25 mph
- Weight: 4 tons
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun
25. IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1953
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 26 mph
- Weight: 57.3 tons
- Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun
24. T-27
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1931
- Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ
- Top speed: 26 mph
- Weight: 3 tons
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun
23. PT-76
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1952
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 27 mph
- Weight: 16.1 tons
- Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
22. T-60
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ
- Top speed: 27 mph
- Weight: 6.4 tons
- Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
21. T-62
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Weight: 45.7 tons
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
20. T-70
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Weight: 14 tons
- Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
19. T-54
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1949
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Weight: 39.7 tons
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
18. T-55
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1958
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Weight: 44.6 tons
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
17. T-44
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Weight: 35.2 tons
- Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
16. T-34
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1940
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Weight: 30.9 tons
- Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
15. BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1934
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Weight: 15 tons
- Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
14. T-90
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1995
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Weight: 51.3 tons
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
13. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1982
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Weight: 16.1 tons
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
12. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Weight: 13.8 tons
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
11. T-72 (Ural)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1972
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
- Weight: 50.7 tons
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
10. 2S25 (Sprut-SD)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 19.8 tons
- Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
9. BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 15 tons
- Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
8. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1987
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 20.6 tons
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
7. T-80 (MBT)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 50.7 tons
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
6. T-64
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 43 tons
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
5. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 44 mph
- Weight: 14.6 tons
- Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers
4. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 12.7 tons
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
3. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 8.3 tons
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
2. T-14 (Armata)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 48 tons
- Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
1. T-99 Armata
- Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 55.1 tons
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.