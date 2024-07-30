Military

This Chinese Stealth Fighter Jet Can Carry Over 24,000 lbs of Ordnance

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons
24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The Chengdu J-20 is the newest stealth fighter jet to come out of China
  • Out of all fifth generation fighter jets the J-20 can carry the biggest payload
  • Payload is one of the most important factors for modern fighter jets
The Chengdu J-20 is the newest stealth fighter jet to debut for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Introduced in 2017, this fifth-generation fighter is one of the most advanced aircraft on the planet.

The J-20 marks China’s entry into an exclusive club of nations that are capable of producing fifth generation aircraft. China joins the likes of Russia and the United States as one of the global military superpowers. (China’s newest aircraft carrier rivals US counterparts in size.)

Typically, fifth generation aircraft are known for their stealth capabilities and advanced avionics. However, the J-20 stands out from most other aircraft in this generation because it can carry a greater payload than its counterparts like the F-35 Lightning II.

In terms of its specs, the J-20 can hit speeds over 1,300 mph and it has an operational range of just over 2,100 miles. This jet can equip a range of air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, as well as a series of guided and conventional drop bombs.

The ordnance carried by this fighter jet is largely mission-dependent, but this is true for most fighters. Payload is one of the most important factors for fighter jets in general because it decides which aircraft can perform in certain mission capacities. (This is every Chinese combat aircraft currently in service.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which modern fighter jets have the biggest payload. To determine the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum payload weight they can carry. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Here is a look at the fighter jets with the biggest payloads:

Why Are We Covering This?

Ukraine+Sukhoi | The jet has come
sagesolar / Flickr

Understanding the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Maximum payload: 4,410 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs
  • Empty weight: 11,464 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
  • Top speed: 1,386 mph

41. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... by Clemens Vasters
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Maximum payload: 6,600 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs
  • Empty weight: 21,164 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

40. Mirage III

edurivero / Getty Images
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs
  • Empty weight: 14,495 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,312 mph

39. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs
  • Empty weight: 14,517 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
  • Top speed: 1,218 mph

38. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs
  • Empty weight: 21,649 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

37. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

NATO Airfield | Two Polish Air Force Su-22 fighter-bombers at a NATO exercise.
Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs
  • Empty weight: 26,808 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi
  • Top speed: 718 mph

36. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs
  • Empty weight: 14,330 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,379 mph

35. AV-8B Harrier II

sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Maximum payload: 9,200 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs
  • Empty weight: 13,977 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 665 mph

34. HAL Tejas LCA

HAL LCA Tejas by Ashwin Kumar
HAL LCA Tejas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ashwin Kumar
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Maximum payload: 9,900 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs
  • Empty weight: 14,440 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Top speed: 1,227 mph

33. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... by PK-REN
Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by PK-REN
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Maximum payload: 10,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs
  • Empty weight: 36,112 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

32. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Maximum payload: 12,100 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs
  • Empty weight: 24,028 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,519 mph

31. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Maximum payload: 12,345 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs
  • Empty weight: 21,451 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,452 mph

30. F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Maximum payload: 13,700 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
  • Empty weight: 22,928 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
  • Top speed: 1,190 mph

29. Mirage F1

Dassault Mirage F1 EQ by Falconu00ae Photography
Dassault Mirage F1 EQ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00ae Photography
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Maximum payload: 13,889 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs
  • Empty weight: 16,314 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

28. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

M2000 by RomainSeaf
M2000 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RomainSeaf
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs
  • Empty weight: 16,535 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

27. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Slovakia+military+aircraft | JAS-39 Gripen Czechia
slezo / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs
  • Empty weight: 14,991 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Saab AB
  • Top speed: 1,370 mph

26. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
  • Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph

25. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

sspopov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs
  • Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

24. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039; by aeroman3
Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039; (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Maximum payload: 14,500 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs
  • Empty weight: 43,740 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
  • Top speed: 1,544 mph

23. F-15 Eagle

usairforce / Flickr
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Maximum payload: 16,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs
  • Empty weight: 27,000 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,875 mph

22. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs
  • Empty weight: 18,739 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
  • Top speed: 870 mph

21. F-16V (Viper)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs
  • Empty weight: 22,046 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
  • Top speed: 917 mph

20. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs
  • Empty weight: 18,960 lbs
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph

19. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Maximum payload: 17,630 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
  • Empty weight: 37,920 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

18. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

J-11... by Mil.ru
J-11... (CC BY 4.0) by Mil.ru
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Maximum payload: 17,636 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
  • Empty weight: 37,192 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

17. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Maximum payload: 17,637 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
  • Empty weight: 36,110 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

16. F/A-18 Super Hornet

public domain / flickr
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Maximum payload: 17,750 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs
  • Empty weight: 30,565 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,187 mph

15. Mitsubishi F-2

Mitsubishi F-2 fighter 02 by 防衛省 / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Maximum payload: 17,824 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs
  • Empty weight: 20,944 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

14. F-35 Lightning II

Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team by aeroman3
Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs
  • Empty weight: 29,002 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph

13. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
  • Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph

12. F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Maximum payload: 18,650 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs
  • Empty weight: 30,329 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
  • Top speed: 1,473 mph

11. Panavia Tornado ECR

Panavia Tornado ECR &#039;46+57&#039; by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum!
Panavia Tornado ECR &#039;46+57&#039; (BY-SA 2.0) by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum!
  • Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
  • Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

10. Panavia Tornado IDS

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Low-level strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
  • Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

9. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... by Steve Lynes
EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
  • Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
  • Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
  • Top speed: 1,550 mph

8. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
  • Empty weight: 31,967 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,118 mph

7. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

MiG... by Vitaly Kuzmin
MiG... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs
  • Empty weight: 48,116 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,864 mph

6. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 by brewbooks
IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks
  • Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Maximum payload: 20,701 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs
  • Empty weight: 16,061 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
  • Top speed: 1,516 mph

5. Dassault Rafale

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Maximum payload: 20,900 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs
  • Empty weight: 22,708 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,383 mph

4. F-22 Raptor

Joris van Boven / Shutterstock.com
  • Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Maximum payload: 22,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs
  • Empty weight: 31,998 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,599 mph

3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Maximum payload: 22,046 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs
  • Empty weight: 40,786 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,616 mph

2. F-15E Strike Eagle

File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Maximum payload: 23,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs
  • Empty weight: 31,526 lbs
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,653 mph

1. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

J-20... by N509FZ
J-20... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by N509FZ
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Maximum payload: 24,000 lbs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs
  • Empty weight: 38,801 lbs
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph
