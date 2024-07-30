This Chinese Stealth Fighter Jet Can Carry Over 24,000 lbs of Ordnance

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The Chengdu J-20 is the newest stealth fighter jet to come out of China
- Out of all fifth generation fighter jets the J-20 can carry the biggest payload
- Payload is one of the most important factors for modern fighter jets
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever
The Chengdu J-20 is the newest stealth fighter jet to debut for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Introduced in 2017, this fifth-generation fighter is one of the most advanced aircraft on the planet.
The J-20 marks China’s entry into an exclusive club of nations that are capable of producing fifth generation aircraft. China joins the likes of Russia and the United States as one of the global military superpowers. (China’s newest aircraft carrier rivals US counterparts in size.)
Typically, fifth generation aircraft are known for their stealth capabilities and advanced avionics. However, the J-20 stands out from most other aircraft in this generation because it can carry a greater payload than its counterparts like the F-35 Lightning II.
In terms of its specs, the J-20 can hit speeds over 1,300 mph and it has an operational range of just over 2,100 miles. This jet can equip a range of air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, as well as a series of guided and conventional drop bombs.
The ordnance carried by this fighter jet is largely mission-dependent, but this is true for most fighters. Payload is one of the most important factors for fighter jets in general because it decides which aircraft can perform in certain mission capacities. (This is every Chinese combat aircraft currently in service.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which modern fighter jets have the biggest payload. To determine the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum payload weight they can carry. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
Here is a look at the fighter jets with the biggest payloads:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Maximum payload: 4,410 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs
- Empty weight: 11,464 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
41. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Maximum payload: 6,600 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs
- Empty weight: 21,164 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
40. Mirage III
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs
- Empty weight: 14,495 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
39. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs
- Empty weight: 14,517 lbs
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
38. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs
- Empty weight: 21,649 lbs
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
37. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs
- Empty weight: 26,808 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
36. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs
- Empty weight: 14,330 lbs
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
35. AV-8B Harrier II
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Maximum payload: 9,200 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs
- Empty weight: 13,977 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 665 mph
34. HAL Tejas LCA
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Maximum payload: 9,900 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs
- Empty weight: 14,440 lbs
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
33. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Maximum payload: 10,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs
- Empty weight: 36,112 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
32. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Maximum payload: 12,100 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs
- Empty weight: 24,028 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
31. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Maximum payload: 12,345 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs
- Empty weight: 21,451 lbs
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
30. F/A-18 Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Maximum payload: 13,700 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
- Empty weight: 22,928 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
29. Mirage F1
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Maximum payload: 13,889 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs
- Empty weight: 16,314 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
28. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs
- Empty weight: 16,535 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
27. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs
- Empty weight: 14,991 lbs
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
26. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
- Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
25. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs
- Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
24. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Maximum payload: 14,500 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs
- Empty weight: 43,740 lbs
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
23. F-15 Eagle
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Maximum payload: 16,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs
- Empty weight: 27,000 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
22. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs
- Empty weight: 18,739 lbs
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 870 mph
21. F-16V (Viper)
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs
- Empty weight: 22,046 lbs
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 917 mph
20. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs
- Empty weight: 18,960 lbs
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
19. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Maximum payload: 17,630 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
- Empty weight: 37,920 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
18. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Maximum payload: 17,636 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
- Empty weight: 37,192 lbs
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
17. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Maximum payload: 17,637 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
- Empty weight: 36,110 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
16. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Maximum payload: 17,750 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs
- Empty weight: 30,565 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
15. Mitsubishi F-2
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Maximum payload: 17,824 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs
- Empty weight: 20,944 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
14. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs
- Empty weight: 29,002 lbs
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
13. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
- Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
12. F-4 Phantom II
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Maximum payload: 18,650 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs
- Empty weight: 30,329 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
11. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
- Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
10. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
- Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
9. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
- Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
8. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
- Empty weight: 31,967 lbs
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
7. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs
- Empty weight: 48,116 lbs
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
6. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Maximum payload: 20,701 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs
- Empty weight: 16,061 lbs
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
5. Dassault Rafale
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Maximum payload: 20,900 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs
- Empty weight: 22,708 lbs
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
4. F-22 Raptor
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Maximum payload: 22,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs
- Empty weight: 31,998 lbs
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Maximum payload: 22,046 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs
- Empty weight: 40,786 lbs
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
2. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Maximum payload: 23,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs
- Empty weight: 31,526 lbs
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
1. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Maximum payload: 24,000 lbs
- Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs
- Empty weight: 38,801 lbs
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.