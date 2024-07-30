This Chinese Stealth Fighter Jet Can Carry Over 24,000 lbs of Ordnance N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The Chengdu J-20 is the newest stealth fighter jet to come out of China

Out of all fifth generation fighter jets the J-20 can carry the biggest payload

Payload is one of the most important factors for modern fighter jets

The Chengdu J-20 is the newest stealth fighter jet to debut for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Introduced in 2017, this fifth-generation fighter is one of the most advanced aircraft on the planet.

The J-20 marks China’s entry into an exclusive club of nations that are capable of producing fifth generation aircraft. China joins the likes of Russia and the United States as one of the global military superpowers. (China’s newest aircraft carrier rivals US counterparts in size.)

Typically, fifth generation aircraft are known for their stealth capabilities and advanced avionics. However, the J-20 stands out from most other aircraft in this generation because it can carry a greater payload than its counterparts like the F-35 Lightning II.

In terms of its specs, the J-20 can hit speeds over 1,300 mph and it has an operational range of just over 2,100 miles. This jet can equip a range of air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, as well as a series of guided and conventional drop bombs.

The ordnance carried by this fighter jet is largely mission-dependent, but this is true for most fighters. Payload is one of the most important factors for fighter jets in general because it decides which aircraft can perform in certain mission capacities. (This is every Chinese combat aircraft currently in service.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which modern fighter jets have the biggest payload. To determine the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum payload weight they can carry. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Here is a look at the fighter jets with the biggest payloads:

Why Are We Covering This?

sagesolar / Flickr

Understanding the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Maximum payload: 4,410 lbs

4,410 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs

17,549 lbs Empty weight: 11,464 lbs

11,464 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

41. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Maximum payload: 6,600 lbs

6,600 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs

39,793 lbs Empty weight: 21,164 lbs

21,164 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

40. Mirage III

edurivero / Getty Images

Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs

27,999 lbs Empty weight: 14,495 lbs

14,495 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

39. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs

27,304 lbs Empty weight: 14,517 lbs

14,517 lbs Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

38. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs

39,242 lbs Empty weight: 21,649 lbs

21,649 lbs Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

37. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs

9,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs

42,990 lbs Empty weight: 26,808 lbs

26,808 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

36. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs

9,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs

26,896 lbs Empty weight: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

35. AV-8B Harrier II

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Maximum payload: 9,200 lbs

9,200 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs

31,085 lbs Empty weight: 13,977 lbs

13,977 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

34. HAL Tejas LCA

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Maximum payload: 9,900 lbs

9,900 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs

29,762 lbs Empty weight: 14,440 lbs

14,440 lbs Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

33. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Maximum payload: 10,000 lbs

10,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs

67,131 lbs Empty weight: 36,112 lbs

36,112 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

32. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Maximum payload: 12,100 lbs

12,100 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs

43,431 lbs Empty weight: 24,028 lbs

24,028 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

31. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Maximum payload: 12,345 lbs

12,345 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Empty weight: 21,451 lbs

21,451 lbs Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

30. F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Maximum payload: 13,700 lbs

13,700 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs

51,809 lbs Empty weight: 22,928 lbs

22,928 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

29. Mirage F1

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Maximum payload: 13,889 lbs

13,889 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs

35,715 lbs Empty weight: 16,314 lbs

16,314 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

28. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs

13,900 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs

37,479 lbs Empty weight: 16,535 lbs

16,535 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

27. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

slezo / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs

30,865 lbs Empty weight: 14,991 lbs

14,991 lbs Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

26. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs

62,832 lbs Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

25. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

sspopov / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs

65,477 lbs Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

24. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Maximum payload: 14,500 lbs

14,500 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs

74,340 lbs Empty weight: 43,740 lbs

43,740 lbs Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

23. F-15 Eagle

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Maximum payload: 16,000 lbs

16,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs

56,002 lbs Empty weight: 27,000 lbs

27,000 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

22. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs

41,888 lbs Empty weight: 18,739 lbs

18,739 lbs Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

21. F-16V (Viper)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs

48,006 lbs Empty weight: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

20. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs

42,329 lbs Empty weight: 18,960 lbs

18,960 lbs Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

19. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Maximum payload: 17,630 lbs

17,630 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs

76,059 lbs Empty weight: 37,920 lbs

37,920 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

18. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Maximum payload: 17,636 lbs

17,636 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs

72,753 lbs Empty weight: 37,192 lbs

37,192 lbs Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

17. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Maximum payload: 17,637 lbs

17,637 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs

72,753 lbs Empty weight: 36,110 lbs

36,110 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

16. F/A-18 Super Hornet

public domain / flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Maximum payload: 17,750 lbs

17,750 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs

47,003 lbs Empty weight: 30,565 lbs

30,565 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

15. Mitsubishi F-2

Mitsubishi F-2 fighter 02 by 防衛省 / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Maximum payload: 17,824 lbs

17,824 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs

48,722 lbs Empty weight: 20,944 lbs

20,944 lbs Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

14. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs

18,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs

70,107 lbs Empty weight: 29,002 lbs

29,002 lbs Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

13. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs

18,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs

76,059 lbs Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

12. F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Maximum payload: 18,650 lbs

18,650 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs

61,796 lbs Empty weight: 30,329 lbs

30,329 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

11. Panavia Tornado ECR

Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs

61,729 lbs Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

10. Panavia Tornado IDS

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs

61,729 lbs Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

9. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs

51,809 lbs Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

8. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs

20,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs

62,832 lbs Empty weight: 31,967 lbs

31,967 lbs Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

7. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs

20,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs

101,854 lbs Empty weight: 48,116 lbs

48,116 lbs Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph

6. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Maximum payload: 20,701 lbs

20,701 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs

36,376 lbs Empty weight: 16,061 lbs

16,061 lbs Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

5. Dassault Rafale

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Maximum payload: 20,900 lbs

20,900 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs

54,013 lbs Empty weight: 22,708 lbs

22,708 lbs Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

4. F-22 Raptor

Joris van Boven / Shutterstock.com

Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Maximum payload: 22,000 lbs

22,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs

54,999 lbs Empty weight: 31,998 lbs

31,998 lbs Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Maximum payload: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs

81,571 lbs Empty weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

2. F-15E Strike Eagle

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Maximum payload: 23,000 lbs

23,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs

80,910 lbs Empty weight: 31,526 lbs

31,526 lbs Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

1. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Maximum payload: 24,000 lbs

24,000 lbs Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs

77,162 lbs Empty weight: 38,801 lbs

38,801 lbs Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph