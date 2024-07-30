This WWII Soviet Tank Laid the Foundation For Russia's Modern Tank Program

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The Soviet Union’s T-34 tanks won an impressive victory in Kursk
- The T-54 and T-55 were some of the most mass-produced tanks ever
- The T-14 Armata is the next generation of Russian tank
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
In the years between World War I and World War II, the Soviet Union began its development of armored fighting vehicles, also known as tanks. Although the first few iterations by the Soviets were not successful, these would lay the groundwork for a storied tank program that has lasted more than a century.
One of the first major breakthroughs in Soviet tanks was the T-34 which would be a game-changer. It gained notoriety in World War II, particularly at the Battle of Kursk in 1943, where large numbers of T-34s helped defeat the German forces. (These are the most important events of World War II: a timeline.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the history of Russian tanks. To identify every Russian-made tank, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We listed the tanks in chronological order. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, armament, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.
After World War II, the Soviet Union continued developing the generation of tanks with new models like the T-54 and T-55 which would become some of the most widely produced tanks ever. These were followed by even more advanced models which would continue to build on the successes of the past.
In recent years, the Russian Federation has pushed out new models like the T-14 Armata which has seen service in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. They are designed to be even more effective on the battlefield, incorporating advanced armor, powerful guns, and cutting-edge electronics. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)
Here is a look at every Russian tank ever:
Why Are We Covering This?
Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.
T-27
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1931
- Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun
- Top speed: 26 mph
- Weight: 3 tons
T-26
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1931
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory
- Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun
- Top speed: 17 mph
- Weight: 10.4 tons
BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1934
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Weight: 15 tons
T-38
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1937
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun
- Top speed: 25 mph
- Weight: 4 tons
KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1939
- Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory
- Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Top speed: 22 mph
- Weight: 49.6 tons
T-34
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1940
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Weight: 30.9 tons
T-60
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ
- Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
- Top speed: 27 mph
- Weight: 6.4 tons
T-70
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Weight: 14 tons
IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Top speed: 23 mph
- Weight: 56.2 tons
T-44
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75
- Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Weight: 35.2 tons
IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns
- Top speed: 25 mph
- Weight: 50.5 tons
T-54
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1949
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Weight: 39.7 tons
PT-76
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1952
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Top speed: 27 mph
- Weight: 16.1 tons
IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)
- Type: Heavy tank
- Year introduced: 1953
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun
- Top speed: 26 mph
- Weight: 57.3 tons
T-55
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1958
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Weight: 44.6 tons
T-62
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Weight: 45.7 tons
BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 8.3 tons
BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Weight: 13.8 tons
T-64
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 43 tons
T-72 (Ural)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1972
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Top speed: 42 mph
- Weight: 50.7 tons
T-80 (MBT)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 50.7 tons
BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1982
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Weight: 16.1 tons
BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 12.7 tons
BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1987
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 20.6 tons
BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers
- Top speed: 44 mph
- Weight: 14.6 tons
T-90
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1995
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Weight: 51.3 tons
BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 15 tons
2S25 (Sprut-SD)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Weight: 19.8 tons
T-99 Armata
- Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 55.1 tons
T-14 (Armata)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Weight: 48 tons
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.