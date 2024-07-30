This WWII Soviet Tank Laid the Foundation For Russia's Modern Tank Program rusm / iStock via Getty Images

The Soviet Union’s T-34 tanks won an impressive victory in Kursk

The T-54 and T-55 were some of the most mass-produced tanks ever

The T-14 Armata is the next generation of Russian tank

In the years between World War I and World War II, the Soviet Union began its development of armored fighting vehicles, also known as tanks. Although the first few iterations by the Soviets were not successful, these would lay the groundwork for a storied tank program that has lasted more than a century.

One of the first major breakthroughs in Soviet tanks was the T-34 which would be a game-changer. It gained notoriety in World War II, particularly at the Battle of Kursk in 1943, where large numbers of T-34s helped defeat the German forces. (These are the most important events of World War II: a timeline.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the history of Russian tanks. To identify every Russian-made tank, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We listed the tanks in chronological order. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, armament, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.

After World War II, the Soviet Union continued developing the generation of tanks with new models like the T-54 and T-55 which would become some of the most widely produced tanks ever. These were followed by even more advanced models which would continue to build on the successes of the past.

In recent years, the Russian Federation has pushed out new models like the T-14 Armata which has seen service in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. They are designed to be even more effective on the battlefield, incorporating advanced armor, powerful guns, and cutting-edge electronics. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)

Here is a look at every Russian tank ever:

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.

T-27

ChrisO / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ

Bolshevik Works / GAZ Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Top speed: 26 mph

26 mph Weight: 3 tons

T-26

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory

Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun Top speed: 17 mph

17 mph Weight: 10.4 tons

BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1934

1934 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Weight: 15 tons

T-38

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1937

1937 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37

Factory No. 37 Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Weight: 4 tons

KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1939

1939 Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory

Kirov Factory Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Top speed: 22 mph

22 mph Weight: 49.6 tons

T-34

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Weight: 30.9 tons

T-60

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ

Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Weight: 6.4 tons

T-70

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Weight: 14 tons

IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)

David Merrett / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Weight: 56.2 tons

T-44

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75

Factory No. 75 Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Weight: 35.2 tons

IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)

Andrew Milligan sumo / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Weight: 50.5 tons

T-54

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Weight: 39.7 tons

PT-76

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Weight: 16.1 tons

IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)

Ferran Cornellà / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1953

1953 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun

122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun Top speed: 26 mph

26 mph Weight: 57.3 tons

T-55

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Weight: 44.6 tons

T-62

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Weight: 45.7 tons

BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 8.3 tons

BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Weight: 13.8 tons

T-64

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 43 tons

T-72 (Ural)

deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Weight: 50.7 tons

T-80 (MBT)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 50.7 tons

BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1982

1982 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Weight: 16.1 tons

BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Нацгвардія України / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 12.7 tons

BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1987

1987 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 20.6 tons

BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Mike1979 Russia / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers Top speed: 44 mph

44 mph Weight: 14.6 tons

T-90

rusm / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1995

1995 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Weight: 51.3 tons

BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Пользователь / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle

Light infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 15 tons

2S25 (Sprut-SD)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Weight: 19.8 tons

T-99 Armata

Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle

Multirole tracked armored vehicle Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 55.1 tons

T-14 (Armata)

rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Weight: 48 tons