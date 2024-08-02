This Sniper Rifle From the 1960s Still Sees Everyday Use in Russian Special Forces

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The Dragunov SVD entered the service of the Russian military in the early 1960s
- The SVD is chambered for 7.62x54mm rounds and has an effective range over 4,200 feet
- This sniper rifle has been upgraded over the years to vastly improve its performance
The Dragunov SVD is a Russian-made sniper rifle that has been in the service of Russian Special Forces for decades. It originally entered service in the early 1960s and has stood the test of time to still see service to this day. Although it was introduced more than half a century ago, it has undergone a series of upgrades and modifications over the years to keep up with today’s modern firearms. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)
The SVD is chambered for 7.62x54mm rounds and has a maximum effective range over 4,200 feet. Its firing action operates with a short-stroke gas piston and a rotating bolt, which allows for consistent performance under various conditions.
This sniper rifle serves in a series of roles ranging from counter-sniper operations to providing overwatch for advancing troops. Additionally, the rifle’s ruggedness and simplicity make it ideal for long deployments with limited logistical support.
In terms of its upgrades over the years, the SVD has added for modernized optics, improved ergonomics, and lighter weight polymer materials to reduce weight.
Despite the introduction of newer sniper systems, the Dragunov SVD remains a trusted and iconic weapon in the arsenal of Russian Special Forces. (What actually led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of the Russian Special Forces. We reviewed Spetsnaz Special Forces Weapons cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms to determine the guns used by Russian special forces or Spetsnaz. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the special forces. We ranked the remaining guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.
Here is a look at the weapons of the Russian Special Forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the operational capabilities of Special Forces around the world provides insight into the tactical approaches of these units. Knowledge of these weapons enables better appreciation of the strengths and limitations of special forces operations, informing military strategy and training.
37. Makarov PM
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1951
- Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft
36. Izhmash RPK
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1961
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft
35. Dragunov SVD
- Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1963
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester
- Maximum effective range: 4265 ft
34. AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)
- Type: Silenced assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Manufacturer: Tula Arms
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-6
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft
33. VSS Vintorez
- Type: Silenced sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Manufacturer: Tula Arms
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5
- Maximum effective range: 1312 ft
32. KBP A-91
- Type: Bullpup assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1991
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 5.56x45mm NATO
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft
31. Izhmash AN-94 (Abakan)
- Type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1994
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
- Maximum effective range: 1212 ft
30. OTs-14 (Groza)
- Type: Bullpup assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1994
- Manufacturer: TsKIB SOO
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 9x39mm
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft
29. OTs-03 SVU
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1994
- Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft
28. KBP VSK-94
- Type: Silenced sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1994
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5
- Maximum effective range: 1312 ft
27. KBP AGS-30 AGL
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1995
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 30x29mm
- Maximum effective range: 7544 ft
26. Izhmash Saiga-12
- Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Year entered service: 1995
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge
- Maximum effective range: 150 ft
25. KBP OSV-96
- Type: Anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1996
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm
- Maximum effective range: 6560 ft
24. Accuracy International AWM
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1996
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber/ammunition: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum
- Maximum effective range: 3610 ft
23. PP-19 Bizon
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1996
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft
22. Accuracy International L115
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1997
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber/ammunition: .338 Lapua Magnum
- Maximum effective range: 4921 ft
21. Izhmash SV-98
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1998
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO
- Maximum effective range: 1968 ft
20. KSVK 12.7 (ASVK)
- Type: Anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1999
- Manufacturer: ZID / Degtyarev Plant
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm
- Maximum effective range: 4920 ft
19. Kalashnikov SV-99
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1999
- Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.6mm (.22LR)
- Maximum effective range: 330 ft
18. ASM-DT
- Type: Amphibious assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Manufacturer: Tula Arms
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft
17. PKP Pecheneg (6P41)
- Type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 2001
- Manufacturer: TsNIITochMash
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR
- Maximum effective range: 5000 ft
16. Heckler & Koch HK MP7
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 2001
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber/ammunition: HK 4.6x30mm
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft
15. VKS / VSSK (BKC / Vykhlop)
- Type: Anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x55mm STs-130
- Maximum effective range: 1968 ft
14. SA-24 (Grinch) / 9K338 Igla-S
- Type: Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile
- Year entered service: 2004
- Manufacturer: KB Maschinostroyeniya
- Caliber/ammunition: 72mm
- Maximum effective range: 19680 ft
13. Izhmash AK-9
- Type: Silenced assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2004
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm subsonic
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft
12. Heckler & Koch HK 417
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO
- Maximum effective range: 2625 ft
11. KBP GM-94
- Type: Pump-action grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Manufacturer: Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 43mm
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft
10. KBP PP-2000
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 2006
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
- Maximum effective range: 330 ft
9. RPG-32 (Hashim)
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2008
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Caliber/ammunition: 105mm rocket
- Maximum effective range: 2300 ft
8. MP-443 (Grach)
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 2008
- Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft
7. Izhmash PP-19-01 (Vityaz-SN)
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 2008
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft
6. ORSIS T-5000
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2011
- Manufacturer: ORSIS
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac
- Maximum effective range: 4920 ft
5. KBP ADS
- Type: Amphibious bullpup assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm
- Maximum effective range: 1650 ft
4. Kalashnikov AK-12
- Type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2014
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO
- Maximum effective range: 2000 ft
3. KMZ A-545
- Type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2014
- Manufacturer: Degtyarev Plant
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
- Maximum effective range: 1640 ft
2. TekhMash 6G27 Balkan
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2016
- Manufacturer: Tekhmash
- Caliber/ammunition: 40mm caseless
- Maximum effective range: 8200 ft
1. Kalashnikov RPK-16
- Type: Squad automatic weapon
- Year entered service: 2018
- Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
- Maximum effective range: 2625 ft
