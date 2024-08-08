This Is the Newest Stealth Bomber That the US Is Adding to Its Fleet Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The B-21 Raider is the newest stealth bomber that will enter the U.S. Air Force in the coming years

The Stealth technology incorporated to the B-21 Raider greatly surpasses that of previous generations of stealth aircraft

The United States plans on ordering 100 B-21 Raider stealth bombers

The B-21 Raider represents the next generation of stealth bombers to enter the U.S. military. It is primed to replace the aging B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit models. Although it is not scheduled to enter service for some time, the U.S. has made it known that it plans on ordering at least 100 of these stealth bombers. (Everything you need to know about military steatlh technology.)

One of the most important features of the B-21 Raider is its advanced stealth technology. These stealth capabilities are expected to greatly surpass those of the previous generations of stealth bombers. The Raider is specifically designed in such a way that it is nearly invisible to radar systems and on top of that it incorporates materials that further dampen any signal it might give off.

The B-21 Raider is designed for both conventional bombing missions and even nuclear missions if need be. It can deliver a wide range of munitions with anything from precision-guided bombs to long-range stand-off missiles. This flexibility allows the U.S. Air Force to adapt the Raider to various missions, as well as using it as a serious nuclear deterrent. (This is the fastest stealth plane ever: the top 20 ranked.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the B-21 Raider as well as other aircraft that the U.S. military is currently ordering. To identify every aircraft on order for the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, military branches with aircraft in service, and how many of these aircraft are in active service.

Here is a look at every aircraft on order by the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Joris van Boven / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

24. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Rafael Luiz Canossa / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: Cessna

Cessna Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 2

2 Active aircraft: 10

10 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Marine Corps

23. Bombardier Express E-11

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace

Bombardier Aerospace Top speed: 684 mph

684 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 4

4 Active aircraft: 7

7 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

22. EC-37B Compass Call

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year: 2023

2023 Manufacturer: BAe Systems

BAe Systems Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 9

9 Active aircraft: 1

1 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

21. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes

Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles Aircraft on order: 15

15 Active aircraft: 824

824 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army

20. E-2 Hawkeye

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Early warning and control aircraft

Early warning and control aircraft Year: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Top speed: 404 mph

404 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 25

25 Active aircraft: 83

83 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy

19. T-6 Texan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Top speed: 209 mph

209 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns Aircraft on order: 29

29 Active aircraft: 294

294 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy

18. UH-72 Lakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 30

30 Active aircraft: 391

391 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army

17. E-7 Wedgetail

Type: Airborne early warning and control aircraft

Airborne early warning and control aircraft Year: 2009

2009 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 593 mph

593 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 36

36 Active aircraft: 118

118 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Navy

16. C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 51

51 Active aircraft: 338

338 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps

15. CH-47 Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns Aircraft on order: 57

57 Active aircraft: 510

510 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army

14. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 66

66 Active aircraft: 71

71 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy, United States Marine Corps

13. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns Aircraft on order: 69

69 Active aircraft: 367

367 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps

12. TH-73 AHTS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Trainer helicopter

Trainer helicopter Year: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Leonardo

Leonardo Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 71

71 Active aircraft: 59

59 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy

11. AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Air Tractor

Air Tractor Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs Aircraft on order: 73

73 Active aircraft: 0

0 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

10. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mashleymorgan / Flickr

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles Aircraft on order: 74

74 Active aircraft: 47

47 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army

9. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 1187 mph

1187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs Aircraft on order: 76

76 Active aircraft: 421

421 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy

8. MH-139 Grey Wolf

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift helicopter

Medium-lift helicopter Year: 2021

2021 Manufacturer: Boeing / Leonardo

Boeing / Leonardo Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: Pintle-mounted machine guns as needed

Pintle-mounted machine guns as needed Aircraft on order: 78

78 Active aircraft: 4

4 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

7. KC-46 Pegasus

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker aircraft

Aerial tanker aircraft Year: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 99

99 Active aircraft: 72

72 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

6. B-21 Raider

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles Aircraft on order: 100

100 Active aircraft: 0

0 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

5. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Top speed: 1875 mph

1875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs Aircraft on order: 102

102 Active aircraft: 377

377 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

4. CH-53K King Stallion

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year: 2018

2018 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns Aircraft on order: 193

193 Active aircraft: 11

11 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Marine Corps

3. T-7 Red Hawk

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year: 2023

2023 Manufacturer: Boeing / Saab

Boeing / Saab Top speed: 808 mph

808 mph Armament: N/A

N/A Aircraft on order: 350

350 Active aircraft: 1

1 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force

2. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun Aircraft on order: 455

455 Active aircraft: 2849

2849 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army, United States Air Force, United States Navy

1. F-35 Lightning II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs Aircraft on order: 1855

1855 Active aircraft: 376

376 Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps