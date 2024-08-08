This Is the Newest Stealth Bomber That the US Is Adding to Its Fleet

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The B-21 Raider is the newest stealth bomber that will enter the U.S. Air Force in the coming years
- The Stealth technology incorporated to the B-21 Raider greatly surpasses that of previous generations of stealth aircraft
- The United States plans on ordering 100 B-21 Raider stealth bombers
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
The B-21 Raider represents the next generation of stealth bombers to enter the U.S. military. It is primed to replace the aging B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit models. Although it is not scheduled to enter service for some time, the U.S. has made it known that it plans on ordering at least 100 of these stealth bombers. (Everything you need to know about military steatlh technology.)
One of the most important features of the B-21 Raider is its advanced stealth technology. These stealth capabilities are expected to greatly surpass those of the previous generations of stealth bombers. The Raider is specifically designed in such a way that it is nearly invisible to radar systems and on top of that it incorporates materials that further dampen any signal it might give off.
The B-21 Raider is designed for both conventional bombing missions and even nuclear missions if need be. It can deliver a wide range of munitions with anything from precision-guided bombs to long-range stand-off missiles. This flexibility allows the U.S. Air Force to adapt the Raider to various missions, as well as using it as a serious nuclear deterrent. (This is the fastest stealth plane ever: the top 20 ranked.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the B-21 Raider as well as other aircraft that the U.S. military is currently ordering. To identify every aircraft on order for the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, military branches with aircraft in service, and how many of these aircraft are in active service.
Here is a look at every aircraft on order by the U.S. military:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.
24. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year: 2004
- Manufacturer: Cessna
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 2
- Active aircraft: 10
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Marine Corps
23. Bombardier Express E-11
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year: 1997
- Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace
- Top speed: 684 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 4
- Active aircraft: 7
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
22. EC-37B Compass Call
- Type: Electronic warfare aircraft
- Year: 2023
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 9
- Active aircraft: 1
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
21. AH-64 Apache
- Type: Two-seat attack helicopter
- Year: 1986
- Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles
- Aircraft on order: 15
- Active aircraft: 824
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army
20. E-2 Hawkeye
- Type: Early warning and control aircraft
- Year: 2014
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Top speed: 404 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 25
- Active aircraft: 83
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy
19. T-6 Texan
- Type: Trainer aircraft
- Year: 1936
- Manufacturer: North American Aviation
- Top speed: 209 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
- Aircraft on order: 29
- Active aircraft: 294
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy
18. UH-72 Lakota
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year: 2007
- Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
- Top speed: 167 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 30
- Active aircraft: 391
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army
17. E-7 Wedgetail
- Type: Airborne early warning and control aircraft
- Year: 2009
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 593 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 36
- Active aircraft: 118
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Navy
16. C-130J Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
- Year: 1962
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 51
- Active aircraft: 338
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps
15. CH-47 Chinook
- Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
- Year: 1962
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 180 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
- Aircraft on order: 57
- Active aircraft: 510
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army
14. C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year: 1974
- Manufacturer: Beechcraft
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 66
- Active aircraft: 71
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy, United States Marine Corps
13. MV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft
- Year: 2007
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
- Aircraft on order: 69
- Active aircraft: 367
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps
12. TH-73 AHTS
- Type: Trainer helicopter
- Year: 2020
- Manufacturer: Leonardo
- Top speed: 175 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 71
- Active aircraft: 59
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy
11. AT-802U Sky Warden
- Type: Multirole light aircraft
- Year: 1990
- Manufacturer: Air Tractor
- Top speed: 221 mph
- Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
- Aircraft on order: 73
- Active aircraft: 0
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
10. AH/MH-6 Little Bird
- Type: Light attack helicopter
- Year: 1980
- Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 175 mph
- Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles
- Aircraft on order: 74
- Active aircraft: 47
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army
9. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year: 1999
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 1187 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs
- Aircraft on order: 76
- Active aircraft: 421
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Navy
8. MH-139 Grey Wolf
- Type: Medium-lift helicopter
- Year: 2021
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Leonardo
- Top speed: 202 mph
- Armament: Pintle-mounted machine guns as needed
- Aircraft on order: 78
- Active aircraft: 4
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
7. KC-46 Pegasus
- Type: Aerial tanker aircraft
- Year: 2019
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 569 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 99
- Active aircraft: 72
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
6. B-21 Raider
- Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber
- Year: Expected 2028
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles
- Aircraft on order: 100
- Active aircraft: 0
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
5. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year: 1976
- Manufacturer: Boeing
- Top speed: 1875 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs
- Aircraft on order: 102
- Active aircraft: 377
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
4. CH-53K King Stallion
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year: 2018
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
- Aircraft on order: 193
- Active aircraft: 11
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Marine Corps
3. T-7 Red Hawk
- Type: Trainer aircraft
- Year: 2023
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Saab
- Top speed: 808 mph
- Armament: N/A
- Aircraft on order: 350
- Active aircraft: 1
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force
2. S-70 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year: 1979
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun
- Aircraft on order: 455
- Active aircraft: 2849
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Army, United States Air Force, United States Navy
1. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
- Aircraft on order: 1855
- Active aircraft: 376
- Military branches with aircraft in service: United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Marine Corps
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.