This American-made Fighter Jet Is the Fastest in Iran's Arsenal Willard / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The F-14 Tomcat is one of the most formidable air superiority aircraft to come out of the 1970s

Iran procured nearly 80 of these aircraft prior to the Iranian Revolution

These fighter jets play a key role in Iran’s national security

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

The F-14 Tomcat is one of the most recognizable fighter jets that served in the U.S. military. Originally entering the fleet in the 1970s, it was renowned for its incredible speed and firepower. It is considered one of the most formidable fighter jets of its time.

The United States only recently replaced these jets in the past couple decades but there is another global military power that uses these formidable fighters. Iran procured a number of F-14 Tomcats from the United States and these jets played a critical role in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. (These are the largest air forces in the world.)

In the late 1970s Iran acquired nearly 80 F-14 Tomcats just before the Iranian Revolution. Although Iran has been facing some problems in maintaining these jets in the post-revolution years because of international sanctions, the Iranian Air Force has still managed to keep many of these fighters operational.

So far in service of Iran, these F-14s have been instrumental in maintaining its air superiority. Also they have been credited with a number of air-to-air kills, primarily against Iraqi aircraft, including Soviet-made MiGs and French Mirage fighters.

Ultimately, these F-14s play a key role in Iran’s national security as well as for aerial reconnaissance and an overall deterrent from enemy aircraft. With its incredible speed, the Tomcat is ideal for strike missions as well as intercepting enemy aircraft. (These are the fighter jets and attack helicopters of the Israeli Air Force.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Iran’s Air Force. To identify the fastest Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed and we included combat helicopters as well. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, active aircraft, armament and which Iranian military branch they serve under.

Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets and combat helicopters currently in service of Iran:

Why Are We Covering This?

Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the combat aircraft within Iran’s arsenal gives context for what the country is capable of in terms of its military. Recent tensions on the geopolitical stage raise the question of military strength within the region.

16. Bell 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 122 mph

122 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

15. Bell 212

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1968

1968 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

14. Mi-171 Hip-H

735 Bangladesh Air Force Mil Mi-171 Hip. (41836905645) by Shadman Samee from Dhaka, Bangladesh / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

13. Bell 214

File:A Bell 214 of IRIAA.jpg by Shahram Sharifi / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 1972

1972 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 24

24 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

12. SH-3 Sea King

Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Armament: Mark 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, naval depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

11. AH-1J SeaCobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 20mm M197 triple barrel gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, BGM-TOW missiles, Sidewinder missiles

10. CH-47C Chinook

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

9. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active aircraft: 6

6 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

8. Su-22 Fitter

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Active aircraft: 9

9 Top speed: 718 mph

718 mph Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

7. F-5E Tiger II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Northrop Aircraft Corporation

Northrop Aircraft Corporation Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 1,077 mph

1,077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

6. F-7 Fishcan

Type: Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Shengyang / Chengdu

Shengyang / Chengdu Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

5. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Active aircraft: 23

23 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

4. Mirage F1EQ

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Dassault

Dassault Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles

3. F-4 Phantom II

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Active aircraft: 63

63 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

2. MiG-29 Fulcrum

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

1. F-14 Tomcat

Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Swing-wing, carrier borne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier borne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.