World Militaries Are Still Buying This Combat Aircraft From the 1970s

Aero+L-39+Albatross | Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatross
Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatross by warrenski / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
Chris Lange
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The L-39 Albatros first entered service in 1972, and countries are still adding this aircraft to their military forces
  • The Albatros is powered by a single Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, which allows for a top speed around 400 mph
  • This jet can equip a 23mm automatic cannon as well as a series of rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, and Atoll air-to-air missiles
For decades now there has been an ongoing technological arms race among developed nations to push the limits of what combat aircraft can do. Currently, there are only a handful of aircraft in the fifth generation of fighter jets and the investment in these jets is significant. However, older aircraft still hold value in world militaries with proven engineering and combat records. For instance, the Aero L-39 Albatros, a jet trainer developed in the 1960s, remains in service in various militaries and countries are still buying this aircraft. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

The L-39 Albatros first entered service in 1972 and quickly gained a reputation among pilots as a reliable, yet versatile light fighter aircraft. Although the L-39 has been greatly outpaced by modern aircraft, it still holds a place with militaries around the world for training in combat missions.

It was originally developed by Aero Vodochody, a Czechoslovakian company. It is powered by a single Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, which allows for a top speed around 400 mph.

The Albatros is also capable of equipping a 23mm automatic cannon as well as a series of rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, and Atoll air-to-air missiles.

Today, the Aero L-39 Albatros continues to be used by many air forces around the world, both as a trainer and in light combat roles. At the same time, it has found a second life in civilian aviation, particularly in the United States. (This is the most mass-produced American carrier-borne plane in World War II.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at combat aircraft being ordered by world militaries. To identify the oldest combat aircraft that world militaries are still buying, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, how many of these aircraft are in active service, and what militaries employ these aircraft.

Here is a look at the oldest combat aircraft on order by the world’s militaries:

Why Are We Covering This?

military jet | Five airplanes
TebNad / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the militaries around the world provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what other countries have in their arsenals further explain relative military capabilities.

25. B-21 Raider

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Strategic long-range stealth bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2028
  • Total aircraft on order: 100
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: United States

24. KF-21 Boromae

KF-21A / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fifth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2028
  • Total aircraft on order: 170
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Indonesia, South Korea

23. Calidus B-250 Bader

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2021
  • Total aircraft on order: 24
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: United Arab Emirates

22. Su-57 Felon

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Total aircraft on order: 62
  • Total active aircraft: 14
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia

21. Hurkus C

Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Counter-insurgency attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2018
  • Total aircraft on order: 24
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Turkey

20. F-35 Lightning II

Wisconsin National Guard by The National Guard
Wisconsin National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Type: Fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Total aircraft on order: 2703
  • Total active aircraft: 661
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: United States, Israel, Poland, Canada

19. HAL Tejas

Top view HAL Tejas by MultiplyLeadership
Top view HAL Tejas (BY 2.0) by MultiplyLeadership
  • Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Total aircraft on order: 180
  • Total active aircraft: 32
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: India

18. Su-34 Fullback

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Total aircraft on order: 4
  • Total active aircraft: 134
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia

17. Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine

Beechcraft AT-6 &#039;Wolverine&#039; experimental aircraft by aeroman3
Beechcraft AT-6 &#039;Wolverine&#039; experimental aircraft (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Light attack / close-air support aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Total aircraft on order: 12
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Thailand, Tunisia

16. JF-17 Thunder

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Light fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Total aircraft on order: 47
  • Total active aircraft: 128
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Pakistan, Myanmar

15. Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon

Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Total aircraft on order: 7
  • Total active aircraft: 18
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Pakistan

14. FA-50 GF/PL Golden Eagle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Total aircraft on order: 82
  • Total active aircraft: 2
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Poland, Malaysia

13. Eurofighter Typhoon

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Total aircraft on order: 157
  • Total active aircraft: 296
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

12. Dassault Rafale

Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Total aircraft on order: 362
  • Total active aircraft: 211
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: France, Egypt, Croatia, India, United Arab Emirates

11. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... by Official U.S. Navy Page
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Total aircraft on order: 108
  • Total active aircraft: 421
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: United States, Kuwait

10. JAS 39 Gripen

JAS-39 Gripen Czechia by slezo
JAS-39 Gripen Czechia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Total aircraft on order: 164
  • Total active aircraft: 6
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Brazil, Sweden

9. J-15/Su-30/33 Flanker

Sukhoi+Su-33+Flanker-D | Sukhoi Su-27 (Russian: Сухой Су-27; NATO reporting name: &quot;Flanker&quot;)
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Total aircraft on order: 50
  • Total active aircraft: 45
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: China

8. AT-802 L/U Air Tractor

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Total aircraft on order: 87
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Kenya, United States

7. Tu-160 Blackjack

Tupolev Tu-160 (Russian: u0422u0443u043fu043eu043bu0435u0432 u0422u0443-160 u0411u0435u043bu044bu0439 u043bu0435u0431u0435u0434u044c, romanized: Belyy Lebed, lit. &#039;White Swan&#039;; NATO reporting name: &#039;Blackjack&#039;) by aeroman3
Tupolev Tu-160 (Russian: u0422u0443u043fu043eu043bu0435u0432 u0422u0443-160 u0411u0435u043bu044bu0439 u043bu0435u0431u0435u0434u044c, romanized: Belyy Lebed, lit. &#039;White Swan&#039;; NATO reporting name: &#039;Blackjack&#039;) (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Strategic long-range bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Total aircraft on order: 50
  • Total active aircraft: 15
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia

6. IS-64 Pampa

IA-63 Pampa
Argentina.gob.ar (Government of Argentina) / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Total aircraft on order: 5
  • Total active aircraft: 10
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Argentina

5. Su-27/30 Flanker

Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Total aircraft on order: 94
  • Total active aircraft: 781
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, India

4. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Light fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Total aircraft on order: 68
  • Total active aircraft: 302
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia, Algeria, Yemen

3. F-16 Fighting Falcon

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Total aircraft on order: 237
  • Total active aircraft: 202
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Morocco

2. F-15 Eagle

usairforce / Flickr
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Total aircraft on order: 162
  • Total active aircraft: 410
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Indonesia, Qatar, United States

1. Aero L-39 Albatross

Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatross by warrenski
Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatross (BY-SA 2.0) by warrenski
  • Type: Light attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Total aircraft on order: 4
  • Total active aircraft: 0
  • Militaries buying this aircraft: Hungary

