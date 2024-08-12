World Militaries Are Still Buying This Combat Aircraft From the 1970s Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatross by warrenski / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The L-39 Albatros first entered service in 1972, and countries are still adding this aircraft to their military forces

The Albatros is powered by a single Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, which allows for a top speed around 400 mph

This jet can equip a 23mm automatic cannon as well as a series of rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, and Atoll air-to-air missiles

For decades now there has been an ongoing technological arms race among developed nations to push the limits of what combat aircraft can do. Currently, there are only a handful of aircraft in the fifth generation of fighter jets and the investment in these jets is significant. However, older aircraft still hold value in world militaries with proven engineering and combat records. For instance, the Aero L-39 Albatros, a jet trainer developed in the 1960s, remains in service in various militaries and countries are still buying this aircraft. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

The L-39 Albatros first entered service in 1972 and quickly gained a reputation among pilots as a reliable, yet versatile light fighter aircraft. Although the L-39 has been greatly outpaced by modern aircraft, it still holds a place with militaries around the world for training in combat missions.

It was originally developed by Aero Vodochody, a Czechoslovakian company. It is powered by a single Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, which allows for a top speed around 400 mph.

The Albatros is also capable of equipping a 23mm automatic cannon as well as a series of rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, and Atoll air-to-air missiles.

Today, the Aero L-39 Albatros continues to be used by many air forces around the world, both as a trainer and in light combat roles. At the same time, it has found a second life in civilian aviation, particularly in the United States. (This is the most mass-produced American carrier-borne plane in World War II.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at combat aircraft being ordered by world militaries. To identify the oldest combat aircraft that world militaries are still buying, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, how many of these aircraft are in active service, and what militaries employ these aircraft.

Here is a look at the oldest combat aircraft on order by the world’s militaries:

Why Are We Covering This?

TebNad / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the militaries around the world provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what other countries have in their arsenals further explain relative military capabilities.

25. B-21 Raider

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Strategic long-range stealth bomber aircraft

Strategic long-range stealth bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2028

2028 Total aircraft on order: 100

100 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: United States

24. KF-21 Boromae

KF-21A / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fifth generation fighter aircraft

Fifth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2028

2028 Total aircraft on order: 170

170 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: Indonesia, South Korea

23. Calidus B-250 Bader

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack aircraft

Light attack aircraft Year introduced: 2021

2021 Total aircraft on order: 24

24 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: United Arab Emirates

22. Su-57 Felon

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft

Fifth generation stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Total aircraft on order: 62

62 Total active aircraft: 14

14 Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia

21. Hurkus C

Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Counter-insurgency attack aircraft

Counter-insurgency attack aircraft Year introduced: 2018

2018 Total aircraft on order: 24

24 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: Turkey

20. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Total aircraft on order: 2703

2703 Total active aircraft: 661

661 Militaries buying this aircraft: United States, Israel, Poland, Canada

19. HAL Tejas

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Fourth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Total aircraft on order: 180

180 Total active aircraft: 32

32 Militaries buying this aircraft: India

18. Su-34 Fullback

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Total aircraft on order: 4

4 Total active aircraft: 134

134 Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia

17. Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine

Type: Light attack / close-air support aircraft

Light attack / close-air support aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Total aircraft on order: 12

12 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: Thailand, Tunisia

16. JF-17 Thunder

Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Light fighter aircraft

Light fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Total aircraft on order: 47

47 Total active aircraft: 128

128 Militaries buying this aircraft: Pakistan, Myanmar

15. Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon

Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Fourth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Total aircraft on order: 7

7 Total active aircraft: 18

18 Militaries buying this aircraft: Pakistan

14. FA-50 GF/PL Golden Eagle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack aircraft

Light attack aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Total aircraft on order: 82

82 Total active aircraft: 2

2 Militaries buying this aircraft: Poland, Malaysia

13. Eurofighter Typhoon

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Fourth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Total aircraft on order: 157

157 Total active aircraft: 296

296 Militaries buying this aircraft: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

12. Dassault Rafale

Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Fourth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Total aircraft on order: 362

362 Total active aircraft: 211

211 Militaries buying this aircraft: France, Egypt, Croatia, India, United Arab Emirates

11. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Total aircraft on order: 108

108 Total active aircraft: 421

421 Militaries buying this aircraft: United States, Kuwait

10. JAS 39 Gripen

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Fourth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Total aircraft on order: 164

164 Total active aircraft: 6

6 Militaries buying this aircraft: Brazil, Sweden

9. J-15/Su-30/33 Flanker

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Total aircraft on order: 50

50 Total active aircraft: 45

45 Militaries buying this aircraft: China

8. AT-802 L/U Air Tractor

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light aircraft

Light aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Total aircraft on order: 87

87 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: Kenya, United States

7. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic long-range bomber aircraft

Strategic long-range bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Total aircraft on order: 50

50 Total active aircraft: 15

15 Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia

6. IS-64 Pampa

Argentina.gob.ar (Government of Argentina) / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light strike aircraft

Light strike aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Total aircraft on order: 5

5 Total active aircraft: 10

10 Militaries buying this aircraft: Argentina

5. Su-27/30 Flanker

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Total aircraft on order: 94

94 Total active aircraft: 781

781 Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, India

4. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Light fighter aircraft

Light fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Total aircraft on order: 68

68 Total active aircraft: 302

302 Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia, Algeria, Yemen

3. F-16 Fighting Falcon

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft

Fourth generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Total aircraft on order: 237

237 Total active aircraft: 202

202 Militaries buying this aircraft: Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Morocco

2. F-15 Eagle

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Total aircraft on order: 162

162 Total active aircraft: 410

410 Militaries buying this aircraft: Indonesia, Qatar, United States

1. Aero L-39 Albatross

Type: Light attack aircraft

Light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Total aircraft on order: 4

4 Total active aircraft: 0

0 Militaries buying this aircraft: Hungary

