World Militaries Are Still Buying This Combat Aircraft From the 1970s

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The L-39 Albatros first entered service in 1972, and countries are still adding this aircraft to their military forces
- The Albatros is powered by a single Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, which allows for a top speed around 400 mph
- This jet can equip a 23mm automatic cannon as well as a series of rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, and Atoll air-to-air missiles
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever
For decades now there has been an ongoing technological arms race among developed nations to push the limits of what combat aircraft can do. Currently, there are only a handful of aircraft in the fifth generation of fighter jets and the investment in these jets is significant. However, older aircraft still hold value in world militaries with proven engineering and combat records. For instance, the Aero L-39 Albatros, a jet trainer developed in the 1960s, remains in service in various militaries and countries are still buying this aircraft. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)
The L-39 Albatros first entered service in 1972 and quickly gained a reputation among pilots as a reliable, yet versatile light fighter aircraft. Although the L-39 has been greatly outpaced by modern aircraft, it still holds a place with militaries around the world for training in combat missions.
It was originally developed by Aero Vodochody, a Czechoslovakian company. It is powered by a single Ivchenko AI-25TL turbofan engine, which allows for a top speed around 400 mph.
The Albatros is also capable of equipping a 23mm automatic cannon as well as a series of rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, and Atoll air-to-air missiles.
Today, the Aero L-39 Albatros continues to be used by many air forces around the world, both as a trainer and in light combat roles. At the same time, it has found a second life in civilian aviation, particularly in the United States. (This is the most mass-produced American carrier-borne plane in World War II.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at combat aircraft being ordered by world militaries. To identify the oldest combat aircraft that world militaries are still buying, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, how many of these aircraft are in active service, and what militaries employ these aircraft.
Here is a look at the oldest combat aircraft on order by the world’s militaries:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the combat aircraft used by the militaries around the world provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what other countries have in their arsenals further explain relative military capabilities.
25. B-21 Raider
- Type: Strategic long-range stealth bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2028
- Total aircraft on order: 100
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: United States
24. KF-21 Boromae
- Type: Fifth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2028
- Total aircraft on order: 170
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Indonesia, South Korea
23. Calidus B-250 Bader
- Type: Light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 2021
- Total aircraft on order: 24
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: United Arab Emirates
22. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Fifth generation stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Total aircraft on order: 62
- Total active aircraft: 14
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia
21. Hurkus C
- Type: Counter-insurgency attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 2018
- Total aircraft on order: 24
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Turkey
20. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Total aircraft on order: 2703
- Total active aircraft: 661
- Militaries buying this aircraft: United States, Israel, Poland, Canada
19. HAL Tejas
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Total aircraft on order: 180
- Total active aircraft: 32
- Militaries buying this aircraft: India
18. Su-34 Fullback
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Total aircraft on order: 4
- Total active aircraft: 134
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia
17. Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine
- Type: Light attack / close-air support aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Total aircraft on order: 12
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Thailand, Tunisia
16. JF-17 Thunder
- Type: Light fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Total aircraft on order: 47
- Total active aircraft: 128
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Pakistan, Myanmar
15. Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Total aircraft on order: 7
- Total active aircraft: 18
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Pakistan
14. FA-50 GF/PL Golden Eagle
- Type: Light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Total aircraft on order: 82
- Total active aircraft: 2
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Poland, Malaysia
13. Eurofighter Typhoon
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Total aircraft on order: 157
- Total active aircraft: 296
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
12. Dassault Rafale
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Total aircraft on order: 362
- Total active aircraft: 211
- Militaries buying this aircraft: France, Egypt, Croatia, India, United Arab Emirates
11. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Total aircraft on order: 108
- Total active aircraft: 421
- Militaries buying this aircraft: United States, Kuwait
10. JAS 39 Gripen
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Total aircraft on order: 164
- Total active aircraft: 6
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Brazil, Sweden
9. J-15/Su-30/33 Flanker
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Total aircraft on order: 50
- Total active aircraft: 45
- Militaries buying this aircraft: China
8. AT-802 L/U Air Tractor
- Type: Light aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Total aircraft on order: 87
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Kenya, United States
7. Tu-160 Blackjack
- Type: Strategic long-range bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1989
- Total aircraft on order: 50
- Total active aircraft: 15
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia
6. IS-64 Pampa
- Type: Light strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Total aircraft on order: 5
- Total active aircraft: 10
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Argentina
5. Su-27/30 Flanker
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Total aircraft on order: 94
- Total active aircraft: 781
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, India
4. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Type: Light fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Total aircraft on order: 68
- Total active aircraft: 302
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Russia, Algeria, Yemen
3. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Fourth generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Total aircraft on order: 237
- Total active aircraft: 202
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Morocco
2. F-15 Eagle
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Total aircraft on order: 162
- Total active aircraft: 410
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Indonesia, Qatar, United States
1. Aero L-39 Albatross
- Type: Light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1972
- Total aircraft on order: 4
- Total active aircraft: 0
- Militaries buying this aircraft: Hungary
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.