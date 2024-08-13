Every Vietnam Vet Saw Some of These Planes Up Above usmcarchives / Flickr

24/7 Wall St. Insights

We used data from the Military Factory.

The F-4 Phantom II stood out as one of the more dominant fighter jets of the conflict.

Also, Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

Superiority in the air is a key component of the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, aerial defense systems protected troops on the ground. Aircraft not only provided defense but also provided medical assistance and transportation. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the combat aircraft used by the United States throughout the conflict.

To identify the American combat aircraft of the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of American aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We excluded all helicopters and any aircraft that were not used in direct combat roles. We ordered these aircraft chronologically and included supplemental information from the Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, year introduced, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The F-4 Phantom II stood out as one of the more dominant fighter jets of the conflict. It played a number of roles, including reconnaissance, ground attack, and air superiority missions. The Phantom II could carry a sizable payload of bombs and missiles, and it proved a formidable asset in bombing campaigns and air-to-air combat.

The Phantom II, along with a number of other aircraft, reshaped the Vietnam War and the tactics employed throughout the conflict. These aircraft emphasized air superiority and would go on to influence American fighter aircraft for decades to come.

Why Are We Covering This?

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

The Vietnam War was one of the first modern military conflicts that employed helicopters and fighter jets. As such the tactics and strategies used throughout the conflict would be studied and refined for years to come. Understanding this facet of the conflict gives context to the overall conflict and provides insight into the evolution of military doctrine.

Here is a look at the American aircraft that fought the Vietnam War.

F6F Hellcat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft

Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1943

1943 Top speed: 380 mph

380 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, 20mm automatic cannons, Tiny Tim rockets, HVAR rockets, conventional drop bombs, torpedoes

A-26 / B-26 Invader

Ragnhild & Neil Crawford / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy attack aircraft

Heavy attack aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1944

1944 Top speed: 355 mph

355 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, guided bombs, rocket pods

F8F Bearcat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrierborne interceptor aircraft

Carrierborne interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1945

1945 Top speed: 421 mph

421 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, rockets, conventional drop bombs

A-1 Skyraider (AD-1)

public domain / Flickr

Type: Bomber/ground attack aircraft

Bomber/ground attack aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1946

1946 Top speed: 321 mph

321 mph Armament: 20mm autocannons, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs

B-36 Peacemaker

Team Asino Grasso / Wikimedia

Type: Long-range strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Long-range strategic heavy bomber aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannons in various mounts, conventional drop bombs

B-47 Stratojet

Type: Heavy bomber aircraft

Heavy bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Year introduced: 1951

1951 Top speed: 600 mph

600 mph Armament: 20mm cannons, conventional drop bombs

F3D F-10 Skyknight

Type: Carrierborne night-fighter aircraft

Carrierborne night-fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1951

1951 Top speed: 529 mph

529 mph Armament: 20mm Hispano-Suiza M2 cannons, air-to-air rockets, conventional drop bombs, Sparrow missiles

F9F Cougar

Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft

Carrierborne fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1952

1952 Top speed: 647 mph

647 mph Armament: 20mm M2 cannons, 127mm high explosive rockets, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs

B-57 Canberra

public domain / Flickr

Type: Tactical bomber/reconnaissance aircraft

Tactical bomber/reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: Glen L. Martin Company

Glen L. Martin Company Year introduced: 1954

1954 Top speed: 597 mph

597 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, 20mm M39 cannons, conventional drop bombs, unguided rockets

F-100 Super Sabre

Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Fighter-bomber air superiority aircraft

Fighter-bomber air superiority aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Year introduced: 1954

1954 Top speed: 864 mph

864 mph Armament: 20mm M39 autocannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles, Shrike missiles, HVAR rockets, conventional drop bombs, nuclear missiles

B-52 Stratofortress

U.S. Air Force / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Type: High-altitude, long-range strategic heavy bomber

High-altitude, long-range strategic heavy bomber Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Year introduced: 1955

1955 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ALCM cruise missiles, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, AGM-142A air-to-surface missiles, free-fall nuclear bombs

A-3 Skywarrior

Type: Strategic bomber aircraft

Strategic bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 610 mph

610 mph Armament: 20mm M3L cannons, conventional drop bombs

A-4 Skyhawk

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multirole carrierborne fighter aircraft

Multirole carrierborne fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 645 mph

645 mph Armament: 20mm Mk 12 automatic internal cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles, Maverick missiles, Shrike anti-radiation missiles, Walleye glide drop bombs, LAU-10 rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

B-66 / RB-66 Destroyer

Public Domain / Wikimedia

Type: Tactical light bomber/reconnaissance aircraft

Tactical light bomber/reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 634 mph

634 mph Armament: 20mm cannons, conventional drop bombs

F-102 Delta Dagger

public domain / Flickr

Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 825 mph

825 mph Armament: AIM-4A radar-homing air-to-air missiles, AIM-4C infrared homing air-to-air missiles, folding-fin aerial rockets, AIM-26A Falcon nuclear missile

F-101 Voodoo

Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Type: Interceptor/reconnaissance aircraft

Interceptor/reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Aircraft

McDonnell Aircraft Year introduced: 1957

1957 Top speed: 1,134 mph

1,134 mph Armament: 20mm M39 automatic cannons, Genie nuclear-tipped missiles, Falcon missiles

F-8 Crusader

Type: Carrierborne naval fighter aircraft

Carrierborne naval fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Year introduced: 1957

1957 Top speed: 1,118 mph

1,118 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles

T-37 Tweet

public domain / Flickr

Type: Light attack aircraft

Light attack aircraft Manufacturer: Cessna

Cessna Year introduced: 1957

1957 Top speed: 425 mph

425 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs

F-104 Starfighter

lurkerm / Flickr

Type: High-speed fighter/ interceptor aircraft

High-speed fighter/ interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft

Lockheed Aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Top speed: 1,320 mph

1,320 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Selenia Aspide missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

F-105 Thunderchief

public domain / Flickr

Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Republic Aviation

Republic Aviation Year introduced: 1958

1958 Top speed: 1,390 mph

1,390 mph Armament: M61 20mm cannon, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

F-106 Delta Dart

Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 1,487 mph

1,487 mph Armament: AIM-4F/4G Falcon, AIR-2A Genie nuclear rocket, AIM-26 Super Falcon missiles, 20mm M61 Vulcan gatling cannon

B-58 Hustler

Harry Benson / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Type: Supersonic medium bomber

Supersonic medium bomber Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,321 mph

1,321 mph Armament: 20mm T171 Gatling-style automatic cannon, conventional drop bombs

F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Carrierborn strike fighter aircraft

Carrierborn strike fighter aircraft Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan internal cannon, Sparrow, Sidewinder, Skyflash, Python 3, Maverick, Shrike, HARM missiles, gun pods, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

A-5 Vigilante

Public Domain / Wikimedia

Type: Nuclear attack bomber/reconnaissance aircraft

Nuclear attack bomber/reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Year introduced: 1961

1961 Top speed: 1,319 mph

1,319 mph Armament: Mark 27 B28 or B43 nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs

F-5 Freedom Fighter (Tiger / Tiger II)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Manufacturer: Northrop Aircraft Corporation

Northrop Aircraft Corporation Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 1,077 mph

1,077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, napalm bombs

P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft

Anti-submarine warfare aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft

Lockheed Aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon / SLAM-ER anti-ship missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines

A-6 Intruder

Type: Carrierborne heavy strike aircraft

Carrierborne heavy strike aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1963

1963 Top speed: 644 mph

644 mph Armament: Mk-84 cluster bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, HARM anti-radiation missiles, Sparrow missiles, Paveway II/III laser-guided bombs

EA-6 Prowler

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrierborn electronic warfare aircraft

Carrierborn electronic warfare aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1963

1963 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: HARM anti-radiation missiles, ALQ-99 tactical jamming system mission pods

AC-47 Spooky

Type: Fixed-wing gunship aircraft

Fixed-wing gunship aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1965

1965 Top speed: 233 mph

233 mph Armament: 7.62mm GAU-2 / M134 minigun, .30 caliber Browning medium machine guns, illumination flares

B-26K Counter Invader (A-26B)

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Ground attack aircraft

Ground attack aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, gun pods, cannon pods, drop bombs, rocket pods

V-10 Bronco

dominart / Flickr

Type: Light attack / close-air support aircraft

Light attack / close-air support aircraft Manufacturer: North American Rockwell

North American Rockwell Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 281 mph

281 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Sidewinder missiles, folding-fin aerial rockets, rocket pods, minigun pods, conventional drop bombs

A-37 Dragonfly

Public Domain / Wikimedia commons

Type: Light attack/observation and control aircraft

Light attack/observation and control aircraft Manufacturer: Cessna

Cessna Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 506 mph

506 mph Armament: 7.62mm GAU-2B/A minigun, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, napalm drop bombs, sidewinder missiles

A-7 Corsair II

Type: Carrierborne strike aircraft

Carrierborne strike aircraft Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 659 mph

659 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

F-111 Aardvark

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Long-range strategic medium bomber aircraft / tactical strike aircraft

Long-range strategic medium bomber aircraft / tactical strike aircraft Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 1,650 mph

1,650 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan internal cannon, laser-guided bombs, HARM anti-radiation missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs

AC-119 (Shadow / Stinger)

Public Domain / Wikimedia

Type: Close-air support aircraft

Close-air support aircraft Manufacturer: Fairchild Corporation

Fairchild Corporation Year introduced: 1968

1968 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 7.62mm GAU-2/A six-barreled Gatling-style miniguns, 20mm Vulcan six-barreled Gatling-style automatic cannons, Mk 24 flares

AC-130H Spectre / AC-130U Spooky

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr

Type: Close-air support/force protection gunship

Close-air support/force protection gunship Manufacturer: Lockheed Aircraft

Lockheed Aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 20mm Gatling-style automatic cannons, 40mm automatic cannon, 105mm field gun, 25mm Gatling-style automatic cannon

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.