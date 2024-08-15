This WW2 Aircraft Is Still Flown by the US Army Today

Military

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The T-6 Texan has been in service of the U.S. military since before World War 2
  • It can reach a top speed over 200 mph and is powered by the Pratt & Whitney R-1340 Wasp radial engine which produces roughly 600 horsepower
  • Some variants of the T-6 can equip light armament for training missions
The T-6 Texan originally entered service in the 1930s, almost an entire century ago. It was designed by North American Aviation as a trainer aircraft for the U.S. military and since then it would leave a storied legacy as one of the most popular and widely used aircraft in history. However, it’s legacy is not done. The T-6 Texan is still in service today by the U.S. Army. (America produced over 12,000 of these World War II carrier-borne planes.)

The variant that is currently in use by the U.S. Army has obviously been updated with the times and is much more versatile than the original model. The new variant, the T-6D, is equipped with improved instrumentation and armament capabilities but it still only serves in a trainer role.

The Texan can hit a top speed of just over 200 mph, powered by the Pratt & Whitney R-1340 Wasp radial engine which produces roughly 600 horsepower. Some of these variants can be equipped with 7.62mm machine guns for light attack training missions.

While the T-6 has left an indelible mark on military aviation history, there are a number of newer aircraft in use by the U.S. Army. Over the decades, the Army has evolved and broadened its aviation capabilities from basic trainers like the T-6 to attack helicopters like the AH-64 Apache or the Black Hawk. These are just a couple examples of the weapons currently employed by the U.S. Army. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of the U.S. Army. To identify the oldest aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, and armament.

Here is a closer look at the oldest U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

CH-47C+Chinook | US Army CH-47C &#039;Chinook&#039;, Lauda (Ger.) 1973
US Army CH-47C 'Chinook', Lauda (Ger.) 1973 by W-R-Hesse-Fotos / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

22. UH-72 Lakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
  • Active in the Army: 478
  • Top speed: 167 mph
  • Armament: N/A

21. Citation Encore/Ultra

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 28
  • Top speed: 490 mph
  • Armament: N/A

20. Grob G120

Grob G 120 A by happy days photos and art
Grob G 120 A (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by happy days photos and art
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 6
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Armament: N/A

19. C-27 Spartan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 7
  • Top speed: 373 mph
  • Armament: N/A

18. Bell 407

N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Active in the Army: 5
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: N/A

17. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

16. AH-64 Apache

Utah National Guard by The National Guard
Utah National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Type: Two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes
  • Active in the Army: 824
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

15. Cessna 208 Caravan

Mission Aviation Fellowship Cessna 208 Caravan S2-AEC Landing by Faisal Akram Ether
Mission Aviation Fellowship Cessna 208 Caravan S2-AEC Landing (BY-SA 2.0) by Faisal Akram Ether
  • Type: Turboprop utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 214 mph
  • Armament: N/A

14. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 9
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

13. Gulfstream C-20H

90-00300 AEY by ERIC SALARD
90-00300 AEY (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ERIC SALARD
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 582 mph
  • Armament: N/A

12. Challenger 604/650

Raimond Spekking / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 565 mph
  • Armament: N/A

11. C-26 Metroliner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 13
  • Top speed: 331 mph
  • Armament: N/A

10. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mashleymorgan / Flickr
  • Type: Light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 47
  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

9. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Active in the Army: 2,299
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

8. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Manufacturer: de Havilland
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

7. Mi-8/17 Hip

ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014 by Neuwieser
ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Neuwieser
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Active in the Army: 10
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

6. Beech C-12 Huron

Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2024, Yokota Air Base Beech C-12 Huron a by u6c5fu6238u6751u306eu3068u304fu305eu3046
Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2024, Yokota Air Base Beech C-12 Huron a (BY 4.0) by u6c5fu6238u6751u306eu3068u304fu305eu3046
  • Type: Special mission aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Manufacturer: Beechcraft
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 332 mph
  • Armament: N/A

5. Mil Mi-24 Hind

sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

4. Super King Air

Vanderbilt LifeFlight - Beechc... by Josh Beasley
Vanderbilt LifeFlight - Beechc... (CC BY 2.0) by Josh Beasley
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Manufacturer: Beechcraft
  • Active in the Army: 179
  • Top speed: 348 mph
  • Armament: N/A

3. CH-47 Chinook

150730-A-VO006-435 by US Dept of Defense
150730-A-VO006-435 (PDM 1.0) by US Dept of Defense
  • Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 510
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

2. T-6D Texan

North American T-6G Texan u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098K... by Alan Wilson
North American T-6G Texan u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098K... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Active in the Army: 4
  • Top speed: 209 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

1. DC-3 (C-41A)

falcon_33 / Flickr
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 5
  • Top speed: 237 mph
  • Armament: N/A

