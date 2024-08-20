Egypt and Algeria Lead Africa in Armored Vehicle Strength Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Egypt and Algeria have some of the strongest militaries on the African continent

Egypt is home to one of the largest armored forces in the world, surpassing a number of NATO countries in just tank numbers alone

Algeria rivals Egypt in terms of armored forces as a result of its strategic military partnership with Russia

Egypt and Algeria stand as the leading military powers in Africa, particularly when it comes to armored vehicle strength. Both countries have invested heavily in tanks, artillery, and armored personnel carriers in general. Considering this and the investment in their air forces and navies, these two militaries are some of the most powerful on the continent.

Egypt is home to one of the largest armored forces in the world, surpassing a number of NATO countries in just tank numbers alone. However, this also extends to its military vehicles in general. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)

One of the main components of Egypt’s armored force is the M1 Abrams main battle tank. There are over 1,000 of these units under Egypt’s command. In addition to the Abrams, Egypt’s armored forces also include older models like the Soviet-era T-62 and T-55 tanks. Further complementing these, Egypt boasts a number of towed and self-propelled artillery, outside of basic military vehicles.

Algeria rivals Egypt in terms of armored forces as a result of its strategic military partnership with Russia. While Egypt may have favorable relations with the U.S., Algeria’s relations with Russia have proven fruitful too. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

The Algerian army fields over 500 T-90SA tanks, which are some of the most advanced tanks in the world, according to Russian President Vladmir Putin. Algeria also has a number of T-72 tanks, complementing its fleet of armored personnel carriers. At the same time, Algeria has a number of artillery systems, such as the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Both of these countries are at the top of their game in terms of armored vehicles. Some other nations on the African continent have formidable forces, while others do not measure up.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenals of African nations. To identify the African countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the African countries with the most military vehicles:

Why Are We Covering This?

RollingEarth / E+ via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Sierra Leone

Total military vehicles: 100

100 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

37. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

36. Central African Republic

Total military vehicles: 228

228 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

35. Madagascar

Tiben01 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 232

232 Total tanks: 12

12 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

34. Liberia

Total military vehicles: 325

325 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

33. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total military vehicles: 458

458 Total tanks: 210

210 Total artillery: 135

135 Total MLRS: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

32. Ivory Coast

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 476

476 Total tanks: 10

10 Total artillery: 4

4 Total MLRS: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

31. Zambia

Tsidoti / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 506

506 Total tanks: 38

38 Total artillery: 46

46 Total MLRS: 35

35 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

30. Republic of the Congo

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 519

519 Total tanks: 32

32 Total artillery: 37

37 Total MLRS: 72

72 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

29. Botswana

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 587

587 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 48

48 Total MLRS: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

28. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 647

647 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 10

10 Total MLRS: 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

27. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 712

712 Total tanks: 21

21 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

26. Gabon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 4

4 Total MLRS: 28

28 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

25. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 850

850 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 70

70 Total MLRS: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

24. Mozambique

rosino / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 872

872 Total tanks: 60

60 Total artillery: 104

104 Total MLRS: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

23. Niger

Total military vehicles: 912

912 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

22. Mauritania

Total military vehicles: 1,000

1,000 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

21. Senegal

Total military vehicles: 1,104

1,104 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 20

20 Total MLRS: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

20. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 1,112

1,112 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total MLRS: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

19. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 1,568

1,568 Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery: 25

25 Total MLRS: 21

21 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

18. Ghana

ell-r-brown / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 1,656

1,656 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 6

6 Total MLRS: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

17. Somalia

Total military vehicles: 1,856

1,856 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

16. South Sudan

Steve Evans / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 1,920

1,920 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 20

20 Total MLRS: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

15. Zimbabwe

NatanaelGinting / Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 2,412

2,412 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

14. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 2,674

2,674 Total tanks: 7

7 Total artillery: 50

50 Total MLRS: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

13. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 75

75 Total MLRS: 55

55 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

12. Uganda

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 3,162

3,162 Total tanks: 130

130 Total artillery: 32

32 Total MLRS: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

11. Eritrea

Музей отечественной военной истории / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 3,512

3,512 Total tanks: 1,756

1,756 Total artillery: 210

210 Total MLRS: 219

219 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

10. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 3,648

3,648 Total tanks: 233

233 Total artillery: 200

200 Total MLRS: 343

343 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

9. Kenya

Total military vehicles: 4,856

4,856 Total tanks: 188

188 Total artillery: 71

71 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

8. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total tanks: 310

310 Total artillery: 580

580 Total MLRS: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

7. Tunisia

Total military vehicles: 6,400

6,400 Total tanks: 140

140 Total artillery: 108

108 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

6. Nigeria

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 6,404

6,404 Total tanks: 343

343 Total artillery: 371

371 Total MLRS: 37

37 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 Total tanks: 680

680 Total artillery: 713

713 Total MLRS: 79

79 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

4. South Africa

USARAF Command Sergeant Major Visits South Africa by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military vehicles: 12,140

12,140 Total tanks: 195

195 Total artillery: 153

153 Total MLRS: 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

3. Morocco

Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total artillery: 871

871 Total MLRS: 208

208 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

2. Algeria

Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total artillery: 707

707 Total MLRS: 236

236 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Ed Giles / Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

