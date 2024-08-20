Military

The C-27 Spartan Remains a Key Asset in Special Forces Operations

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The C-27 Spartan has a proven track record with militaries around the world and is a favorite among US Special Forces
  • This tactical transport aircraft was originally developed in the 1990s to fill the gap between massive transport aircraft and much smaller aircraft
  • It is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE2100-D2A turboprop engines, which allow for a top speed of 374 mph and a range of over 1,000 miles
The C-27 Spartan has proven itself in militaries around the world as a tactical transport aircraft. Its track record with the US Army is superb considering its unique operational capabilities, and among US Special Forces units the C-27 Spartan has proven a favorite. (These are 26 guns used by today’s US Army.)

This tactical transport aircraft was originally developed in the 1990s to fill the gap between massive transport aircraft like the C-130 Hercules and much smaller aircraft. Also, its versatile design allows it to carry out a variety of missions with its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities.

The maximum takeoff weight for the C-27 is over 70,000 pounds which allows for it to carry roughly 60 troops or 46 paratroopers. Like the name suggests, its STOL capabilities allow for the C-27 to takeoff and land on shorter or rougher runways than more traditional aircraft are capable. This unique feature makes it an ideal aircraft for quick insertions and extractions in whatever terrain it might face.

Since its introduction in the 1990s, it has been used by several special operations forces, as well as for more traditional transport operations.

It is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE2100-D2A turboprop engines, which allow for a top speed of 374 mph and a range of over 1,000 miles. Out of all US Army aircraft currently in service, the C-27 ranks fairly high in terms of speed as well. (Everything you need to know about military stealth technology.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in the US Army arsenal. To identify the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more.

Here is a closer look at the fastest U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

UH-60+Black+Hawk | Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080)
Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

22. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

21. Mi-8/17 Hip

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Active in the Army: 10
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

20. Bell 407

N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Active in the Army: 5
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: N/A

19. UH-72 Lakota

thenationalguard / Flickr
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
  • Active in the Army: 478
  • Top speed: 167 mph
  • Armament: N/A

18. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mashleymorgan / Flickr
  • Type: Light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 47
  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

17. CH-47 Chinook

CH-47+Chinook | CH-47 Chinook - RIAT 2013
CH-47 Chinook - RIAT 2013 by Airwolfhound / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 510
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

16. S-70 Black Hawk

Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk am Wiener Heldenplatz (_IMG3961) by Bildredaktion Wien
Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk am Wiener Heldenplatz (_IMG3961) (BY-SA 2.0) by Bildredaktion Wien
  • Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Active in the Army: 2,299
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

15. AH-64 Apache

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Type: Two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes
  • Active in the Army: 824
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

14. Grob G120

DimaBerkut / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 6
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Armament: N/A

13. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

12. T-6D Texan

North American T-6G Texan u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098K... by Alan Wilson
North American T-6G Texan u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098K... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Active in the Army: 4
  • Top speed: 209 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

11. Cessna 208 Caravan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Turboprop utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 214 mph
  • Armament: N/A

10. DC-3 (C-41A)

falcon_33 / Flickr
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 5
  • Top speed: 237 mph
  • Armament: N/A

9. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Manufacturer: de Havilland
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

8. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 9
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

7. C-26 Metroliner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 13
  • Top speed: 331 mph
  • Armament: N/A

6. Beech C-12 Huron

40156 Beech C-12U Huron US Army by markyharky
40156 Beech C-12U Huron US Army (BY 2.0) by markyharky
  • Type: Special mission aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Manufacturer: Beechcraft
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 332 mph
  • Armament: N/A

5. Super King Air

RAAF Beechcraft Super King Air... by Tony Hisgett
RAAF Beechcraft Super King Air... (CC BY 2.0) by Tony Hisgett
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Manufacturer: Beechcraft
  • Active in the Army: 179
  • Top speed: 348 mph
  • Armament: N/A

4. C-27 Spartan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 7
  • Top speed: 373 mph
  • Armament: N/A

3. Citation Encore/Ultra

Rafael Luiz Canossa / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 28
  • Top speed: 490 mph
  • Armament: N/A

2. Challenger 604/650

Raimond Spekking / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 565 mph
  • Armament: N/A

1. Gulfstream C-20H

Gulfstream Gulfstream C-20H 2 by Ronnie Macdonald
Gulfstream Gulfstream C-20H 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 582 mph
  • Armament: N/A

