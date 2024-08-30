Russia Has 10-Times More Military Aircraft Than Any Eastern European Nation Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Russia operates the largest military air force in Eastern Europe with over 4,000 aircraft at its disposal

Coming out of the Cold War, Russia inherited a sizable fleet of combat aircraft from the Soviet Union with a number of MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets

The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is the newest fifth-generation fighter jet developed by Russia specifically for air superiority and attack roles

Boasting an air force an order of magnitude greater than any other military power in the region, Russia rules the skies over Eastern Europe. With over 4,000 military aircraft in its employ, the Russian military dwarfs even the second strongest aerial power in the region. Not to mention, Russia’s constant push for air superiority has resulted in some of the most advanced combat aircraft particularly in its MiG and Sukhoi series. (These countries have the most Sukhoi fighter jets.)

Coming out of the Cold War, Russia inherited a sizable fleet of aircraft from the Soviet Union. Many of these were MiGs and Sukhois, which have been drastically improved upon in their latest iterations.

The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is the newest fifth-generation fighter jet developed by Russia specifically for air superiority and attack roles. This jet is complemented by a modernized fleet of Su-35 Flankers and MiG-35 Fulcrums. (Nearly 900 of this stealth fighter jet take to the skies worldwide.)

Comparatively, NATO and other Eastern European countries operate smaller, albeit technologically sophisticated, air forces. While nations like Poland and Romania have invested in modern fighters such as the F-16, not one can match the sheer scale of Russia’s aerial might.

Although Russia’s fleet is massive, some neighbors and NATO allies are purchasing U.S. fighter jets to rival those in the Russian fleet. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the air forces within this region.

To determine the Eastern European countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest air forces in Eastern Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Eastern Europe is essential due to the region’s critical geopolitical importance, not to mention the ongoing conflict. Eastern Europe has historically been a focal point of tension, and military power plays an important role in maintaining both political and economic stability. The stability of Eastern Europe remains vital to global security.

11. Moldova

inyucho / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

10. Montenegro

CRNAGORAMNE / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

9. Slovakia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 37

37 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

8. Hungary

Admiralis-generalis-Aladeen / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 62

62 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

7. Bulgaria

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

6. Czechia

Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

5. Romania

Total military aircraft: 131

131 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

4. Belarus

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 183

183 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total strike and attack aircraft: 51

51 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

3. Ukraine

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 321

321 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total helicopters: 130

130 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

2. Poland

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

1. Russia

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809

809 Total strike and attack aircraft: 730

730 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Total attack helicopters: 559

559 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145