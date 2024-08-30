The Most Widely Used US Navy Aircraft Is Not a Fighter Jet Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

When considering the massive fleet of aircraft employed by the U.S. Navy, it may come as a surprise that the most widely flown aircraft is not a fighter jet or logistical plane, but instead the Black Hawk helicopter series. These are by far the most widely flown aircraft by the U.S. military as a whole, tried and true, Black Hawk helicopters make up the backbone of the U.S. military.

Originally developed by Sikorsky in the 1970s and introduced to the military in 1979, the Black Hawk was designed as a tactical transport helicopter. It quickly distinguished itself with its ability to perform in a variety of roles, from troop deployment to medevac operations, even combat roles. (Every American gunship helicopter that fought the Vietnam War.)

The Navy specifically has several variants tailored to its particular uses. One of the main models is the MH-60 Seahawk. This one was developed, like its name suggests, for maritime operations. It is equipped with advanced sensor systems that help in its primary roles of surface warfare and reconnaissance.

The Seahawk is powered by T700-GE-401C engines, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Also, it is capable of equipping a variety of weapons including torpedoes and anti-ship missiles. (These are the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

Although the Navy’s fleet is marked by extensive use of fighter jets and transport aircraft, the Black Hawk is the single most widely flown aircraft. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft within the Navy’s arsenal.

To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft according to how many are in active service. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.

18. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

17. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

16. C-26D Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

15. KC-130 Super Hercules

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

14. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

13. E-6B Mercury

AllenJMSmith / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 603 mph

603 mph Armament: N/A

12. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

11. P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

10. C-130J Super Hercules

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

9. C-2 Greyhound

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft

Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

8. MH-53E Pave Low

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

7. MV-22 Osprey

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

6. F-35C Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

5. E-2 Hawkeye

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1964

1964 Active aircraft: 83

83 Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: N/A

4. P-8A Poseidon

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 118

118 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

3. EA-18G Growler

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

2. F/A-18 Super Hornet

public domain / flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct attack munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

1. S-70 Black Hawk

dvids / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 454

454 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

