This Fighter From the 1970s Is the Fastest Jet in the US Air Force

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • The F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle variant are some of the most iconic and successful fighter jets in the world
  • With a top speed over Mach 2, the F-15 can outrun almost anything in the sky.
  • Since its introduction, the F-15 has claimed more than 100 air-to-air victories without a single loss in combat
Developed by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) in the 1970s, the F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle variant stand as some of the most iconic and successful fighter jets in the world. Not to mention, these are some of the fastest jets in the world, building on a design that dates back roughly half a century. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

With a top speed over Mach 2, the F-15 can outrun almost anything in the sky. Its twin-engine design provides serious thrust, allowing some variants to carry over 16,000 pounds of ordnance, including air-to-air missiles and bombs.

One thing that stands out with this jet is its combat record. Since its introduction, the F-15 has claimed more than 100 air-to-air victories without a single loss in combat.

The F-15 has been used in several conflicts, including Operation Desert Storm, where it proved its air superiority by downing numerous Iraqi aircraft. The Strike Eagle has seen extensive combat as well, especially in ground-attack operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Today, both the F-15 and the Strike Eagle remain key components of U.S. air power. However, these are just a couple of the fighter jets that the U.S. Air Force has to offer. Newer fifth-generation aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II, are marked by their impressive performance as well. (This country is buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, and it’s not even close.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of the U.S. Air Force. To identify the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

46. UH-1N Twin Huey

Bell UH-1N Twin Huey by walknboston
Bell UH-1N Twin Huey (BY 2.0) by walknboston
  • Type: Multi-role utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Active aircraft: 64
  • Top speed: 150 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

The Twin-Huey is one of the longest serving helicopters in the U.S. Air Force and has been used in everything from medical evacuations to troop transport.

45. Mi-171 Hip-H

Mi-171 | Mi-171 &amp; Mi-24
slezo / Flickr
  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

Although the Mi-171 Hip-H is a Soviet-made helicopter, the U.S. Air Force happens to have one in its arsenal.

44. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Active aircraft: 96
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

The Black Hawk is by far the most widely used helicopter by U.S. military forces, regardless of branch. It plays a variety of operational roles from combat to medical evacuations.

43. Leonardo AW139

Italian Helicopter HH139, Trident Juncture 15 by Antonio Stellato
Italian Helicopter HH139, Trident Juncture 15 (CC BY 3.0) by Antonio Stellato
  • Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

The Leonardo AW139 is typically used in search and rescue missions, medical evacuations, and troop transport. This helicopter is also widely used on the civilian side.

42. DHC-6 Twin Otter

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport / light utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Known for its versatility, the DHC-6 Twin Otter can take off and land on short and rough airstrips, which makes it ideal for transport in remote locations.

41. Cessna 208 Caravan

nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Turboprop utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Active aircraft: 2
  • Top speed: 214 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Normally, the Cessna 208 Caravan is used for light transport missions. It is also fairly flexible and can operate from short or rougher air strips in remote locations.

40. C-146 Wolfhound

Thanh Liem / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Special missions support
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Active aircraft: 20
  • Top speed: 217 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Although the Wolfhound has a low top speed, it is regularly used by U.S. Special Operations Command for transporting small teams and cargo.

39. AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multirole light aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Active aircraft: 75 on order
  • Top speed: 221 mph
  • Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

Currently there are no Sky Wardens in service; however, the U.S. Air Force is in the process of ordering a number of these aircraft.

38. PA-31 Navajo

Piper PA-31-350 Navajo N828KT cockpit by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography
Piper PA-31-350 Navajo N828KT cockpit (CC BY 2.0) by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography
  • Type: Utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 261 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Apart from military service, the Navajo has gained in popularity among civilian and commercial pilots.

37. CN-235

Airbus Military CN-235 by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
Airbus Military CN-235 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
  • Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Active aircraft: 5
  • Top speed: 282 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Despite a fairly low top speed, the CN-235 is fairly versatile and capable of operating on short rough airstrips.

36. AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Active aircraft: 3
  • Top speed: 300 mph
  • Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

Typically, the AC-130 Stinger II plays a close air support or ground attack role as one of the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

35. CV-22 Osprey

CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) by Airwolfhound
CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Active aircraft: 52
  • Top speed: 316 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The unique design of the Osprey allows it to change from a helicopter to a turboprop plane. This versatility makes it ideal for special operations missions. Also, the Marine Corps relies heavily on this aircraft for its quick and effective transport capabilities.

34. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Active aircraft: 10
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The Dash 8 has gained in popularity over the years among civilians and military forces for transporting personnel and cargo.

33. U-28A Draco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Active aircraft: 35
  • Top speed: 329 mph
  • Armament: N/A

U.S. special operations units widely use the U-28A Draco for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

32. Beech C-12 Huron

Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2024, Yokota Air Base Beech C-12 Huron a by u6c5fu6238u6751u306eu3068u304fu305eu3046
Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2024, Yokota Air Base Beech C-12 Huron a (BY 4.0) by u6c5fu6238u6751u306eu3068u304fu305eu3046
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Active aircraft: 62
  • Top speed: 332 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Typically, the C-12 Huron is used for transporting personnel, cargo, and medical evacuation missions.

31. C295

Premios de Fotografu00c3u0083u00c2u00ada by Eju00c3u0083u00c2u00a9rcito del Aire y del Espacio Ministerio de Defensa Espau00c3u0083u00c2u00b1a
Premios de Fotografu00c3u0083u00c2u00ada (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Eju00c3u0083u00c2u00a9rcito del Aire y del Espacio Ministerio de Defensa Espau00c3u0083u00c2u00b1a
  • Type: Tactical transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Active aircraft: 3
  • Top speed: 358 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Introduced in 2001, the C295 is a tactical transport aircraft with a top speed of 358 mph. There are only 3 currently in active service.

30. AC-130J Ghostrider

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr
  • Type: Ground attack / close-air support
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Active aircraft: 29
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

Considered one of the most heavily armed gunships in the U.S. Air Force, the AC-130 Ghostrider is designed to provide overwhelming firepower during ground operations. What sets this aircraft apart from others is that it is capable of equipping a high-power field howitzer to its hull.

29. C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Active aircraft: 330
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The C-130J Super Hercules is known as the workhorse of the U.S. military with over 300 currently in service of the U.S. Air Force alone. These massive aircraft act as the logistical backbone of the fleet.

28. EC-130J Commando Solo III

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Electronic warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Active aircraft: 14
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The EC-130 Commando Solo III specializes in psyops, or psychological operations, such as broadcasting radio and television signals to influence enemy forces or even support humanitarian missions.

27. HC-130J Combat King II

13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Type: Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Active aircraft: 40
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1959, the Combat King is one of the oldest aircraft in the fleet. It was specially designed for search and rescue operations. Also, these aircraft are capable of refueling helicopters during long-range rescue missions.

26. MC-130J Commando II

14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... by Steve Knight
14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Type: Special operations transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Active aircraft: 57
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The Commando II is specifically designed for infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply missions in hostile territory. These typically support U.S. Special Operations Command missions.

25. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Close-air support / forward air control
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Active aircraft: 270
  • Top speed: 439 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

Known affectionately as the “Warthog”, the A-10C Thunderbolt II is one of the longest serving combat aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

24. U-2 Dragon Lady

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1955
  • Active aircraft: 26
  • Top speed: 475 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1955, the U-2 Dragon Lady is a high-altitude surveillance aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 475 mph. These aircraft can fly at extreme altitudes and are typically used for intelligence gathering, especially during the Cold War.

23. C-17 Globemaster III

C-17 Globemaster III At Rest by crudmucosa
C-17 Globemaster III At Rest (CC BY 2.0) by crudmucosa
  • Type: Tactical transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Active aircraft: 228
  • Top speed: 518 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Normally, the C-17 Globemaster III plays important roles in rapid strategic deployment and humanitarian missions around the world.

22. C-5M Super Galaxy

85-0007 C-5M Super Galaxy by Mark Harkin
85-0007 C-5M Super Galaxy (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Harkin
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Active aircraft: 52
  • Top speed: 518 mph
  • Armament: N/A

As its name suggests, the C-5M Super Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. It is capable of transporting oversized cargo like tanks, helicopters, and even other aircraft.

21. KC-135 Stratotanker

The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler
  • Year introduced: 1957
  • Active aircraft: 377
  • Top speed: 530 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Currently, there are over 370 KC-135 Stratotankers in service of the U.S. Air Force. These provide in-flight refueling support. This aircraft in particular has been in service longer than practically any other aircraft in service now.

20. Learjet 35

Connecticut Air National Guard... by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
Connecticut Air National Guard... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Active aircraft: 19
  • Top speed: 530 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Although it was originally designed for civilian use, the Learjet 35 has been adopted for military roles. Typically, it performs medical evacuations and VIP transport.

19. E-3 Sentry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Active aircraft: 21
  • Top speed: 531 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Often called “the eyes in the sky”, the E-3 provides real-time data to coordinate air operations via its distinctive rotating radar dome.

18. KC-46 Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Active aircraft: 72
  • Top speed: 569 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The KC-46 Pegasus is one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force. It represents the latest in air refueling technology and is capable of refueling a number of aircraft while also performing cargo and medical evacuation missions.

17. Boeing RC-135

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Active aircraft: 22
  • Top speed: 581 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1962, the Boeing RC-135 is a multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 581 mph. It has played a huge role in intelligence gathering for decades, especially during the Cold War.

16. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 582 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Normally, the C-20 Gulfstream IV is used for high-level government officials and military leaders as a VIP transport.

15. E-8 Joint STARS

IMG_5478_1600 by ken H
IMG_5478_1600 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ken H
  • Type: Airborne battle management platform aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Top speed: 587 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The E-8 Joint STARS is an incredibly important asset for coordinating large-scale military operations as it provides real-time ground surveillance, targeting, and battlefield management.

14. B-52H Stratofortress

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber
  • Year introduced: 1955
  • Active aircraft: 72
  • Top speed: 595 mph
  • Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

Introduced in 1955, the B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range strategic heavy bomber. Despite its age, the B-52 is expected to remain in service for some time, making it one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

13. KC-10 Extender

Clive Wells / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Tanker and cargo aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Active aircraft: 20
  • Top speed: 600 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Introduced in the early 1980s, the KC-10 Extender is a tanker and cargo aircraft with a top speed of 600 mph. It is capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single mission.

12. E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post

Boeing E-4B Nightwatch u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u00984078... by Alan Wilson
Boeing E-4B Nightwatch u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u00984078... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Top speed: 602 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Affectionately nicknamed “The Doomsday Plane”, the E-4 is designed to provide command and control in the event of nuclear conflict or national emergency.

11. Boeing C-32

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: VIP Transport
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Active aircraft: 4
  • Top speed: 605 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The C-32 is typically used to transport high-ranking government officials, including the Vice President of the United States.

10. B-21 Raider

The B-21 Raide... by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer
The B-21 Raide... (Public Domain) by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer
  • Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber
  • Year introduced: Expected 2028
  • Active aircraft: 100 on order
  • Top speed: 621 mph
  • Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

The B-21 Raider is designed to be the future of U.S. air dominance. It will feature advanced stealth technology to evade detection while delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads.

9. B-2 Spirit

telegraham / E+ via Getty Images
  • Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Active aircraft: 17
  • Top speed: 628 mph
  • Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

In the coming decade or so, the B-2 Spirit is expected to be replaced by the incoming B-21 Raider.

8. EC-37B Compass Call

usairforce / Flickr
  • Type: Electronic warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2023
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 652 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Introduced just this past year, the Compass Call is designed to disrupt enemy communications and radar systems, making it a critical asset in modern electronic warfare operations.

7. Gulfstream G550

U.S. Air Force, 09-0525, Gulfstream Aerospace by Anna Zvereva
U.S. Air Force, 09-0525, Gulfstream Aerospace (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Anna Zvereva
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 670 mph
  • Armament: N/A

Typically used for VIP transport and special mission roles, the G550 combines speed and luxury with advanced avionics.

6. Bombardier Express E-11

HB-JRJ at Zurich International Airport by Daryona
HB-JRJ at Zurich International Airport (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Daryona
  • Type: Special missions platform
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Active aircraft: 7
  • Top speed: 684 mph
  • Armament: N/A

The Bombardier Express E-11 is a special missions platform that plays a role in providing battlefield communications between air and ground forces.

5. B-1B Lancer

Rockwell International (now part of Boeing) B-1B &#039;Lancer&#039; by aeroman3
Rockwell International (now part of Boeing) B-1B &#039;Lancer&#039; (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Strategic heavy bomber
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Active aircraft: 42
  • Top speed: 833 mph
  • Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

The B-1B Lancer ranks as one of the fastest bomber aircraft in the U.S. Air Force with a top speed of 833 mph.

4. F-35A Lightning II

Italy+F-35 | 2d Audiovisual Squadron Creates Air Force Space Command Production
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Active aircraft: 234
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph
  • Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest additions to the U.S. Air Force. As a fifth-generation strike fighter aircraft, the Lightning II can play a number of roles incorporating the newest stealth technology.

3. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com
  • Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Active aircraft: 738
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most widely used fighter jets in the world, not just the U.S. Air Force.

2. F-22 Raptor

F-22 Raptor by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
F-22 Raptor (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Active aircraft: 178
  • Top speed: 1,599 mph
  • Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

On the world stage, the F-22 Raptor is considered one of the most lethal fighter jets. Introduced in 2005, the Raptor ranks as one of the fastest fifth-generation aircraft.

1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Active aircraft: 377
  • Top speed: 1,875 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

The F-15 has an impeccable record in air-to-air combat as not one of these jets has been shot down. It is considered one of the most dominant fighter jets in the history of aviation.

