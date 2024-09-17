This High-Altitude Surveillance Aircraft from the 1960s Still Serves in the US Air Force Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

The U-2 Dragon Lady provided the U.S. Air Force with intelligence throughout the Cold War

The U-2’s ability to fly at altitudes more than 75,000 feet made it almost impossible to detect or intercept by Soviet aircraft

Currently, the U-2 is used for anything from monitoring military developments in hostile regions to assisting in humanitarian efforts

The U-2 Dragon Lady is one of the most iconic reconnaissance aircraft in military history. Throughout the Cold War, the U-2 provided intel on Soviet operations around the world. Despite entering service all the way back in 1955, the Dragon Lady still sees service today in the U.S. Air Force.

Basically, the U-2 was designed to perform high-altitude surveillance missions. Its ability to fly at altitudes more than 75,000 feet made it almost impossible to detect or intercept by Soviet aircraft. (This country flies the most MiG fighter jets, and it’s not even close.)

These aircraft come equipped with advanced radar, infrared sensors, and signals intelligence equipment. However, these tools have been massively upgraded since the 1950s.

In the modern era, the U-2 continues to serve in the U.S. Air Force’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. While many of these missions have been taken over by drones or satellites, the U-2 still has value to the USAF. It is used for anything from monitoring military developments in hostile regions to assisting in humanitarian efforts. (These are the biggest drone defense companies.)

The U-2 performs a variety of missions for the U.S. Air Force, along with a number of other incredibly vital aircraft. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the older aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s arsenal.

To identify the oldest aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, top speed, how many are in active service, and armament. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the oldest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

usnavy / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

46. B-21 Raider

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year introduced: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Active aircraft: 100 on order

100 on order Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

The B-21 Raider is designed to be the future of U.S. air dominance. It will feature advanced stealth technology to evade detection while delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads.

45. EC-37B Compass Call

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2023

2023 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced just this past year, the Compass Call is designed to disrupt enemy communications and radar systems, making it a critical asset in modern electronic warfare operations.

44. KC-46 Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: N/A

The KC-46 Pegasus is one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force. It represents the latest in air refueling technology and is capable of refueling a number of aircraft while also performing cargo and medical evacuation missions.

43. AC-130J Ghostrider

ajw1970 / Flickr

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

Considered one of the most heavily armed gunships in the U.S. Air Force, the AC-130 Ghostrider is designed to provide overwhelming firepower during ground operations. What sets this aircraft apart from others is that it is capable of equipping a high-power field howitzer to its hull.

42. F-35A Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 234

234 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest additions to the U.S. Air Force. As a fifth-generation strike fighter aircraft, the Lightning II can play a number of roles incorporating the newest stealth technology.

41. MC-130J Commando II

Type: Special operations transport aircraft

Special operations transport aircraft Year introduced: 2012

2012 Active aircraft: 57

57 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The Commando II is specifically designed for infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply missions in hostile territory. These typically support U.S. Special Operations Command missions.

40. AC-130W Stinger II

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Westin Warburton / Public Domain

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

Typically, the AC-130 Stinger II plays a close air support or ground attack role as one of the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

39. CV-22 Osprey

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The unique design of the Osprey allows it to change from a helicopter to a turboprop plane. This versatility makes it ideal for special operations missions. Also, the Marine Corps relies heavily on this aircraft for its quick and effective transport capabilities.

38. F-22 Raptor

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

The F-22 Raptor is one of the elite fifth-generation aircraft, introduced in 2005. It features some of the newest stealth technology and can hit speeds around Mach 2. It comes equipped with a 20mm automatic cannon standard and can be outfitted with Sidewinder and AMRAAM missiles, as well as joint drop munitions and air-launched cruise missiles.

One interesting fact about this aircraft is that the Raptor’s supercruise ability enables it to sustain high-speed flight without the need for afterburners. This sets it apart from most other fighters, which typically require afterburners to exceed the speed of sound. The F-22 Raptor can sustain speeds of Mach 1.5 to Mach 2 in supercruise mode.

37. Gulfstream G550

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 670 mph

670 mph Armament: N/A

Typically used for VIP transport and special mission roles, the G550 combines speed and luxury with advanced avionics.

36. Leonardo AW139

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

The Leonardo AW139 is typically used in search and rescue missions, medical evacuations, and troop transport. This helicopter is also widely used on the civilian side.

35. C295

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 358 mph

358 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 2001, the C295 is a tactical transport aircraft with a top speed of 358 mph. There are only 3 currently in active service.

34. C-146 Wolfhound

Thanh Liem / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Special missions support

Special missions support Year introduced: 2000

2000 Active aircraft: 20

20 Top speed: 217 mph

217 mph Armament: N/A

Although the Wolfhound has a low top speed, it is regularly used by U.S. Special Operations Command for transporting small teams and cargo.

33. C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 330

330 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The C-130J Super Hercules is known as the workhorse of the U.S. military with over 300 currently in service of the U.S. Air Force alone. These massive aircraft act as the logistical backbone of the fleet.

32. B-2 Spirit

telegraham / E+ via Getty Images

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

Introduced in 1997, the B-2 Spirit is a strategic stealth heavy bomber with a top speed of 628 mph. It is designed to deliver a wide range of ordnance including nuclear bombs. Although there are only 17 of these aircraft in active service, they can punch far above their class in terms of what they can deliver in payload.

31. Bombardier Express E-11

Type: Special missions platform

Special missions platform Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 684 mph

684 mph Armament: N/A

The Bombardier Express E-11 is a special missions platform that plays a role in providing battlefield communications between air and ground forces.

30. E-8 Joint STARS

Type: Airborne battle management platform aircraft

Airborne battle management platform aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Armament: N/A

The E-8 Joint STARS is an incredibly important asset for coordinating large-scale military operations as it provides real-time ground surveillance, targeting, and battlefield management.

29. Boeing C-32

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: VIP Transport

VIP Transport Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 605 mph

605 mph Armament: N/A

The C-32 is typically used to transport high-ranking government officials, including the Vice President of the United States.

28. C-17 Globemaster III

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 228

228 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

Normally, the C-17 Globemaster III plays important roles in rapid strategic deployment and humanitarian missions around the world.

27. C-5M Super Galaxy

Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft

Heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

As its name suggests, the C-5M Super Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. It is capable of transporting oversized cargo like tanks, helicopters, and even other aircraft.

26. U-28A Draco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility aircraft

Light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: N/A

U.S. special operations units widely use the U-28A Draco for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

25. AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 75 on order

75 on order Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

Currently there are no Sky Wardens in service; however, the U.S. Air Force is in the process of ordering a number of these aircraft.

24. CN-235

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 282 mph

282 mph Armament: N/A

Despite a fairly low top speed, the CN-235 is fairly versatile and capable of operating on short rough airstrips.

23. B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 42

42 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

Introduced in 1986, the B-1B Lancer is a strategic heavy bomber that is capable of reaching speeds up to 833 mph, which makes it one of the fastest bombers in the U.S. Air Force. It carries a wide range of armaments, including joint direct attack munitions, general-purpose bombs, JASSM missiles, and even freefall nuclear bombs.

22. Cessna 208 Caravan

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

Normally, the Cessna 208 Caravan is used for light transport missions. It is also fairly flexible and can operate from short or rougher air strips in remote locations.

21. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

The Dash 8 has gained in popularity over the years among civilians and military forces for transporting personnel and cargo.

20. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

Normally, the C-20 Gulfstream IV is used for high-level government officials and military leaders as a VIP transport.

19. KC-10 Extender

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tanker and cargo aircraft

Tanker and cargo aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 20

20 Top speed: 600 mph

600 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in the early 1980s, the KC-10 Extender is a tanker and cargo aircraft with a top speed of 600 mph. It is capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single mission.

18. Mi-171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

Originally designed by the Soviets at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, this has been a staple for the Russian Air Force for years. While this is a widely used helicopter for many militaries around the world, the U.S. Air Force only has one. However, American engineering for other more advanced helicopters like the Black Hawk or Apache is more of a priority for the U.S. Air Force.

17. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 96

96 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

The Black Hawk features twin turboshaft engines, a single four-bladed main rotor, and a four-bladed tail rotor, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Typically, this helicopter carries a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs and can transport up to 11 fully equipped soldiers. In total, the Black Hawk can carry a payload of roughly 9,000 pounds.

16. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 738

738 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

The F-16 comes standard with a 20mm internal automatic cannon and can be equipped with a range of air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground missiles. It can reach speeds of roughly 1,300 mph and has an operational range of 2,600 miles. The Fighting Falcon fills a variety of roles for any air force but it is primarily used for interception and general strike missions.

15. E-3 Sentry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: N/A

Known as “the eyes in the sky”, the E-3 provides real-time data to coordinate air operations via its distinctive rotating radar dome.

14. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 270

270 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

Introduced in 1976, the A-10C Thunderbolt II is a specialized close-air support and forward air control aircraft. It is armed with a 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, which can fire up to 3,900 rounds per minute, along with a variety of missiles and bombs, including Mavericks and Sidewinders. Built by Fairchild Republic, the A-10 is known for its toughness, earning its nickname as the “Warthog”. One aspect about the A-10 is its “titanium bathtub” cockpit, which provides the pilot with protection from ground fire.

13. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

Developed by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) in the 1970s, the F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle variant stand as some of the most iconic and successful fighter jets in the world. With a top speed over Mach 2, the F-15 can outrun almost anything in the sky. Its twin-engine design provides serious thrust, allowing some variants to carry over 16,000 pounds of ordnance, including air-to-air missiles and bombs.

12. EC-130J Commando Solo III

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Active aircraft: 14

14 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The EC-130 Commando Solo III specializes in psyops, or psychological operations, such as broadcasting radio and television signals to influence enemy forces or even support humanitarian missions.

11. E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 602 mph

602 mph Armament: N/A

Nicknamed “The Doomsday Plane”, the E-4 is designed to provide command and control in the event of nuclear conflict or national emergency.

10. Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 62

62 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

Typically, the C-12 Huron is used for transporting personnel, cargo, and medical evacuation missions.

9. Learjet 35

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

Although it was originally designed for civilian use, the Learjet 35 has been adopted for military roles. Typically, it performs medical evacuations and VIP transport.

8. UH-1N Twin Huey

Type: Multi-role utility helicopter

Multi-role utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 150 mph

150 mph Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

The Twin-Huey is one of the longest serving helicopters in the U.S. Air Force and has been used in everything from medical evacuations to troop transport.

7. PA-31 Navajo

Type: Utility aircraft

Utility aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 261 mph

261 mph Armament: N/A

Apart from military service, the Navajo has gained in popularity among civilian and commercial pilots.

6. DHC-6 Twin Otter

Type: Transport / light utility aircraft

Transport / light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: N/A

Known for its versatility, the DHC-6 Twin Otter can take off and land on short and rough airstrips, which makes it ideal for transport in remote locations.

5. Boeing RC-135

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 581 mph

581 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1962, the Boeing RC-135 is a multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 581 mph. It has played a huge role in intelligence gathering for decades, especially during the Cold War.

4. HC-130J Combat King II

Type: Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft

Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1959, the Combat King is one of the oldest aircraft in the fleet. It was specially designed for search and rescue operations. Also, these aircraft are capable of refueling helicopters during long-range rescue missions.

3. KC-135 Stratotanker

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 1957

1957 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

Currently, there are over 370 KC-135 Stratotankers in service of the U.S. Air Force. These provide in-flight refueling support. This aircraft in particular has been in service longer than practically any other aircraft in service now.

2. B-52H Stratofortress

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

Introduced in 1955, the B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range strategic heavy bomber. Despite its age, the B-52 is expected to remain in service for some time, making it one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

1. U-2 Dragon Lady

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft

High-altitude surveillance aircraft Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 475 mph

475 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1955, the U-2 Dragon Lady is a high-altitude surveillance aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 475 mph. These aircraft can fly at extreme altitudes and are typically used for intelligence gathering, especially during the Cold War.