Russia's High-Speed Foxhound Is One of the Fastest Jets on Earth

- The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world
- These jets can hit speeds up to Mach 2.8, or roughly 1,860 mph
- The Foxhound has been primarily deployed in Artic patrols and border defense missions; however, these jets were used in Syria where they provided air cover for Russian operations
The MiG-31 Foxhound is a supersonic interceptor aircraft, and it happens to be one of the fastest jets in the world. It was introduced in the early 1980s, and despite being over 40 years old, it can still outrun almost anything in the sky. (This military stealth plane flies twice the speed of sound.)
These jets can hit speeds up to Mach 2.8, or roughly 1,860 mph. The Foxhound is designed as an interceptor for bombers, cruise missiles, or high-speed strike aircraft. Also, the Foxhound has an impressive service ceiling that allows it to reach objectives in high altitude.
In terms of its operational history, the Foxhound has been primarily deployed in Artic patrols and border defense missions. However, these jets were used in Syria where they provided air cover for Russian operations.
The Foxhound is one of many Russian aircraft that fill out the ranks, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever: the top 20, ranked.)
To identify the fastest aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.
Here is a look at the fastest aircraft in the Russian military:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.
42. Mil Mi-2 Hoplite
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1965
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 124 mph
- Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles
These helicopters were introduced in 1965, and are some of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military. It can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.
41. Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 2002
- Active aircraft: 36
- Top speed: 127 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods
The Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter, and is recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.
40. Ka-27/28/29 Helix
- Type: Multi-role helicopter
- Year introduced: 1982
- Active aircraft: 108
- Top speed: 143 mph
- Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges
The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.
39. Ka-31 Helix
- Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter
- Year introduced: 1995
- Active aircraft: 3
- Top speed: 155 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns
The Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces, introduced in 1995. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.
38. Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H
- Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 792
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns
Since its introduction in the 1960s, the Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.
37. AS355 Twin Squirrel
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 173 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods, air-to-ground, air-to-air missiles
The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.
36. Mil Mi-26 Halo
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 44
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods
The Mi-26 Halo was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. It is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.
35. IL-80 Maxdome
- Type: Airborne command post
- Year introduced: 1992
- Active aircraft: 3
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: N/A
The IL-80 Maxdome only entered service in 1992 and has a fairly low top speed of 186 mph. It is a specialized airborne command post designed to serve as a mobile headquarters during national emergencies or nuclear conflicts. The Maxdome is equipped with advanced communications systems that allow high-ranking officials to control military operations from the air. This is more or less the equivalent of the U.S. “Doomsday” plane.
34. Ka-52 Alligator
- Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter
- Year introduced: 2010
- Active aircraft: 140
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods
Introduced in 2010, the Ka-52 Alligator is a state-of-the-art attack helicopter designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. It is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.
33. Mil Mi-38
- Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2019
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods
Introduced in 2019, the Mil Mi-38 is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.
32. Mil Mi-28 Havoc
- Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 94
- Top speed: 199 mph
- Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods
Introduced in 2009, the Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.
31. Mil Mi-24/35 Hind
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1973
- Active aircraft: 325
- Top speed: 208 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
Introduced in 1973, the Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.
30. Let L-410 Turbolet
- Type: Twin-turboprop utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Active aircraft: 53
- Top speed: 252 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Let L-410 Turbolet, introduced in 1970, is a twin-turboprop utility aircraft widely used for short-haul transport in both military and civilian operations.
29. An-26 Curl
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1969
- Active aircraft: 139
- Top speed: 277 mph
- Armament: N/A
The An-26 Curl, introduced in 1969, is a transport aircraft for the Russian military. There are only 139 of these aircraft in current operation. These have a top speed of 277 mph, and have become a workhorse for many air forces around the world. Currently, over 30 countries are putting this aircraft to use, making it one of the most widely flown transport aircraft in the world.
28. An-12 Cub
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Active aircraft: 64
- Top speed: 300 mph
- Armament: Typically none, sometimes tail-mounted 23mm cannons
Introduced in 1959, the An-12 Cub is a Soviet-era transport aircraft that has remained in service with 64 active units today. The An-12 can hit top speeds around 300 mph. Although this aircraft is typically unarmed, some variants feature tail-mounted 23mm cannons for defensive purposes. The An-12 has been widely used in both military and civilian roles, handling cargo transport.
27. Be-12 Mail
- Type: Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft
- Year introduced: 1961
- Active aircraft: 7
- Top speed: 329 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, mines, conventional drop bombs
The Be-12 was introduced in 1961 as a reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft, primarily for anti-submarine warfare. It was originally designed as an amphibious aircraft, allowing it to land on both runways and bodies of water. With a top speed of 329 mph, the Be-12 is typically used for long-duration missions over the ocean and it can equip a range of weapons reflecting this distinction.
26. An-30 Clank
- Type: Transport / reconnaissance aircraft
- Year introduced: 1968
- Active aircraft: 16
- Top speed: 336 mph
- Armament: N/A
Introduced in 1968, the An-30 Clank is a specialized transport and reconnaissance aircraft, designed for surveillance and mapping missions. With a top speed of 336 mph, it’s equipped with advanced cameras and sensors that allow it to perform detailed reconnaissance.
25. Antonov An-140
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2002
- Active aircraft: 8
- Top speed: 357 mph
- Armament: N/A
With a top speed of 357 mph, the An-140 is primarily used for regional cargo and passenger transport. It is a fairly versatile transport aircraft introduced in 2002. The An-140 is often used in harsh environments, like Siberia, and its design is meant for extreme weather conditions and tough runways.
24. Il-38 Dolphin
- Type: Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft
- Year introduced: 1968
- Active aircraft: 21
- Top speed: 404 mph
- Armament: Conventional drop bombs, depth charges, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes
Introduced in 1968 as an anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft, the IL-38 Dolphin is designed to protect Russian naval assets. The Dolphin can hit top speeds over 400 mph. The IL-38 was originally based on the IL-18 design, but this was heavily modified for maritime conditions.
23. IL-18 Coot
- Type: Transport / maritime patrol aircraft
- Year introduced: 1957
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 419 mph
- Armament: N/A
Introduced in 1957, the IL-18 Coot is a versatile aircraft that has served in both transport and maritime patrol roles for decades. Currently, there are 4 active IL-18 aircraft in service of the Russian military.
22. IL-20 Coot-A
- Type: Electronic signals intelligence aircraft
- Year introduced: 1969
- Active aircraft: 31
- Top speed: 419 mph
- Armament: N/A
The IL-20 Coot-A was introduced in 1969 as a specialized electronic signals intelligence aircraft designed to gather, intercept, and analyze electronic communications and radar signals. Currently, 31 IL-20 aircraft are active, and these continue to provide critical intelligence in modern conflicts.
21. Be-200 Altair
- Type: Amphibious flying boat aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 435 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Be-200 Altair, introduced in 2003, is a modern amphibious flying boat aircraft designed for a variety of missions, including firefighting, search and rescue, and maritime patrol. With a top speed of 435 mph, it stands out for its speed and versatility in both air and water operations. These flying boats do not come with armament, unlike its predecessors.
20. An-72 Coaler
- Type: Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1986
- Active aircraft: 35
- Top speed: 438 mph
- Armament: 23mm gun pods, UB-23M rocket launcher system, conventional drop bombs
The An-72 Coaler earned the nickname of “Cheburashka” in Russia, for the resemblance of its engines to the ears of a popular Soviet cartoon character. This aircraft has a very unique engine placement compared to any other Russian aircraft. The engines are above the wings to create extra lift, allowing it to take off from shorter runways.
19. An-22 Antei
- Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Active aircraft: 3
- Top speed: 460 mph
- Armament: N/A
The An-22 was introduced in 1967, and there are only 3 of these aircraft currently in service. It has seen extensive use in humanitarian missions, acting as a heavy-lift transport aircraft. With a top speed of 460 mph, the An-22 was the largest turboprop-powered aircraft in the world at the time of its introduction. It still holds that distinction today, but it is expected to be retired from service soon.
18. Antonov An-148
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 15
- Top speed: 513 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Antonov An-148 was introduced in 2009, and can hit top speeds over 513 mph. It is unique among Russian aircraft for its ability to operate in subzero temperatures. It is typically used for transport in the Artic region, with its hull designed to withstand these temperatures and its D-436 turbofan engines designed to handle cold-start conditions.
17. IL-78 Midas
- Type: In-flight refueling tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Active aircraft: 19
- Top speed: 528 mph
- Armament: N/A
The IL-78 Midas, introduced in 1984, is a dedicated in-flight refueling tanker aircraft designed to extend the operational range of other military aircraft. It can hit a top speed of 528 mph and is capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single flight.
16. Tu-95 Bear
- Type: Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1956
- Active aircraft: 47
- Top speed: 531 mph
- Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision guided munitions, conventional drop bombs
The Tu-95 Bear was introduced in 1956, and it would go on to influence the Tu-142 Bear. It is one of the longest serving aircraft in the Russian military with 47 currently in service.
15. An-124 Ruslan Condor
- Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1986
- Active aircraft: 5
- Top speed: 537 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Ruslan Condor is one of the faster aircraft in its class with a top speed of 537 mph. It was introduced in 1986 as a strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft. Currently there are 5 active aircraft in the Russian military. For a number of years, the AN-124 Ruslan Condor was the largest cargo aircraft in the world but it has since been surpassed.
14. IL-76 Candid
- Type: Strategic transport / tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 1975
- Active aircraft: 143
- Top speed: 559 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh-23L tail-mounted cannons, conventional drop bombs
Introduced in 1975, the IL-76 Candid is a strategic transport and tanker aircraft used for moving large amounts of cargo, military personnel, and even refueling operations.
13. Tupolev Tu-214
- Type: Airborne command post
- Year introduced: 1996
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 559 mph
- Armament: N/A
Introduced in 1996, there are only 4 Tu-214s currently in service. The Tupolev Tu-214 is an airborne command post designed to provide mobile command and control capabilities for military operations. It has a top speed of 559 mph and is equipped with advanced communications and radar systems.
12. Tu-142 Bear
- Type: Anti-submarine bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1972
- Active aircraft: 32
- Top speed: 575 mph
- Armament: 23mm automatic cannon, torpedoes, naval mines, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles
The Tu-142 Bear, introduced in 1972, is a long-range anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft developed from the original Tu-95. These aircraft have a top speed of 575 mph and previously held the world record for the fastest turboprop aircraft.
11. Su-25 Grach Frogfoot
- Type: Close-air support / ground attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 176
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh- internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles
The Su-25 is a dedicated close-air support and ground attack aircraft, it is recognized by the NATO reporting name “Frogfoot.” Although these jets have a relatively slow top speed of 590 mph, they can equip a wide array of armament including a 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-to-air missiles. There are currently 176 of these aircraft in active service.
10. Tu-134 Crusty
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Active aircraft: 6
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Tu-134 Crusty, introduced in 1967, is a transport aircraft originally developed as a short-range passenger jet but it was later adapted for military transport and VIP missions.
9. Tu-154 Careless
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1972
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Tu-154 Careless was introduced in 1972 as a three-engine transport aircraft primarily used for civilian passenger flights but it was later adapted for military transport roles. Currently on 4 are in service of the Russian military.
8. Tu-160 Blackjack
- Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1989
- Active aircraft: 15
- Top speed: 1,243 mph
- Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles
With a top speed of 1,243 mph, the Tu-160 Blackjack is one of the fastest strategic heavy bombers on the planet. It is also recognized as the largest and heaviest combat aircraft ever built. It was nicknamed the “White Swan” for its sleek, all-white appearance.
7. Tu-22M Backfire
- Type: Strategic maritime bomber
- Year introduced: 1972
- Active aircraft: 58
- Top speed: 1,243 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles
The Tu-22M Backfire, introduced in 1972, is a strategic maritime bomber designed for long-range strike missions against naval and land-based targets. There are currently 58 of these aircraft in active service.
6. Su-34 Fullback
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Active aircraft: 134
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods
The Su-34 Fullback, introduced in 2014, is one of the newest strike fighter aircraft to enter the Russian Air Force. There are 134 of these aircraft in service, and they can hit top speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.
5. Su-24 Fencer
- Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 300
- Top speed: 1,439 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
The Su-24 Fencer was introduced in 1974 as a long-range strike aircraft, but it can perform a variety of other roles. It was one of the first Soviet aircraft that came with an all-weather radar and terrain-following capabilities, allowing it to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy defenses.
4. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Active aircraft: 258
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
The MiG-29/35 Fulcrum makes up the backbone of Russia’s fleet of fighter jets. Introduced in 1984, these jets can hit speeds up to 1,519 mph. They come equipped with a 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon standard, as well as Alamo and Adder missiles, rocket pods, and both conventional and guided bombs. The MiG-35 variant includes advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and can perform multi-role missions like ground strikes and interception.
3. Su-27 Flanker
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Active aircraft: 409
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles
The Su-27 Flanker, introduced in 1985, is an air-superiority fighter with a top speed over 1,550 mph. These come outfitted with a 30mm GSh internal cannon and a wide variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, and anti-radar missiles. These jets were originally designed to counter the American F-15 Eagle, which has led to a long-standing rivalry between these two aircraft.
2. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Active aircraft: 14
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs
The Su-57 Felon is the newest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets. These fifth-generation fighters feature advanced stealth technology and avionics. With a top speed of 1,616 mph, these jets are capable of supercruise, which allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. There are only 14 of these aircraft in service now, but more are on the way.
1. MiG-31 Foxhound
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Active aircraft: 128
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles
The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world, hitting speeds over 1,800 mph. Its incredible speed puts it primarily as an interceptor. These jets are designed to defend against enemy bombers or even cruise missiles at long range. The Foxhound can also reach altitudes that most other aircraft can’t, further extending its defensive capabilities.
