This Weapon Is a Pinnacle of US Military Power

To identify the most powerful weapons in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources.

We included weapons from various fields on this list, including aircraft, submarines, and small arms. The order is meant to be a rough approximation of the potential destructive power of each weapon, with the most powerful weapon at the bottom of the list. This is meant to survey the most powerful weapon in each category and how they all fit together.

Why Are We Covering This?

The array of powerful weapons in the U.S. military represents not only a superior technological position but also strategic capacity for maintaining national security and global stability. Aircraft carriers, advanced fighter aircraft, ground-based weapons systems, and submarines equipped with nuclear capabilities collectively project American power and deter potential adversaries.

Here is a look at the most powerful weapons in the U.S. military.

20. M4A1

Type of weapon: Assault rifle

The M4A1 assault rifle comes standard issue in the U.S. military and there is a big reason behind that – it is one of the most formidable small arms in the world. Its lightweight design and compact size make it versatile for any number of combat scenarios, while allowing it a solid punch. The M4A1 is chambered for the 5.56mm NATO rounds in 20- or 30-round clips and can hit targets up to 1,640 ft away. This rifle can be modded in a number of ways making it ideal for any situation U.S. soldiers might encounter.

19. M24 Sniper Weapon System

Type of weapon: Sniper Rifle

The M24 SWS (Sniper Weapon System) is one of the most widely used sniper rifles within the U.S. Armed Forces. Renowned for its accuracy and reliability, the M24 is chambered for the 7.62mm NATO round, providing sufficient stopping power at extended ranges. At the same time, its bolt-action mechanism ensures consistent and precise shots, making it ideal for engaging targets in the field with precision. It comes equipped with a teloscopic sight, which enables U.S. snipers to engage with targets more than 2,600 ft away.

18. M2 Browning Machine Gun

Type of weapon: Heavy machine gun

The M2 Browning is a legendary heavy machine gun that was introduced more than 100 years ago and is still in service today because of its combat effectiveness. It comes standard on many tanks and armored vehicles as an anti-personnel machine gun. It is chambered for 12.7mm NATO rounds or .50 BMG. Its overall design and air-cooled mechanism allow for sustained fire rates while maintaining accuracy against personnel, light vehicles or even aircraft. Considering how many years this gun has been in service, it is no doubt one of the most effective and powerful weapons in any infantry arsenal.

17. M1 Abrams

Type of weapon: Main battle tank

The M1 Abrams stands as a symbol of American armored dominance. It only entered the service in the early 1980s, but this main battle tank has made a name for itself as a staple of U.S. ground forces. Armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun, the M1 Abrams boasts formidable firepower, capable of neutralizing armored vehicles and fortified positions. Even with this massive gun, the M1 Abrams is versatile and highly mobile, capable of reaching speeds up to 42 mph. It also comes equipped with smoke grenades for tactical retreat as well as a series of secondary machine guns to support troops in the field.

16. AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM)

Type of weapon: Cruise missile

The AGM-158 JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) is a precision guided- missile. Renowned for its long-range and accuracy, the JASSM is capable of striking high-value targets with minimal collateral damage. It was designed with stealth in mind and can penetrate sophisticated enemy air defense systems and engage targets deep within enemy territory.

15. RQ-4 Global Hawk

Type of weapon: Unmanned aerial vehicle

The RQ-4 Global Hawk is one of the weapons on this list thats role is not direct combat. Instead, it works as an unmanned aerial vehicle for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. While this UAV is not outfitted with any armament, it spots targets on the battlefield from high-altitude and relays this information to troops on the ground and central command, and these forces take care of any threats. Overall, the RQ-4 Global Hawk plays a vital role in monitoring adversaries and supporting military operations.

14. Tomahawk Cruise Missile

Type of weapon: Cruise missile

The Tomahawk cruise missile has been used in practically every U.S. operation since Desert Storm in the early 1990s. It can be launched from various platforms, including surface ships and submarines, to engage a wide range of targets. The Tomahawk is equipped with advanced navigation systems, including GPS and terrain-following radar, allowing it to navigate complex flight paths to evade enemy defenses and reach its intended target with high reliability. Also it is highly modular, and the design allows for different payloads which can be tailored to varying mission requirements.

13. AC-130J Ghostrider

Type of weapon: Gunship

The AC-130J Ghostrider is a ground-attack aircraft employed by the U.S. military for close air support and precision strike missions. It is actually one of the newest aircraft to enter service for the U.S. military, coming in 2017. Ghostrider is equipped with a variety of advanced weapons systems, including precision-guided munitions, cannons, and autocannons. Its side-firing weapons allow for accurate and sustained fire support to ground forces. Outside of the cannons and machine guns, it comes with Griffin missiles and Hellfire missiles, among others.

12. Aegis Combat System

Type of weapon: Command-and-control weapons system

The Aegis Combat System is an advanced integrated naval weapons system utilized by the U.S. Navy and other allied nations. It provides comprehensive air and missile defense for surface ships, which is done through sophisticated radar and signal detection systems. The Aegis Combat System serves as a critical component of naval warfare on the defensive side, allowing for the U.S. Navy to operate at the utmost level of safety and security.

11. AH-64 Apache

Type of weapon: Dedicated attack helicopter

The AH-64 Apache is by far one of the most widely recognized attack helicopters on the planet. It has been in service since 1986 and is still one of the most advanced helicopters to see combat. It comes equipped with a combination of Hellfire missiles, Hydra rockets, and a 30mm chain gun, allowing it to engage a wide variety of ground targets. With its ability to provide close air support, reconnaissance, and anti-armor capabilities, the AH-64 Apache stands as a powerful force multiplier on the modern battlefield.

10. M109 Paladin

Type of weapon: Self-propelled artillery

The M109 Paladin is a staple of U.S. artillery. It is outfitted with a 155mm M284 howitzer main gun as well as secondary M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine guns. These artillery units are capable of firing a barrage and quickly maneuvering to avoid enemy fire. Also with its advanced autoloader system, the Paladin can maintain a high rate of fire, providing continuous artillery support to maneuvering troops.

9. M270 MLRS

Type of weapon: Multiple launch rocket system

The M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) is one of the most effective units in ground combat. It is capable of launching a series of rockets in rapid succession, leveling enemy forces. Its advanced fire control system and GPS-guided munitions enable accurate targeting, and these are only improved by surveillance from drones and satellites. The M270 is an important force multiplier on the battlefield and improves upon the range and destructive force of other artillery units.

8. MIM-104 Patriot Missile System

Type of weapon: Surface-to-Air Missile System

The MIM-104 Patriot Missile System is the pinnacle of ground missile defense systems. It uses advanced radar and tracking systems to idenifty and track multiple enemy targets and respond with precision guided missiles. These act in a defensive capacity, but they are capable of taking out sizable enemy threats like ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, as well as aircraft. Overall, the Patriot Missile System provides nearly complete coverage and a layered defense against air and ground missile threats, which is invaluable when protecting other military or civilian assets.

7. Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer

Type of weapon: Guided missile destroyer

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is a relatively recent addition to the U.S. Navy. There are a number of these warships currently in production. They each come equipped with the Aegis Combat System as well as a variety of missiles and cannons. These destroyers were designed for anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare, but also to protect U.S. aircraft carriers.

6. F-35 Lightning II

Type of weapon: Fighter jet

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest fighter jets to enter the U.S. Air Force. As part of the fifth-generation of fighter jets, it was designed with the newest stealth technology and advanced avionics. There are three variants of the Lightning II (Type A, B and C) that have different takeoff capabilities, one with a vertical takeoff. These jets can equip a variety of missiles like Maverick or Sidewinder, and come standard with a 20mm cannon. These come standard and can destroy most military targets, but the F-35 can even launch nuclear-grade missiles with untold destructive capability.

5. Virginia-class Submarine

Type of weapon: Nuclear attack submarine

The Virginia-class submarine is a highly capable nuclear-powered attack submarine. It comes equipped with sophisticated sensors and sonar systems that can detect and track surface ships, submarines, and other underwater threats. It is host to a number of torpedos and cruise missiles. The Virginia-class is capable of operating covertly in both littoral and deep-water environments, and its advanced acoustic signature reduction technology makes it very difficult to detect.

4. B-2 Spirit

Type of weapon: Stealth bomber

The B-2 Spirit is a key component of the U.S. nuclear deterrence strategy. As a high altitude stealth bomber, it is capable of penetrating sophisticated enemy defense systems and delivering a devastating payload. The B-2 can be outfitted with a series of precision guided munitions whether conventional or nuclear. These stealth bombers act as a deterrent should any country drop a nuclear bomb, they can be scattered quickly and reply accordingly.

3. Trident II

Type of weapon: Nuclear missile

The Trident II is just one example of a ballistic missile with nuclear capabilities within the U.S. arsenal. These missiles carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) each armed with a nuclear warhead. It comes with an inertial guidance system and stellar navigation technology for its targeting systems. These missiles are capable of hitting intercontinental targets to a devastating effect.

2. Ohio-class Submarine

Type of weapon: Nuclear attack submarine

The Ohio-class submarine is another leg of the U.S. Nuclear Triad used to deter foreign nations from launching nuclear weapons. These submarines are equipped with multiple missile tubes capable of carrying Trident II D5 nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, which are some of the most powerful nuclear warheads in the world. These submarines are renowned for their stealth and firepower, meaning they could be anywhere in the world undetected with a nuclear payload ready to launch at a moment’s notice. With this devasting capability, these submarines are easily some of the most powerful weapons in the world.

1. Gerald R. Ford Supercarrier

Type of weapon: Aircraft carrier

The Gerald R. Ford Supercarrier is the pinnacle of U.S. military power. It is host to some of the most advanced fighter jets in the world which can control large swaths of ocean or territory. Although this aircraft carrier is not known for its own weapons, the fact that it is a mobile base for a number of fighter jets which can carry varying levels of ordnance and munitions, make it that much more powerful.

