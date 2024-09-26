These Are the Most Heavily Armed Russian Aircraft Currently in Service Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25RB, Russia - Air Force AN2195954 by Alex Beltyukov - RuSpotters Team / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

As of 2024, Russia’s air force ranks second globally in terms of overall military aircraft. The United States takes the first spot.

The Su-29/35 fighter jets are fourth-generation fighter jets capable of carrying a smattering of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles

The Su-29/35 jets have proven to be the backbone of Russia’s Air Force, known for their air superiority and maneuverability

The Su-57 Felon is one of the newest jets to enter the service; it is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet designed to rival the American F-22 Raptor

Over the decades, Russia has developed a fleet of powerful and heavily armed aircraft, designed to rival NATO’s air capabilities. Although Russia’s Air Force was primarily built in the Soviet era, it still is one of the most technologically advanced air forces on the planet. Even withstanding current international sanctions and constraints Russia’s fleet of bombers and fighter jets is a formidable force to be dealt with.

As of 2024, Russia’s air force ranks second globally in terms of overall military aircraft. The United States takes the first spot. However, the ongoing war in Ukraine has exposed some of the strengths and weaknesses of Russia’s air power, meaning having sheer numbers isn’t everything. (This air force has 13,209 military aircraft.)

At the tip of the spear of Russia’s air power is its Su-29/35 Flanker fighter jets. These are fourth-generation fighter jets capable of carrying a smattering of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, as well as other munitions. These jets have proven to be the backbone of Russia’s Air Force, known for their air superiority and maneuverability.

In terms of the most advanced aircraft in Russia’s fleet, the Su-57 Felon is one of the newest jets to enter the service. This is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet designed to rival the American F-22 Raptor. The Felon can carry a wide range of ordnance, while its stealth design and advanced avionics make it a fairly formidable aircraft. These are also some of the fastest aircraft in the Russian fleet.

Despite recent challenges on the battlefield, or in the skies, Russia’s fleet remains heavily armed and technologically advanced. As the war in Ukraine continues, these aircraft will remain central to Russia’s military strategy, solidifying their place among the most heavily armed jets in service today. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Russia’s air force. To identify the most heavily armed aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by their armament, and excluded those without. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the most heavily armed Russian aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?



Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.

27. An-12 Cub

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: Typically none, sometimes tail-mounted 23mm cannons

The An-12 has been widely used in both military and civilian roles, handling cargo transport. The An-12 Cub, introduced in 1959, is a Soviet-era transport aircraft that has remained in service with 64 active units today. The An-12 can hit top speeds around 300 mph. Although this aircraft is typically unarmed, some variants feature tail-mounted 23mm cannons for defensive purposes.

26. Ka-31 Helix

Kobel / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter

Airborne early warning naval helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 155 mph

155 mph Armament: Light machine guns

Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.

25. Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)

Нирваньчик / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Active aircraft: 36

36 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

Recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum, the Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.

24. Mil Mi-38

Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter

Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.

23. AS355 Twin Squirrel

AS355 Twin Squirrel - RIAT 2011 (out cropped) by Tim Felce / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods, air-to-ground, air-to-air missiles

With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.

22. Be-12 Mail

Type: Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft

Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1961

1961 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, mines, conventional drop bombs

The Be-12 was originally designed as an amphibious aircraft, allowing it to land on both runways and bodies of water. It was introduced in 1961 as a reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft, primarily for anti-submarine warfare. With a top speed of 329 mph, the Be-12 is typically used for long-duration missions over the ocean and it can equip a range of weapons reflecting this distinction.

21. Mil Mi-26 Halo

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 44

44 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: Light machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods

The Mi-26 Halo is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. It was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.

20. Ka-27/28/29 Helix

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-role helicopter

Multi-role helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Active aircraft: 108

108 Top speed: 143 mph

143 mph Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedoes, depth charges

The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.

19. Tu-142 Bear

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Anti-submarine bomber aircraft

Anti-submarine bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 32

32 Top speed: 575 mph

575 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannon, torpedoes, naval mines, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles

Introduced in 1972, the Tu-142 Bear is a long-range anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft developed from the original Tu-95. These aircraft have a top speed of 575 mph and previously held the world record for the fastest turboprop aircraft.

18. Il-38 Dolphin

Type: Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft

Anti-submarine maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1968

1968 Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 404 mph

404 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, depth charges, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

Introduced in 1968 as an anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft, the IL-38 Dolphin is designed to protect Russian naval assets. The Dolphin can hit top speeds over 400 mph. The IL-38 was originally based on the IL-18 design, but this was heavily modified for maritime conditions.

17. IL-76 Candid

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Strategic transport / tanker aircraft

Strategic transport / tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Active aircraft: 143

143 Top speed: 559 mph

559 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-23L tail-mounted cannons, conventional drop bombs

The IL-76 Candid, introduced in 1975, is a strategic transport and tanker aircraft used for moving large amounts of cargo, military personnel, and even refueling operations.

16. Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 792

792 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.

15. An-72 Coaler

Type: Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft

Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 438 mph

438 mph Armament: 23mm gun pods, UB-23M rocket launcher system, conventional drop bombs

The An-72 Coaler has a very unique engine placement, compared to any other Russian aircraft. The engines are above the wings to create extra lift, allowing it to take off from shorter runways. It has earned the nickname of “Cheburashka” in Russia, for the resemblance of its engines to the ears of a popular Soviet cartoon character.

14. Mil Mi-2 Hoplite

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.

13. Mil Mi-24/35 Hind

bkaree / Flickr

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 325

325 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

The Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.

12. Mil Mi-28 Havoc

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 94

94 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods

The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.

11. Tu-22M Backfire

Type: Strategic maritime bomber

Strategic maritime bomber Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 58

58 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles

Introduced in 1972, the Tu-22M Backfire is a strategic maritime bomber designed for long-range strike missions against naval and land-based targets. There are currently 58 of these aircraft in active service.

10. Ka-52 Alligator

Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 140

140 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

The Ka-52 Alligator is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. Introduced in 2010, these are state-of-the-art attack helicopters designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.

9. MiG-31 Foxhound

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 128

128 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world. Its incredible speed puts it primarily as an interceptor. These jets are designed to defend against enemy bombers or even cruise missiles at long range. The Foxhound can also reach altitudes that most other aircraft can’t, further extending its defensive capabilities.

8. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 258

258 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The MiG-29/35 Fulcrum makes up the backbone of Russia’s fleet of fighter jets. Introduced in 1984, these jets can hit speeds up to 1,519 mph. They come equipped with a 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon standard, as well as Alamo and Adder missiles, rocket pods, and both conventional and guided bombs. The MiG-35 variant includes advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and can perform multi-role missions like ground strikes and interception.

7. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 300

300 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The Su-24 Fencer was one of the first Soviet aircraft that came with an all-weather radar and terrain-following capabilities, allowing it to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy defenses. It was introduced in 1974 as a long-range strike aircraft, but it can perform a variety of other roles.

6. Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Close-air support / ground attack aircraft

Close-air support / ground attack aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: 30mm GSh- internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles

Recognized by the NATO reporting name “Frogfoot,” the Su-25 is a dedicated close-air support and ground attack aircraft. Although these jets have a relatively slow top speed of 590 mph, they can equip a wide array of armament including a 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-to-air missiles. There are currently 176 of these aircraft in active service.

5. Su-27 Flanker

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 409

409 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles

Introduced in 1985, the Su-27 Flanker is an air-superiority fighter with a top speed over 1,550 mph. These come outfitted with a 30mm GSh internal cannon and a wide variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, and anti-radar missiles. These jets were originally designed to counter the American F-15 Eagle, which has led to a long-standing rivalry between these two aircraft.

4. Su-34 Fullback

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Active aircraft: 134

134 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

Introduced in 2014, the Su-34 Fullback is one of the newest strike fighter aircraft to enter the Russian Air Force. There are 134 of these aircraft in service, and they can hit top speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.

3. Su-57 Felon

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 14

14 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

The Su-57 Felon is the newest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets. These fifth-generation fighters feature advanced stealth technology and avionics. With a top speed of 1,616 mph, these jets are capable of supercruise, which allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. There are only 14 of these aircraft in service now, but more are on the way.

2. Tu-95 Bear

andDraw / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Active aircraft: 47

47 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision guided munitions, conventional drop bombs

The Tu-95 Bear was introduced in 1956, and it would go on to influence the Tu-142 Bear. It was introduced in 1956 and is one of the longest serving aircraft in the Russian military with 47 currently in service.

1. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

The Tu-160 Blackjack is recognized as the largest and heaviest combat aircraft ever built. With a top speed of 1,243 mph, the Tu-160 Blackjack is one of the fastest strategic heavy bombers on the planet. It’s heavy-duty payload reflects this. It was nicknamed the “White Swan” for its sleek, all-white appearance. These heavy bombers can launch cruise missiles, drop bombs, and even nuclear ordnance.

