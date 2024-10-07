Europe's Most Powerful Military: Which Nation Leads the Continent?

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- Even after the dissolution of its empire, the UK is home to one of the most powerful militaries in the world
- As a founding member of NATO, the UK has historically been one of the stronger allies rendering aid to its fellow members in need, or helping the United States to lead the charge in joint operations
- What separates the UK’s military from the rest of Europe is the nation’s investment in cutting-edge technology
- Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”
Once the seat of power to one of the largest empires in the history of the world, the United Kingdom has maintained a reputation for military excellence over the centuries. Originally renowned for its naval power, the UK has evolved with the times to employ one of the most powerful air forces on the planet. In the modern era, and excluding Russia from the calculus, the United Kingdom owns the most powerful military in Europe. (NATO’s internal tensions are getting worrisome.)
Even after the dissolution of its empire, the UK remains a key player in global defense alliances. As a founding member of NATO, the UK has historically been one of the stronger allies rendering aid to its fellow members in need, or helping the United States to lead the charge in joint operations.
What separates the UK’s military from the rest of Europe is the nation’s investment in cutting-edge technology, especially in cyber warfare capabilities and unmanned drones. Also the UK is home to BAE Systems, which is one of the largest defense and aerospace companies in the world.
The air force and navy make up most of the UK’s military might and allow for this small island nation to project power globally. While the UK has the strongest military in Europe, its continental neighbors like France and Spain have formidable militaries as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military powers on the European continent. (These countries are missing their NATO funding by a mile.)
To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. It is important to note that we have excluded Russia from this list.
Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
38. Moldova
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Reserve military personnel: 67,000
- Total military aircraft: 3
- Total helicopters: 2
- Total military vehicles: 450
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145
Moldova has a total population of 3.3 million, of this population 1.6 million are fit to serve in the military.
37. Iceland
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 175
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5038 – #136 out of 145
Iceland has a total population of 360,872, of this population 49,800 are fit to serve in the military.
36. Kosovo
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 922
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145
Kosovo has a total population of 2.0 million, of this population 738,000 are fit to serve in the military.
35. Montenegro
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total military vehicles: 662
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 13
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145
Montenegro has a total population of 602,445, of this population 85,547 are fit to serve in the military.
34. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Active military personnel: 12,770
- Reserve military personnel: 6,000
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 24
- Total military vehicles: 450
- Total tanks: 91
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145
Bosnia and Herzegovina have a total population of 3.8 million, of this population 2.0 million are fit to serve in the military.
33. North Macedonia
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total military vehicles: 2,156
- Total tanks: 23
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145
North Macedonia has a total population of 2.1 million, of this population 782,000 are fit to serve in the military.
32. Luxembourg
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 180
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145
Luxembourg has a total population of 660,924, of this population 91,208 are fit to serve in the military.
31. Latvia
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total military vehicles: 1,544
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 18
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145
Latvia has a total population of 1.8 million, of this population 655,000 are fit to serve in the military.
30. Ireland
- Active military personnel: 7,765
- Reserve military personnel: 1,700
- Total military aircraft: 25
- Total helicopters: 8
- Total military vehicles: 1,064
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145
Ireland has a total population of 5.3 million, of this population 2.0 million are fit to serve in the military.
29. Slovenia
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Total military aircraft: 38
- Total helicopters: 12
- Total military vehicles: 1,502
- Total tanks: 55
- Total navy ships and submarines: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145
Slovenia has a total population of 2.1 million, of this population 827,000 are fit to serve in the military.
28. Albania
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total helicopters: 19
- Total military vehicles: 976
- Total tanks: 40
- Total navy ships and submarines: 19
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145
Albania has a total population of 3.1 million, of this population 1.3 million are fit to serve in the military.
27. Lithuania
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total military vehicles: 1,356
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 11
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145
Lithuania has a total population of 2.7 million, of this population 1.3 million are fit to serve in the military.
26. Estonia
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total helicopters: 3
- Total military vehicles: 1,409
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 10
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Estonia has a total population of 1.2 million, of this population 459,000 are fit to serve in the military.
25. Austria
- Active military personnel: 16,000
- Reserve military personnel: 125,600
- Total military aircraft: 104
- Total helicopters: 66
- Total military vehicles: 848
- Total tanks: 58
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Austria has a total population of 8.9 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.
24. Belgium
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Total military aircraft: 110
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total military vehicles: 4,606
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145
Belgium has a total population of 11.9 million, of this population 3.9 million are fit to serve in the military.
23. Slovakia
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 37
- Total helicopters: 22
- Total military vehicles: 2,048
- Total tanks: 36
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
Slovakia has a total population of 5.4 million, of this population 2.3 million are fit to serve in the military.
22. Croatia
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 52
- Total military vehicles: 3,076
- Total tanks: 75
- Total navy ships and submarines: 32
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Croatia has a total population of 4.2 million, of this population 1.6 million are fit to serve in the military.
21. Belarus
- Active military personnel: 63,000
- Reserve military personnel: 145,000
- Total military aircraft: 183
- Total helicopters: 64
- Total military vehicles: 6,700
- Total tanks: 517
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
Belarus has a total population of 9.4 million, of this population 3.7 are fit to serve in the military.
20. Bulgaria
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military vehicles: 7,420
- Total tanks: 215
- Total navy ships and submarines: 40
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
Bulgaria has a total population of 6.8 million, of this population 2.6 million are fit to serve in the military.
19. Serbia
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Total military aircraft: 112
- Total helicopters: 44
- Total military vehicles: 3,954
- Total tanks: 262
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Serbia has a total population of 6.7 million, of this population 2.6 million are fit to serve in the military.
18. Hungary
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Total military aircraft: 62
- Total helicopters: 38
- Total military vehicles: 7,797
- Total tanks: 208
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
Hungary has a total population of 9.7 million, of this population 3.7 million are fit to serve in the military.
17. Finland
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Total military aircraft: 164
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military vehicles: 11,716
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 246
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Finland has a total population of 5.6 million, of this population 1.9 million are fit to serve in the military.
16. Denmark
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Total military aircraft: 119
- Total helicopters: 34
- Total military vehicles: 4,056
- Total tanks: 44
- Total navy ships and submarines: 91
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Denmark has a total population of 5.9 million, of this population 2.1 million are fit to serve in the military.
15. Romania
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Total military aircraft: 131
- Total helicopters: 67
- Total military vehicles: 9,990
- Total tanks: 345
- Total navy ships and submarines: 20
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
Romania has a total population of 18.3 million, of this population 7.8 million are fit to serve in the military.
14. Czechia
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Total military aircraft: 88
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total military vehicles: 6,757
- Total tanks: 65
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Czechia has a total population of 10.7 million, of this population 4.1 million are fit to serve in the military.
13. Switzerland
- Active military personnel: 101,584
- Reserve military personnel: 49,715
- Total military aircraft: 147
- Total helicopters: 41
- Total military vehicles: 4,304
- Total tanks: 134
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Switzerland has a total population of 8.6 million, of this population 3.1 million are fit to serve in the military.
12. Norway
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 102
- Total helicopters: 37
- Total military vehicles: 7,048
- Total tanks: 36
- Total navy ships and submarines: 25
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
Norway has a total population of 5.6 million, of this population 1.8 million are fit to serve in the military.
11. Netherlands
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Total helicopters: 66
- Total military vehicles: 3,176
- Total tanks: 18
- Total navy ships and submarines: 112
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
Netherlands has a total population of 17.5 million, of this population 6.4 million are fit to serve in the military.
10. Portugal
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total helicopters: 38
- Total military vehicles: 11,173
- Total tanks: 34
- Total navy ships and submarines: 113
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Portugal has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 4.0 million are fit to serve in the military.
9. Greece
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Total military aircraft: 632
- Total helicopters: 289
- Total military vehicles: 57,030
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total navy ships and submarines: 187
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
Greece has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 4.0 million are fit to serve in the military.
8. Sweden
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Total military aircraft: 212
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total military vehicles: 7,958
- Total tanks: 120
- Total navy ships and submarines: 353
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Sweden has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 3.5 million are fit to serve in the military.
7. Poland
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Total helicopters: 215
- Total military vehicles: 13,956
- Total tanks: 612
- Total navy ships and submarines: 45
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Poland has a total population of 38.0 million, of this population 15.3 million are fit to serve in the military.
6. Spain
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Total helicopters: 121
- Total military vehicles: 15,046
- Total tanks: 327
- Total navy ships and submarines: 168
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Spain has a total population of 47.2 million, of this population 17.6 million are fit to serve in the military.
5. Germany
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Total helicopters: 318
- Total military vehicles: 79,317
- Total tanks: 295
- Total navy ships and submarines: 64
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Germany has a total population of 84.2 million, of this population 31.0 million are fit to serve in the military.
4. Ukraine
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Total military aircraft: 321
- Total helicopters: 130
- Total military vehicles: 22,110
- Total tanks: 1,777
- Total navy ships and submarines: 104
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
Ukraine has a total population of 43.3 million, of this population 15.5 million are fit to serve in the military.
3. France
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Total military aircraft: 972
- Total helicopters: 447
- Total military vehicles: 85,023
- Total tanks: 222
- Total navy ships and submarines: 128
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
France has a total population of 68.5 million, of this population 23.8 million are fit to serve in the military.
2. Italy
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Total helicopters: 402
- Total military vehicles: 61,892
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 309
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
Italy has a total population of 61.0 million, of this population 22.2 million are fit to serve in the military.
1. United Kingdom
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Total helicopters: 276
- Total military vehicles: 27,203
- Total tanks: 213
- Total navy ships and submarines: 117
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
United Kingdom has a total population of 68.1 million, of this population 25.1 million are fit to serve in the military.
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.