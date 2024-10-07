Europe's Most Powerful Military: Which Nation Leads the Continent? Getty Images / Getty Images

Even after the dissolution of its empire, the UK is home to one of the most powerful militaries in the world

As a founding member of NATO, the UK has historically been one of the stronger allies rendering aid to its fellow members in need, or helping the United States to lead the charge in joint operations

What separates the UK’s military from the rest of Europe is the nation’s investment in cutting-edge technology

Once the seat of power to one of the largest empires in the history of the world, the United Kingdom has maintained a reputation for military excellence over the centuries. Originally renowned for its naval power, the UK has evolved with the times to employ one of the most powerful air forces on the planet. In the modern era, and excluding Russia from the calculus, the United Kingdom owns the most powerful military in Europe. (NATO’s internal tensions are getting worrisome.)

Even after the dissolution of its empire, the UK remains a key player in global defense alliances. As a founding member of NATO, the UK has historically been one of the stronger allies rendering aid to its fellow members in need, or helping the United States to lead the charge in joint operations.

What separates the UK’s military from the rest of Europe is the nation’s investment in cutting-edge technology, especially in cyber warfare capabilities and unmanned drones. Also the UK is home to BAE Systems, which is one of the largest defense and aerospace companies in the world.

The air force and navy make up most of the UK’s military might and allow for this small island nation to project power globally. While the UK has the strongest military in Europe, its continental neighbors like France and Spain have formidable militaries as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military powers on the European continent. (These countries are missing their NATO funding by a mile.)

To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. It is important to note that we have excluded Russia from this list.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Moldova

Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserve military personnel: 67,000

67,000 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

Moldova has a total population of 3.3 million, of this population 1.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

37. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 175

175 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5038 – #136 out of 145

Iceland has a total population of 360,872, of this population 49,800 are fit to serve in the military.

36. Kosovo

Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 922

922 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145

Kosovo has a total population of 2.0 million, of this population 738,000 are fit to serve in the military.

35. Montenegro

Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 662

662 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

Montenegro has a total population of 602,445, of this population 85,547 are fit to serve in the military.

34. Bosnia and Herzegovina

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Active military personnel: 12,770

12,770 Reserve military personnel: 6,000

6,000 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Total tanks: 91

91 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145

Bosnia and Herzegovina have a total population of 3.8 million, of this population 2.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

33. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 2,156

2,156 Total tanks: 23

23 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

North Macedonia has a total population of 2.1 million, of this population 782,000 are fit to serve in the military.

32. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 180

180 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145

Luxembourg has a total population of 660,924, of this population 91,208 are fit to serve in the military.

31. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,544

1,544 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

Latvia has a total population of 1.8 million, of this population 655,000 are fit to serve in the military.

30. Ireland

PredragLasica / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 7,765

7,765 Reserve military personnel: 1,700

1,700 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total military vehicles: 1,064

1,064 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145

Ireland has a total population of 5.3 million, of this population 2.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

29. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Total military aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 1,502

1,502 Total tanks: 55

55 Total navy ships and submarines: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia has a total population of 2.1 million, of this population 827,000 are fit to serve in the military.

28. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total helicopters: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 976

976 Total tanks: 40

40 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

Albania has a total population of 3.1 million, of this population 1.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

27. Lithuania

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 1,356

1,356 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania has a total population of 2.7 million, of this population 1.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

26. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.2 million, of this population 459,000 are fit to serve in the military.

25. Austria

This picture was taken by a police officer of the Austrian police. The identity of this police officer will stay secret out of reasons of anonymity, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserve military personnel: 125,600

125,600 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total tanks: 58

58 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Austria has a total population of 8.9 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

24. Belgium

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

Belgium has a total population of 11.9 million, of this population 3.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

23. Slovakia

Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 2,048

2,048 Total tanks: 36

36 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

Slovakia has a total population of 5.4 million, of this population 2.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

22. Croatia

Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Total tanks: 75

75 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.2 million, of this population 1.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

21. Belarus

Polonez MLRS (05) by Homoatrox / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Active military personnel: 63,000

63,000 Reserve military personnel: 145,000

145,000 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Total tanks: 517

517 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Belarus has a total population of 9.4 million, of this population 3.7 are fit to serve in the military.

20. Bulgaria

Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 7,420

7,420 Total tanks: 215

215 Total navy ships and submarines: 40

40 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Bulgaria has a total population of 6.8 million, of this population 2.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

19. Serbia

Mihajlo Maricic / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Total tanks: 262

262 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Serbia has a total population of 6.7 million, of this population 2.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

18. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military aircraft: 62

62 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total tanks: 208

208 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Hungary has a total population of 9.7 million, of this population 3.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

17. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 246

246 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.6 million, of this population 1.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

16. Denmark

Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 4,056

4,056 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 91

91 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.9 million, of this population 2.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

15. Romania

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military aircraft: 131

131 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Total tanks: 345

345 Total navy ships and submarines: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Romania has a total population of 18.3 million, of this population 7.8 million are fit to serve in the military.

14. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Total tanks: 65

65 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.7 million, of this population 4.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

13. Switzerland

hxyume / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserve military personnel: 49,715

49,715 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 4,304

4,304 Total tanks: 134

134 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Switzerland has a total population of 8.6 million, of this population 3.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

12. Norway

Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 102

102 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total military vehicles: 7,048

7,048 Total tanks: 36

36 Total navy ships and submarines: 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

Norway has a total population of 5.6 million, of this population 1.8 million are fit to serve in the military.

11. Netherlands

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total military vehicles: 3,176

3,176 Total tanks: 18

18 Total navy ships and submarines: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Netherlands has a total population of 17.5 million, of this population 6.4 million are fit to serve in the military.

10. Portugal

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 11,173

11,173 Total tanks: 34

34 Total navy ships and submarines: 113

113 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 4.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

9. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total military vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total navy ships and submarines: 187

187 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Greece has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 4.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

8. Sweden

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total military vehicles: 7,958

7,958 Total tanks: 120

120 Total navy ships and submarines: 353

353 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 3.5 million are fit to serve in the military.

7. Poland

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Total tanks: 612

612 Total navy ships and submarines: 45

45 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.0 million, of this population 15.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

6. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Total tanks: 327

327 Total navy ships and submarines: 168

168 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.2 million, of this population 17.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

5. Germany

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Total tanks: 295

295 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.2 million, of this population 31.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

4. Ukraine

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Total helicopters: 130

130 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total navy ships and submarines: 104

104 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Ukraine has a total population of 43.3 million, of this population 15.5 million are fit to serve in the military.

3. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total military vehicles: 85,023

85,023 Total tanks: 222

222 Total navy ships and submarines: 128

128 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

France has a total population of 68.5 million, of this population 23.8 million are fit to serve in the military.

2. Italy

Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total military vehicles: 61,892

61,892 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 309

309 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Italy has a total population of 61.0 million, of this population 22.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

1. United Kingdom

Getty Images / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total military vehicles: 27,203

27,203 Total tanks: 213

213 Total navy ships and submarines: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

United Kingdom has a total population of 68.1 million, of this population 25.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

