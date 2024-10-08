The Nation Behind Europe's Largest Standing Army

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- With roughly 900,000 soldiers currently under arms, Ukraine has the largest standing army in Europe
- Ukraine, faced with an existential threat of Russian aggression, had no choice but to ramp up its military on a massive scale to muster an army this large
- Ukraine’s military buildup has been supported by extensive international aid, particularly from NATO members like the United States, the UK, and Poland
Since the 2022 Russian invasion, Ukraine has rapidly mobilized and evolved its military into the Europe’s largest in terms of its active personnel. With roughly 900,000 soldiers currently under arms, Ukraine’s military has risen to the challenge of defending its territory, albeit with much help and funding from Western powers. (Which countries support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.)
This rapid expansion didn’t happen by accident. Ukraine was faced with an existential threat of Russian aggression, and the country had no choice but to ramp up its military on a massive scale. Prior to the conflict, Ukraine’s armed forces numbered somewhere over 200,000 but now backed by Western military aid and domestic mobilization, Ukraine’s forces have swelled.
Ukraine’s military buildup has been supported by extensive international aid, particularly from NATO members like the United States, the UK, and Poland. This support has enabled Ukraine to modernize its forces, adding Western military hardware such as HIMARS rocket systems to its arsenal. (If Ukraine keeps pushing further into Russia, these countries would help Putin.)
As the war continues, Ukraine’s military reflects the country’s determination. Its size, readiness, and adaptability make it the largest standing army in Europe, a title that demonstrates the urgency of the moment and the fact that this conflict has existential consequences for Ukraine writ large.
It should be noted that as the conflict is still ongoing, casualties are expected, so these reported numbers (of active duty and casualties) may be subject to change.
Out of the European powers, Ukraine might have the largest standing army but there are other formidable forces in play. Countries like Poland, France, and the UK each have sizable and incredibly capable forces as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the European countries with the largest standing armies.
To identify the European countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Note that we excluded Russia from this list.
Here is a look at the largest standing armies in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
38. Iceland
- Active personnel: 0
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 0
- Total population: 360,872
- Fit-for-service: 49,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5038 – #136 out of 145
Iceland has no real military to speak of, and instead relies heavily on Article 5 of NATO for its security needs. Article 5 refers to the collective defense clause that states any attack against a single NATO nation will be considered an attack against all NATO members, prompting other members to come to the aid of the nation that was attacked. So, in a sense, Iceland doesn’t need a military for that reason, but it does host NATO assets.
37. Luxembourg
- Active personnel: 1,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Total population: 660,924
- Fit-for-service: 91,208
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145
Luxembourg also has a total of 1 military aircraft and 180 military vehicles.
36. Montenegro
- Active personnel: 2,350
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Total population: 602,445
- Fit-for-service: 85,547
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145
Montenegro also has a total of 11 aircraft, 662 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units), as well as 13 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
35. Albania
- Active personnel: 6,600
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Total population: 3,101,621
- Fit-for-service: 1,290,274
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145
Albania also has a total of 19 aircraft, 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
34. Slovenia
- Active personnel: 7,300
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Total population: 2,099,790
- Fit-for-service: 827,317
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145
Slovenia also has a total of 38 aircraft, 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks), as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
33. Estonia
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Reserves: 78,800
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Total population: 1,202,762
- Fit-for-service: 459,455
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units), as well as 10 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
32. Ireland
- Active personnel: 7,765
- Reserves: 1,700
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 9,465
- Total population: 5,323,991
- Fit-for-service: 2,033,765
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145
Ireland also has a total of 25 aircraft, 1,064 military vehicles, as well as 6 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
31. Moldova
- Active personnel: 8,500
- Reserves: 67,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 77,500
- Total population: 3,250,532
- Fit-for-service: 1,618,765
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145
Moldova also has a total of 3 aircraft and 450 military vehicles.
30. North Macedonia
- Active personnel: 9,000
- Reserves: 60,000
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 72,500
- Total population: 2,133,410
- Fit-for-service: 782,961
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145
North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft and 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks and 24 MLRS units) at its disposal.
29. Kosovo
- Active personnel: 10,000
- Reserves: 5,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Total population: 1,965,327
- Fit-for-service: 738,963
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145
Kosovo also has a total of 922 military vehicles at its disposal, with no aircraft or navy to speak of.
28. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Active personnel: 12,770
- Reserves: 6,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 18,770
- Total population: 3,807,764
- Fit-for-service: 1,960,998
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145
Bosnia and Herzegovina also has a total of 24 aircraft and 450 military vehicles (including 91 tanks and 79 MLRS units) at its disposal.
27. Croatia
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Reserves: 20,100
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Total population: 4,169,239
- Fit-for-service: 1,571,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft, 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units), as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Austria
- Active personnel: 16,000
- Reserves: 125,600
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 141,600
- Total population: 8,940,860
- Fit-for-service: 3,621,048
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks) at its disposal.
25. Latvia
- Active personnel: 17,250
- Reserves: 36,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Total population: 1,821,750
- Fit-for-service: 655,830
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145
Latvia also has a total of 7 aircraft, 1,544 military vehicles, as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Slovakia
- Active personnel: 19,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Total population: 5,425,319
- Fit-for-service: 2,294,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
Slovakia also has a total of 37 aircraft and 2,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks and 25 MLRS units) at its disposal.
23. Denmark
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Reserves: 12,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Total population: 5,946,984
- Fit-for-service: 2,117,126
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft, 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks), as well as 91 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Lithuania
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 104,000
- Paramilitary forces: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Total population: 2,655,755
- Fit-for-service: 1,346,468
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145
Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft, 1,356 military vehicles, as well as 11 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Norway
- Active personnel: 23,250
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Total population: 5,597,924
- Fit-for-service: 1,836,119
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
Norway also has a total of 102 aircraft, 7,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks), as well as 25 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Portugal
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 211,700
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total population: 10,467,366
- Fit-for-service: 4,029,936
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft, 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Finland
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total population: 5,614,571
- Fit-for-service: 1,908,954
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft, 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 246 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Sweden
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Reserves: 32,900
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total population: 10,536,338
- Fit-for-service: 3,540,210
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft, 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks), as well as 353 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Serbia
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units) at its disposal.
16. Belgium
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 6,400
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Total population: 11,913,633
- Fit-for-service: 3,860,017
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145
Belgium also has a total of 110 aircraft, 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Czechia
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Reserves: 4,200
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Total population: 10,706,242
- Fit-for-service: 4,079,078
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft and 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks) at its disposal.
14. Bulgaria
- Active personnel: 37,000
- Reserves: 3,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Total population: 6,827,736
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,678
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft, 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 40 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Netherlands
- Active personnel: 41,380
- Reserves: 6,765
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Total population: 17,463,930
- Fit-for-service: 6,374,334
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
Netherlands also has a total of 143 aircraft, 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks), as well as 112 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Hungary
- Active personnel: 41,600
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Total population: 9,670,009
- Fit-for-service: 3,722,953
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
Hungary also has a total of 62 aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks) at its disposal.
11. Belarus
- Active personnel: 63,000
- Reserves: 145,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 263,000
- Total population: 9,383,853
- Fit-for-service: 3,678,470
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
Belarus also has a total of 183 aircraft and 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks and 206 MLRS units) at its disposal.
10. Romania
- Active personnel: 81,300
- Reserves: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Total population: 18,326,327
- Fit-for-service: 7,807,015
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
Romania also has a total of 131 aircraft, 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks and 225 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Switzerland
- Active personnel: 101,584
- Reserves: 49,715
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 156,299
- Total population: 8,563,760
- Fit-for-service: 3,057,262
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks) at its disposal.
8. Spain
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total population: 47,222,613
- Fit-for-service: 17,614,035
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks), as well as 168 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Greece
- Active personnel: 142,700
- Reserves: 221,350
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Total population: 10,497,595
- Fit-for-service: 3,999,584
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
Greece also has a total of 632 aircraft, 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 187 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Italy
- Active personnel: 165,500
- Reserves: 18,500
- Paramilitary forces: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Total population: 61,021,855
- Fit-for-service: 22,211,955
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft, 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 309 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Germany
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Reserves: 34,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Total population: 84,220,184
- Fit-for-service: 30,993,028
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft, 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. United Kingdom
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Reserves: 924,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Total population: 68,138,484
- Fit-for-service: 25,074,962
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
United Kingdom also has a total of 664 aircraft, 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks and 41 MLRS units), as well as 117 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. France
- Active personnel: 200,000
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Total population: 68,521,974
- Fit-for-service: 23,845,647
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
France also has a total of 972 aircraft, 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 128 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. Poland
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total population: 37,991,766
- Fit-for-service: 15,272,690
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft, 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units), as well as 45 ships and/or submarines at its disposal. Poland is known for having one of the most advanced air forces in Europe, building this heavily on aircraft from Western powers as well as older jets and helicopters from the Soviet era.
1. Ukraine
- Active personnel: 900,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Total population: 43,306,477
- Fit-for-service: 15,460,412
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
Ukraine also has a total of 321 aircraft, 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks and 491 MLRS units), as well as 104 ships and/or submarines at its disposal. The ongoing conflict with Russia has pushed Ukraine to conscript soldiers to keep up with war demand, and this has changed the shape of Ukraine’s army in some ways. The average age of a Ukrainian soldier is between 40 and 45, compared to that of an average U.S. soldier which is much younger at 28.5.
