This Strike Fighter from the Late 1990s Is One of the Navy's Most Iconic Jets

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is one of the most iconic aircraft in the U.S. Navy’s arsenal with over 420 active aircraft at the Navy’s disposal

This strike fighter is powered by two General Electric F414-GE-400 turbofan engines that generate a combined 44,000 pounds of thrust allowing for speeds up to Mach 1.6 (just under 1,200 mph).

The Super Hornet has seen action in conflicts around the world ranging from Operation Iraqi Freedom to more recent operations in Syria and Afghanistan

Boeing designed these jets based on the original F/A-18 Hornet, but with advanced avionics and increased fuel capacity. The Super Hornet series is designed to carry an impressive array of weapons including Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, and joint direct attack munitions. These also come standard with a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon.

The Super Hornet has seen action in conflicts around the world ranging from Operation Iraqi Freedom to more recent operations in Syria and Afghanistan. Typically, these missions involved long range strike operations or rapid deployment scenarios.

As the mainstay of the Navy’s carrier air wings, the F/A-18 Super Hornet has proven itself as one of the most iconic fighter jets in modern warfare. However, there are newer platforms in the works like the F-35C Lightning II that are currently being integrated to the Navy’s overall force. There are a number of other combat aircraft currently at the disposal of the U.S. Navy and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these aircraft. (This is the newest and most advanced fighter jet to enter the U.S. Navy.)

To identify the combat aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every combat aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

EA-18G Growler

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

The EA-18G Growler is a carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft that was introduced in 2009. Currently there are just over 150 of these aircraft in service. These jets can hit a top speed of 1,181 mph and can equip a wide array of weapons.

The Growler is not only equipped for combat but also for electronic warfare, some of this includes detection and jamming pods to disrupt enemy sensors and communications. It’s worth noting that these jets are a specialized variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet.

These jets play an important role in protecting strike aircraft by preemptively jamming enemy radar and intercepting communications, clearing the path for less stealthy fighters.

F-35C Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest additions to the U.S. Navy. As a fifth-generation strike fighter aircraft, the Lightning II can play a number of roles incorporating the newest stealth technology.

Introduced in 2016, the F-35A Lightning II boasts a top speed of 1,199 mph and can equip a wide variety of weapons. It is one of the newest fifth-generation aircraft to enter the service. Currently, there are 234 in active service for the U.S. Air Force but hundreds more are on order from Lockheed Martin for the U.S. military at large.

F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

The F/A-18 Super Hornet was introduced in 1999 as a carrier-based strike fighter aircraft. There are currently over 400 of these aircraft in service of the U.S. Navy.

These jets are capable of reaching speeds up to 1,187 mph and are typically armed with a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon and a variety of missiles and bombs, including Sidewinders, AMRAAMs, Harpoons, HARMs, Mavericks, as well as precision joint direct attack munitions and conventional bombs.

The Super Hornet is designed with a larger airframe, more advanced radar systems, and greater fuel capacity than its predecessor, the original F/A-18 Hornet. These upgrades significantly improve the Super Hornet’s range and endurance.

MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

The MH-53E Pave Low, introduced in 1981, is a multi-role transport helicopter with 26 active aircraft in service. It can hit a top speed of 196 mph and is heavily armed with 7.62mm M134 miniguns and 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns. This helicopter is used for long-range insertion and extraction missions.

MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

Known for its unique ability to take off and land vertically like a helicopter and then adjust its rotors to operate like a turboprop plane, the MV-22 Osprey is one of the more unique aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. It is manufactured by Bell Boeing and plays key roles in U.S. special operations missions like infiltration, extraction, and resupply. The U.S. Marine Corps uses this aircraft extensively for troop deployment and extraction, or even just for logistical purposes. The Osprey also can refuel mid-flight which significantly extends its range for longer missions.

S-70 Black Hawk

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 454

454 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

The Black Hawk helicopter is by far one of the most iconic helicopters ever built. It is the workhorse of the U.S. military with over a few thousand units currently in service across all branches.

It features twin turboshaft engines, a single four-bladed main rotor, and a four-bladed tail rotor, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Typically, this helicopter carries a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs and can transport up to 11 fully equipped soldiers. In total, the Black Hawk can carry a payload of roughly 9,000 pounds.

Black Hawk helicopters have played important roles in conflicts around the globe. One infamous instance was the conflict in Somalia in 1993, particularly the Battle of Mogadishu. The Black Hawk played a significant role in urban combat and casualty evacuation under intense fire. This story would go on to make it as a blockbuster movie famously titled “Black Hawk Down.”

