Israel vs. Iran: What a Full-Fledged War Would Look Like

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been rising in recent months. An attack of around 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran on October 1, hit various targets within Israel including in the Nevatim Air Base which houses Israel’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. This seems to be in response to Israel’s beeper blow up in mid-September. Either way, hostilities between these two countries are ramping up and it could lead to a full-fledged war. (What happens if Israel and Iran go to war.)

With both countries boasting significant military capabilities, an all-out war would be a massive conflict with major implications for the Middle East in general. Not to mention, there would also be huge implications for the air, ground, and naval forces of both Iran and Israel.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at how each of these countries measure up on a few different levels.

In terms of manpower, Iran holds a significant numerical advantage, with 610,000 active personnel, while Israel has 170,000 active personnel. However, Israel’s military is highly specialized and employs much more advanced technology on the battlefield. On the other hand, much of Iran’s military is using outdated or poorly maintained equipment–this will be a recurring theme.

On the ground, both countries have substantial armored capabilities, and again Iran holds a numerical edge with 1,996 tanks compared to Israel’s 1,370. However, Israel again has technological superiority with its newer and more advanced Merkava tanks.

In the air, Israel has one of the more advanced air forces in the world, with over 600 aircraft, including F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters. Iran is still pushing fighter aircraft from the 1970s that it purchased from the U.S., needless to say, 50 years of technology and stealth capabilities hardly make this a fair fight. (Every attack helicopter, fighter jet, and aircraft in the Israeli Air Force.)

Also, for some quick background, Iran acquired 80 F-14 Tomcats from the U.S. just before the Iranian Revolution. Although Iran has been facing some problems in maintaining these jets in the post-revolution years because of international sanctions, the Iranian Air Force has still managed to keep many of these fighters operational.

While Iran’s missile forces and regional proxies, like Hezbollah, could complicate things for Israel, the war’s outcome would likely be decided by Israel’s superior technology and air power.

These are just two countries in the Middle East that are almost in open conflict, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the lot of them. We are comparing which of these countries have the strongest miliary forces.

To determine the countries with the strongest military might in the Middle East, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

17. Lebanon

Active military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Total tanks: 204

204 Total artillery units: 458

458 Total navy ships and submarines: 69

69 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Lebanon has a total population of 5.3 million, of this population 1.8 million are fit to serve in the military.

16. Afghanistan

Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military aircraft: 17

17 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 6,555

6,555 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery units: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Afghanistan has a total population of 39.2 million, of this population 8.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

15. Bahrain

Active military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserve military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total helicopters: 74

74 Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Total tanks: 180

180 Total artillery units: 64

64 Total navy ships and submarines: 58

58 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Bahrain has a total population of 1.6 million, of this population 714,788 are fit to serve in the military.

14. Yemen

Active military personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Total helicopters: 61

61 Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery units: 26

26 Total navy ships and submarines: 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Yemen has a total population of 31.6 million, of this population 8.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

13. Jordan

Active military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserve military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery units: 283

283 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11.0 million, of this population 3.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

12. Oman

Active military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserve military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total military vehicles: 5,019

5,019 Total tanks: 154

154 Total artillery units: 165

165 Total navy ships and submarines: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Oman has a total population of 3.8 million, of this population 1.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

11. Kuwait

Active military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserve military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total helicopters: 60

60 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery units: 74

74 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million, of this population 1.4 million are fit to serve in the military.

10. Qatar

Active military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserve military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery units: 58

58 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million, of this population 486,164 are fit to serve in the military.

9. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery units: 2,695

2,695 Total navy ships and submarines: 47

47 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million, of this population 12.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

8. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery units: 282

282 Total navy ships and submarines: 79

79 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million, of this population 4.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

7. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total artillery units: 1,727

1,727 Total navy ships and submarines: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Iraq has a total population of 41.2 million, of this population 14.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

6. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Total helicopters: 262

262 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery units: 3,253

3,253 Total navy ships and submarines: 57

57 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.0 million, of this population 17.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

5. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery units: 950

950 Total navy ships and submarines: 67

67 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million, of this population 3.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

4. Egypt

Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total helicopters: 338

338 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery units: 3,046

3,046 Total navy ships and submarines: 140

140 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Egypt has a total population of 109.5 million, of this population 37.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

3. Iran

Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery units: 2,630

2,630 Total navy ships and submarines: 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million, of this population 41.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

2. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Total helicopters: 352

352 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total artillery units: 3,990

3,990 Total navy ships and submarines: 114

114 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 247.7 million, of this population 84.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

1. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery units: 2,785

2,785 Total navy ships and submarines: 186

186 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

