This Country Flies the Most MiG Fighter Jets, and It's Not Even Close

The Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) series stands as one of the most iconic fighter jets in the world. These were popular among Soviet bloc countries during the Cold War, but since the fall of the Soviet Union some nations still maintain sizable forces of these fighter jets. (These are the most widely-used fighter jets in the world.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into these countries that still fly MiGs. To identify the countries with the most MiG fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of MiGs currently in service. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded countries that are not in the process of ordering combat aircraft.

The MiG series was first developed in the early 1940s by Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich. These were designed to fulfill a variety of roles including interception and ground attack. The MiG-15 debuted in 1947 and marked a significant breakthrough with its swept wings and armament. Later models like the MiG-17 and MiG-19 built on this technology, leading up to the MiG-21. This jet was renowned for its agility and speed, and is arguably the most produced supersonic jet aircraft ever.

As the Cold War intensified, the MiG-23 and MiG-25 were introduced. Developed in the 1970s, the MiG-29 was meant primarily to counter the U.S. F-16 and still remains in service across multiple air forces globally. (These are the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

Today, despite the dissolution of the Soviet Union, MiG fighters are still found in air forces around the world. Russia possesses the largest fleet of MiG aircraft by far. But beyond Russia, several former Soviet states like Ukraine and Kazakhstan have sizable MiG fleets. Outside of the former Soviet bloc, countries like India and Egypt have built up fleets of these aircraft as well.

Here is a look at the countries with the most MiG fighter jets:

MiG fighter jets have been an important component of military aviation for decades, primarily due to their blend of advanced technology, cost-effectiveness, and versatile capabilities. Originating in the Soviet era, MiGs were developed to challenge Western air superiority and offer a reliable, high-performance fighter jet option for the Soviet Union. Over time, their importance grew as they became a staple in numerous air forces around the world, particularly in developing nations that needed effective and affordable military equipment.

32. Democratic Republic of Congo

Active MiG aircraft: 2

2 Variants: MiG-23

MiG-23 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

31. Mongolia

Active MiG aircraft: 2

2 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Military strength score: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

30. Zimbabwe

Active MiG aircraft: 3

3 Variants: MiG-23

MiG-23 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Military strength score: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

29. Uganda

Active MiG aircraft: 5

5 Variants: MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 55

55 Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

28. Bangladesh

Active MiG aircraft: 8

8 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

27. Mozambique

Active MiG aircraft: 8

8 Variants: MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 21

21 Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

26. Peru

Active MiG aircraft: 8

8 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 258

258 Military strength score: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145

25. Ethiopia

Active MiG aircraft: 9

9 Variants: MiG-23

MiG-23 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

24. Mali

Active MiG aircraft: 9

9 Variants: MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 42

42 Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

23. Croatia

Active MiG aircraft: 11

11 Variants: MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

22. Bulgaria

Active MiG aircraft: 13

13 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

21. Serbia

Active MiG aircraft: 14

14 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

20. Azerbaijan

Active MiG aircraft: 15

15 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

19. Libya

Active MiG aircraft: 18

18 Variants: MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-25

MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-25 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

18. Sudan

Active MiG aircraft: 18

18 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

17. Iran

Active MiG aircraft: 24

24 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

16. Turkmenistan

Active MiG aircraft: 24

24 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

15. Poland

Active MiG aircraft: 29

29 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

14. Belarus

Active MiG aircraft: 33

33 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

13. Myanmar

Active MiG aircraft: 33

33 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

12. Uzbekistan

Active MiG aircraft: 38

38 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Military strength score: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

11. Algeria

Active MiG aircraft: 40

40 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

10. Yemen

Active MiG aircraft: 42

42 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

9. Egypt

Active MiG aircraft: 43

43 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

8. Angola

Active MiG aircraft: 45

45 Variants: MiG-21, MiG-23

MiG-21, MiG-23 Total military aircraft: 297

297 Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

7. Cuba

Active MiG aircraft: 46

46 Variants: MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29

MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score: 1.1869 – #68 out of 145

6. Ukraine

Active MiG aircraft: 55

55 Variants: MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

5. Kazakhstan

Active MiG aircraft: 58

58 Variants: MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-31

MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-31 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

4. North Korea

Active MiG aircraft: 121

121 Variants: MiG-15, MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29

MiG-15, MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

3. Syria

Active MiG aircraft: 168

168 Variants: MiG-25, MiG-29

MiG-25, MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

2. India

Active MiG aircraft: 247

247 Variants: MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

1. Russia

Active MiG aircraft: 403

403 Variants: MiG-29, MiG-31, MiG-35

MiG-29, MiG-31, MiG-35 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

