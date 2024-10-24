Putin Has Lost 100+ Helicopters in Battle - This Is What He Has Still Has Left

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, there has been a battle for air superiority in the region. For one side of the other to gain air superiority would determine a swift victory, but that has not been the case and there have been substantial losses of aircraft on both sides. Notably, Ukraine has shot down over 100 Russian helicopters. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)
This ongoing conflict has highlighted the importance of helicopters for both Russia and Ukraine. From the onset, Russia initially deployed a large number of attack and transport helicopters to support its ground troops, using them for close air support, troop transport, and reconnaissance. Helicopters like the Ka-52 were essential in the early stages of the invasion, allowing for Russian forces to make substantial territorial gains within the region. However, as the war dragged on, Ukraine’s ability to counter these helicopters with ground-based air defense units and shoulder-launched missiles has become more effective.
The Ka-52 Alligator has been one of the primary targets of the Ukrainian defense forces. This heavily armed attack helicopter is a fairly new addition to Russia’s air force. It is designed for ground support and anti-tank missions, and it has proven effective on the battlefield for Russia. At the same time, it has also become a high-value target for Ukraine’s air defense systems.
For Ukraine, each downed helicopter represents a significant blow to Russia’s battlefield mobility and firepower, not to mention its cost to replace. Helicopters have been important in this conflict, particularly in the contested regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where maneuverability is essential. (This country has the strongest support for Ukraine.)
While Ukraine has downed a significant number of these helicopters, it is not without cost. Russia’s helicopters have proven highly effective on the battlefield and much of Russia’s progress has been helped by these aircraft whether in attack or troop transport roles. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Russia’s helicopter fleet and what these aircraft have to offer.
To identify every helicopter in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these helicopters alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.
Here is a look at every Russian helicopter currently in service:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.
AS355 Twin Squirrel
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 173 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods, air-to-ground, air-to-air missiles
With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.
Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 2002
- Active aircraft: 36
- Top speed: 127 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods
Recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum, the Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.
Ka-27/28/29 Helix
- Type: Multi-role helicopter
- Year introduced: 1982
- Active aircraft: 108
- Top speed: 143 mph
- Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges
The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.
Ka-31 Helix
- Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter
- Year introduced: 1995
- Active aircraft: 3
- Top speed: 155 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns
Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.
Ka-52 Alligator
- Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter
- Year introduced: 2010
- Active aircraft: 140
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods
The Ka-52 Alligator is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. Introduced in 2010, these are state-of-the-art attack helicopters designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.
Mil Mi-2 Hoplite
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1965
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 124 mph
- Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles
The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active aircraft. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.
Mil Mi-24/35 Hind
- Type: Attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1973
- Active aircraft: 325
- Top speed: 208 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
The Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.
Mil Mi-26 Halo
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 44
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods
The Mi-26 Halo is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. It was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.
Mil Mi-28 Havoc
- Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 94
- Top speed: 199 mph
- Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods
The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.
Mil Mi-38
- Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2019
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods
The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.
Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H
- Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 792
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns
The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.
