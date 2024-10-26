These Are the Attack Helicopters Putin Is Using to Control the Skies Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons

Designed for reconnaissance and close-air support operations, the Ka-52 is one of the newest attack helicopters to enter Russia’s already formidable air force. It stands as one of Russia’s main threats on the battlefield with an assortment of weapons and offensive capabilities.

It comes equipped with high-end avionics and electronic warfare systems that enhance its capability to perform in electronically contested areas. At the same time, it can be outfitted with a number of weapons including a 30mm cannon standard. The Ka-52 can equip anti-tank guided missiles as well as rockets to aid in its anti-armor operations.

The most distinct feature of this aircraft is its coaxial rotor system, which eliminates the need for a tail rotor and allows for improved agility in flight. Also, the Alligator’s ability to fly at low altitudes improves its stealth and makes it harder for enemy forces to detect and target effectively.

In terms of its operational use, the Ka-52 Alligator has proven its worth in a few conflicts. Notably, it was deployed extensively by Russian forces in the Syrian Civil War, as well as currently in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. (Modern attack helicopters: from the 60s to the future.)

Since its debut in Syria, the Ka-52 has become a mainstay of Russia’s attack helicopter fleet, and it is one of its most widely used in that regard as well. However, it is not the only helicopter at Russia’s disposal. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Russia’s fleet of helicopters.

To identify the most widely flown helicopters in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these helicopters by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the most widely flown helicopters in the Russian military:

AS355 Twin Squirrel

11. AS355 Twin Squirrel

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods, air-to-ground, air-to-air missiles

With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.

10. Mil Mi-38

Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter

Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.

9. Ka-31 Helix

Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter

Airborne early warning naval helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 155 mph

155 mph Armament: Light machine guns

Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.

8. Mil Mi-2 Hoplite

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active aircraft. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.

7. Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Active aircraft: 36

36 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

Recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum, the Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.

6. Mil Mi-26 Halo

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 44

44 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: Light machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods

The Mi-26 Halo is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. It was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.

5. Mil Mi-28 Havoc

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 94

94 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods

The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.

4. Ka-27/28/29 Helix

Type: Multi-role helicopter

Multi-role helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Active aircraft: 108

108 Top speed: 143 mph

143 mph Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges

The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.

3. Ka-52 Alligator

Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 140

140 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

The Ka-52 Alligator is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. Introduced in 2010, these are state-of-the-art attack helicopters designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.

2. Mil Mi-24/35 Hind

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 325

325 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

The Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.

1. Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 792

792 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.

