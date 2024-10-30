This American Ally Has an Aircraft Fleet That Makes It the Envy of the World Ank Kumar / Wikimedia Commons

Nothing epitomizes the strength of the French Air and Space Force like the Rafale. This jet is the backbone of French military aviation. Developed by Dassault and introduced to service in 2001, the Rafale has made a name for itself as one of the most advanced fighters to come out of Europe.

With a top speed of nearly 1,400 mph, the Rafale can be outfitted for practically any role needed by the French military. It features a delta wing design as well as an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and an integrated electronic survival system named SPECTRA. All of these systems further enhance its stealth and survivability in hostile environments. (The fastest combat aircraft in the U.S. Navy is a next generation stealth fighter.)

The Rafale can be equipped with a wide array of weapons, including the Meteor long-range air-to-air missile, cruise missiles, and laser-guided bombs. It can even equip nuclear standoff missiles, as part of France’s nuclear deterrent strategy.

While the Rafale might be the most dominant fighter in the French fleet, there are a number of other formidable combat aircraft that fill out its ranks. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these combat aircraft.

To identify the most heavily armed combat aircraft in the French military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by their armament, and excluded those without. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the most heavily combat aircraft in the French military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the aircraft in France’s Air and Space Force is important, as it is the premier air power in Europe. Each aircraft has a distinct role that it plays within the fleet, whether it’s establishing air superiority, conducting precision strikes on long-range targets, or using advanced technology to gather intelligence. Knowing the specific aircraft France operates gives context to the country’s military strategies and capabilities, making a clearer picture of how France maintains its position as a leading military power in Europe.

10. H160M

Type: Medium-lift multi-role transport helicopter

Medium-lift multi-role transport helicopter Year introduced: 2020

2020 Active aircraft: 4

4 Aircraft on order: 51

51 Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns

The H160M has a similar design to the H160/M Guepard variant, but it is not designed as intensively for combat. Typically, these medium-lift helicopters play roles in troop transport, search-and-rescue, and medical evacuation. Its only armament is 7.62mm machine guns, which can provide light fire support should the need arise. The H160M can hit speeds just over 200 mph. Currently, France only operates 4 of these aircraft but 51 more are on order.

One thing that sets this helicopter apart from the rest is that it features an innovative rotor design called the “Blue Edge blade”, that reduces noise and improves fuel efficiency. Also, this rotor offers some degree of stealth in operations due to its reduced noise.

9. H160M Guepard

Type: Multi-mission military helicopter

Multi-mission military helicopter Year introduced: 2026

2026 Active aircraft: 0

0 Aircraft on order: 40

40 Top speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 7.62mm sniper rifles, 12.7mm HMP400 machine gun pods, anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

The H160M Guepard is a multi-mission military helicopter that is set to become a key asset for the French Armed Forces when it enters service in 2026. Developed by Airbus Helicopters, the Guepard is designed to perform a wide range of missions, including troop transport, reconnaissance, close air support, and anti-ship warfare. With a top speed of 202 mph, the H160M is one of the faster helicopters in the world. Its armament includes 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine gun pods, and air-to-surface missiles.

Despite no active aircraft yet, France has ordered 40 units as part of its continuing modernization efforts. These new helicopters are expected to replace many of the older helicopters like the SA330 Puma and the AS565 Panther.

8. SA330 Puma

Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter

Medium transport / assault helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Active aircraft: 21

21 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm cannon, various other munitions

Introduced in 1969, the SA330 Puma is a medium transport and assault helicopter. Originally developed by Sud Aviation (now Airbus Helicopters), the Puma was designed for troop transport, cargo missions, and combat support roles. This helicopter can hit a top speed of 170 mph, and it comes armed with 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, and various other munitions. Currently there are 21 active units in the French Armed Forces.

The success and wide acclaim of the SA330 led to the development of its successor the H125 Super Puma, which further improved on its design.

7. H725/EC725 (Caracal/Super Cougar)

Type: Medium transport helicopter

Medium transport helicopter Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 13

13 Aircraft on order: 9

9 Top speed: 201 mph

201 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 68mm rocket pods, 20mm GIAT automatic cannon pods

The H725/EC725 Caracal is known by several names, including Caracal, Super Cougar, and H225M. It is a medium transport helicopter that can be outfitted with 7.62mm machine guns, 68mm rocket pods, and 20mm GIAT automatic cannon pods. The Super Cougar was introduced to service in 2005 and normally serves in roles such as combat search-and-rescue, special operations, and tactical troop transport. Currently there are 13 of these helicopters in service, with 9 more on order. The Super Cougar has a top speed of just over 200 mph.

In terms of its history, the Super Cougar played an important role in Operation Serval, a French-led military intervention in Mali, where it was used for troop transport and medevac missions. It should also be noted that these helicopters can carry up to 29 fully equipped soldiers.

6. H215 Super Puma

Type: Medium- / Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Medium- / Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 171 mph

171 mph Armament: Exocet anti-ship missiles

Introduced in 2004, the H215 Super Puma is a medium- to heavy-lift transport helicopter. Manufactured by Airbus Helicopters, this helicopter sees use in the military as well as among civilians. The Super Puma can hit a top speed of 171 mph, and it has a range of roughly 500 miles. While it is not normally armed, it can equip Exocet anti-ship missiles.

5. NH90

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

The NH90, a medium-lift transport helicopter, has been in the service of the French Armed Forces since 2007. Designed by NHIndustries, this helicopter is used for a wide range of missions, including troop transport, search-and-rescue, and medical evacuation. With a top speed of 186 mph, the NH90 is ideal for rapid deployment in combat or humanitarian operations. The NH90 comes armed with 7.62mm machine guns, anti-ship missiles, and air-to-surface missiles.

One interesting fact about this helicopter is that the NH90 was the first helicopter to feature a fly-by-wire control system, which improves flight stability and reduces pilot workload. These helicopters are employed by over 20 different countries, making them one of the most widely used medium-lift helicopters in the world.

4. AS565 Panther

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 40

40 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Giat M621 20mm gun pods, 2.75″ rocket pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes

Currently, France operates 40 AS565 Panthers in its armed forces. Introduced in 1985 and built by Airbus Helicopters, the Panther is primarily used for maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, search-and-rescue missions, and troop transport. This helicopter can hit a top speed of 190 mph and comes equipped with Giat M621 20mm gun pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, and Mark 46 torpedoes. The Panther is specifically designed to operate from the decks of frigates and other naval vessels, allowing for more efficient naval patrols and defense operations.

3. Mirage 2000D

Type: Tactical bomber

Tactical bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 65

65 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,074 mph

1,074 mph Armament: 30mm CC630 gun pods, Magic missiles, MICA missiles, Apache missiles, SCALP EG missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

The Mirage 2000D is a tactical bomber that has been a cornerstone of the French Air and Space Force since its introduction in 1986. Developed by Dassault Aviation, the Mirage 2000D differs from other Mirage variants due to its specialization in precision bombing and ground attack missions. Also, with a top speed of 1,074 mph, it is slower than the other variants meant for air superiority missions. The Mirage 2000D comes equipped with an array of weapons, including 30mm CC630 gun pods, Magic missiles, MICA missiles, and SCALP EG missiles.

This jet was a key player in France’s Operation Chammal, supporting anti-ISIS efforts in Iraq and Syria with precision strikes. The Mirage 2000D was instrumental in targeting ISIS positions, including command centers, supply lines, and fortified strongholds.

2. Mirage 2000-5F

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 26

26 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

The Mirage 2000-5F is one of the mainstays of France’s combat aircraft. Currently there are 26 of these aircraft in service. These fighter jets were introduced in 1979, developed by Dassault Aviation. With a top speed of 1,453 mph (just under Mach 2), it is one of the fastest jets in France’s arsenal, making it ideal for both interception and strike roles.

These jets come armed with a 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon standard, along with Magic 2 missiles, laser-guided bombs, and even Exocet anti-ship missiles. The Mirage 2000-5F can also carry nuclear stand-off missiles which are a key component of France’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

The Mirage 2000-5F has been deployed in various international missions, including NATO operations in Kosovo and Libya.

1. Dassault Rafale

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 133

133 Aircraft on order: 129

129 Top speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

The Dassault Rafale is the main asset of the French Air and Space Force. This jet was introduced in 2001 and has found its way into a few other air forces across Europe. With a top speed of 1,383 mph (Mach 1.8), the Rafale is ideal for strike operations as well as air superiority missions. Its advanced armament includes a 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA and Meteor missiles, Exocet anti-ship missiles, laser-guided bombs, and nuclear stand-off missiles.

Currently there are 133 active aircraft, and there are another 129 on order, underscoring the importance of this aircraft to the French arsenal. The Rafale also plays a key role in France’s nuclear deterrence strategy as it is capable of launching nuclear stand-off missiles. Also, the advanced targeting system on these jets can engage up to 40 targets, which allows for greater situational awareness for the pilot.

The Rafale is capable of operating from both land-based airstrips and aircraft carriers, offering a lot of flexibility for the French Navy and Air Force in various scenarios.

