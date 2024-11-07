This State Is the Beating Heart of the US Military U.S. Navy / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

With nearly 2.6 million people on payroll, the Department of Defense is one of the largest employers in the world.

While DOD employees, including civilians and active-duty service members, are spread across the 50 states, a disproportionate share of defense workers are concentrated in a handful of Virginia communities.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Headquartered at the Pentagon, the Department of Defense employs nearly 2.6 million people and has an annual budget of more than $870 billion, making it the largest, and one of the best funded agencies in the federal government.

Thousands of DOD employees, including both civilians and active-duty service members, are stationed in each of the 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. But the number of troops stationed in Virginia — home state of the DOD’s nerve center — outnumbers those in nearly every other part of the country.

According to Defense Spending by State, a recent report from the DOD, approximately 247,200 national defense personnel were stationed in Virginia in fiscal 2023 — the second most among the 50 states. The largest share of department employees in the state — 49.3% — are active-duty troops. An additional 40.6% are civilian employees, 6.7% are reservists, and 3.4% are members of the National Guard. (Here is a look at the states with the most armed forces personnel.)

The largest DOD service branches in the state by total employment, including civilians and reservists, are the Navy and Marine Corps with a combined total of about 142,600 employees, followed by the Army with a total of 52,600 personnel. The Air Force and Space Force also collectively have about 23,600 in the state on payroll, and another 29,400 Virginians work in other areas of national defense.

Just as Virginia stands out as a critical state for the U.S. military, there are certain parts of the state where the DOD’s presence is especially concentrated. Due in part to major military installations in the state — including Naval Station Norfolk and the Pentagon itself — there are multiple counties and independent cities in Virginia that are each home to several thousand Defense Department employees. In one independent city in Virginia, the DOD has more personnel than in 41 entire states. In this single city, the DOD spent over $5.1 billion on payroll alone in fiscal 2023. (Here is a look at the newest American military bases.)

These are the 10 counties and county equivalents in Virginia with the most military and civilian Defense Department personnel. All data in this story was compiled by the DOD and is current as of fiscal 2023. Counties and independent cities for which personnel data was not disclosed were excluded from analysis.

Why it Matters

Kiyoshi Tanno / iStock via Getty Images

A significant share of the Pentagon’s budget goes to payroll for the 2.6 million American men and women who work for the national defense. In fiscal 2023 alone, the Department of Defense spent over $167.4 billion on employee salaries and wages. While this money is spread across the 50 states, it has an outsized impact in places that have emerged as hubs for U.S. military operations.

10. Accomack County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total Defense Department personnel: 7,735 (3.1% of DOD personnel statewide)

7,735 (3.1% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 6,359 (5.2% of active-duty personnel statewide)

6,359 (5.2% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 100 (1.2% of National Guard personnel statewide)

100 (1.2% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 1,173 (7.0% of reservist personnel statewide)

1,173 (7.0% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 103 (0.1% of civilian personnel statewide)

103 (0.1% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $1,087,689,949 (5.1% of DOD payroll statewide)

9. York County

SeanXu / iStock via Getty Images

Total Defense Department personnel: 10,894 (4.4% of DOD personnel statewide)

10,894 (4.4% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 8,249 (6.8% of active-duty personnel statewide)

8,249 (6.8% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 996 (11.8% of National Guard personnel statewide)

996 (11.8% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 920 (5.5% of reservist personnel statewide)

920 (5.5% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 729 (0.7% of civilian personnel statewide)

729 (0.7% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $752,371,944 (3.5% of DOD payroll statewide)

8. Newport News City

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Total Defense Department personnel: 11,116 (4.5% of DOD personnel statewide)

11,116 (4.5% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 6,249 (5.1% of active-duty personnel statewide)

6,249 (5.1% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 192 (2.3% of National Guard personnel statewide)

192 (2.3% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 1,063 (6.4% of reservist personnel statewide)

1,063 (6.4% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 3,612 (3.6% of civilian personnel statewide)

3,612 (3.6% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $848,425,131 (4.0% of DOD payroll statewide)

7. Prince George County

Total Defense Department personnel: 12,301 (5.0% of DOD personnel statewide)

12,301 (5.0% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 8,355 (6.9% of active-duty personnel statewide)

8,355 (6.9% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 0 (0% of National Guard personnel statewide)

0 (0% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 502 (3.0% of reservist personnel statewide)

502 (3.0% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 3,444 (3.4% of civilian personnel statewide)

3,444 (3.4% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: N/A

6. Prince William County

Edward Palm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total Defense Department personnel: 13,261 (5.4% of DOD personnel statewide)

13,261 (5.4% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 7,945 (6.5% of active-duty personnel statewide)

7,945 (6.5% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 151 (1.8% of National Guard personnel statewide)

151 (1.8% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 724 (4.3% of reservist personnel statewide)

724 (4.3% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 4,441 (4.4% of civilian personnel statewide)

4,441 (4.4% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $956,452,817 (4.5% of DOD payroll statewide)

5. Portsmouth City

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Total Defense Department personnel: 17,000 (6.9% of DOD personnel statewide)

17,000 (6.9% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 3,833 (3.1% of active-duty personnel statewide)

3,833 (3.1% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 159 (1.9% of National Guard personnel statewide)

159 (1.9% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 20 (0.1% of reservist personnel statewide)

20 (0.1% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 12,988 (12.9% of civilian personnel statewide)

12,988 (12.9% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $1,454,772,481 (6.8% of DOD payroll statewide)

4. Arlington County

Digital Vision. / Photodisc via Getty Images

Total Defense Department personnel: 19,378 (7.8% of DOD personnel statewide)

19,378 (7.8% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 2,628 (2.2% of active-duty personnel statewide)

2,628 (2.2% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 72 (0.9% of National Guard personnel statewide)

72 (0.9% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 118 (0.7% of reservist personnel statewide)

118 (0.7% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 16,560 (16.5% of civilian personnel statewide)

16,560 (16.5% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $2,423,463,821 (11.4% of DOD payroll statewide)

3. Fairfax County

Tex Jobe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Defense Department personnel: 21,709 (8.8% of DOD personnel statewide)

21,709 (8.8% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 5,849 (4.8% of active-duty personnel statewide)

5,849 (4.8% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 787 (9.3% of National Guard personnel statewide)

787 (9.3% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 2,898 (17.4% of reservist personnel statewide)

2,898 (17.4% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 12,175 (12.1% of civilian personnel statewide)

12,175 (12.1% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $2,363,208,127 (11.1% of DOD payroll statewide)

2. Virginia Beach City

Total Defense Department personnel: 29,492 (11.9% of DOD personnel statewide)

29,492 (11.9% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 20,078 (16.5% of active-duty personnel statewide)

20,078 (16.5% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 822 (9.8% of National Guard personnel statewide)

822 (9.8% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 4,696 (28.2% of reservist personnel statewide)

4,696 (28.2% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 3,896 (3.9% of civilian personnel statewide)

3,896 (3.9% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $2,155,030,974 (10.1% of DOD payroll statewide)

1. Norfolk City

Total Defense Department personnel: 65,035 (26.3% of DOD personnel statewide)

65,035 (26.3% of DOD personnel statewide) Active-duty personnel: 46,440 (38.1% of active-duty personnel statewide)

46,440 (38.1% of active-duty personnel statewide) National Guard personnel: 299 (3.6% of National Guard personnel statewide)

299 (3.6% of National Guard personnel statewide) Reservist personnel: 1,017 (6.1% of reservist personnel statewide)

1,017 (6.1% of reservist personnel statewide) Civilian DOD personnel: 17,279 (17.2% of civilian personnel statewide)

17,279 (17.2% of civilian personnel statewide) Total Defense Department payroll: $5,144,654,254 (24.1% of DOD payroll statewide)

Find a Qualified Financial Advisor (Sponsor) Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.