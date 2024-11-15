Putin's Newest Fighter Jet Could Rival Its American Counterpart Vladislav06112019 / Wikimedia Commons

Russia’s newest stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon, debuted at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition earlier this month. Overall, attendees and potential customers had mixed feelings with the showing.

Last week, the Su-57 prototype made an appearance at the airshow to much criticism on social media. Critics noted the design was not ‘stealthy’ with many noting protruding bolts from the frame and poorly fitted doors to the internal weapons bay. This comes, despite Russian authorities claiming it meets all the requirements to be classified as fifth generation. (You won’t believe how fast these military stealth planes fly.)

The Su-57, flown by chief test pilot Sergey Bogdan, was still capable of pulling off some exciting aerial acrobatics like the Cobra maneuver in its demonstration.

It should be noted that the Su-57 Felon is Russia’s latest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets designed to compete with American aircraft. Even further, the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition is meant to act as a medium to attract international buyers who might be interested in stealth aircraft that they are not capable of purchasing from the United States.

It is yet to be seen how the Felon will match up to the American-made F-35 Lightning II or F-22 Raptor in actual combat. However, in terms of the specs, the Su-57 is pushing two Saturn AL-41F1 afterburning turbofan engines, which allow it to hit top speeds of 1,616 mph, which compare to the Raptor (1,599 mph) and the Lightning II (1,199 mph). The weapons that this aircraft will be carrying have not fully been articulated. (Nearly 900 of these stealth fighters take to the skies worldwide.)

Separate from the Felon, the Russian Air Force operates a number of combat aircraft that are incredibly capable and proven. Other Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, along with Mil Moscow helicopters fill out the ranks, make for one of the most formidable air forces on the planet.

Following this airshow, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the fastest aircraft that Russia is pushing in its fleet. To identify the fastest combat aircraft in the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the fastest combat aircraft in Russia’s Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Vladislav06112019 / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the aircraft in Russia’s Air Force is important because they play a big part in the country’s defense and global influence. Each type of aircraft has a specific job, like controlling the skies, bombing long-range targets, or using advanced technology to disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft are in use gives context to Russian military strategies and military capabilities.

23. Mil Mi-2 Hoplite

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

The Mil Mi-2 Hoplite is one of the older helicopters currently in service of Russia’s military with only 4 active aircraft. These helicopters were introduced in 1965 and can equip a wide array of armament including 23mm automatic cannons (standard), rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, and air-to-air missiles.

22. Ka-226 Sergei (Hoodlum)

Нирваньчик / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Active aircraft: 36

36 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

Recognized by the NATO reporting name of Hoodlum, the Ka-226 Sergei was introduced in 2002 as a light utility helicopter. It has a fairly low top speed of 127 mph. The Ka-226 can be outfitted with various light machine guns and rocket pods. It also sees some civilian use.

21. Ka-27/28/29 Helix

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multi-role helicopter

Multi-role helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Active aircraft: 108

108 Top speed: 143 mph

143 mph Armament: Rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank missiles, aerial torpedos, depth charges

The Ka-27/28/29 Helix, introduced in 1982, is a multi-role helicopter series designed for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and combat support. With a top speed of 143 mph, the Helix series is known for its versatility in naval and military operations.

20. Ka-31 Helix

Kobel / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne early warning naval helicopter

Airborne early warning naval helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 155 mph

155 mph Armament: Light machine guns

Introduced in 1995, the Ka-31 Helix is an airborne early warning helicopter that provides long-range radar coverage for Russian naval forces. While its main role is reconnaissance, it can also be armed with light machine guns for self-defense. It can reach top speeds around 155 mph, and there are only 3 of these helicopters in active service.

19. Mi-8/17/171 Hip-H

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 792

792 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

The Mi-8 series is the most-produced helicopter in the world since its introduction in the 1960s. Its later iterations in the Mi-17 and Mi-171 build on the base design but obviously with upgraded avionics, coming about in the 1980s. These helicopters can equip Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, and 7.62mm machine guns.

18. AS355 Twin Squirrel

AS355 Twin Squirrel - RIAT 2011 (out cropped) by Tim Felce / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods, air-to-ground, air-to-air missiles

With a top speed of 173 mph, the AS355 is used in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, transport, and even light combat roles. The Twin Squirrel was introduced in 1979, and there are currently 2 of these helicopters in active service. Despite its small size, it can be armed with light machine guns, rocket pods, and air-to-ground or air-to-air missiles. It does see some use among civilians as well, without the armament of course.

17. Mil Mi-26 Halo

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 44

44 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: Light machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods

The Mi-26 Halo is typically a heavy-lift transport helicopter, but it can equip a wide range of armament for combat scenarios. It was introduced in 1983, and there are currently 44 in active service of the Russian military. This helicopter actually holds the world record for the heaviest helicopter lift, having transported a 56-ton piece of machinery.

16. Ka-52 Alligator

Type: Attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 140

140 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

The Ka-52 Alligator is one of the newest combat helicopters to come out of Russia. Introduced in 2010, these are state-of-the-art attack helicopters designed for close-air support and anti-tank operations. These come standard with a 30mm automatic cannon, and can be equipped with air-to-surface anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and cannon pods. The coaxial design for the main rotor is truly unique and actually eliminates the need for a tail rotor.

15. Mil Mi-38

Type: Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter

Medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: Light machine guns, rocket pods

The Mil Mi-38, introduced in 2019, is a medium-lift twin-engine transport helicopter designed for a variety of missions, including cargo transport, troop movement, and medical evacuation. It can equip some small armament, but it is typically used for non-combat roles.

14. Mil Mi-28 Havoc

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 94

94 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral missiles, gun pods, cannon pods

The Mil Mi-28 Havoc is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed for precision strikes on armored targets and close air support for ground troops. One interesting fact about this helicopter that sets it apart from most others is that it can perform advanced maneuvers, like loops and rolls, which are rare for attack helicopters. This coupled with its firepower gives the Havoc a serious edge in almost any engagement.

13. Mil Mi-24/35 Hind

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 325

325 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

The Mi-24 earned the nickname the “flying tank” as a result of its heavy armor and incredible firepower. These helicopters have a top speed around 208 mph and can equip 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm and 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, and conventional drop bombs. With 325 active aircraft, the Mi-24/35 is the backbone of Russia’s attack helicopter force.

12. Be-12 Mail

Type: Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft

Reconnaissance / maritime patrol aircraft Year introduced: 1961

1961 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, mines, conventional drop bombs

The Be-12 was originally designed as an amphibious aircraft, allowing it to land on both runways and bodies of water. It was introduced in 1961 as a reconnaissance and maritime patrol aircraft, primarily for anti-submarine warfare. With a top speed of 329 mph, the Be-12 is typically used for long-duration missions over the ocean, and it can equip a range of weapons reflecting this distinction.

11. An-72 Coaler

Type: Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft

Tactical medium-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 438 mph

438 mph Armament: 23mm gun pods, UB-23M rocket launcher system, conventional drop bombs

The An-72 Coaler has a very unique engine placement, compared to any other Russian aircraft. The engines are above the wings to create extra lift, allowing it to take off from shorter runways. It has earned the nickname of “Cheburashka” in Russia, for the resemblance of its engines to the ears of a popular Soviet cartoon character.

10. Tu-95 Bear

andDraw / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic reconnaissance / heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Active aircraft: 47

47 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, nuclear bombs

The Tu-95 Bear was introduced in 1956, and it would go on to influence the Tu-142 Bear. It was introduced in 1956 and is one of the longest serving aircraft in the Russian military with 47 currently in service.

These heavy bombers were originally designed during the Cold War, where the Bear was designed to deliver nuclear strikes, if needed. The Tu-95 was even famous for dropping the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated.

Over the decades, these aircraft have undergone multiple upgrades, particularly in avionics and missile systems, allowing the Tu-95 series to stay relevant in modern warfare despite its 1950s origin.

9. Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Close-air support / ground attack aircraft

Close-air support / ground attack aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: 30mm GSh- internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles

Recognized by the NATO reporting name “Frogfoot,” the Su-25 is a dedicated close-air support and ground attack aircraft. Although these jets have a relatively slow top speed of 590 mph, they can equip a wide array of armament including a 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-to-air missiles. There are currently 176 of these aircraft in active service.

8. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

The Tu-160 Blackjack is recognized as the largest and heaviest combat aircraft ever built. With a top speed of 1,243 mph, the Tu-160 Blackjack is one of the fastest strategic heavy bombers on the planet. Its heavy-duty payload reflects this. It was nicknamed the “White Swan” for its sleek, all-white appearance. These heavy bombers can launch cruise missiles, drop bombs, and even nuclear ordnance.

These strategic heavy bombers were originally designed during the Cold War, with four Samara NK-32 afterburning turbofan engines that each produce as much as 55,000 pounds of thrust with afterburners. The Blackjack also can carry over 99,000 pounds of ordnance in its internal bays.

7. Tu-22M Backfire

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Strategic maritime bomber

Strategic maritime bomber Year introduced: 1972

1972 Active aircraft: 58

58 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles

Introduced in 1972, the Tu-22M Backfire is a strategic maritime bomber designed for long-range strike missions against naval and land-based targets. There are currently 58 of these aircraft in active service.

With its powerful Kuznetsov NK-25 afterburning turbofan engines, the Tu-22M can reach speeds of over 1,200mph. It has a combat range of 1,600 miles and a service ceiling of 43,600 ft.

In recent years, the Tu-22M has seen operational use in the Syrian Civil War, where it delivered airstrikes against insurgent targets. Despite its age, the Tu-22M is still a valuable asset, with ongoing modernization programs aimed at extending its service life and improving its combat capabilities.

6. Su-34 Fullback

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Active aircraft: 134

134 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

Introduced in 2014, the Su-34 Fullback is one of the newest strike fighter aircraft to enter the Russian Air Force. There are 134 of these aircraft in service, and they can hit top speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.

5. Su-24 Fencer

Kharkhan_Oleg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 300

300 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The Su-24 Fencer was one of the first Soviet aircraft that came with an all-weather radar and terrain-following capabilities, allowing it to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy defenses. It was introduced in 1974 as a long-range strike aircraft, but it can perform a variety of other roles.

4. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 258

258 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The MiG-29/35 Fulcrum makes up the backbone of Russia’s fleet of fighter jets. Introduced in 1984, these jets can hit speeds up to 1,519 mph. They come equipped with a 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon standard, as well as Alamo and Adder missiles, rocket pods, and both conventional and guided bombs. The MiG-35 variant includes advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and can perform multi-role missions like ground strikes and interception.

3. Su-27 Flanker (Su-27/30/35)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 409

409 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles

Introduced in 1985, the Su-27 Flanker is an air-superiority fighter with a top speed over 1,550 mph. These come outfitted with a 30mm GSh internal cannon and a wide variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, and anti-radar missiles. These jets were originally designed to counter the American F-15 Eagle, which has led to a long-standing rivalry between these two aircraft.

2. Su-57 Felon

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 14

14 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

The Su-57 Felon is the newest iteration of Sukhoi fighter jets. These fifth-generation fighters feature advanced stealth technology and avionics. With a top speed of 1,616 mph, these jets are capable of supercruise, which allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners. There are only 14 of these aircraft in service now, but more are on the way.

In terms of the specs, the Felon is powered by two Saturn AL-41F1 afterburning turbofan engines that allow for a top speed of 1,616 mph (Mach 2). The aircraft features an internal weapons bay capable of carrying air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground precision-guided munitions, and anti-ship missiles, with a hefty payload capacity.

The Felon is meant to rival its American counterpart, the F-35 Lightning II. These aircraft measure up on a number of specs and features, but again there has been no overt competition or engagement between these two aircraft, so it is left to speculation at the moment.

1. MiG-31 Foxhound

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 128

128 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of the fastest fighter jets in the world. These jets can hit speeds up to Mach 2.8, or roughly 1,860 mph. Its incredible speed marks it primarily as an interceptor. These jets are designed to defend against enemy bombers or even cruise missiles at long range. The Foxhound can also reach altitudes that most other aircraft can’t, further extending its defensive capabilities.

In terms of its operational history, the Foxhound has been primarily deployed in Artic patrols and border defense missions. However, these jets were used in Syria where they provided air cover for Russian operations.

