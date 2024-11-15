These Are the Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy usnavy / Flickr

The United States is the preeminent naval power on Earth due to its constant innovation, fleet size, and global reach. The U.S. Navy is constantly churning out new ships and submarines to add to its ranks, each outfitted with the newest technology and defense systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the future ships that are on the horizon.

To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status.

Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

Why Are We Covering This?

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22

Keel Laid Dec ’22 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Beloit (LCS 29)

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Christened May ’22

Christened May ’22 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

Class: America-class

America-class Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Status: Launched Oct ’23

Launched Oct ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Launched Apr ’23

Launched Apr ’23 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

Class: Constellation-class

Constellation-class Unit type: Guided missile frigate

Guided missile frigate Status: Keel Laid Apr ’24

Keel Laid Apr ’24 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Class: Columbia-class

Columbia-class Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22

Keel Laid Jun ’22 Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Unit type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Unit type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Keel Laid Aug ’22

Keel Laid Aug ’22 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

Class: America-class

America-class Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23

Keel Laid Sep ’23 Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’23

Christened Jul ’23 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Iowa (SSN 797)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Delivered Jul ’24

Delivered Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Class: Gerald Ford-class

Gerald Ford-class Unit type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Status: Fitting Out

Fitting Out Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Keel Laid May ’23

Keel Laid May ’23 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

Class: Zumwalt-class

Zumwalt-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Christened Apr ’19

Christened Apr ’19 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Launched Feb ’24

Launched Feb ’24 Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Nantucket (LCS 27)

Class: Freedom-class

Freedom-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Delivered Aug ’24

Delivered Aug ’24 Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Christened Jul ’24

Christened Jul ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Status: Launched Aug ’24

Launched Aug ’24 Construction site: Mobile, AL

USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31)

Class: San Antonio-class

San Antonio-class Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)

Class: ESB-class

ESB-class Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

Class: Virginia-class

Virginia-class Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Unit type: Guided missile destroyer

Guided missile destroyer Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24

Keel Laid Aug ’24 Construction site: Bath, ME

