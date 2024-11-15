Military

These Are the Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy

The United States is the preeminent naval power on Earth due to its constant innovation, fleet size, and global reach. The U.S. Navy is constantly churning out new ships and submarines to add to its ranks, each outfitted with the newest technology and defense systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the future ships that are on the horizon.

To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status.

Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:

Why Are We Covering This?

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Arizona (SSN 803)

United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Arkansas (SSN 800)

USS Arkansas (SSN-800) Under Construction by Huntington Ingalls Industries / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Beloit (LCS 29)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Christened May ’22
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Bougainville (LHA 8)

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Class: America-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Status: Launched Oct ’23
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

Petty Officer 1st Class Theron G / U.S. Navy / Public Domain
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Launched Apr ’23
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Constellation (FFG 62)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Constellation-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile frigate
  • Status: Keel Laid Apr ’24
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Columbia-class
  • Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22
  • Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)

CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER by TMKNIGHT
CVN-81 USS DORIS MILLER (BY-SA 4.0) by TMKNIGHT
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Unit type: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Enterprise (CVN 80)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Unit type: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Keel Laid Aug ’22
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Fallujah (LHA 9)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Class: America-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)

Aegis+Combat+System | 330-CFD-DN-SD-04-09221
national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

A Marine holds a poster of the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
A Marine holds a poster of the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Christened Jul ’23
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: ESB-class
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Idaho (SSN 799)

USS+Virginia+SSN-774 | USS Virginia submarine cruises through the Mediterranean.
usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Iowa (SSN 797)

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Groton, CT

USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

USS+Devastator+MCM-6 | SS Sterett participates in IMCMEX.
usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

Bulgaria+navy | USS Carney and Bulgarian Navy conducts an exercise in the Black Sea.
usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Delivered Jul ’24
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)

russian+navy+Destroyers | Two Russian Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft fly over USS Donald Cook.
usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

A crane moves the lower stern ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A crane moves the lower stern ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Gerald Ford-class
  • Unit type: Aircraft carrier
  • Status: Fitting Out
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Keel Laid May ’23
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)

120416-N-AL577-001 by Naval Surface Warriors
120416-N-AL577-001 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Class: Zumwalt-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Christened Apr ’19
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Launched Feb ’24
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Nantucket (LCS 27)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Freedom-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Delivered Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Marinette, WI

USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Christened Jul ’24
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Pierre (LCS 38)

USS+Kansas+City+LCS-22 | s13 USS Kansas City, from dead ahead, US Navy Litorial Combat Ship LCS 22, Independence class DSC_0027
wbaiv / Flickr
  • Class: Independence-class
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Status: Launched Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Mobile, AL

USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31)

huntingtoningalls.com
  • Class: San Antonio-class
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)

Ghana+navy | USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea.
USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) conducts a tracking exercise with Italian and Ghana navy ships in the Gulf of Guinea. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Class: ESB-class
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: San Diego, CA

USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Utah (SSN 801)

USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival by Ben P L
USS Utah (SSN 801) at Freedom Festival (BY-SA 2.0) by Ben P L
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Pascagoula, MS

USS Wahoo (SSN 806)

usnavy / Flickr
  • Class: Virginia-class
  • Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Status: Under Construction
  • Construction site: Newport News, VA

USS William Charette (DDG 130)

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
  • Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24
  • Construction site: Bath, ME

