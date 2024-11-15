These Are the Future Ships and Submarines of the US Navy

The United States is the preeminent naval power on Earth due to its constant innovation, fleet size, and global reach. The U.S. Navy is constantly churning out new ships and submarines to add to its ranks, each outfitted with the newest technology and defense systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the future ships that are on the horizon.
To determine the future warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Upcoming U.S. Navy Commissionings, a military data site. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have at least had their keel laid and ordered these alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessel, unit type, and current status.
Here is a look at the ships and submarines that will be entering the U.S. Navy in the coming years:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
USS Arizona (SSN 803)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Keel Laid Dec ’22
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Arkansas (SSN 800)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Beloit (LCS 29)
- Class: Freedom-class
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Status: Christened May ’22
- Construction site: Marinette, WI
USS Bougainville (LHA 8)
- Class: America-class
- Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
- Status: Launched Oct ’23
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Cleveland (LCS 31)
- Class: Freedom-class
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Status: Launched Apr ’23
- Construction site: Marinette, WI
USS Constellation (FFG 62)
- Class: Constellation-class
- Unit type: Guided missile frigate
- Status: Keel Laid Apr ’24
- Construction site: Marinette, WI
USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826)
- Class: Columbia-class
- Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
- Status: Keel Laid Jun ’22
- Construction site: Groton, CT
USS Doris Miller (CVN 81)
- Class: Gerald Ford-class
- Unit type: Aircraft carrier
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Enterprise (CVN 80)
- Class: Gerald Ford-class
- Unit type: Aircraft carrier
- Status: Keel Laid Aug ’22
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Fallujah (LHA 9)
- Class: America-class
- Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
- Status: Keel Laid Sep ’23
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS George M. Neal (DDG 131)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Harrisburg (LPD 30)
- Class: San Antonio-class
- Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Christened Jul ’23
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8)
- Class: ESB-class
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: San Diego, CA
USS Idaho (SSN 799)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Groton, CT
USS Iowa (SSN 797)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Groton, CT
USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS John Basilone (DDG 122)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Delivered Jul ’24
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
- Class: Gerald Ford-class
- Unit type: Aircraft carrier
- Status: Fitting Out
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Keel Laid May ’23
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002)
- Class: Zumwalt-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Christened Apr ’19
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Launched Feb ’24
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Nantucket (LCS 27)
- Class: Freedom-class
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Status: Delivered Aug ’24
- Construction site: Marinette, WI
USS Oklahoma (SSN 802)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Christened Jul ’24
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS Pierre (LCS 38)
- Class: Independence-class
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Status: Launched Aug ’24
- Construction site: Mobile, AL
USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31)
- Class: San Antonio-class
- Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Bath, ME
USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7)
- Class: ESB-class
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: San Diego, CA
USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Utah (SSN 801)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Pascagoula, MS
USS Wahoo (SSN 806)
- Class: Virginia-class
- Unit type: Nuclear attack submarine
- Status: Under Construction
- Construction site: Newport News, VA
USS William Charette (DDG 130)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Status: Keel Laid Aug ’24
- Construction site: Bath, ME
