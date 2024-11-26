Which State Has the Most Medal of Honor Recipients? See Where Your State Ranks secdef / Flickr

The Medal of Honor is regarded as the highest achievement possible within the Armed Forces of the United States. Service members across all branches of the U.S. military have earned this prestigious honor and occupy an elite group that have distinguished themselves by acts of valor that go above and beyond the call of duty. (This fearless marine earned the Medal of Honor twice but hated war.)

These service members come from all over the United States, from the East Coast to Hawaii and everywhere in between. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how many of these recipients come from each individual state within the Union.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients. We ranked states based on total Medal of Honor recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the conflict with the most recipients, service branch with most recipients, and the most recent recipient from each state.

The most recent presentations for the Medal of Honor were given to Civil War soldiers, Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson. Like some of these awards, both were awarded posthumously. These men served in the Civil War, and each distinguished themselves by acts of gallantry and intrepidity while serving in the Ohio Volunteer Infantry, specifically Andrews’ Raiders. The CMOHS noted that the actions of these men “were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service,” a sentiment that is pervasive among all service members that receive this prestigious honor.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients:

Why Are We Covering This?

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

50. Alaska

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 0

0 Conflict with the most recipients from state: N/A

N/A Service branch with the most recipients from state: N/A

N/A Most recent recipient and award presentation date: N/A

49. Nevada

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 2

2 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (1 recipient)

Indian Campaigns (1 recipient) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (1 recipient)

U.S. Army (1 recipient) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Bruce Avery Van Voorhis – August 1, 1946

48. South Dakota

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3

3 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)

World War II (2 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (2 recipients)

U.S. Army (2 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Michael John Fitzmaurice – October 15, 1973

47. Wyoming

3 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)

World War II (2 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (3 recipients)

U.S. Army (3 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Joe Hayashi – June 21, 2000

46. Utah

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 5

5 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)

World War II (4 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Navy (3 recipients)

U.S. Navy (3 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: George Taro “Joe” Sakato – June 21, 2000

45. Montana

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9

9 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (5 recipients)

World War II (5 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)

U.S. Army (7 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Travis W. Atkins – March 27, 2019

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9

9 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (3 recipients)

World War II (3 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (8 recipients)

U.S. Army (8 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Leroy Arthur Petry – July 12, 2011

43. Idaho

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 10

10 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Korean War (4 recipients)

Korean War (4 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (6 recipients)

U.S. Army (6 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Frank Stanley Reasoner – January 31, 1967

42. Arkansas

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 11

11 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

World War II (7 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)

U.S. Army (7 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Johnny Lee Canley – October 17, 2018

41. Delaware

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13

13 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (9 recipients)

Civil War (9 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

U.S. Army (11 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: James Phillip Connor – May 7, 1945

40. Oregon

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13

13 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (4 recipients)

Vietnam War (4 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)

U.S. Army (10 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Larry Gilbert Dahl – August 8, 1974

39. Arizona

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17

17 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (6 recipients)

Vietnam War (6 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (9 recipients)

U.S. Army (9 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Manuel V Mendoza – March 18, 2014

38. North Dakota

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17

17 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients)

Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

U.S. Army (14 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Woodrow Wilson Keeble – March 3, 2008

37. Mississippi

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 18

18 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)

World War II (6 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (12 recipients)

U.S. Army (12 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Ed W. Freeman – July 16, 2001

36. Hawaii

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 20

20 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (14 recipients)

World War II (14 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (20 recipients)

U.S. Army (20 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Dennis M. Fujii; Edward N. Kaneshiro – July 5, 2022

35. Nebraska

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 20

20 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)

World War II (4 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)

U.S. Army (10 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Donald K Schwab – March 18, 2014

34. North Carolina

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 20

20 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

World War II (7 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

U.S. Army (14 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Melvin Morris – March 18, 2014

33. Alabama

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21

21 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (8 recipients)

World War II (8 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)

U.S. Army (13 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: George Watson – January 13, 1997

32. Georgia

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 22

22 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

Vietnam War (9 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

U.S. Army (11 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: William D. Swenson – October 16, 2013

31. Colorado

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23

23 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (10 recipients)

World War II (10 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

U.S. Army (14 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Jon Edward Swanson – May 1, 2002

30. Florida

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23

23 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

Vietnam War (9 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

U.S. Army (11 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Alwyn Crendall Cashe – December 16, 2021

29. Oklahoma

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23

23 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)

World War II (13 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)

U.S. Army (17 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Dwight W. Birdwell – July 5, 2022

28. Louisiana

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 24

24 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)

World War II (6 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)

U.S. Army (13 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Paris D. Davis – March 3, 2023

27. Kansas

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 28

28 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (9 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (9 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (23 recipients)

U.S. Army (23 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Riley Leroy Pitts – December 10, 1968

26. Rhode Island

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31

31 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (22 recipients)

Civil War (22 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (22 recipients)

U.S. Army (22 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: David Bernard Champagne – July 23, 1953

25. South Carolina

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31

31 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War I (8 recipients)

World War I (8 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (19 recipients)

U.S. Army (19 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Christopher Andrew Celiz – December 16, 2021

24. Tennessee

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 33

33 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

World War II (7 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (27 recipients)

U.S. Army (27 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Larry L. Taylor – September 5, 2023

23. Washington

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 34

34 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)

World War II (13 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)

U.S. Army (17 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Ronald J. Shurer II – October 1, 2018

22. New Hampshire

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 36

36 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)

Civil War (30 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (25 recipients)

U.S. Army (25 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Richard Hetherington O’Kane – March 27, 1946

21. Kentucky

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 44

44 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (14 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (14 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (35 recipients)

U.S. Army (35 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Garlin Murl Conner – June 26, 2018

20. West Virginia

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 45

45 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (26 recipients)

Civil War (26 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (39 recipients)

U.S. Army (39 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Robert Willard Hartsock – August 6, 1970

19. Minnesota

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 46

46 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (16 recipients)

Civil War (16 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (33 recipients)

U.S. Army (33 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Leo Keith Thorsness – October 15, 1973

18. Vermont

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 47

47 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (43 recipients)

Civil War (43 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (43 recipients)

U.S. Army (43 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage – January 10, 1945

17. Wisconsin

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 49

49 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (17 recipients)

Civil War (17 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)

U.S. Army (38 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Benjamin Louis Salomon – May 1, 2002

16. Virginia

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 50

50 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (10 recipients)

Civil War (10 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (24 recipients)

U.S. Army (24 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace – July 8, 2002

15. Iowa

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 54

54 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)

Civil War (30 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (45 recipients)

U.S. Army (45 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Salvatore Augustine Giunta – November 16, 2010

14. Connecticut

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 56

56 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (36 recipients)

Civil War (36 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)

U.S. Army (38 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: John A. Chapman – August 22, 2018

13. Maine

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 66

66 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (48 recipients)

Civil War (48 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (40 recipients)

U.S. Army (40 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Gary Ivan Gordon – May 23, 1994

12. Indiana

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 74

74 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (45 recipients)

Civil War (45 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (61 recipients)

U.S. Army (61 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Frank Harry Ono – September 21, 2000

11. Texas

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 77

77 Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (32 recipients)

World War II (32 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (50 recipients)

U.S. Army (50 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Matthew O. Williams – October 30, 2019

10. Missouri

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78

78 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (26 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (26 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (63 recipients)

U.S. Army (63 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Willy F. James Jr. – January 13, 1997

9. Maryland

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 83

83 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (41 recipients)

Civil War (41 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (49 recipients)

U.S. Army (49 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Florent A. Groberg – November 12, 2015

8. New Jersey

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 94

94 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (35 recipients)

Civil War (35 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (60 recipients)

U.S. Army (60 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Henry Svehla – May 2, 2011

7. Michigan

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 109

109 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (62 recipients)

Civil War (62 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (94 recipients)

U.S. Army (94 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: James C. McCloughan – July 31, 2017

6. California

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 138

138 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (29 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (29 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (89 recipients)

U.S. Army (89 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara – March 18, 2014

5. Illinois

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 207

207 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (112 recipients)

Civil War (112 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (159 recipients)

U.S. Army (159 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: John J. Duffy – July 5, 2022

4. Ohio

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 258

258 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (155 recipients)

Civil War (155 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (220 recipients)

U.S. Army (220 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: George D. Wilson – July 3, 2024

3. Massachusetts

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 265

265 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (132 recipients)

Civil War (132 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (140 recipients)

U.S. Army (140 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Britt Kelly Slabinski – May 24, 2018

2. Pennsylvania

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 379

379 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (212 recipients)

Civil War (212 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (272 recipients)

U.S. Army (272 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Ross A. McGinnis – June 2, 2008

1. New York

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 675

675 Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (383 recipients)

Civil War (383 recipients) Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (409 recipients)

U.S. Army (409 recipients) Most recent recipient and award presentation date: Ralph Puckett, Jr. – May 21, 2021

