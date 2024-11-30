Military

Is Iran’s Military A Real Threat To America’s Superpower Status?

US and Iran flags on broken concrete
David Beren
Published:

24/7 Insights

  • A war between the United States and Iran is a genuine possibility. 
  • Concerns over Iran propping up terrorist groups are a major United States complaint. 
  • The US has sworn to stop Iran from achieving nuclear weapon capabilities. 
When it comes to global conflicts most likely to take place, there is no doubt that a showdown between Iran and the United States is always top of mind. With the two nations having no official diplomatic relations since 1980, “discussions” between the two nations are mostly just saber rattling. 

Calling the United States an “oppressive power,” the leadership of Iran frequently hits on the United States’ support for Israel. With Iran propping up terrorist groups that regularly launch rockets into Israel, the likelihood of Israel and Iran finding common ground is near zero. If a regional war broke out between Israel and Iran, the US has committed to defending its strongest Middle Eastern ally. 

Ultimately, if a showdown between the United States and Iran did happen, the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of the United States. With a stronger and better-trained air force, the United States could break down most of Iran’s offensive capabilities before it ever put boots on the ground. Using data from GlobalFirepower.com, we can get a full overview of just how much the US could overwhelm the Iranian military. 

29. Global Firepower Power Index

us vs iran flag The spectre of a direct US-Iranian military conflict
  • Iran: 0.2269 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 13 spots (in favor of the U.S.) 

28. Special Mission Aircraft

Iran Shahed-136 | Iranian military unmanned aerial vehicle at sunset. Combat drone
  • Iran: 10 (ranked #27 in the world)
  • United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 685 (in favor of the U.S.) 

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

F-35+Lightning+II | Lockheed Martin F-35 &#039;Lightning II&#039; Heritage Flight Team
  • Iran: 23 (ranked #31 in the world)
  • United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 873 (in favor of the U.S.) 

26. Aerial Tankers

  • Iran: 7 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 606 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 599 (in favor of the U.S.) 

25. Transport Aircraft

Head on C-130 Hercules during EAA Oshkosh airshow
  • Iran: 86 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 871 (in favor of the U.S.)

24. Towed Artillery

Iran artillery | Rusty cannon gun remained from the war between Iran and Iraq
  • Iran: 2,050 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 220,000 (in favor of Iran) 

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

  • Iran: 580 (ranked #13 in the world)
  • United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 1,015 (in favor of the U.S.) 

22. Helicopter Carriers

US+navy+Helicopter+carrier | An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley.
  • Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 9 (in favor of the U.S.) 

21. Corvettes 

  • Iran: 3 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 20 (in favor of the U.S.) 

20. Frigates

Warship,Naval Forces at Iran.Military control of the sea. Protection of state borders from water at Iran:Use for website banner background,backdrop
  • Iran: 7 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 7 (in favor of Iran)

19. Patrol Vessels

  • Iran: 21 (ranked #40 in the world)
  • United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)
  • Difference: 16 (in favor of Iran) 

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors 

  • Iran: 775 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 694 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 81 (in favor of Iran) 

17. Armored Vehicles

Desert tan US Military armored High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) often used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq parked in a gravel lot with a blue sky and green grass in the background.
  • Iran: 65,765 (ranked #9 in the world)
  • United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 294,304 (in favor of the U.S.) 

16. Fighter Aircraft

  • Iran: 186 (ranked #16 in the world)
  • United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 5,608 (in favor of the U.S.) 

15. Attack Helicopters

United+Arab+Emirates+apache+helicopter | Best Army Photos 2
  • Iran: 13 (ranked #34 in the world)
  • United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 987 (in favor of the U.S.) 

14. Destroyers

US Destroyer | USS Stockdale (DDG-106) US Navy Destroyer
  • Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 75 (in favor of the U.S.) 

13. Submarines

nuclear Submarine us navy | submarine slipping out to sea under fog San Francisco Bay
  • Iran: 19 (ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)
  • Difference: 45 (in favor of the U.S.) 

12. Aircraft Carriers

George H. W. Bush CVN-77 | Atlantic Ocean, March 20, 2012 - An MV-22 Osprey takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during test operations.
  • Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 11 (in favor of the U.S.) 

11. Fleet Strength

  • Iran: 101 (ranked #37 in the world)
  • United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)
  • Difference: 371 (in favor of the U.S.) 

10. Tank Strength

Iran+tanks | Iranian M60A1 â Kubinka Tank Museum
  • Iran: 1,996 (ranked #12 in the world)
  • United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 2,661 (in favor of the U.S.) 

9. Helicopters

  • Iran: 129 (ranked #32 in the world)
  • United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 5,608 (in favor of the U.S.) 

8. Total Aircraft

Iran+Sukhoi | Soviet Interceptor Sukhoi Su-15. 1967. Советский перехватчик Сухого Су-15.
  • Iran: 551 (ranked #22 in the world) 
  • United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: 12,658 (in favor of the U.S.) 

7. Defense Budget

US Dollar and Iran Rial currency banknotes. USA vs IRAN
  • Iran: $9,954,451,000 (ranked #33 in the world)
  • United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)
  • Difference: $821,826,549,000 (in favor of the U.S.) 

6. Paramilitary Forces

Flag of Iran on military uniform (collage).
  • Iran: 220,000 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)
  • Difference: 220,000 (in favor of Iran) 

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

  • Iran: 1,401,454 (ranked 16 in the world)
  • United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)
  • Difference: 3,014,193 (in favor of the U.S.) 

4. Fit-For-Service

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
  • Iran: 41,167,710(ranked #7 in the world)
  • United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #14 in the world)
  • Difference: 82,810,058 (in favor of the U.S.) 

3. Available Manpower

  • Iran: 49,050,998 (ranked #15 in the world)
  • United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 123,977,768 (in favor of the U.S.) 

2. Reserve Military Personnel

Iran Soldier, Soldier with flag Iran, Iran flag on a military uniform, Iran army, Camouflage clothing
  • Iran: 350,000 ((ranked #20 in the world)
  • United States: 799,500 (ranked #10 in the world)
  • Difference: 449,500 (in favor of the U.S.) 

1. Active Military Personnel

Flag of Iran on soldiers arm (collage).
  • Iran: 610,000 (ranked #8 in the world)
  • United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)
  • Difference: 718,000 (in favor of the U.S.)

