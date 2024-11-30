Is Iran’s Military A Real Threat To America’s Superpower Status? mcgorie / Shutterstock.com

A war between the United States and Iran is a genuine possibility.

Concerns over Iran propping up terrorist groups are a major United States complaint.

The US has sworn to stop Iran from achieving nuclear weapon capabilities.

When it comes to global conflicts most likely to take place, there is no doubt that a showdown between Iran and the United States is always top of mind. With the two nations having no official diplomatic relations since 1980, “discussions” between the two nations are mostly just saber rattling.

Calling the United States an “oppressive power,” the leadership of Iran frequently hits on the United States’ support for Israel. With Iran propping up terrorist groups that regularly launch rockets into Israel, the likelihood of Israel and Iran finding common ground is near zero. If a regional war broke out between Israel and Iran, the US has committed to defending its strongest Middle Eastern ally.

Ultimately, if a showdown between the United States and Iran did happen, the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of the United States. With a stronger and better-trained air force, the United States could break down most of Iran’s offensive capabilities before it ever put boots on the ground. Using data from GlobalFirepower.com, we can get a full overview of just how much the US could overwhelm the Iranian military.

29. Global Firepower Power Index

Svet foto / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 0.2269 (ranked #14 in the world)

United States: 0.0699 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 13 spots (in favor of the U.S.)

28. Special Mission Aircraft

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Iran: 10 (ranked #27 in the world)

United States: 695 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 685 (in favor of the U.S.)

27. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Iran: 23 (ranked #31 in the world)

United States: 896 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 873 (in favor of the U.S.)

26. Aerial Tankers

barteq24 / Flickr

Iran: 7 (ranked #7 in the world)

United States: 606 (ranked #14 in the world)

Difference: 599 (in favor of the U.S.)

25. Transport Aircraft

JohnGPhotos / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 86 (ranked #7 in the world)

United States: 957 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 871 (in favor of the U.S.)

24. Towed Artillery

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Iran: 2,050 (ranked #7 in the world)

United States: 1,267 (ranked #14 in the world)

Difference: 220,000 (in favor of Iran)

23. Self-Propelled Artillery

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Iran: 580 (ranked #13 in the world)

United States: 1,595 (ranked #5 in the world)

Difference: 1,015 (in favor of the U.S.)

22. Helicopter Carriers

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands aboard USS Bulkeley. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)

United States: 9 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 9 (in favor of the U.S.)

21. Corvettes

HHakim / E+ via Getty Images

Iran: 3 (ranked #14 in the world)

United States: 23 (ranked #4 in the world)

Difference: 20 (in favor of the U.S.)

20. Frigates

somkanae sawatdinak / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 7 (ranked #10 in the world)

United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)

Difference: 7 (in favor of Iran)

19. Patrol Vessels

usnavy / Flickr

Iran: 21 (ranked #40 in the world)

United States: 5 (ranked #56 in the world)

Difference: 16 (in favor of Iran)

18. Mobile Rocket Projectors

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images

Iran: 775 (ranked #10 in the world)

United States: 694 (ranked #145 in the world)

Difference: 81 (in favor of Iran)

17. Armored Vehicles

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 65,765 (ranked #9 in the world)

United States: 360,069 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 294,304 (in favor of the U.S.)

16. Fighter Aircraft

FineArtCraig / Getty Images

Iran: 186 (ranked #16 in the world)

United States: 1,854 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 5,608 (in favor of the U.S.)

15. Attack Helicopters

expertinfantry / Flickr

Iran: 13 (ranked #34 in the world)

United States: 1,000 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 987 (in favor of the U.S.)

14. Destroyers

rcp / iStock via Getty Images

Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)

United States: 75 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 75 (in favor of the U.S.)

13. Submarines

NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

Iran: 19 (ranked #7 in the world)

United States: 64 (ranked #2 in the world)

Difference: 45 (in favor of the U.S.)

12. Aircraft Carriers

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Iran: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)

United States: 11 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 11 (in favor of the U.S.)

11. Fleet Strength

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Iran: 101 (ranked #37 in the world)

United States: 472 (ranked #4 in the world)

Difference: 371 (in favor of the U.S.)

10. Tank Strength

ajw1970 / Flickr

Iran: 1,996 (ranked #12 in the world)

United States: 4,657 (ranked #5 in the world)

Difference: 2,661 (in favor of the U.S.)

9. Helicopters

clemensv / Flickr

Iran: 129 (ranked #32 in the world)

United States: 5,737 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 5,608 (in favor of the U.S.)

8. Total Aircraft

peer_gynt / Flickr

Iran: 551 (ranked #22 in the world)

United States: 13,209 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: 12,658 (in favor of the U.S.)

7. Defense Budget

Mc_Cloud / Shutterstock.com

Iran: $9,954,451,000 (ranked #33 in the world)

United States: $831,781,000,000 (ranked #1 in the world)

Difference: $821,826,549,000 (in favor of the U.S.)

6. Paramilitary Forces

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 220,000 (ranked #10 in the world)

United States: 0 (ranked #145 in the world)

Difference: 220,000 (in favor of Iran)

5. Reaching Military Age Annually

Maja Hitij / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Iran: 1,401,454 (ranked 16 in the world)

United States: 4,415,647 (ranked #5 in the world)

Difference: 3,014,193 (in favor of the U.S.)

4. Fit-For-Service

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 41,167,710(ranked #7 in the world)

United States: 123,977,768 (ranked #14 in the world)

Difference: 82,810,058 (in favor of the U.S.)

3. Available Manpower

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Iran: 49,050,998 (ranked #15 in the world)

United States: 149,452,652 (ranked #3 in the world)

Difference: 123,977,768 (in favor of the U.S.)

2. Reserve Military Personnel

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 350,000 ((ranked #20 in the world)

United States: 799,500 (ranked #10 in the world)

Difference: 449,500 (in favor of the U.S.)

1. Active Military Personnel

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Iran: 610,000 (ranked #8 in the world)

United States: 1,328,000 (ranked #3 in the world)

Difference: 718,000 (in favor of the U.S.)

