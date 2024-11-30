Military

With 3,884 in Service, This Is the World’s Most Flown Military Aircraft

UH-60+Black+Hawk | Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080)
Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

The world’s most widely flown aircraft has 3,884 units in service today, with nearly 1,000 on order for the future. The most widely used military aircraft around the world include combat helicopters, fighter jets, training aircraft, and tankers. However, combat aircraft and helicopters dominate the fleets. Each country varies in the type of aircraft it focuses its resources on, which can give insight into a nation’s military goals. (Also see, the world’s future military aircraft.)

To identify the 25 military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

Here is a look at the most widely flown military aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding the most widely used military aircraft in the world is important because it provides insight into military operations. This also offers a deeper understanding of history, geopolitics, and military alliances.

25. NH90 Caiman

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 433
  • Aircraft on order: 93
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands

24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan

Chengdu J-7 II 71166 PLAF China by SDASM Archives/Rene Francillon Collection
Chengdu J-7 II 71166 PLAF China (Public domain) by SDASM Archives/Rene Francillon Collection
  • Active aircraft: 452
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: China

23. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 468
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia

22. Bell 206 JetRanger

S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 by Shadman Samee
S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Shadman Samee
  • Active aircraft: 475
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy

21. F-5 Tiger II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 558
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland

20. Eurocopter H145

Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M by Tim Rademacher
Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Tim Rademacher
  • Active aircraft: 560
  • Aircraft on order: 63
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States

19. T-38 Talon

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 575
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Turkey, United States

18. Aero L-39 Albatros

Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR by Eric Friedebach
Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Active aircraft: 580
  • Aircraft on order: 32
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia

17. MD500 Defender

Finnish Army MD500 by James Cromwell
Finnish Army MD500 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by James Cromwell
  • Active aircraft: 584
  • Aircraft on order: 86
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea

16. AH-1 Cobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active aircraft: 594
  • Aircraft on order: 61
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan

15. Mil Mi-17 Hip

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Active aircraft: 764
  • Aircraft on order: 17
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela

14. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 816
  • Aircraft on order: 37
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine

13. C-130 Hercules

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Active aircraft: 842
  • Aircraft on order: 98
  • Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport
  • Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel

12. F-35 Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 869
  • Aircraft on order: 2,703
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States

11. Mikoyan MiG-29

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 898
  • Aircraft on order: 72
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt

10. CH-47 Chinook

150730-A-VO006-435 by US Dept of Defense
150730-A-VO006-435 (PDM 1.0) by US Dept of Defense
  • Active aircraft: 938
  • Aircraft on order: 234
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States

9. Bell UH-1 Iroquois

cak757 / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 992
  • Aircraft on order: 31
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea

8. T-6 Texan

T-6 Texan II by Photographer 192
T-6 Texan II (CC BY 2.0) by Photographer 192
  • Active aircraft: 1,001
  • Aircraft on order: 58
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq

7. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 1,005
  • Aircraft on order: 60
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia

6. F-15 Eagle

F-15+Eagle | F-15 Strike Eagle Silhouette
Chi Hang Ong / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 1,044
  • Aircraft on order: 162
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States

5. F/A-18 Hornet

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Active aircraft: 1,108
  • Aircraft on order: 116
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States

4. AH-64 Apache

Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... by ResoluteSupportMedia
Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... (CC BY 2.0) by ResoluteSupportMedia
  • Active aircraft: 1,249
  • Aircraft on order: 327
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Greece, India, United States

3. Mil Mi-8 Hip

Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Active aircraft: 2,039
  • Aircraft on order: 17
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon

NATO Exercises Take Place In Poland
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 2,767
  • Aircraft on order: 255
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt

1. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 3,884
  • Aircraft on order: 921
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Military, Air Force, aircraft, combat aircraft, F-16, f-16 fighting falcon, F-35, F-35 Lightning II, military, military aircraft

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Are Submarines Still Relevant For War?

Does China or Russia Have the Edge in Attack Helicopter Strength?