U.S. Military Spending Has Increased Tenfold Over the Last 50 Years bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

In 1973, the United States spent $81.47 billion on its military. In 2022, this amount had increased to $876.94 billion — over 10 times the amount from 50 years ago. However, when we correct for inflation, $81.47 billion in 1973 would have been worth $533.9 billion in 2022 (actually 1.6 times more than 1973). Although military spending has indeed increased, it’s not quite as high of a level as it appears before you take inflation into account. (Also see which states are the biggest military spenders.)

24/7 Wall St. identified what the U.S. spent on the military each year over the last 50 years by reviewing data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, listing the years 1973-2022. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We also calculated the percentage change in military spending from the previous year and the spending as a percent of GDP.

Why Are We Covering This?

FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

U.S. military expenditure is important for maintaining national security in what is an uncertain geopolitical landscape. It ensures the readiness and capability of armed forces to deter potential adversaries and respond effectively to threats. 24/7 Wall St. is looking at total military spending and spending as a percentage of GDP to get a full picture of US military spending over the years.

Here is a look at U.S. military expenditures over the last 50 years:

1973: $ 81.47 billion

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

0.94% – #39 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.89%

1974: $ 89.28 billion

Pictorial Parade / Getty Images

9.59% – #12 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.95%

1975: $ 92.08 billion

Archive Photos / Getty Images

3.14% – #29 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.62%

1976: $ 94.72 billion

Fortgens Photography / Getty Images

2.86% – #31 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.19%

1977: $ 104.67 billion

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

10.51% – #10 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.16%

1978: $ 113.38 billion

Space Frontiers / Getty Images

8.33% – #16 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.94%

1979: $ 126.88 billion

Tony Duffy / Getty Images

11.90% – #7 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.95%

1980: $ 143.69 billion

FPG / Getty Images

13.25% – #5 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.15%

1981: $ 176.56 billion

Gene Forte / Getty Images

22.88% – #2 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.65%

1982: $ 221.67 billion

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

25.55% – #1 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.81%

1983: $ 223.43 billion

Tony Duffy / Getty Images

0.79% – #40 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.32%

1984: $ 245.15 billion

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

9.72% – #11 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.24%

1985: $ 272.16 billion

Space Frontiers / Getty Images

11.02% – #9 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.45%

1986: $ 295.55 billion

Getty Images / Staff

8.59% – #14 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.63%

1987: $ 304.09 billion

Rick Stewart / Getty Images

2.89% – #30 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.42%

1988: $ 309.66 billion

Getty Images / Staff

1.83% – #34 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.07%

1989: $ 321.87 billion

Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images

3.94% – #26 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.87%

1990: $ 325.13 billion

Space Frontiers / Getty Images

1.01% – #37 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.61%

1991: $ 299.37 billion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

-7.92% – #1 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.88%

1992: $ 325.03 billion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

8.57% – #15 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.97%

1993: $ 316.72 billion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

-2.56% – #8 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.60%

1994: $ 308.08 billion

Phil Cole / Getty Images

-2.73% – #6 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.22%

1995: $ 295.85 billion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

-3.97% – #4 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.86%

1996: $ 287.96 billion

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

-2.67% – #7 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.55%

1997: $ 293.17 billion

Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

1.81% – #35 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.41%

1998: $ 291.00 billion

Space Frontiers / Getty Images

-0.74% – #10 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.20%

1999: $ 298.09 billion

USAF / Getty Images

2.44% – #32 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.09%

2000: $ 320.09 billion

NASA / Getty Images

7.38% – #20 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.11%

2001: $ 331.81 billion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

3.66% – #27 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.12%

2002: $ 378.46 billion

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

14.06% – #4 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.45%

2003: $ 440.53 billion

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

16.40% – #3 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.83%

2004: $ 493.00 billion

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

11.91% – #6 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.02%

2005: $ 533.20 billion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

8.15% – #17 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.09%

2006: $ 558.34 billion

Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images

4.71% – #24 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.04%

2007: $ 589.59 billion

David Paul Morris / Getty Images

5.60% – #22 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.07%

2008: $ 656.76 billion

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

11.39% – #8 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.45%

2009: $ 705.92 billion

Alex Wong / Getty Images

7.49% – #19 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.88%

2010: $ 738.01 billion

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

4.55% – #25 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.90%

2011: $ 752.29 billion

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images

1.94% – #33 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.82%

2012: $ 725.21 billion

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

-3.60% – #5 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.46%

2013: $ 679.23 billion

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

-6.34% – #2 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.03%

2014: $ 647.79 billion

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

-4.63% – #3 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.69%

2015: $ 633.83 billion

NASA / Getty Images

-2.15% – #9 largest year over year decrease Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.48%

2016: $ 639.86 billion

Scott Olson / Getty Images

0.95% – #38 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.42%

2017: $ 646.75 billion

NASA / Getty Images

1.08% – #36 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.32%

2018: $ 682.49 billion

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

5.53% – #23 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.32%

2019: $ 734.34 billion

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

7.60% – #18 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.43%

2020: $ 778.40 billion

flyparade / Getty Images

6.00% – #21 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.70%

2021: $ 806.23 billion

Alex Wong / Getty Images

3.58% – #28 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.46%

2022: $ 876.94 billion

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

8.77% – #13 largest year-over-year increase Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.45%

