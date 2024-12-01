U.S. Military Spending Has Increased Tenfold Over the Last 50 Years

In 1973, the United States spent $81.47 billion on its military. In 2022, this amount had increased to $876.94 billion — over 10 times the amount from 50 years ago. However, when we correct for inflation, $81.47 billion in 1973 would have been worth $533.9 billion in 2022 (actually 1.6 times more than 1973). Although military spending has indeed increased, it’s not quite as high of a level as it appears before you take inflation into account. (Also see which states are the biggest military spenders.)
24/7 Wall St. identified what the U.S. spent on the military each year over the last 50 years by reviewing data on U.S. military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database, listing the years 1973-2022. Figures are in current U.S. dollars. We also calculated the percentage change in military spending from the previous year and the spending as a percent of GDP.
Why Are We Covering This?
U.S. military expenditure is important for maintaining national security in what is an uncertain geopolitical landscape. It ensures the readiness and capability of armed forces to deter potential adversaries and respond effectively to threats. 24/7 Wall St. is looking at total military spending and spending as a percentage of GDP to get a full picture of US military spending over the years.
Here is a look at U.S. military expenditures over the last 50 years:
1973: $ 81.47 billion
- Percent change in spending: 0.94% – #39 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.89%
1974: $ 89.28 billion
- Percent change in spending: 9.59% – #12 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.95%
1975: $ 92.08 billion
- Percent change in spending: 3.14% – #29 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.62%
1976: $ 94.72 billion
- Percent change in spending: 2.86% – #31 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.19%
1977: $ 104.67 billion
- Percent change in spending: 10.51% – #10 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.16%
1978: $ 113.38 billion
- Percent change in spending: 8.33% – #16 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.94%
1979: $ 126.88 billion
- Percent change in spending: 11.90% – #7 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.95%
1980: $ 143.69 billion
- Percent change in spending: 13.25% – #5 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.15%
1981: $ 176.56 billion
- Percent change in spending: 22.88% – #2 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.65%
1982: $ 221.67 billion
- Percent change in spending: 25.55% – #1 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.81%
1983: $ 223.43 billion
- Percent change in spending: 0.79% – #40 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.32%
1984: $ 245.15 billion
- Percent change in spending: 9.72% – #11 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.24%
1985: $ 272.16 billion
- Percent change in spending: 11.02% – #9 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.45%
1986: $ 295.55 billion
- Percent change in spending: 8.59% – #14 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.63%
1987: $ 304.09 billion
- Percent change in spending: 2.89% – #30 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.42%
1988: $ 309.66 billion
- Percent change in spending: 1.83% – #34 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 6.07%
1989: $ 321.87 billion
- Percent change in spending: 3.94% – #26 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.87%
1990: $ 325.13 billion
- Percent change in spending: 1.01% – #37 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 5.61%
1991: $ 299.37 billion
- Percent change in spending: -7.92% – #1 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.88%
1992: $ 325.03 billion
- Percent change in spending: 8.57% – #15 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.97%
1993: $ 316.72 billion
- Percent change in spending: -2.56% – #8 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.60%
1994: $ 308.08 billion
- Percent change in spending: -2.73% – #6 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.22%
1995: $ 295.85 billion
- Percent change in spending: -3.97% – #4 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.86%
1996: $ 287.96 billion
- Percent change in spending: -2.67% – #7 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.55%
1997: $ 293.17 billion
- Percent change in spending: 1.81% – #35 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.41%
1998: $ 291.00 billion
- Percent change in spending: -0.74% – #10 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.20%
1999: $ 298.09 billion
- Percent change in spending: 2.44% – #32 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.09%
2000: $ 320.09 billion
- Percent change in spending: 7.38% – #20 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.11%
2001: $ 331.81 billion
- Percent change in spending: 3.66% – #27 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.12%
2002: $ 378.46 billion
- Percent change in spending: 14.06% – #4 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.45%
2003: $ 440.53 billion
- Percent change in spending: 16.40% – #3 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.83%
2004: $ 493.00 billion
- Percent change in spending: 11.91% – #6 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.02%
2005: $ 533.20 billion
- Percent change in spending: 8.15% – #17 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.09%
2006: $ 558.34 billion
- Percent change in spending: 4.71% – #24 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.04%
2007: $ 589.59 billion
- Percent change in spending: 5.60% – #22 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.07%
2008: $ 656.76 billion
- Percent change in spending: 11.39% – #8 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.45%
2009: $ 705.92 billion
- Percent change in spending: 7.49% – #19 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.88%
2010: $ 738.01 billion
- Percent change in spending: 4.55% – #25 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.90%
2011: $ 752.29 billion
- Percent change in spending: 1.94% – #33 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.82%
2012: $ 725.21 billion
- Percent change in spending: -3.60% – #5 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.46%
2013: $ 679.23 billion
- Percent change in spending: -6.34% – #2 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 4.03%
2014: $ 647.79 billion
- Percent change in spending: -4.63% – #3 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.69%
2015: $ 633.83 billion
- Percent change in spending: -2.15% – #9 largest year over year decrease
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.48%
2016: $ 639.86 billion
- Percent change in spending: 0.95% – #38 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.42%
2017: $ 646.75 billion
- Percent change in spending: 1.08% – #36 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.32%
2018: $ 682.49 billion
- Percent change in spending: 5.53% – #23 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.32%
2019: $ 734.34 billion
- Percent change in spending: 7.60% – #18 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.43%
2020: $ 778.40 billion
- Percent change in spending: 6.00% – #21 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.70%
2021: $ 806.23 billion
- Percent change in spending: 3.58% – #28 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.46%
2022: $ 876.94 billion
- Percent change in spending: 8.77% – #13 largest year-over-year increase
- Spending as a percent of GDP: 3.45%
