This Middle Eastern Nation Could Overpower All of NATO in a Critical New Military Technology

The Middle East has been a hotbed of conflict for decades, as such many nations within the region have built up their artillery stockpiles. Many have been opting for the newest technology as well, employing MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems). In fact, the buildup of these arms within the Middle East rivals that of NATO nations and in some cases vastly surpasses them. (This Middle East nation has a standing army of 654,000.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these Middle Eastern nations with the largest stockpiles of MLRS units. To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the Middle Eastern countries with the largest MLRS armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

15. Yemen

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 13

13 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 26

26 Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Military strength score and world rank:1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Yemen has 177 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 53 fighter aircraft, and 61 helicopters). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

14. Qatar

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery: 58

58 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Military strength score and world rank:1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

Qatar’s military history is largely shaped by its strategic position on the Arabian Peninsula, and its substantial natural gas and oil reserves. Since its independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its military. This modernization has only ramped up as the country has gained much more economic power from the oil and gas trade.

It has procured advanced military technology from the U.S., France, and other nations, including state-of-the-art aircraft like the F-15 and Rafale jets. Qatar has also made moves to develop a naval force to protect its extensive coastline as well as its oil and gas interests.

13. Bahrain

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total tanks: 180

180 Total artillery: 64

64 Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Military strength score and world rank:1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 120 military aircraft (including 18 fighter aircraft and 74 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.6 million.

Bahrain is one of the lesser-known countries in the Middle East, many people can’t find it on a map. It has a much less tumultuous military history than its neighbors, but it occupies a strategic position in the Persian Gulf.

Looking back, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century but later fell under Persian and then Ottoman control. In the 19th century, Bahrain was a British protectorate, which significantly bolstered its military and foreign policy. However, the country would gain independence in 1971 and establish its own military and national defense forces. Bahrain has maintained ties with Western powers which have improved its military capabilities over the years, especially its naval power.

12. Kuwait

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery: 74

74 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Military strength score and world rank:1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

Kuwait’s location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has heavily influenced its military history over the years. The country was in the dominion of the Ottoman Empire before becoming a British protectorate in the early 20th century. Kuwait gained independence in 1961.

More recently, Kuwait was invaded by Iraq in 1990, which precipitated the Gulf War. Saddam Hussein’s push into Kuwait was largely driven by disputes over oil and debt. The international response from this served to liberate Kuwait, but Saddam was not removed from power for more than a decade.

11. Lebanon

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 30

30 Total tanks: 204

204 Total artillery: 458

458 Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Military strength score and world rank:2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 81 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 69 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon’s military history has placed it near the center of many regional conflicts. The country gained independence from the French in 1943, but with such an ethnically and religiously diverse population Lebanon has faced many challenges since.

The Lebanese Civil War, starting in 1975, saw multiple factions attempting to gain control and then foreign powers intervening as well. In the post-civil war years, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization with considerable assistance from international powers.

Despite its smaller size, Lebanon’s military plays an important role in maintaining internal stability and contending with issues from non-state actors like Hezbollah and then border tensions with Israel.

10. Jordan

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88

88 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 283

283 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Military strength score and world rank:1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

Jordan has a rich military history in a region that has been embroiled by conflict for decades. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was established after World War I from the breaking of the Ottoman Empire. It would gain its full independence from Britain in 1946.

Within the last century, Jordan’s main military engagements have included conflicts with Israel, notably during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and again in 1967 during the Six-Day War, where Jordan lost control of the West Bank. These conflicts ultimately shaped Jordan’s borders and its military strategies going forward.

Currently, Jordan maintains ties to Western powers that help with its military modernization efforts. Also, the country acts as a stabilizing power within the region, typically acting as a mediator in peace talks. It has also maintained a peace treaty with Israel since 1994.

9. Israel

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150

150 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery: 950

950 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Military strength score and world rank:0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

Israel’s military history is tied very closely with its national identity. This country has compulsory military service for its citizens (primarily Jewish). Israel was formed in 1948 and was plunged immediately into conflict with neighboring Arab states in an attempt to prevent its establishment. Over the coming decades, and even currently, Israel would be the central locale of conflict for this region.

Other notable conflicts that Israel has survived, and even in some expanded its territory, include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, Yom Kippur War, and other conflicts with Lebanon. Its most recent engagement with Hamas has devastated the Gaza Strip, and the international community is concerned with the ongoing situation to say the least.

8. United Arab Emirates

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162

162 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery: 282

282 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Military strength score and world rank:0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

The United Arab Emirates has a relatively brief but really dynamic military history. The country was formed in 1971 when 7 emirates combined forces, focusing on building a nation with a strong military geared towards advanced technology and modernization. The U.S. and France are the main sellers of this tech to the UAE, and in turn, the UAE has been involved in regional operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS.

The UAE’s power extends further beyond its relatively small territory in the Persian Gulf. In fact, the country has been projecting power abroad where it has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

7. Turkey

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286

286 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Military strength score and world rank:0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 205 fighter aircraft and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its role as the seat of power during the Ottoman Empire. Also, its strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, is central to its military history and the composition of its forces as well. In part, Turkey largely owes its NATO membership to this fact.

The dissolution of the Ottoman Empire in the wake of World War I and the subsequent Turkish War of Independence were important events that not only established the boundaries of the new nation but also created a strong military tradition that continues to influence Turkey today.

6. Iraq

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 425

425 Total tanks: 848

848 Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Military strength score and world rank:0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 371 military aircraft (including 35 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

Iraq has been a country of contention in recent memory. Officially gaining independence in 1932 from the British, Iraq was still subject to Britain’s influence until the late 1950s.

The country was marked by the rule of Saddam Hussein who rose to power in 1979 with the Ba’ath Party. Hussein rapidly expanded the military during his time, even waging a war with Iran from 1980 to 1988. Saddam would later invade Kuwait in 1990, leading to the Gulf War. However, a U.S. led invasion in 2003 would ultimately topple the dictator and create instability within the country as well as the formation of multiple insurgent factions to the new government. Currently, Iraq is in the state of rebuilding its military to deal with internal threats.

5. Saudi Arabia

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 490

490 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Military strength score and world rank:0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 914 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 262 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.

Saudi Arabia has a very rich military history that goes back centuries. The modern country we know was founded in 1932. This came decades after Abdulaziz Al Saud (Ibn Saud) unified the Saudi state after conquering Riyadh in 1902.

The discovery of oil in the 1930s catapulted the Kingdom to prominence on the world stage. Through this oil trade, Saudi Arabia has profited incredibly with many of its Western trading partners like the United States.

Along with the oil trade, Saudi Arabia has procured advanced weaponry and aircraft from these Western powers, making it one of the more dominant military powers in the region. Saudi Arabia would also play an important role in the Gulf War as part of the coalition that expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

4. Pakistan

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 602

602 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Military strength score and world rank:0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,434 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 387 fighter aircraft, and 352 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

Pakistan’s military history is deeply tied with its formation in 1947, when it separated from India. This division would set the stage for India and Pakistan to slug it out in the decades to come.

The first Indo-Pakistani War was waged over Kashmir which each nation claimed as their own. There would be subsequent wars in 1965 and 1971. The conflict in 1971 was a severe loss for Pakistan and ultimately culminated in the creation of Bangladesh.

Pakistan has also participated in other regional conflicts like the Soviet-Afghan War, where it supported Afghan mujahideen groups with the aid of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani military has also played a significant role in the country’s politics, having directly ruled Pakistan during various periods through military coups. Currently, its military ranks as one of the top 10 strongest in the world.

3. Syria

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614

614 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Military strength score and world rank:1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

Syria’s military history is marked by its strategic location, which has made it a point of contention for regional and international conflicts. Historically Syria has been part of major empires due to its position between the Mediterranean and the Arab world.

The country gained independence from France in 1946, and since then it has been involved in several wars with Israel and the Lebanese Civil War.

The most recent chapter in Syria’s military history began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, which was brought on by Arab Spring protests. This was hotly contested by multiple factions including ISI, Kurdish forces, as well as foreign military powers like Russia and the U.S., Turkey and others. As of 2023, the civil war has largely subsided in what many are calling a stalemate.

2. Iran

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775

775 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Military strength score and world rank:0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

Iran is another country that traces its military history far back in time, to the days of the Persian Empire. The country has a rich history in that regard. However, many Western powers currently consider Iran an antagonist in the region which have led to sanctions against the country, hampering military modernization. Despite efforts by Western powers to contain Iran, the country still has a formidable military force with nuclear aspirations.

1. Egypt

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,119

1,119 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Military strength score and world rank:0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,080 military aircraft (including 88 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 338 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 109.5 million.

Straddling the Middle East and Africa, Egypt is in control of one of the most important shipping lanes in the world, the Suez Canal. This crossroads has historically helped Egypt rise to prominence as a military power. From the days of the Pharaohs millennia ago to now, Egypt has been a perennial military powerhouse.

Just over a decade ago, the Egyptian military played a significant role in the Arab Spring, particularly in the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

