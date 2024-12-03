These Are the Most Widely-Flown Combat Aircraft in the US Navy my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Aircraft carriers rank among the most powerful assets in any global navy, not necessarily for their firepower but more so for the airpower they project. The U.S. Navy operates the world’s largest fleet counting a total of 11 carriers, each functioning as a floating air base that supports a host of aircraft designed for a variety of combat and support roles. (The U.S. Navy’s newest ship is a submarine that can dive deeper than 800 feet.)

In terms of its aircraft, the U.S. Navy outranks all but three nations in the world with 2,438 total aircraft. Compared to other global military powers, the Navy has the sixth most helicopters with over 600 in its fleet.

The backbone of the Navy’s strike force is the F/A-18 Super Hornet, with nearly 600 units in active deployment. Although, some are not considered combat aircraft and function as training aircraft. These fighter jets are tailored for carrier operations, and they are capable of equipping a wide range of ordnance for whatever strategic objectives need to be accomplished. The Super Hornets played an important role as strike aircraft throughout the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts of the early 2000s.

The S-70 Black Hawk helicopter also plays a variety of roles within the U.S. Navy. Black Hawks are capable of laying down heavy fire in combat situations with a series of machine guns, rocket pods, and Hellfire missiles. This series of helicopters has been in service since 1979 and has earned a reputation as a workhorse that will not quit, which is why the Navy employs over 450 Black Hawks in their service.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at Super Hornets and Black Hawks, but the entire arsenal of combat aircraft in the U.S. Navy. To identify the most widely flown combat aircraft in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the most active combat aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

6. MH-53E Pave Low

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

6. MH-53E Pave Low (Cont.)

The MH-53E Pave Low, introduced in 1981, is a multi-role transport helicopter with 26 active aircraft in service. It can hit a top speed of 196 mph and is heavily armed with 7.62mm M134 miniguns and 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns. This helicopter is used for long-range insertion and extraction missions.

5. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

5. MV-22 Osprey (Cont.)

Known for its unique ability to takeoff and land vertically like a helicopter and then adjust its rotors to operate like a turboprop plane, the MV-22 Osprey is one of the more unique aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. It is manufactured by Bell Boeing and plays key roles in U.S. special operations missions like infiltration, extraction, and resupply. The U.S. Marine Corps uses this aircraft extensively for troop deployment and extraction, or even just for logistical purposes. The Osprey also can refuel mid-flight which significantly extends its range for longer missions.

Since its introduction, the MV-22 Osprey has seen action in major operations, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and humanitarian missions worldwide, typically filling a logistical role. In terms of its cargo, the Osprey is capable of carrying up to 24 combat-loaded Marines or 20,000 pounds of internal or external cargo.

4. F-35C Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm shadow missiles, drop bombs

4. F-35C Lightning II (Cont.)

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the newest additions to the U.S. Navy. As a fifth-generation strike fighter aircraft, the Lightning II can play a number of roles incorporating the newest stealth technology.

Introduced in 2016, the F-35A Lightning II boasts a top speed of 1,199 mph and can equip a wide variety of weapons. It is one of the newest fifth-generation aircraft to enter service. Currently, there are 30 in active service for the U.S. Navy but hundreds more are on order from Lockheed Martin for the U.S. military at large.

3. EA-18G Growler

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

3. EA-18G Growler (Cont.)

The EA-18G Growler is a carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft that was introduced in 2009. Currently there are just over 150 of these aircraft in service. These jets can hit a top speed of 1,181 mph and can equip a wide array of weapons.

The Growler is not only equipped for combat but also for electronic warfare, some of this includes detection and jamming pods to disrupt enemy sensors and communications. It’s worth noting that these jets are a specialized variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet.

These jets play an important role in protecting strike aircraft by preemptively jamming enemy radar and intercepting communications, clearing the path for less stealthy fighters.

2. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

2. F/A-18 Super Hornet (Cont.)

The F/A-18 Super Hornet was introduced in 1999 as a carrier-based strike fighter aircraft. There are currently over 400 of these aircraft in service of the U.S. Navy.

These jets are capable of reaching speeds up to 1,187 mph and are typically armed with a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon and a variety of missiles and bombs, including Sidewinders, AMRAAMs, Harpoons, HARMs, Mavericks, as well as precision joint direct attack munitions and conventional bombs.

The Super Hornet is designed with a larger airframe, more advanced radar systems, and greater fuel capacity than its predecessor, the original F/A-18 Hornet. These upgrades significantly improve the Super Hornet’s range and endurance.

1. S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 454

454 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

1. S-70 Black Hawk (Cont.)

The Black Hawk helicopter is by far one of the most iconic helicopters ever built. It is the workhorse of the U.S. military with over a few thousand units currently in service across all branches.

It features twin turboshaft engines, a single four-bladed main rotor, and a four-bladed tail rotor, which allow for top speeds over 180 mph. Typically, this helicopter carries a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs and can transport up to 11 fully equipped soldiers. In total, the Black Hawk can carry a payload of roughly 9,000 pounds.

Black Hawk helicopters have played important roles in conflicts around the globe. One infamous instance was the conflict in Somalia in 1993, particularly the Battle of Mogadishu. The Black Hawk played a significant role in urban combat and casualty evacuation under intense fire. This story would go on to make it as a blockbuster movie famously titled “Black Hawk Down.”

